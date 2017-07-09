I never felt that I was Grinding with TW3 (I know that wasn't the point you were making). I think what separates it from most other open world games is the writing of the side quests. At the end of the day the underlying mechanics are pretty much the same for the vast majority of them, but they are written in such a great way that they feel unique and keep you invested. I think also that the game does a good job of slowly introducing the player into the world without giving you an overwhelming amount of information right off the bat. It's very similar to what Tolkien does in LOTR with the early chapters in The Shire. The vastness of the world and it's politics and factions are slowly introduced as the world becomes progressively more vast, both in terms of it's geography and number of characters. It's a difficult balance as you allude to, but overall I feel that CDPR does a great job of making it work and the payoff is well worth it in my opinion.