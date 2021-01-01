« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1849341 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,128
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15320 on: Today at 01:02:17 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:57:14 pm
Sounded brilliant as they made a tremendous comeback. Hopefully it will push us on even more as you can see the team struggle sometimes to get going and the crowd atmosphere matches that slow start. Should be no excuse as both the stadium and team should be firing on minute one

It doesnt work like that unless its a huge match.

Anfield is there when its needed though.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15321 on: Today at 02:44:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:45 am
First big sound with the new Annie Road stand really 

Certainly adds to the volume

Was in the Upper Annie tier for the first time and it was rocking all the second half.

Chatting to a fella who works at Anfield after the match and he says the new stand was designed the way it is to keep all the sound in the ground due to noise restrictions in a residential area.
Logged

Online bossjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15322 on: Today at 07:37:44 pm »
Although Annie Road is a bigger stand (i.e not as tight and further from the pitch compared to the earlier) I think the atmosphere is better, at least in the upper. And with no roof on the lower stand the away fans aren´t as loud in my opinion.

So the new Annie Road has added to the atmosphere, but I think the new Main Stand has actually made it worse. The old Main Stand was probably the best stand in the ground in terms of design for creating noise. Big crowd, really tight, compact and close to the pitch.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 379 380 381 382 383 [384]   Go Up
« previous next »
 