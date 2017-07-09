« previous next »
Author Topic: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]  (Read 78482 times)

Offline Dench57

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #880 on: September 4, 2020, 08:37:32 pm »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on September  4, 2020, 01:33:41 pm
Whoah!

Although...  I own the game on Xbox One and PC, but I'm getting a PS5...  Dammit I'm gonna end up triple-dipping

Same. Take my money.
Offline Crimson

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #881 on: September 4, 2020, 08:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September  4, 2020, 01:19:30 pm
Next gen version coming to PS5, XBX and PC. Free to those who own the original on PS4, XB1 or PC ;D

https://thewitcher.com/en/news/32792/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-is-coming-to-the-next-generation

Crikey, surprised they're doing this now as I was sure they'd want all the attention on Cyberpunk.

However, I was really hoping they would do this, so massilvy thrilled at that  ;D
Offline Redcap

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #882 on: September 7, 2020, 12:13:02 am »
Oh weird. Probably won't pick it up given I've just played it, but I am almost a bit regretful that I have.

Looking forward to seeing some videos of what the new version looks like.
Offline Darren G

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #883 on: September 7, 2020, 01:47:55 am »
Quote from: Redcap on September  7, 2020, 12:13:02 am
Oh weird. Probably won't pick it up given I've just played it, but I am almost a bit regretful that I have.

Looking forward to seeing some videos of what the new version looks like.

 You do know that it's free if you already own the game, right?
Offline Redcap

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #884 on: September 10, 2020, 12:22:31 am »
Quote from: Darren G on September  7, 2020, 01:47:55 am
You do know that it's free if you already own the game, right?

Yah but I have it on Switch, so I'm not sure that applies :(
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #885 on: September 10, 2020, 02:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on September  4, 2020, 08:39:56 pm
Crikey, surprised they're doing this now as I was sure they'd want all the attention on Cyberpunk.


It's not until 2021 so they have some time yet!
Offline redan

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #886 on: September 10, 2020, 06:28:14 pm »
This is great news. I only finished my second play through during lockdown but was already contemplating starting it for the third time. Will probably hold off until this comes out.

This game truly is a wonderful piece of art
Offline Crimson

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #887 on: September 10, 2020, 06:39:08 pm »
Remember my first playthrough. I took my time, as I really wanted it to last as long as possible. I thought I was nearing the end of the game, then I was washed up on the shores of Skellige with the most beautiful soundtrack. Of course I was nowhere the end  ;D
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #888 on: September 15, 2020, 10:30:03 pm »
I've just started it this evening.

Really didn't think it was my bag but my best mate has been pestering me to play it for years.

As I've completed both Rdr2 and AC:Odyssey during lockdown I thought I'd give it a whirl.

Not pulling me in just yet. I'm taking the time to explore and have decided against hunting the Griffin for now.
Offline Crimson

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #889 on: September 15, 2020, 10:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on September 15, 2020, 10:30:03 pm
I've just started it this evening.

Really didn't think it was my bag but my best mate has been pestering me to play it for years.

As I've completed both Rdr2 and AC:Odyssey during lockdown I thought I'd give it a whirl.

Not pulling me in just yet. I'm taking the time to explore and have decided against hunting the Griffin for now.

Good luck  :D I've never been into RPG games, but this is something else. Also, the free expansions are amazing as well  :)
Offline Redcap

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #890 on: September 16, 2020, 11:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on September 15, 2020, 10:30:03 pm
I've just started it this evening.

Really didn't think it was my bag but my best mate has been pestering me to play it for years.

As I've completed both Rdr2 and AC:Odyssey during lockdown I thought I'd give it a whirl.

Not pulling me in just yet. I'm taking the time to explore and have decided against hunting the Griffin for now.

It definitely takes quite a long time to get going. For me, there's a lot about the gameplay that's not particularly cutting edge. It's basically a hack, slash and dodge game, with every other mechanic fairly secondary.

Try upping the difficulty level to 'hard' or whatever the level is above normal, but below death march. You'll find it a lot more challenging and it brings some of the mechanics into play - e.g. I don't think you really need some of the higher level abilities at all in the game without playing it on a higher difficulty.

All that said, I think once you get outside of White Orchard and into the game proper, the game will pick up significantly. There are a few main quests that are some of the best I've played in RPGs, and the two expansions each have some of the strongest content in the whole game. It does get going.
Offline stoa

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #891 on: September 16, 2020, 11:44:28 pm »
The weird thing about the Witcher 3 for me is that the story/quest stuff was so good that it basically made me overlook all the stuff I don't like in the Witcher game from the first one on. The fighting is awful, the potion/oil stuff is unnecessarily complicated, the loot is shite, some of the side stuff is plain boring and tedious. The game still managed to suck me in with great quests and great storylines.
Offline Redcap

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #892 on: September 17, 2020, 12:12:17 am »
Quote from: stoa on September 16, 2020, 11:44:28 pm
The weird thing about the Witcher 3 for me is that the story/quest stuff was so good that it basically made me overlook all the stuff I don't like in the Witcher game from the first one on. The fighting is awful, the potion/oil stuff is unnecessarily complicated, the loot is shite, some of the side stuff is plain boring and tedious. The game still managed to suck me in with great quests and great storylines.

Yeah I'd say that's mostly pretty accurate, except I'd say the fighting is too simple and all the other stuff doesn't actually make enough of a difference in terms of the outcomes to fighting. At the end of the day it's still going to be a hack, slash and dodge game. I'm sure there might be someone out there that's gone through the game purely with a crossbow or aard specialisation, but that's gotta be incredibly marginal.

Some of the best quests in any game. Incredibly well designed.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #893 on: May 28, 2021, 04:26:53 pm »
For the mega-geeks out there, there's a pretty cool looking Witcher game on kickstarter right now. Obviously destroying all of its funding targets so far.....
Offline Jake

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #894 on: May 28, 2021, 07:46:36 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 28, 2021, 04:26:53 pm
For the mega-geeks out there, there's a pretty cool looking Witcher game on kickstarter right now. Obviously destroying all of its funding targets so far.....

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/goonboard/the-witcher/description 200k asked for, got 2m. Looks like some Dungeons and Dragons stuff.

Got the GOTY for a few quid on Xbox sale, downloaded it and my save games aren't there from the Witcher 3 game I played on Xbox Game Pass. Do I want to put another 80 hours in to get the DLC...
Offline Darren G

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #895 on: May 29, 2021, 05:03:49 am »
You do know that you can just start the DLC's though, without playing the maon game, right? It'll automatically level you and give you some equipment too iirc.
Offline Jake

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #896 on: May 29, 2021, 11:57:12 am »
But then it won't be MY Geralt with all the stuff I unlocked ;D

Gonna boot it up sometime and give it another whirl.
Offline Dench57

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #897 on: May 31, 2021, 05:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Jake on May 28, 2021, 07:46:36 pm
Do I want to put another 80 hours in to get the DLC...

yes
Offline Redcap

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #898 on: June 1, 2021, 07:22:42 am »
Quote from: Jake on May 28, 2021, 07:46:36 pm
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/goonboard/the-witcher/description 200k asked for, got 2m. Looks like some Dungeons and Dragons stuff.

Got the GOTY for a few quid on Xbox sale, downloaded it and my save games aren't there from the Witcher 3 game I played on Xbox Game Pass. Do I want to put another 80 hours in to get the DLC...

IMO the 2 DLCs are the best content in the game by a distance. At minimum I'd play half of the game again and play Hearts of Stone, and that gives you enough leveling up to skip some of the side quest-grinding from the main game you'd done before so you can just finish the story (play at a lower difficulty if you wanna rush through). Then you can play Blood and Wine, which is also sensational.

For me playing the game on Hard, the last fight in Blood and Wine was the only reeeaally challenging fight in the whole game.

Meanwhile Hearts of Stone had the best and most compelling story of any quest.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #899 on: June 1, 2021, 09:12:34 am »
Blood and Wine was absolutely amazing. I think when I bought it, it was the game and the two DLCs for about £12 and I wasn't fussed about the DLCs as I figured they were probably just pointless add-ons but that one genuinely must have more content than a lot of complete games.
Offline Darren G

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #900 on: June 1, 2021, 02:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on September 15, 2020, 10:30:03 pm
I've just started it this evening.

Really didn't think it was my bag but my best mate has been pestering me to play it for years.

As I've completed both Rdr2 and AC:Odyssey during lockdown I thought I'd give it a whirl.

Not pulling me in just yet. I'm taking the time to explore and have decided against hunting the Griffin for now.

I think that it can feel a bit disjointed at first, especially if you haven't played the previous games. In my opinion it first shows it's greatness in the Bloody Baron questline. White Orchard is really just an extended intro into the World along with being a tutorial of sorts in a similar fashion to the snowy missions at the beginning of RDR2, albeit with more freedom.
Offline Redcap

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #901 on: June 2, 2021, 03:49:21 am »
Quote from: Darren G on June  1, 2021, 02:13:52 pm
I think that it can feel a bit disjointed at first, especially if you haven't played the previous games. In my opinion it first shows it's greatness in the Bloody Baron questline. White Orchard is really just an extended intro into the World along with being a tutorial of sorts in a similar fashion to the snowy missions at the beginning of RDR2, albeit with more freedom.

Yeah I'd agree with that. One of the issues - an issue with many games, is striking the balance between grinding/sidequesting and doing the main quests.

W3 has a lot of great sidequests, but you kinda need to get enough into the rhythm of it through the main quests before you can really enjoy it.

If I could do it all again I'd just go and get all the Places of Power and then go straight for the griffin.

I agree about the Bloody Baron questline. I think once you get to Velen and you get to control Ciri for the first time (around the same time) the game really picks up because you get a bit more of a sense of what the stakes are and the cleverness of some of the quests - which is ultimately where the game really shines.
Offline Darren G

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #902 on: June 2, 2021, 09:39:12 am »
I never felt that I was Grinding with TW3 (I know that wasn't the point you were making). I think what separates it from most other open world games is the writing of the side quests. At the end of the day the underlying mechanics are pretty much the same for the vast majority of them, but they are written in such a great way that they feel unique and keep you invested. I think also that the game does a good job of slowly introducing the player into the world without giving you an overwhelming amount of information right off the bat. It's very similar to what Tolkien does in LOTR with the early chapters in The Shire. The vastness of the world and it's politics and factions are slowly introduced as the world becomes progressively more vast, both in terms of it's geography and number of characters. It's a difficult balance as you allude to, but overall I feel that CDPR does a great job of making it work and the payoff is well worth it in my opinion.
Offline Crimson

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #903 on: June 2, 2021, 10:05:17 am »
I love the writing and the authenticity in its delivery. Even small side-quests feels like they matter in the grand scheme. Just started on my second playthrough some weeks back and I find that I'm discovering new things, still taking my time in each area.

What I appreciate the most, is that it doesn't reveal everything to you at once. Typically, other games' maps clearly state which areas are beyond my level and more or less point out the "interesting" locations. The Witcher makes you search out those yourself, which makes it more special. Likewise, you'll find enemies in "higher levels" in all locations, even if the area itself is not.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #904 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 am »
I really want to play this on PS4 but decided I'd play Witcher 2 first.  Unfortunately it doesn't seem to have been ported to PS and I don't have an Xbox

Would diving straight into W3 lessen the experience or should I really try and play W2 somehow?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #905 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:18:00 am
I really want to play this on PS4 but decided I'd play Witcher 2 first.  Unfortunately it doesn't seem to have been ported to PS and I don't have an Xbox

Would diving straight into W3 lessen the experience or should I really try and play W2 somehow?

What about W1 though Pete?  ;D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #906 on: Yesterday at 10:44:09 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:31:30 am
What about W1 though Pete?  ;D

Mate. I haven't played a game on PC for best part of 15 years!! :)
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #907 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:18:00 am
I really want to play this on PS4 but decided I'd play Witcher 2 first.  Unfortunately it doesn't seem to have been ported to PS and I don't have an Xbox

Would diving straight into W3 lessen the experience or should I really try and play W2 somehow?

I'd probably watch a YouTube compilation of the first two games. The combat in the first is vastly different and the second is quite linear compared to Witcher 3. But you come across some familiar faces from the first two and you need to know a bit more about Geralt's backstory and such. I'd still recommend the first two but if you can't then just a YouTube video would suffice.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #908 on: Yesterday at 11:22:23 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 11:17:28 am
I'd probably watch a YouTube compilation of the first two games. The combat in the first is vastly different and the second is quite linear compared to Witcher 3. But you come across some familiar faces from the first two and you need to know a bit more about Geralt's backstory and such. I'd still recommend the first two but if you can't then just a YouTube video would suffice.

Nice one good idea. Will watch some backstory vids and read some articles.

Just ordered W3 off Amazon with a free 30-day Prime trial.  £12.
Offline Jake

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #909 on: Yesterday at 01:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:22:23 am
Nice one good idea. Will watch some backstory vids and read some articles.

Just ordered W3 off Amazon with a free 30-day Prime trial.  £12.

Did you get the GOTY edition? If not, cancel your order and download it off Playstation/Xbox as its cheap as fuck right now.

I started a new game last night (my 4th playthrough). Spent a few hours in White Orchard, first play on the Xbox Series X. My god its even more beautiful in 4k and with the short load times.

Took the Xbox up to bed and gonna have a few hours a night. Will be my first time with the DLC too, so excited.
Offline Dench57

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #910 on: Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 11:17:28 am
I'd probably watch a YouTube compilation of the first two games. The combat in the first is vastly different and the second is quite linear compared to Witcher 3. But you come across some familiar faces from the first two and you need to know a bit more about Geralt's backstory and such. I'd still recommend the first two but if you can't then just a YouTube video would suffice.

Seconding this. I didn't play W1 or W2 either but would definitely recommend watching a recap/"story so far" vid on YouTube. There's a lot going on!
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #911 on: Yesterday at 02:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 01:23:24 pm
Did you get the GOTY edition? If not, cancel your order and download it off Playstation/Xbox as its cheap as fuck right now.

I started a new game last night (my 4th playthrough). Spent a few hours in White Orchard, first play on the Xbox Series X. My god its even more beautiful in 4k and with the short load times.

Took the Xbox up to bed and gonna have a few hours a night. Will be my first time with the DLC too, so excited.

Absolute slag.
Offline Redcap

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #912 on: Today at 12:03:36 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 01:23:24 pm
Did you get the GOTY edition? If not, cancel your order and download it off Playstation/Xbox as its cheap as fuck right now.

I started a new game last night (my 4th playthrough). Spent a few hours in White Orchard, first play on the Xbox Series X. My god its even more beautiful in 4k and with the short load times.

Took the Xbox up to bed and gonna have a few hours a night. Will be my first time with the DLC too, so excited.

You're not gonna wait for the new gen version CDPR promised to push out sometime later this year/early next year? Optimised for new hardware with raytracing etc.
Offline Jake

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #913 on: Today at 12:23:06 am »
Oh I forgot about that.

OK maybe I'll hold off. Have they updated Cyberpunk to make it any good yet?
Offline Redcap

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #914 on: Today at 01:36:04 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:23:06 am
Oh I forgot about that.

OK maybe I'll hold off. Have they updated Cyberpunk to make it any good yet?

https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/06/01/cyberpunk-2077-has-a-new-2021-roadmap-and-it-is-very-bad/?sh=32f0cd4f71fc

What I'm reading from this is.. no.

I suspect it'll be good in about another 12 months, after they've rolled out the DLCs and all of the fixes, and then started turning their attention to actual balances so that how you develop your character actually matters.
Offline Darren G

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #915 on: Today at 03:12:14 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:18:00 am
I really want to play this on PS4 but decided I'd play Witcher 2 first.  Unfortunately it doesn't seem to have been ported to PS and I don't have an Xbox

Would diving straight into W3 lessen the experience or should I really try and play W2 somehow?

I went into 3 without any knowledge of the previous two games and by the end it was my favorite game ever, so I wouldn't be overly concerned with catching up on the other two.
