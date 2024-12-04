Only critique point i would make is that the chants sometimes faded away too fast.
That's a good point. I've always thought that 'Scouser Tommy', sang at a slower pace accompanied by rhythmic clapping, would sound pretty awesome. As it is, once it gets to the 'Oh I am a Liverpudlian'
chorus, it's sung so fast that it basically just dribbles away to nothing. That said, I at first hated that 'Allez Allez'
is chanted much faster now than when it first started but I'm sort of ok with it now. When it's sung by different parts of the stadium slightly out of sync, it creates a wall of noise that sounds brilliant.
In general though, for all the (often justified) moaning about the atmosphere in recent years, the fans have stepped up to the plate these last few games just as much as the players have.