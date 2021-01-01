Yes and no. The best atmospheres last couple of years have tended to be when we've gone behind. The fans really rallied against Fulham for example (this season and last season). When the crowd would be naturally sedate during a routine home win against them. Brighton as well.



The problem becomes when every game is such a huge effort and made hard work of. It was great to get that comprehensive win at West Ham last week for example, but certainly last season we were going behind every game, having to go flat out every game and that becomes too tiring over a season for players and fans. There does feel less pressure and tension for the European games in general, or when we're difficult to score against.



People have short memories too.We battered Spurs and West Ham away with great performances, with a relatively comfortable win sandwiched in between. Thats what preceded yesterdays game. Holistically it was 1 loss across all comps over 5 months. Top of the league, 5 points ahead with 2 games in hand. Top of CL group and almost certainty through to last 16. Semi final of a domestic cup.You take all that and you add in 1 poor performance that resulted in a draw. Peoples heads fell off after a single draw. Online and by all accounts in the ground. With the team but with 1 individual player in particular.I understand some of it given the opposition yesterday and the unusual situation surrounding contracts of certain players. But if you are giving a Liverpool player(s) pelters after1 bad game then you need to have a word with yourself. According to people I know Trent was getting all kinds of abuse at the game. Ive seen people on here question his integrity after 1 bad game.The biggest reason we wont win the league this season is if we self inflict wounds. By that I mean players, coaches, management and supporters. Part of that is not letting the noise or any anxiety people have about title races, contracts etc seepi into a wider narrative. We cant control what the players do or want. We cant control what FSG or Richard Hughes or Michael Edwards do around contracts or transfers. We can control our own emotions. We can control what we say and do, therefore influencing the external noises. This is particularly important for those at the game. We can collectively be a huge help to the team. Equally Ive seen Liverpool teams and individuals wilt under the pressure and criticism of the crowds.I hope yesterday was the end to the negativity. This season has so much promise. The one way it gets derailed is if fans and players are not pulling in the same directions. I know this type of stuff falls on deaf ears but theres a title to be won here. Lets pull in the same direction to get this done. Recriminations and evaluations of contracts, individuals performances (on and off the pitch) should definitely wait until the end of the season. Particularly when it comes to the level f criticism that yesterday produced. If you not supporting the players who pull on those red shirts then you are a hindrance rather than a supporter. Time for us to step up and be supporters rather than be moaning middle aged cry arses like yesterday.