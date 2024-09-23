« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1831668 times)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15200 on: September 23, 2024, 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on September 22, 2024, 08:17:15 pm
Steward at the front of the Kop was hell bent on making those in the first few rows sit down.

Saw that and wondered what the fuck he was going.  Needs striking off the stewards list.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15201 on: September 24, 2024, 07:11:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 23, 2024, 01:52:36 pm
I was a regular through the 70s and 80s and if I'd not been priced out of the game some time ago there's no way I'd ever want to give up a Kop season ticket. Mind you, at going on 62 I'd still be as loud and passionate now as I was back then. I simply love all that. I love the flags, the scarves, the songs. I love a wall of noise, and I love the wit.

Thing is though, for every fan like me (at 62) there is another who may prefer to move to the Main or the Sir Kenneth but can't. Maybe due to the increased cost or maybe simply due to lack of available seats in those stands to migrate to.

The transition through the stadium used to be so organic. I started on the Road End in '71 but was transfixed by the Spion Kop. I wanted to be part of that. I saw a few games in the Paddock, including the UEFA Cup Final against Borussia Mönchengladbach when taken by my Dad, but once I was going with mates it was always the Spion Kop. It remained my spiritual home ever since.

You could always see the natural progression in the ground. Many of the more 'territorial' moved to to the Road End to defend the turf. Many of the ruffians from the Boys Pen graduated to the Kop. Kopites who spent years singing their lungs out in the middle of the Kop eventually moved out to the wings as new blood took their place in the centre. Others moved out into the stands as they maybe became more affluent or simply wanted to hang their singing voices up and sit in relative comfort.

That progression through the stadium was an organic process. It doesn't really exist these days though. How do dads (or mums) even get to take their kids these days? Getting the tickets is like a military operation. You can't just say "fancy the match today, kids?" then off you go.

It's like the whole system is somehow blocked these days. An obstacle course stands in the way of attending, and an obstacle course stands in the way of naturally progressing through the stadium as you get older. As for new blood, where do they even start now? How do they even get on the ladder? How do match-going parents get to take their kids and have them sit together regularly, ensuring the club see a new generation coming through?
Superbly put.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15202 on: September 24, 2024, 10:55:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 23, 2024, 01:52:36 pm
I was a regular through the 70s and 80s and if I'd not been priced out of the game some time ago there's no way I'd ever want to give up a Kop season ticket. Mind you, at going on 62 I'd still be as loud and passionate now as I was back then. I simply love all that. I love the flags, the scarves, the songs. I love a wall of noise, and I love the wit.

Thing is though, for every fan like me (at 62) there is another who may prefer to move to the Main or the Sir Kenneth but can't. Maybe due to the increased cost or maybe simply due to lack of available seats in those stands to migrate to.

The transition through the stadium used to be so organic. I started on the Road End in '71 but was transfixed by the Spion Kop. I wanted to be part of that. I saw a few games in the Paddock, including the UEFA Cup Final against Borussia Mönchengladbach when taken by my Dad, but once I was going with mates it was always the Spion Kop. It remained my spiritual home ever since.

You could always see the natural progression in the ground. Many of the more 'territorial' moved to to the Road End to defend the turf. Many of the ruffians from the Boys Pen graduated to the Kop. Kopites who spent years singing their lungs out in the middle of the Kop eventually moved out to the wings as new blood took their place in the centre. Others moved out into the stands as they maybe became more affluent or simply wanted to hang their singing voices up and sit in relative comfort.

That progression through the stadium was an organic process. It doesn't really exist these days though. How do dads (or mums) even get to take their kids these days? Getting the tickets is like a military operation. You can't just say "fancy the match today, kids?" then off you go.

It's like the whole system is somehow blocked these days. An obstacle course stands in the way of attending, and an obstacle course stands in the way of naturally progressing through the stadium as you get older. As for new blood, where do they even start now? How do they even get on the ladder? How do match-going parents get to take their kids and have them sit together regularly, ensuring the club see a new generation coming through?
Youre right that the natural progression doesnt happen now .as time and age caught up with people they moved out from the centre of the kop to the sides then to the kemlyn or main and the young ones took their place as they were getting older and fitter to withstand the rigours of an afternoon stood in the middle of the kop and everything that came with it and they brought the young enthusiasm and noise that was needed to maintain a natural atmosphere.

Now that steady progression has come to a stop and all those once upon a time young lads with their noise and enthusiasm are middle aged and old men ,refusing to move on,not taking part in helping to create an atmosphere therefore it suffers to what it is today only coming alive when it really needs to.

At one time in the 60s 70s and 80s the fans controlled the atmosphere in the ground but now its the club thats in control and the bottom line is money .not about whats being sung from the fans mouths but what the club can get from our wallets .
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15203 on: September 24, 2024, 11:10:52 am »
Yep, the game has changed. The world has changed. Cash is king, unfortunately.

Regarding that natural, organic progression of fans through the stadium over their match-going lifetime is concerned. It's like water. If you stop the flow, it results in eventual stagnation. That's what we are seeing these days. Without the flow, you lose the freshness and old does not get replenished with new. Old just sits tight, whether it wants to or not.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15204 on: September 24, 2024, 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on September 24, 2024, 10:55:00 am
Youre right that the natural progression doesnt happen now .as time and age caught up with people they moved out from the centre of the kop to the sides then to the kemlyn or main and the young ones took their place as they were getting older and fitter to withstand the rigours of an afternoon stood in the middle of the kop and everything that came with it and they brought the young enthusiasm and noise that was needed to maintain a natural atmosphere.

Now that steady progression has come to a stop and all those once upon a time young lads with their noise and enthusiasm are middle aged and old men ,refusing to move on,not taking part in helping to create an atmosphere therefore it suffers to what it is today only coming alive when it really needs to.

At one time in the 60s 70s and 80s the fans controlled the atmosphere in the ground but now its the club thats in control and the bottom line is money .not about whats being sung from the fans mouths but what the club can get from our wallets .
"Refusing to move on" is a bad shout IMO. The cost involved in moving to other stands will defo be a factor. Plus the fact that groups who have stood and sat together for decades would find it highly unlikely to get seats together in the other stands.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15205 on: September 24, 2024, 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 24, 2024, 11:10:52 am
Yep, the game has changed. The world has changed. Cash is king, unfortunately.

Regarding that natural, organic progression of fans through the stadium over their match-going lifetime is concerned. It's like water. If you stop the flow, it results in eventual stagnation. That's what we are seeing these days. Without the flow, you lose the freshness and old does not get replenished with new. Old just sits tight, whether it wants to or not.
Yore spot on with the water analogy.for as good as the kop and the ground looks on the champions league nights and the cameras focus on the kop during YNWA ,to me its all abit staged and the tv bosses of sky or BT or whoever is showing it are telling us to put on a show and do it now ,theyve taking over the narrative now the fans are just the bit part players in the drama when ,as the empty grounds during Covid highlighted very starkly, that football is indeed nothing without the fans ,its a boring spectacle.
The Liverpool supporters in the early 60s were the pioneers of the mass chanting and singing and so much so that the the famous panarama documentary in 1964 was all about it and this strange new,exciting phenomenon that had taken hold on Merseyside and this was seen and heard loud and live in the 65 cup final by the whole country the likes of which had never seen .
This whole phenomenon was created by ordinary fans ,lads,men ,scousers ,creating songs and chants in support of LFC ,their club.this was gradually in time taken off us and became the property of the media and the clubs and was sold back to us at a hefty price ,tickets ,tv subs ,the very thing that was created by those early 60s fans was now theres and if you want to be a part of it then its going to cost you a lot.
I dont want to think what itll be like in 10-20 years from now as I think were at the end game now sos rightly says about the water and we are getting stagnant.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15206 on: September 24, 2024, 12:15:56 pm »
I think it's very much the end game, as there are zero signs of it changing for the better for all of the reasons SOS outlined.

In 10/20 years, when our current crop of season ticket holders are averaging 60/70 years old, with no young regulars to replace them, then who's going to be there to organise the next protest against ticket price rises, or boycott an incoming Sheikh, or put a stop to any plans to play homegames in the United States?

Without a solid core of regulars holding onto the old values and some kind of Scouse connection, what's to stop any of that in the future?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15207 on: September 24, 2024, 12:41:59 pm »
I'm not sure it's the club's fault. The club has built new stands and increased the capacity of Anfield but it fails to solve the problem because the appetite for match-day tickets is nowhere near being satiated. The "natural progression" that SoS talked about no longer happens for the reason that Liverpool are too popular. The progression could only happen because full-houses were rare at Anfield, even in the years endless trophy-collecting. That's no longer true. Now we have the familiar phenomenon of 60,000 plus gates every week and the sound of pins dropping everywhere. And season-ticket holders stay where they are because they have to and the Kop gets older as the years go by. How many Kopites - or season ticket holders in other parts of the ground - go to every single home game is anyone's guess. Probably as many as used to do so in the 1980s when it was rare to see Anfield reach 48,000. In that decade non-attendance by 'regulars' meant empty seats and gates sometimes as low as 28,000. Today non-attendance by season-ticket holders means a vibrant black-market in tickets. Both season-ticket holders and 'tourists' are locked in a death embrace. They need each other. And until the bottom falls out of either the Premier League or Liverpool Football Club the atmosphere will remain a problem.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15208 on: September 24, 2024, 01:09:22 pm »
^
I mentioned in another recent post that basically Liverpool are now too big and the ground too small. Despite the fantastic increase in capacity, it's still nowhere near enough to satisfy demand.

For me, though, the biggest factor in the demise of the atmosphere has been all seater stadia. This means that you can't regularly stand with your mates, and like-minded people cannot group together in the middle. A hardcore of passionate singers grouped together will always be infinitely better than having those same people sprinkled and isolated all over the ground. We have individuals stuck in the upper reaches of the Main or the Sir Kenneth, who would much rather be together in the middle of the Kop. Age means nothing here. At 62 I'd be as noisy and as passionate in the middle of a Kop with like-minded Reds as I ever was as a lad in the 70's on the standing Spion Kop. I'm sure there are loads my age who feel the same too.

The death knell was like-minded Reds not being able to gather in the Kop like they used to be able to. All seater stadia diluted the hardcore and took their meeting place away from them. They're still there, but scattered and isolated all over the ground now.
« Reply #15209 on: September 24, 2024, 01:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 24, 2024, 01:09:22 pm
^
I mentioned in another recent post that basically Liverpool are now too big and the ground too small. Despite the fantastic increase in capacity, it's still nowhere near enough to satisfy demand.

For me, though, the biggest factor in the demise of the atmosphere has been all seater stadia. This means that you can't regularly stand with your mates, and like-minded people cannot group together in the middle. A hardcore of passionate singers grouped together will always be infinitely better than having those same people sprinkled and isolated all over the ground. We have individuals stuck in the upper reaches of the Main or the Sir Kenneth, who would much rather be together in the middle of the Kop. Age means nothing here. At 62 I'd be as noisy and as passionate in the middle of a Kop with like-minded Reds as I ever was as a lad in the 70's on the standing Spion Kop. I'm sure there are loads my age who feel the same too.

The death knell was like-minded Reds not being able to gather in the Kop like they used to be able to. All seater stadia diluted the hardcore and took their meeting place away from them. They're still there, but scattered and isolated all over the ground now.

I am still there but 'isolated' and singing mostly on my own in the Main Stand L3. I have been going to the match since 1967 and was part of the organic progression until all seater stadia put an end to it. The Main Stand used to be the epitome of auld arses enjoying a good moan, now that's chronic throughout the ground. I feel that there is no going back and we just have to accept it. Not defeatist but it's impossible to re-create the weekly atmosphere created by passionate supporters, and it's not just numbers, one of the best atmospheres was Auxerre in a half empty stadium. It show that numbers are not the issue it's who is there.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15210 on: September 24, 2024, 01:51:30 pm »
^
Yep, it not necessarily and age thing or a numbers thing. It's down to like-minded Reds not being able to congregate together in one place. Our fan culture was pretty much built on the Spion Kop. For that culture to build and grow to what it became, people had to be able to regularly stand together. Once that was ended, the rot was bound to set in.

I don't think you're being defeatist when saying you can't see a way back. I can't either. We are so big now, and our ground so small when it comes to satisfying demand. There's very little new blood finding its way in, and even when it does, it's probably not sitting together on the Kop. What once would have been our new blood hardcore are probably sat watching in the house with their dad or in the pub with their mates.

I look at pre season friendlies at Anfield. Packed to the rafters with local youngsters who can't otherwise get regular tickets or afford them regularly anyway. It's a sad situation really. Well, sad for the fans, anyway. I'm not sure clubs care that much so long as seats are filled. Clubs seem to prefer the fan from further afield who is an occasional visitor but who is likely to spend more whilst here.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15211 on: September 24, 2024, 01:57:21 pm »
I think what is often overlooked is what an act of physical endurance standing on the Kop was back in the day. For the big games you would often have to queue for up to an hour to get in. Fight your way through the crowd to get a decent spec. Then spend an hour and a half getting shoved and dragged everywhere. Ducking under barriers when the crowd surged and then fighting your way back to your spec.

There was a reason older fans took to the stands and freed up space for younger more enthusiastic fans on the Kop. That doesn't happen anymore. What used to be the Main Stand blanket brigade are now spread out all over the ground and crucially there is very little fresh blood on the Kop.

Crucially you are often highly influenced by your environment. Sit amongst moaning auld bastards and you end up being influenced by them. Years ago the Kopp was a vibrant environment full of energy and exuberance and younger fans mimicked that.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15212 on: September 24, 2024, 02:24:07 pm »
^
This is it. The new blood were influenced by their environment on the Kop. Got their education, if you like. I agree it was a tough place. I nearly broke an arm on a barrier in the '76 derby. I bloody loved it though.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15213 on: September 24, 2024, 04:42:51 pm »
Is it just me that thinks the club should offer STs elsewhere to those currently in the Kop who are a) a little older and/or b) long standing ST holder (i.e 25+ years) at the same price as the Kop, indefinitely? Peanuts financially to the club, but a nice gesture to those who have supported the club through thick and thin for years, while opening the Kop tickets up to younger folks (if they decided to move - should always be optional).

Big caveat: the club would have to do something to ensure the freed up Kop STs actually get to the right people, i.e those who get it.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15214 on: September 24, 2024, 04:45:21 pm »
More chance of Grand Old Team congratulating us on a trophy win.

(Good idea though)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15215 on: September 24, 2024, 04:49:07 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on September 24, 2024, 04:42:51 pm
Is it just me that thinks the club should offer STs elsewhere to those currently in the Kop who are a) a little older and/or b) long standing ST holder (i.e 25+ years) at the same price as the Kop, indefinitely? Peanuts financially to the club, but a nice gesture to those who have supported the club through thick and thin for years, while opening the Kop tickets up to younger folks (if they decided to move - should always be optional).

Big caveat: the club would have to do something to ensure the freed up Kop STs actually get to the right people, i.e those who get it.
Season tickets are a business now :D

Some would rather flog them for ×10 the price a few times in the season. Obviously, tickets in the Kop would have higher prices when they are resold.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15216 on: September 24, 2024, 10:17:55 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on September 24, 2024, 04:42:51 pm
Is it just me that thinks the club should offer STs elsewhere to those currently in the Kop who are a) a little older and/or b) long standing ST holder (i.e 25+ years) at the same price as the Kop, indefinitely? Peanuts financially to the club, but a nice gesture to those who have supported the club through thick and thin for years, while opening the Kop tickets up to younger folks (if they decided to move - should always be optional).

Big caveat: the club would have to do something to ensure the freed up Kop STs actually get to the right people, i.e those who get it.

That would be almost impossible to do.  How would the club decide who gets these tickets? 

They had a brilliant opportunity to sort something out with the Anfield Road expansion.  They could have easily set up a section for younger members, or a singing section like they have at OT, instead they were more bothered about the hospitality, which shows the club really aren't bothered about what the atmosphere is like.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 24, 2024, 04:49:07 pm
Season tickets are a business now :D

Some would rather flog them for ×10 the price a few times in the season. Obviously, tickets in the Kop would have higher prices when they are resold.

That's a major issue and it isn't just STH's.  It's members on 13+ credits and ACS members.  For the last 2 seasons every person round me at the cup games have been different at each game and they were all ACS and STH seats.  They'll come in and not know where the seats are and spend the game filming on their phones, most have bags filled with stuff from the club shop.  People were paying £100+ for a ticket in the Kop for Europa League group games.

The last time I had the same faces round me at each cup game was 2019 when we won the champions league. Although a lot of people did seem to sell their tickets for the Barca game when they obviously thought we were down and out.
« Reply #15217 on: September 24, 2024, 10:49:56 pm »
You know its down the pan when theyre throwing Slots name in on a Klopp, song and Graveyboats to a Gini, tune.

Where be all the wordsmiths be?

The Mac one is ok, but an ale house song.
« Reply #15218 on: September 24, 2024, 11:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on September 24, 2024, 01:57:21 pm
I think what is often overlooked is what an act of physical endurance standing on the Kop was back in the day. For the big games you would often have to queue for up to an hour to get in. Fight your way through the crowd to get a decent spec. Then spend an hour and a half getting shoved and dragged everywhere. Ducking under barriers when the crowd surged and then fighting your way back to your spec.

There was a reason older fans took to the stands and freed up space for younger more enthusiastic fans on the Kop. That doesn't happen anymore. What used to be the Main Stand blanket brigade are now spread out all over the ground and crucially there is very little fresh blood on the Kop.

Crucially you are often highly influenced by your environment. Sit amongst moaning auld bastards and you end up being influenced by them. Years ago the Kopp was a vibrant environment full of energy and exuberance and younger fans mimicked that.
Its very true that it was an act of physical endurance standing on the kop was and as a young teenager/ young man I was at the age of being young and fit enough ( and daft enough) to endure it but I loved it .its something I look back on now and think how lucky I was to have experienced it and Ill tell anyone who cares to listen all about.
A video popped up on my Facebook feed a few weeks back and it was the fa cup 4 th round game v villa in 88 at villa  park .we were flying at the top ,they were top of the 2 nd division ,live game Sunday afternoon,ten thousand or more Liverpool fans there and barnes scores a great header at the Liverpool end where the fans are packed in . The place erupts and I was in there ,it was great ,limbs flying as they say these days ,drove home from brum,out on the piss that night ,up for day shift next day 6-am start on the coal face ,young fit enjoying life .could I do that now ?..not a chance ,none of it.my time has been and gone ,loved every minute but its for younger men to do now.
I realise too that football attendance is a hugely different beast to what I experienced and the Disney-fication of grounds ,fans and the whole match going experience is part of the problem of the worsening atmospheres .
The progression to the stands has gone,younger fans are priced out ,hospitality and corporate are the future now.
Its hard to see what can be done as the years go by as the support and atmosphere gets quieter to the point of nobody taking the lead and trying to get something going.
SOS is right with the saying , yer got yer education from the kop  but in time there will nobody to educate them.
« Reply #15219 on: September 24, 2024, 11:12:33 pm »
Every song nowadays: his name, wheres he's from, his number and "he plays for Lpool" and you're sorted ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15220 on: Yesterday at 08:40:37 am »
Back to my favourite thread, even it seems to get a bit sadder every season. Couldnt resist giving my tuppence hapenny worth. It mightnt be any of my business because Im not a stakeholder anymore. I live out of the city these days and can never get a ticket when I come home. But Ill say my bit all the same.
 Like many other people Ive been posting on here for years and the subject does seem to  be going round in circles. And I apologise again if Im repeating some stuff that Ive already written about.
Totally agree with Eeyore  and Son Of Spion. Thanks for your excellent take on things. Were more or less the same age (Im 64) so weve probably got similar match-going memories . Youre spot on about the way people moved to different parts of the ground when they knew it was time. I started in the Anfield Rd and then graduated to the Kop while my Dad took himself off to the Kemlyn Rd when he was ready for it. You just knew it was time. But it was easier then for sure.
 Just like Spion , when I was still going I always loved the flags and the noise and the craic on the Kop. The whole thing about the place . The Kops performance always used to be as important as the teams for me and my mates. If you didnt go to a game I remember the first question we used to ask one another was, what was the Kop like?. 
Most of the comments on here are really valid and the frustration that most of us on here feel at the Kops demise could be sorted, at least in part, if the suits listened to some of the comments on here.
But they wont and well get snide comments from away supporters about the shite atmosphere and then therell be a night to remember on a cold Tuesday night and well all be congratulating ourselves on how its the only ground in the country that can turn it on when it needs to.
We know how the Kop rises for the big occasions but maybe it should be a bit better on the Bournemouth and Burnley Saturdays as well. Not saying that it needs to be the Bombonera for the Saturday 12.30s or even the 3 0clocks but with the right sort of mix in there you should always be able to generate something.
Apart from the demographics, I really think that theres another important factor at play. I reckon theres something in the DNA of our supporters that means we get less excited at home games than some of the other fan-bases. Look at Celtic and Newcastle. Similar populations. Tough football-mad working-class cities, but theyre all worked up for the preliminary games of the Champions League and decking their grounds out for the Saturday bread-and-butter league matches as if its a Champions League decider. Its like theyre trying a bit too hard most of the time. Its as if theyve got something to prove and probably their enthusiasm is because of lack of success on the big stages.
But we were like that once. And I suppose part of me admires them for that .And I dont mean it in a patronising way. But in our case maybe there is some logic to the whole thing. If youre a regular at the best parties in town , its hard to get enthusiastic about a karaoke with your mates at the local boozer.
Its just that I reckon weve probably been spoilt, seen too much and had too much of a good time over the years  and it takes a fuckin ell load more than a Tuesday-night Champions League game in September  against Young Boys Bern to be arsed....even if we know that something happening like a bad tackle or a sending-off  can get our lot going in  a nano second.
The thing that has been repeated on here loads of times is the fact that when our place needs it or when theres a key moment in a match, our place can turn like no other and become the rawest , nastiest place to play football in. It can pick our players up like no stadium in football and can frighten the bejeezus out of the opposition if and when that need arises. Its organic and nasty and funny and therell be a couple of them this season. You can bank on it.
But its not enough to wait for those moments. Those of us who love the Kop know what is needed but sadly its not going to happen as long as  the corporate suit fellas are in charge and dont listen to suggestions.
Id bring back pay at the gate, but thats just me and I know that ideas going nowhere. Tell you what though. It wouldnt half sort out the match-goers.
Id keep the flags waving all through the match instead of having them walked out at the start of the match. If it disturbs people, then tough.
Id give anyone leaving early a points deduction on his season ticket. 12 points over 2 seasons and you lose it.  Anyone looking at their phone when YNWA is on gets a life-time ban.
Spontaneous singing is much better when youre with a crowd of mates and youre standing and youre not gawping at your phone. Id make phone coverage shit-hard all over the ground. Block the mobiles.  No gawping at phones. Concentrate on the team.
Who remembers when George used to call out messages during a match Will   Mr  McManus from Berry Street in Skelmersdale go home because your wife has been locked out of the house.
 No phones then and you concentrated better. Like when you went to the pictures. No outside distractions. Look at your phone during the match and you get another 3 points deduction. Get the snitches in to check up on them. I say it tongue in cheek but theres an element of truth in there as well. Reckon we need self-regulation and we need to tell our mates to get off their phones and concentrate. Like a primary school teacher.
You dont need your phone during the match, or if you do, dont use it during the game.
Then there are the songs. Ive been on here and written about this before. Our songs have always been great but there are lulls in the game when the Kop needs to react with a short chant not a song.
There used to be  chants to rouse and there were chants to encourage and protect. The arm around the team, Come on scousers, come on scousers and the barking LIV-ER-POOL or get into them telling the players to get their fucking fingers out. Like a  Metronome keeping time, or a conductor keeping the orchestra in check, the Kop managed to keep the players on their game and coax, persuade and bully the opposition and bollock the ref in equal measure.
When there was a lull in the game or the Kop was quiet, it would be time for the Kop drone. Again, something totally unique and special .It came from nowhere. And it whined. Liiiiiiiiiiippoooooooooolllllllllllll!!! A wondrous thing!!!!
Thats whats needed now as well. Chants and little bursts just to keep the atmosphere ticking over. We dont need the drums but these 20-second chants to keep the pot boiling.
But Im probably wishing for something thats not going to happen. And Im ranting now. Besides, Im not sure how you do any of this when you havent got your mates and other like-minded fellas standing around you and the club dont seem to be arsed about it anyway.
Then again. Away games give me hope that this hasnt all slipped away.
Never forget though that the Kop is the dreamtime which connects generations. The Songlines are the chants which keep us in touch with our ancestors. The Kop is a time capsule of memories and like the Songlines it ought to be handed down from generation to generation. Its that precious. Its a memory of my dad and my granddad. Its a link with my past and I want my kids to understand it too.
 Older generations need to pass songs and chants and  memories down to the younger generation. I also think that the older songs need to be sung every now and again. I really do. Nothing wrong with an occasional  12 123 1234 St John. In the same way as the Luis Garcia song is given an occasional airing.  Id love to hear Its Cally , its Cally... Why? Because its there and if its not sung itll be forgotten. Thats why the Boss nights are exactly that.
Come April and May, therell be some memorable evenings at our place for sure.  But the suits at the club need to do some thinking and listening if they want to preserve what were famous all around the world for and what they use for marketing the club. . We shouldnt have to  wait for balmy evenings in Spring. Every match at Anfield needs to generate something. It doesnt have to be raucous every week, but if you get the right mix in there Im sure youd go a long way to solving a lot of the issues.




Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15221 on: Yesterday at 10:24:40 am »
^

Superb.  :wellin
« Reply #15222 on: Yesterday at 10:29:06 am »
I did my natural progression in a day. When they used to open the gates with 15 minutes to go, we used to come out then try out all the other parts. Into the Kemlyn, out of the kemlyn, into the Road End, into the paddock and be in the Main Stand for final whistle. Might try it tonight.
« Reply #15223 on: Yesterday at 11:25:49 am »
Scouse Neapolitan - Could not agree more on the mobile phone side of things as it gets on my tits as well, but playing devils advocate, that's completely impossible and also not practical, not least because what happens if there is an emergency or someone needs to be contacted?

Other than that, I'd love nothing else but to stop the twats who spend all their time taking selfies, on whatever social media site they are posting on to show how "hip" they are by being at Anfield and all the nauseating shite that you see happening all the time.

I had a Kop Season ticket for one season in '87 but gave it up because I started playing rugby seriously (amongst other things!) but the atmosphere and the match experience then was light years away from what it is now. We still get vestiges of it now on European nights and some league matches, but even then, it's not the same.

What really gets me is the moaning fannies that tut and shake their head when you sing or even shout. What's worse, is the ones that take offence and berate you for the put-downs that used to be the funniest and signature of going to the ground. The wit has been almost eradicated in parts of the ground. You still get it in the pubs around the place, because guess what? All your mates can meet you and stand with you, but then invariably, you have to split to different parts of the ground. PC gone mad

« Reply #15224 on: Today at 12:33:41 am »
Best part about Gakpos brace tonight was how many people missed it  :wave
« Reply #15225 on: Today at 10:34:14 am »
60,044 in last night for a League Cup night game against unglamorous opposition. Not bad at all.
« Reply #15226 on: Today at 11:16:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:34:14 am
60,044 in last night for a League Cup night game against unglamorous opposition. Not bad at all.

I'm surprised at that figure, looked plenty of seats empty dotted about looking from the Kop.
« Reply #15227 on: Today at 11:24:55 am »
Generally think that the atmosphere issue is overplayed. The crowd always turns up when it is needed. Two of the best atmospheres last season were Fulham and Luton at home - two games nobody expected the ground to be bouncing for.

What is definitely an issue, though, is the demographic. The Kop is like God's waiting room. It was really refreshing last night to see loads of young kids actually enjoying the game. The c*nt I was standing next to against Bournemouth was watching the 3.15 at Newmarket live on Bet365 from his phone on Saturday. I shit you not.
« Reply #15228 on: Today at 11:26:32 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:16:41 am
I'm surprised at that figure, looked plenty of seats empty dotted about looking from the Kop.
I think we still post attendances on people through the gate on the day as opposed to tickets sold, too. Maybe someone can clarify if that's still the case. I know certain other clubs post figures on tickets sold rather than the figure that actually attended. Both Manc clubs do that. Arsenal too. I remember GMP saying Old Trafford often posts attendance figures at capacity when there are actually as many as 10,000 non-attendees at some games.

Edit:

Our official capacity this season is 61,276 so we didn't reach capacity last night despite there being no seats lost to segregation, with West Ham having the lower ARE.
« Reply #15229 on: Today at 11:34:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:26:32 am

Our official capacity this season is 61,276 so we didn't reach capacity last night despite there being no seats lost to segregation, with West Ham having the lower ARE.

Upper Annie looked like it had quite a lot of empty seats by eye.
« Reply #15230 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 08:40:37 am

Who remembers when George used to call out messages during a match Will Mr McManus from Berry Street in Skelmersdale go home because your wife has been locked out of the house.
 

:lmao

Great overall post mate
« Reply #15231 on: Today at 11:46:19 am »
One thing I'll never understand is hanging out behind your mobile phone for goal-mouth action, waiting for something extraordinary to be caught on camera.

I've taken the odd photo during a game, but doubt I've even looked back on them thinking I'm so glad I've got that memory to look back on. The best memories are etched in my brain, Gerrard vs Olympiakos, Garcia against Chelsea etc etc, they were great and so memorable because I experienced them to their max. Not because I've a video of it at the expense of living the actual moment.

The only incentive I can imagine is so people can share these photos/videos with family, friends and on social media. But with what end, to prove they were there? To show how great their life is? To give other people a taste of what they experienced? It's all such bollocks, the world's so crap when you care more about your made-up image rather than living your own existence the max.
