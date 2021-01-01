Although Annie Road is a bigger stand (i.e not as tight and further from the pitch compared to the earlier) I think the atmosphere is better, at least in the upper. And with no roof on the lower stand the away fans aren´t as loud in my opinion.



So the new Annie Road has added to the atmosphere, but I think the new Main Stand has actually made it worse. The old Main Stand was probably the best stand in the ground in terms of design for creating noise. Big crowd, really tight, compact and close to the pitch.