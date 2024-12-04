« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 383 384 385 386 387 [388]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1876543 times)

Offline Sterome77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15480 on: December 4, 2024, 01:46:46 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on December  1, 2024, 10:21:07 pm


Only critique point i would make is that the chants sometimes faded away too fast.

That's a good point.  I've always thought that 'Scouser Tommy', sang at a slower pace accompanied by rhythmic clapping, would sound pretty awesome.  As it is, once it gets to the 'Oh I am a Liverpudlian' chorus, it's sung so fast that it basically just dribbles away to nothing.  That said, I at first hated that 'Allez Allez' is chanted much faster now than when it first started but I'm sort of ok with it now.  When it's sung by different parts of the stadium slightly out of sync, it creates a wall of noise that sounds brilliant.

In general though, for all the (often justified) moaning about the atmosphere in recent years, the fans have stepped up to the plate these last few games just as much as the players have.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,053
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15481 on: December 4, 2024, 02:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Sterome77 on December  4, 2024, 01:46:46 pm
That's a good point.  I've always thought that 'Scouser Tommy', sang at a slower pace accompanied by rhythmic clapping, would sound pretty awesome.  As it is, once it gets to the 'Oh I am a Liverpudlian' chorus, it's sung so fast that it basically just dribbles away to nothing.  That said, I at first hated that 'Allez Allez' is chanted much faster now than when it first started but I'm sort of ok with it now.  When it's sung by different parts of the stadium slightly out of sync, it creates a wall of noise that sounds brilliant.

In general though, for all the (often justified) moaning about the atmosphere in recent years, the fans have stepped up to the plate these last few games just as much as the players have.

The first section of PTS sounds great at the moment. Still a little too quick perhaps but an improvement on what it was like 10 years ago. The second section is frankly un-singable though. Maybe the quickest tempo to a song ever heard in a football ground.

But there would be a problem slowing it down, even if people wanted to. I doubt there's much of an appetite to sing anything to the tune of 'The Sash' on the Kop in this day.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15482 on: December 4, 2024, 04:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  4, 2024, 02:14:53 pm
.

But there would be a problem slowing it down, even if people wanted to. I doubt there's much of an appetite to sing anything to the tune of 'The Sash' on the Kop in this day.

I doubt there's many who know it is or what the  The Sash is for that matter...I know many a catholic happily sang along in more potent times when the song first appeared cos its a Liverpool song  .Full stop.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15483 on: December 4, 2024, 04:18:46 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on December  4, 2024, 04:09:04 pm
I doubt there's many who know it is or what the  The Sash is for that matter...I know many a catholic happily sang along in more potent times when the song first appeared cos its a Liverpool song  .Full stop.
I'm from an Irish catholic family, total atheist, but was genuinely shocked when I found out in the past decade that the Bluenoses are traditionally meant to be the catholic club of the city. Even when the 3 singing priests played the city they sang YNWA, admittedly prefaced with an apology to the blue part of town. If I was in a pub and someone started singing the sash or related unionist tunes, I would leave nowadays. I've witnessed some horrors in Glasgow in the past. Is flashing Blade a lyric from one?. I head some lads behind me singing a song with that in once in Dover, who had Northern Irish accents, and wondered what side they were on.
« Last Edit: December 4, 2024, 04:24:14 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15484 on: December 4, 2024, 04:22:39 pm »
lets draw a line under the religious aspect, its all been said and done and arguments for old men, for once this thread is in a good place cos the fans  have been fantastic at Anfield recently.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,553
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15485 on: December 4, 2024, 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on December  4, 2024, 04:22:39 pm
lets draw a line under the religious aspect, its all been said and done and arguments for old men, for once this thread is in a good place cos the fans  have been fantastic at Anfield recently.

Bring back the lodge drums I reckon. Kidding but that drum beat is fuckin boss !  The first part of Poor Scouser Tommy ( it ' s a good job his name isn't Dave otherwise it may trigger some trauma in a few of us and yes Iam slightly dyslexic , let that one seep in folks  ) is an Irish song with nowt to do with the Lodge . To whom ever said about New Era Fc being a Catholic club they were actually formed by a Methodist Church so there goes that one.  Anything else ? Iam a Liverpudlian and Lancastrian with Irish roots from both sides ' of the divide ' so quite naturally I swerved all that and tried to find solace and peace in Eastern stuff especially that Yogic stuff ( Shivananda ) and Buddhism ( Theravada ) which confused me even more so then and quite naturally I found a thing called The Tao which from what I've discovered thus far translates into ' Fuck It ' which is why I love it as Iam a lazy fucker !

How's that ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,775
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15486 on: Today at 06:59:47 pm »
Sounded like it was buzzing today, our 1st goal was on the back of the crowd pushing.
Logged

Online Four Colly Birds

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,018
  • JFT96
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15487 on: Today at 07:54:24 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:59:47 pm
Sounded like it was buzzing today, our 1st goal was on the back of the crowd pushing.

It was very good, crowd filled the void of losing Robertson for sure
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,893
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15488 on: Today at 08:44:16 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:59:47 pm
Sounded like it was buzzing today, our 1st goal was on the back of the crowd pushing.

That was the best league atmosphere against someone that isn't City, Arsenal, United or Everton I've been a part of in a long time.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,778
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15489 on: Today at 08:58:11 pm »
Yeah it was boss in the Kop.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,973
  • @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15490 on: Today at 09:11:10 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:44:16 pm
That was the best league atmosphere against someone that isn't City, Arsenal, United or Everton I've been a part of in a long time.
Brighton and Villa were also loud as fuck. The atmospheres have been superb this year for the vast majority. Obviously helps that the team is doing well.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
Pages: 1 ... 383 384 385 386 387 [388]   Go Up
« previous next »
 