lets draw a line under the religious aspect, its all been said and done and arguments for old men, for once this thread is in a good place cos the fans have been fantastic at Anfield recently.



Bring back the lodge drums I reckon. Kidding but that drum beat is fuckin boss ! The first part of Poor Scouser Tommy ( it ' s a good job his name isn't Dave otherwise it may trigger some trauma in a few of us and yes Iam slightly dyslexic , let that one seep in folks ) is an Irish song with nowt to do with the Lodge . To whom ever said about New Era Fc being a Catholic club they were actually formed by a Methodist Church so there goes that one. Anything else ? Iam a Liverpudlian and Lancastrian with Irish roots from both sides ' of the divide ' so quite naturally I swerved all that and tried to find solace and peace in Eastern stuff especially that Yogic stuff ( Shivananda ) and Buddhism ( Theravada ) which confused me even more so then and quite naturally I found a thing called The Tao which from what I've discovered thus far translates into ' Fuck It ' which is why I love it as Iam a lazy fucker !How's that ?