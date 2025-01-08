« previous next »
After the way they scored their goal id imagine the 2nd leg could be 'fun' for them
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2025, 10:35:55 pm
Hopefully the second leg will light Anfield up somewhat.

Hopefully it will.  We might moan about Anfield but at least we didnt swap a real football ground for a soulless corporate bowl.  Spurs atmosphere was dire until the goal.
Quote from: bornandbRED on January  7, 2025, 07:15:24 pm
The sanctimonious clap trap that some come out with about match going fans makes me laugh. As far as Im concerned, if youve paid for a ticket you can do whatever you like.
Pure sanctimonious claptrap that. "As long as I've bought a product!" <--- nah. Do you also throw hissy fits in cinemas if you don't like the film?

Little wonder this thread even has to exist when such a sense of entitlement exists amongst those fortunate to get a ticket.  :wanker
Quote from: Lad on January  8, 2025, 08:44:08 am
Instead these days we get a ground half full of 'event tourists' fully sanctioned by the club who if they aren't taking photos of some fucker taking a throw in they are sitting there smiling looking so so pleased with themselves for actually being at the famous Anfield. Or they may have a Bart Simpson head mask on in which case we don't know if they are smiling or not.

Have said this before in this thread, but there are huge numbers in the Lower Cen who have been there for years, local, and are absolutely silent most of the time. Yet tourists from Spain, China, all over have sat around us and sung the their hearts out.

Wherever youre from, sing, shout, join in.
I know only a low-key game, but it was proper flat today.

My mate has a season ticket with his son (in the Kop) and I only go when his son can't make it, so normally 4/5/6 games a season. Today was one. But my mate commented about a lot of unfamiliar faces in the Kop. That will have played a big part.
I thought the Accrington fans were quieter than I expected too, except for that little flurry of corners just before our third.

It was fucking baltic though!
It was good to see loads of kids and families today. But I didn't like all these signs with "please can I have your t-shirt". I must've seen at least 20 of them today
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 06:57:25 pm
It was good to see loads of kids and families today. But I didn't like all these signs with "please can I have your t-shirt". I must've seen at least 20 of them today
It's tedious as fuck. They're even visible on the telly. Next game I go to maybe I'll make one in crayon with my left hand and write something like, "Mo, my stepsister's best mate's colleague's Dear Old Nanna's neighbour's pet cat has a bit of a cold..... can I have your shirt?"
I don't think the weather or time or nature of the game helped, but this was by far the emptiest I have seen the ground - all the rows around me had a bunch of empty seats. Not a lot of season ticket holders around either, just me, my dad, and the older gentleman in front of us
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:50:15 pm
I thought the Accrington fans were quieter than I expected too, except for that little flurry of corners just before our third.

It was fucking baltic though!
Was in the upper Annie and there was something happened in the Lower Annie, I think the Upper Annie £480 brigade was giving some of them some grief around 15 minutes from t
he end,
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Today at 07:16:00 pm
Was in the upper Annie and there was something happened in the Lower Annie, I think the Upper Annie £480 brigade was giving some of them some grief around 15 minutes from t
he end,
Saw a bunch of bizzies and stewards gesticulating in that Annie Rd left corner towards the end. Something was definitely going off.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:50:15 pm
I thought the Accrington fans were quieter than I expected too, except for that little flurry of corners just before our third.

It was fucking baltic though!

They only normally get a couple of thousand at home and maybe a couple of hundred away, so most of their end would have been fans who don't normally watch them. Burnley fans and the like.

Good occasion for their club anyway.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:46:34 pm
I know only a low-key game, but it was proper flat today.

My mate has a season ticket with his son (in the Kop) and I only go when his son can't make it, so normally 4/5/6 games a season. Today was one. But my mate commented about a lot of unfamiliar faces in the Kop. That will have played a big part.

Was nothing wrong with the atmosphere all things considered. Played against a team 90 places below us on a freezing cold/below freezing January and a midday kick off and a routine win. The crowd could have stepped it up if needed.

Fair play to everyone who made the effort to fill the place out.
Was at the game today, sat in the upper Anfield, I definitely think that the weather didnt help. Me and my husband were frozen.
It was what it was and always will be against lower league opposition with a small fanbase,  at least we had around 55000 actually in the ground.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:10:53 pm
I don't think the weather or time or nature of the game helped, but this was by far the emptiest I have seen the ground - all the rows around me had a bunch of empty seats. Not a lot of season ticket holders around either, just me, my dad, and the older gentleman in front of us
Take a look at the the Spurs match Preview from earlier in the week, somewhere in there someone posted footage of our league cup semi final home leg v QPR in 86. Centenary/Kemlyn was practically empty for a semi final. Obviously I think those were very hard times economically but Anfield hasnt always been full historically for domestic cup games
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:10:53 pm
I don't think the weather or time or nature of the game helped, but this was by far the emptiest I have seen the ground - all the rows around me had a bunch of empty seats. Not a lot of season ticket holders around either, just me, my dad, and the older gentleman in front of us

I thought the match had sold out?
Sat in the Kop towards the top today (first time in a few seasons, we do ACS and have ended up with decent seats in Anfield Road over the last few years). Was warm enough to take my jacket off, but upon full time and walking down the steps to leave it got very cold quickly closer to the pitch.
A lot of families and kids today it seemed, which is good in one aspect (future reds) also a lot of people just having a post christmas catch up. A weird atmosphere all round, more like a friendly game vibe.
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:49:06 pm
Saw a bunch of bizzies and stewards gesticulating in that Annie Rd left corner towards the end. Something was definitely going off.

Sounded like they were singing You Scouse Bastard/s so not sure if that was aimed at the police or if there was a red in the away end getting kicked out.
Roof was leaking near me in the Main Stand today  :o
Had the feel of one of those legend games. Looks like loads of families and kids who were experiencing their first match which was nice to see.

I got lucky and missed the leaking roof in the Lower Kenny but a few rows in front had the occasional drip coming from the roof. It was fucking freezing but not much ice on the pavements coming up the ground which was good
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:24:09 pm
Had the feel of one of those legend games. Looks like loads of families and kids who were experiencing their first match which was nice to see.

I got lucky and missed the leaking roof in the Lower Kenny but a few rows in front had the occasional drip coming from the roof. It was fucking freezing but not much ice on the pavements coming up the ground which was good

Think they did a great job around the ground, lots of grit I think especially on the outside stairs of the Main Stand
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:16:02 pm
Roof was leaking near me in the Main Stand today  :o

Roof leak in 306 as well, someone poor sod got soaked!

Loads of kids and families in today which is what these kind of games should be for really, atmosphere was always going to be like this no matter the weather.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:20:46 pm
I thought the match had sold out?

If it did then the seats around me (about 36 seats - upper annie) there was about 10 people who didn't turn up
