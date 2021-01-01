« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1891390 times)

Offline bossjon

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15520 on: Yesterday at 11:07:09 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:06:35 am
Yeah it was dog shit.

Especially the stupid fucking dickhead in the Lower Kenny who just wanted to scream abuse at every single Man U player every chance he got rather than support the team. Just calling every one of them 'DIRTY MANC C*NTS'

I see nothing wrong with that to be fair though ;) Anfield needs to be more intimidating. Remember when Mourinho was here and Rooney scored a goal against us and half the people around where filming them.

As I and many have written earlier, the biggest disappointments for me last ten years have been the United, Everton and the big European games. Those matches used to guarantee a good atmosphere, hostile etc. You can blame the day trippers but they are there every game (arguably 1000 more of them against United than Fulham though). There have been some good "random" atmospheres as of lately, especially this season. But I dont think anything has been close to United, Everton, Chelsea games during the Rafa years or even some of them under Kenny and Brendan.
Offline Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15521 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 08:00:00 am
Many arriving with the attitude 'ah its only united, we'll smack them 4-0', so disappointed with that atmosphere.

No different last season and that was 0-0.
Offline Jordellsu

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15522 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 am »
I think man city and social media are partly to blame. Before them it was OK to get the odd draw. Now everyone is terrified of not winning and every draw leads to a massive debate. You can sense the negativity in the ground until the teams in front.

Going the match used to be a way of getting your mind off work and letting off some steam supporting your team. Now it's more stressful than being in work.

Think we are spoilt as well and expecting the team to just win without the support. The crowd is fine when we are behind as you can see from the amount of times we come back from a goal down. There's enough regular supporters in the ground as well so I don't think the daytrippers should be used as an excuse.
Offline Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15523 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 am »
Quote from: Jordellsu on Yesterday at 11:44:56 am
I think man city and social media are partly to blame. Before them it was OK to get the odd draw. Now everyone is terrified of not winning and every draw leads to a massive debate. You can sense the negativity in the ground until the teams in front.

Going the match used to be a way of getting your mind off work and letting off some steam supporting your team. Now it's more stressful than being in work.

Think we are spoilt as well and expecting the team to just win without the support. The crowd is fine when we are behind as you can see from the amount of times we come back from a goal down. There's enough regular supporters in the ground as well so I don't think the daytrippers should be used as an excuse.

Yes and no. The best atmospheres last couple of years have tended to be when we've gone behind. The fans really rallied against Fulham for example (this season and last season). When the crowd would be naturally sedate during a routine home win against them. Brighton as well.

The problem becomes when every game is such a huge effort and made hard work of. It was great to get that comprehensive win at West Ham last week for example, but certainly last season we were going behind every game, having to go flat out every game and that becomes too tiring over a season for players and fans. There does feel less pressure and tension for the European games in general, or when we're difficult to score against.
Offline NickoH

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15524 on: Yesterday at 11:52:17 am »
Piss poor the atmosphere yesterday. I was in the corner of the Lower Anny and virtually nothing got going. Very unusual to be honest and a little strange. It really needs bouncing when the players need it. The players must sense the atmosphere is shite when the likes of Virg are trying to wind the crowd up, it's a cry for help.
Offline Red Wanderer

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15525 on: Yesterday at 12:14:41 pm »
We have spent a fair bit of this season standing off teams at Anfield, rather than going for the jugular as weve done in recent years.

This will obviously affect the atmosphere - the fans get up when we attack, then the ball goes back to the defence who knock it about amongst themselves, and the crowd quietens.

There are a many benefits to playing patient, controlled football, and allowing the opposition to have the ball, but theres also merit in swarming forward against weaker teams and using the atmosphere as a weapon.

Thought we should blitzed them in the first 20 yesterday, but instead we let them have the ball with almost no press from the forwards.

Offline Jookie

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15526 on: Yesterday at 04:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:50:40 am
Yes and no. The best atmospheres last couple of years have tended to be when we've gone behind. The fans really rallied against Fulham for example (this season and last season). When the crowd would be naturally sedate during a routine home win against them. Brighton as well.

The problem becomes when every game is such a huge effort and made hard work of. It was great to get that comprehensive win at West Ham last week for example, but certainly last season we were going behind every game, having to go flat out every game and that becomes too tiring over a season for players and fans. There does feel less pressure and tension for the European games in general, or when we're difficult to score against.

People have short memories too.

We battered Spurs and West Ham away with great performances, with a relatively comfortable win sandwiched in between. Thats what preceded yesterdays game. Holistically it was 1 loss across all comps over 5 months. Top of the league, 5 points ahead with 2 games in hand. Top of CL group and almost certainty through to last 16. Semi final of a domestic cup.

You take all that and you add in 1 poor performance that resulted in a draw. Peoples heads fell off after a single draw. Online and by all accounts in the ground. With the team but with 1 individual player in particular.

I understand some of it given the opposition yesterday and the unusual situation surrounding contracts of certain players. But if you are giving a Liverpool player(s) pelters after1 bad game then you need to have a word with yourself. According to people I know Trent was getting all kinds of abuse at the game. Ive seen people on here question his integrity after 1 bad game.

The biggest reason we wont win the league this season is if we self inflict wounds. By that I mean players, coaches, management and supporters. Part of that is not letting the noise or any anxiety people have about title races, contracts etc seepi into a wider narrative. We cant control what the players do or want. We cant control what FSG or Richard Hughes or Michael Edwards do around contracts or transfers. We can control our own emotions. We can control what we say and do, therefore influencing the external noises. This is particularly important for those at the game. We can collectively be a huge help to the team. Equally Ive seen Liverpool teams and individuals wilt under the pressure and criticism of the crowds.

I hope yesterday was the end to the negativity. This season has so much promise. The one way it gets derailed is if fans and players are not pulling in the same directions. I know this type of stuff falls on deaf ears but theres a title to be won here. Lets pull in the same direction  to get this done. Recriminations and evaluations of contracts, individuals performances (on and off the pitch) should definitely wait until the end of the season. Particularly when it comes to the level f criticism that yesterday produced. If you not supporting the players who pull on those red shirts then you are a hindrance rather than a supporter. Time for us to step up and be supporters rather than be moaning middle aged cry arses like yesterday.
Offline Paul JH

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15527 on: Yesterday at 04:27:24 pm »
It felt like the back end of last season where people were on edge because every game was a cup final, and it went silent with nerves.
Offline Qston

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15528 on: Yesterday at 04:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:23:54 pm
People have short memories too.

We battered Spurs and West Ham away with great performances, with a relatively comfortable win sandwiched in between. Thats what preceded yesterdays game. Holistically it was 1 loss across all comps over 5 months. Top of the league, 5 points ahead with 2 games in hand. Top of CL group and almost certainty through to last 16. Semi final of a domestic cup.

You take all that and you add in 1 poor performance that resulted in a draw. Peoples heads fell off after a single draw. Online and by all accounts in the ground. With the team but with 1 individual player in particular.

I understand some of it given the opposition yesterday and the unusual situation surrounding contracts of certain players. But if you are giving a Liverpool player(s) pelters after1 bad game then you need to have a word with yourself. According to people I know Trent was getting all kinds of abuse at the game. Ive seen people on here question his integrity after 1 bad game.

The biggest reason we wont win the league this season is if we self inflict wounds. By that I mean players, coaches, management and supporters. Part of that is not letting the noise or any anxiety people have about title races, contracts etc seepi into a wider narrative. We cant control what the players do or want. We cant control what FSG or Richard Hughes or Michael Edwards do around contracts or transfers. We can control our own emotions. We can control what we say and do, therefore influencing the external noises. This is particularly important for those at the game. We can collectively be a huge help to the team. Equally Ive seen Liverpool teams and individuals wilt under the pressure and criticism of the crowds.

I hope yesterday was the end to the negativity. This season has so much promise. The one way it gets derailed is if fans and players are not pulling in the same directions. I know this type of stuff falls on deaf ears but theres a title to be won here. Lets pull in the same direction  to get this done. Recriminations and evaluations of contracts, individuals performances (on and off the pitch) should definitely wait until the end of the season. Particularly when it comes to the level f criticism that yesterday produced. If you not supporting the players who pull on those red shirts then you are a hindrance rather than a supporter. Time for us to step up and be supporters rather than be moaning middle aged cry arses like yesterday.

Well said Jookie
Offline Jookie

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15529 on: Yesterday at 04:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 12:14:41 pm
Thought we should blitzed them in the first 20 yesterday, but instead we let them have the ball with almost no press from the forwards.

Thought it was difficult to press them high up the pitch yesterday since they always outnumbered us in that part of the pitch. They always had a spare man so you cant press effectively.

I think part of the reason we went to more of a 4-2-4 with the 2nd half subs was to counter that and not allow United easy ways out from defence to midfield.

I know there were calls for Endo to come on for a forward at 2-1 but I would guess we didnt want to sacrifice the numerical advantage back to United in their half and offer them easy ways out of any press we had in that part of the pitch.
Offline Paul JH

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15530 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:29:43 pm
Well said Jookie

Seconded. Too many fans watch the reactionary Youtubers, Sky and all the shite on social media and can't see the woods for the trees.

We are having an amazing season, enjoy it.
Offline jillc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15531 on: Yesterday at 04:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:23:54 pm
People have short memories too.

We battered Spurs and West Ham away with great performances, with a relatively comfortable win sandwiched in between. Thats what preceded yesterdays game. Holistically it was 1 loss across all comps over 5 months. Top of the league, 5 points ahead with 2 games in hand. Top of CL group and almost certainty through to last 16. Semi final of a domestic cup.

You take all that and you add in 1 poor performance that resulted in a draw. Peoples heads fell off after a single draw. Online and by all accounts in the ground. With the team but with 1 individual player in particular.

I understand some of it given the opposition yesterday and the unusual situation surrounding contracts of certain players. But if you are giving a Liverpool player(s) pelters after1 bad game then you need to have a word with yourself. According to people I know Trent was getting all kinds of abuse at the game. Ive seen people on here question his integrity after 1 bad game.

The biggest reason we wont win the league this season is if we self inflict wounds. By that I mean players, coaches, management and supporters. Part of that is not letting the noise or any anxiety people have about title races, contracts etc seepi into a wider narrative. We cant control what the players do or want. We cant control what FSG or Richard Hughes or Michael Edwards do around contracts or transfers. We can control our own emotions. We can control what we say and do, therefore influencing the external noises. This is particularly important for those at the game. We can collectively be a huge help to the team. Equally Ive seen Liverpool teams and individuals wilt under the pressure and criticism of the crowds.

I hope yesterday was the end to the negativity. This season has so much promise. The one way it gets derailed is if fans and players are not pulling in the same directions. I know this type of stuff falls on deaf ears but theres a title to be won here. Lets pull in the same direction  to get this done. Recriminations and evaluations of contracts, individuals performances (on and off the pitch) should definitely wait until the end of the season. Particularly when it comes to the level f criticism that yesterday produced. If you not supporting the players who pull on those red shirts then you are a hindrance rather than a supporter. Time for us to step up and be supporters rather than be moaning middle aged cry arses like yesterday.

Good post, Jookie.
Offline smutchin

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15532 on: Yesterday at 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2025, 08:58:23 pm
grounds are luxurious compared to what they used to be

Maybe thats the problem.

I grew up watching my local non-league club most home games. The ground was so basic, and with absolutely zero protection from the weather, no one was there who didnt REALLY want to be. Anfield in those days was a lot bigger but not a lot better.
Offline Jookie

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15533 on: Yesterday at 05:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2025, 08:58:23 pm
I can never get my head around anyone not really being up for any game against them. I know the weather was awful, but grounds are luxurious compared to what they used to be. I remember standing on the Kop, cold and soaked to the skin after queuing up outside in the rain. Steam rising into rafters of the Kop from the thousands below. Against that shower we were right up for ripping heads off, metaphorically speaking. Maybe times have changed, though.

I definitely think complacency played part, as you mentioned. When you walk into a ground expecting a high-scoring walkover you are going to find yourself frustrated and agitated when it's 0-0 after half an hour. That adds to the discomfort felt about the awful weather.

Grounds arent that luxurious nowadays. However they are compared to the hovels of the 70s and 80s. Its not like you feel like you are sitting at the  cinema at a modern stadium.

I do think the weather played a part. A few people who I know went the game text or spoke to me after the game.  The 1st thing mentioned by all of them was the weather and how wet they were getting to the ground and then home. They are all older fellas who were probably in the Kop during the days you describe. I suspect it just different doing that in your teens or 20s compared to your 50s to 70s.

I think time of the year affects things potentially. People are either just back in work or going back today. After Xmas some people dread that going back to work period.

Its also United. Its also comes of back off our title rivals dropping points. Ive said this before but its also a Liverpool crowd that doesnt have much recent lived experience of winning a tight title race. In fact the opposite. Weve won once at a canter and have numerous experiences of coming up short in tighter title races. Theres a lot of anxiety around that. I think somehow these title races as something to endure rather than enjoy.

There also a number of people who let contracts, transfers become all encompassing around their football experience. I heard someone call the current contract situation unbearable. Thats madness but we see the same around transfers.

You throw all those things into the melting pot aligned with a poor performance and Im not surprised the atmosphere wasnt great. A poorer atmosphere than expected isnt the end of the world. A toxic atmosphere could be though and thats what we want to avoid big time.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15534 on: Yesterday at 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:06:01 pm
There also a number of people who let contracts, transfers become all encompassing around their football experience. I heard someone call the current contract situation unbearable. Thats madness but we see the same around transfers.

You throw all those things into the melting pot aligned with a poor performance and Im not surprised the atmosphere wasnt great. A poorer atmosphere than expected isnt the end of the world. A toxic atmosphere could be though and thats what we want to avoid big time.

Well said on all points.

And just to pick up on this point, this is a symptom of the modern 24/7 news cycle, click bait headlines, social media, "talking point" punditry, and the need to constantly discuss and fret about something in between games. It's sadly inevitable this ends up seeping into the match day experience.

I'll never understand peoples need to endlessly discuss things like contracts, transfers, sponserships and business dealings. I'd sooner pack in the sport entirely then spend my days worrying about that shite. And if people really can't enjoy a season like this, with us on top in England and Europe, maybe they should find a different hobby.
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15535 on: Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:06:35 am
Yeah it was dog shit.

Especially the stupid fucking dickhead in the Lower Kenny who just wanted to scream abuse at every single Man U player every chance he got rather than support the team. Just calling every one of them 'DIRTY MANC C*NTS'


Nothing wrong with that at all.
Offline duvva

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15536 on: Yesterday at 06:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:06:01 pm

I do think the weather played a part. A few people who I know went the game text or spoke to me after the game.  The 1st thing mentioned by all of them was the weather and how wet they were getting to the ground and then home.

Youve made some excellent points in your posts today. I just wanted to pick up on this part.

I was shocked how many people were just there in trainers, and other types of clothing that just wasnt suitable. Is it that much bother to prepare and wrap up warm and wear more suitable footwear so you can concentrate on the game rather than how cold you are.

I didnt feel cold once yesterday, big coat, hat, scarf, several layers, waterproof walking boots and trousers. Not saying everyones got all that stuff but if people werent joining in creating the atmosphere because of this particular point then just prepare a little better. We all knew what the weather was
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15537 on: Yesterday at 06:37:31 pm »
The crowd was already filled with angst before getting in from my experience. Queues backed up at the turnstiles without any organisation, everyone stood smushed together with five lines merging into one, stood in melted puddles of snow for twenty minutes and by the time I reached the turnstiles there had already been swearing and confrontations between fans excusing people of pushing and people getting separated from friends and family in the queue as a natural consequence of the queues merging. I shook it off but I can imagine many others wont have and it may have leant to the anger from the supporters when they then feel someone isnt giving their all.

From 80 until full time the crowd were clearly more focused on not losing than winning and opportunities to get a head of steam up and lend our support werent taken. Seemed people had decided we didnt deserve to win. We can and should do better going forward as a club, from the fans to the players to the execs to the stadium organisation.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15538 on: Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm »
Never heard the lads on The Wrap being as scathing about support in the ground as they were about yesterday's match. I just hope sense prevails. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15539 on: Yesterday at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:31:54 pm
Thought it was difficult to press them high up the pitch yesterday since they always outnumbered us in that part of the pitch. They always had a spare man so you cant press effectively.

I think part of the reason we went to more of a 4-2-4 with the 2nd half subs was to counter that and not allow United easy ways out from defence to midfield.

I know there were calls for Endo to come on for a forward at 2-1 but I would guess we didnt want to sacrifice the numerical advantage back to United in their half and offer them easy ways out of any press we had in that part of the pitch.

We could have pressed them but Diaz and Jones were not effective at it. We maybe should have locked onto De Ligt and Martinez (the latter of whom had too much space) and allowed Mazraoui to have the ball. Either way it wasnt the best pressing performance.
Offline jillc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15540 on: Yesterday at 09:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
Never heard the lads on The Wrap being as scathing about support in the ground as they were about yesterday's match. I just hope sense prevails.

Which one was that, they didn't mention the atmosphere in the one I listened too.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15541 on: Yesterday at 10:11:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:57:23 pm
Which one was that, they didn't mention the atmosphere in the one I listened too.

Today's main show. Should be available free to all - try YouTube. I *think* I heard Neil suggest that some fans should stay away if they were going to shout at players in that manner. 
Offline Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15542 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 10:11:20 pm
Today's main show. Should be available free to all - try YouTube. I *think* I heard Neil suggest that some fans should stay away if they were going to shout at players in that manner.

I wasn't there and had the game on mute (won't listen to Neville and United fans bile) so just presumed it was quiet/apprehensive rather than toxic.

I don't think it ever got like that under Klopp, he'd have been screaming at the crowd. Apparently on the BBC article Slot did turn round and remonstrate at one point.

It was an odd day given the horrible weather and the conditions and a bit reminiscent of Leicester in 2019 when we had the chance to pull clear and shat the bed in bad weather with a tense crowd. The fans did respond after that. Next home game against Bournemouth there was a concerted effort regarding the atmosphere.

To add to the conditions, and the belief that we'd just roll United over (any of us with any sense knew that to be foolish thinking) there was a weird feeling all week around the club with this contract bollocks and the Trent/Madrid stepping up. It seems to be Trent where a lot of the toxicity has been at the game yesterday. Unfortunate that he needed to step up with a performance really and instead put a real stinker in which exacerbated it.

It has to be just one of those days rather than the start of a malaise like last season. It was the United away games last season where everything nosedived on and off the pitch.
Offline andy07

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15543 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
28ish hours on and still fuming, in fact more fuming now as to how 50000 of our so called fans can turn up against our biggest rivals and fail to create any sort of atmosphere.  Fair play to the 7000 of us who tried to give it a go.  Just don't get it.  Ok it was wet and cold but those of us old enough to go to aways with open terraces in the sleet and snow will have little sympathy with the can't be arsed brigade.  Equally I don't care how shite Utd are, I want to see us destroy them.  Every Liverpool fan should have been bouncing as they entered the ground, determined to play their part as the 12th man. Looking forward to the trip to Spurs on Wednesday.  Reckon 5800 of us will make more noise than Anfield on Sunday.
Offline daveymac_4

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15544 on: Today at 02:18:22 am »
Quote from: Jordellsu on Yesterday at 11:44:56 am
The crowd is fine when we are behind as you can see from the amount of times we come back from a goal down.

Thats an interesting point actually. When we're 1-0 down, 1-0 up, or even when we're drawing 1-1 then the atmosphere has been good. Its just that 0-0 bit.
