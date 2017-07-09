I love the writing and the authenticity in its delivery. Even small side-quests feels like they matter in the grand scheme. Just started on my second playthrough some weeks back and I find that I'm discovering new things, still taking my time in each area.
What I appreciate the most, is that it doesn't reveal everything to you at once. Typically, other games' maps clearly state which areas are beyond my level and more or less point out the "interesting" locations. The Witcher makes you search out those yourself, which makes it more special. Likewise, you'll find enemies in "higher levels" in all locations, even if the area itself is not.