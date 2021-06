This game is a strange one for me. Iíve played the Elder Scrolls since my childhood (Morrowind). Both Baldurís Gate games were part of my youth and still is part of my adult life. The Witcher 3 has everything Iím looking for in a game. Yet, I cannot get into it. Iíve tried four times and always end up quitting after I get to the tavern in the beginning of the game.

Maybe Iím just getting old? After reading this thread, Iíll give it another go.



I think I can kind of see where you're coming from. The Witcher series is kind of hard to like for various reasons. Geralt as a character is kind of a twat and so is basically everyone else in the world. I don't know what it is, but I never really liked anyone in all the Witcher games I've played (played the first one a lot, tried various times to play the second one, but never got into it and finished the third one). Add to that that the mechanics and the game itself overall feels kind of clunky and not as "smooth" as other RPGs. You have to l ike the combat, you have to like using different oils and whatnot depending on the situation, you can't really heal yourself with potions, Geralt's movement is clunky, the whole UI is kind of messy. What made Witcher 3 work is that it really tells great stories whether it's in the main quest or whether it's the side quests. Other than that it's not really a classical RPG in my view, because you don't really build a character and loot means next to fuck all. I think that's why liking RPGs doesn't necessarily mean that you'll like the Witcher. It's just so different from the likes of The Elder Scrolls and other RPGs, because they often let you build your own character or the loot mechanics are more important.