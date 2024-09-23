Back to my favourite thread, even it seems to get a bit sadder every season. Couldnt resist giving my tuppence hapenny worth. It mightnt be any of my business because Im not a stakeholder anymore. I live out of the city these days and can never get a ticket when I come home. But Ill say my bit all the same.

Like many other people Ive been posting on here for years and the subject does seem to be going round in circles. And I apologise again if Im repeating some stuff that Ive already written about.

Totally agree with Eeyore and Son Of Spion. Thanks for your excellent take on things. Were more or less the same age (Im 64) so weve probably got similar match-going memories . Youre spot on about the way people moved to different parts of the ground when they knew it was time. I started in the Anfield Rd and then graduated to the Kop while my Dad took himself off to the Kemlyn Rd when he was ready for it. You just knew it was time. But it was easier then for sure.

Just like Spion , when I was still going I always loved the flags and the noise and the craic on the Kop. The whole thing about the place . The Kops performance always used to be as important as the teams for me and my mates. If you didnt go to a game I remember the first question we used to ask one another was, what was the Kop like?.

Most of the comments on here are really valid and the frustration that most of us on here feel at the Kops demise could be sorted, at least in part, if the suits listened to some of the comments on here.

But they wont and well get snide comments from away supporters about the shite atmosphere and then therell be a night to remember on a cold Tuesday night and well all be congratulating ourselves on how its the only ground in the country that can turn it on when it needs to.

We know how the Kop rises for the big occasions but maybe it should be a bit better on the Bournemouth and Burnley Saturdays as well. Not saying that it needs to be the Bombonera for the Saturday 12.30s or even the 3 0clocks but with the right sort of mix in there you should always be able to generate something.

Apart from the demographics, I really think that theres another important factor at play. I reckon theres something in the DNA of our supporters that means we get less excited at home games than some of the other fan-bases. Look at Celtic and Newcastle. Similar populations. Tough football-mad working-class cities, but theyre all worked up for the preliminary games of the Champions League and decking their grounds out for the Saturday bread-and-butter league matches as if its a Champions League decider. Its like theyre trying a bit too hard most of the time. Its as if theyve got something to prove and probably their enthusiasm is because of lack of success on the big stages.

But we were like that once. And I suppose part of me admires them for that .And I dont mean it in a patronising way. But in our case maybe there is some logic to the whole thing. If youre a regular at the best parties in town , its hard to get enthusiastic about a karaoke with your mates at the local boozer.

Its just that I reckon weve probably been spoilt, seen too much and had too much of a good time over the years and it takes a fuckin ell load more than a Tuesday-night Champions League game in September against Young Boys Bern to be arsed....even if we know that something happening like a bad tackle or a sending-off can get our lot going in a nano second.

The thing that has been repeated on here loads of times is the fact that when our place needs it or when theres a key moment in a match, our place can turn like no other and become the rawest , nastiest place to play football in. It can pick our players up like no stadium in football and can frighten the bejeezus out of the opposition if and when that need arises. Its organic and nasty and funny and therell be a couple of them this season. You can bank on it.

But its not enough to wait for those moments. Those of us who love the Kop know what is needed but sadly its not going to happen as long as the corporate suit fellas are in charge and dont listen to suggestions.

Id bring back pay at the gate, but thats just me and I know that ideas going nowhere. Tell you what though. It wouldnt half sort out the match-goers.

Id keep the flags waving all through the match instead of having them walked out at the start of the match. If it disturbs people, then tough.

Id give anyone leaving early a points deduction on his season ticket. 12 points over 2 seasons and you lose it. Anyone looking at their phone when YNWA is on gets a life-time ban.

Spontaneous singing is much better when youre with a crowd of mates and youre standing and youre not gawping at your phone. Id make phone coverage shit-hard all over the ground. Block the mobiles. No gawping at phones. Concentrate on the team.

Who remembers when George used to call out messages during a match Will Mr McManus from Berry Street in Skelmersdale go home because your wife has been locked out of the house.

No phones then and you concentrated better. Like when you went to the pictures. No outside distractions. Look at your phone during the match and you get another 3 points deduction. Get the snitches in to check up on them. I say it tongue in cheek but theres an element of truth in there as well. Reckon we need self-regulation and we need to tell our mates to get off their phones and concentrate. Like a primary school teacher.

You dont need your phone during the match, or if you do, dont use it during the game.

Then there are the songs. Ive been on here and written about this before. Our songs have always been great but there are lulls in the game when the Kop needs to react with a short chant not a song.

There used to be chants to rouse and there were chants to encourage and protect. The arm around the team, Come on scousers, come on scousers and the barking LIV-ER-POOL or get into them telling the players to get their fucking fingers out. Like a Metronome keeping time, or a conductor keeping the orchestra in check, the Kop managed to keep the players on their game and coax, persuade and bully the opposition and bollock the ref in equal measure.

When there was a lull in the game or the Kop was quiet, it would be time for the Kop drone. Again, something totally unique and special .It came from nowhere. And it whined. Liiiiiiiiiiippoooooooooolllllllllllll!!! A wondrous thing!!!!

Thats whats needed now as well. Chants and little bursts just to keep the atmosphere ticking over. We dont need the drums but these 20-second chants to keep the pot boiling.

But Im probably wishing for something thats not going to happen. And Im ranting now. Besides, Im not sure how you do any of this when you havent got your mates and other like-minded fellas standing around you and the club dont seem to be arsed about it anyway.

Then again. Away games give me hope that this hasnt all slipped away.

Never forget though that the Kop is the dreamtime which connects generations. The Songlines are the chants which keep us in touch with our ancestors. The Kop is a time capsule of memories and like the Songlines it ought to be handed down from generation to generation. Its that precious. Its a memory of my dad and my granddad. Its a link with my past and I want my kids to understand it too.

Older generations need to pass songs and chants and memories down to the younger generation. I also think that the older songs need to be sung every now and again. I really do. Nothing wrong with an occasional 12 123 1234 St John. In the same way as the Luis Garcia song is given an occasional airing. Id love to hear Its Cally , its Cally... Why? Because its there and if its not sung itll be forgotten. Thats why the Boss nights are exactly that.

Come April and May, therell be some memorable evenings at our place for sure. But the suits at the club need to do some thinking and listening if they want to preserve what were famous all around the world for and what they use for marketing the club. . We shouldnt have to wait for balmy evenings in Spring. Every match at Anfield needs to generate something. It doesnt have to be raucous every week, but if you get the right mix in there Im sure youd go a long way to solving a lot of the issues.









