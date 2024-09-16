« previous next »
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 16, 2024, 02:22:01 pm
The younger generation who are on the Kop aren't exactly bursting their lungs week in week out either. Everyone is the problem not certain different subsets of people.
number 168

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 16, 2024, 03:35:39 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on September 16, 2024, 02:03:36 pm
Just look at the average age in the Kop. It must be in the 60s. Self entitled old farts who care more about the pre and post match pint than engaging in supporting the team. They are all around me. Get in 5 mins later, fuck off before the end and not a peep in between. Where are the next generation of fans? Priced out unfortunately!

The average age of those in the ground must be much higher than it was in pre-all seater times. However the "old farts" as you call them have always been there, just that they were largely in the Kemlyn (as was) and, too a degree, the Main Stand. The days of the Kop, mostly full of young Scousers, telling those leaving early to "sit down you bums" have passed. People also left the Kop early, not in great numbers, but unlike the stands were largely invisible given the packed nature of the Kop. As one poster said the days of being a weekly match going fan from an early age and 'learning' the traditions of supporting Liverpool is a thing of the past now, and will probably never return given the ever spiralling cost.  Moves towards hospitality as a money spinner and favouring the day tripper market mean the nature of our support will, I guess, see Anfield lose a lot of what used to make it unique amongst grounds.
VVM

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 16, 2024, 04:25:56 pm
There needs to be a way to get likeminded fans next to each other. I go to a few lower league games and the atmospheres can be great because the fans who want to sing, can all stand together. It's tough and a bit nerve racking when you're sat on your own or with 1 mate to try and get something going because you assume you'll get a negative or awkward reaction from those around you.
Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 16, 2024, 04:37:29 pm
The club should do more to get younger lads in. The demographics of our away support has a bigger percentage of younger fans (teens and 20s) than Anfield does which is a mix of old season ticket holders and tourists.

It is what is though. We get a handful of good atmospheres a season and the rest will be quiet..it's usually there when it needs to be but it needs some give and take..if the players aren't up for it then the fans won't be. The players need to play their part as well.
Always_A_Red

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 16, 2024, 08:50:16 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 16, 2024, 02:22:01 pm
The younger generation who are on the Kop aren't exactly bursting their lungs week in week out either. Everyone is the problem not certain different subsets of people.

The 'too cool for school' young lads who I see on the KOP are not who I mean. There's a demographic of local lads who I know would 'cause a bit of a stir' but are priced out currently. We're missing the group of lads who are loud, cocky, confident, gobshites.  ;D Get them in their hundreds at the front and watch it take off. We're personally too nice, society is in general and all the lads with their expensive coats and designer polo shirts, who are too cool to wear colours and sing in front of their mates, are not the group I want to hand my hat on to pass on the 'Liverpool way' to the next generation.
Billy Elliot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 16, 2024, 11:17:07 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on September 16, 2024, 08:50:16 pm
The 'too cool for school' young lads who I see on the KOP are not who I mean. There's a demographic of local lads who I know would 'cause a bit of a stir' but are priced out currently. We're missing the group of lads who are loud, cocky, confident, gobshites.  ;D Get them in their hundreds at the front and watch it take off. We're personally too nice, society is in general and all the lads with their expensive coats and designer polo shirts, who are too cool to wear colours and sing in front of their mates, are not the group I want to hand my hat on to pass on the 'Liverpool way' to the next generation.


There was (and I think still is) a plan for a young adult section, next to the away supporters. It might turn out to be a token gesture like the local allocation, but we'll see. We probably haven't got spare capacity for more than a token gesture to be fair.
kesey

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 17, 2024, 12:02:46 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on September 15, 2024, 05:46:04 pm
If you dont mind a 15-20 minute walk, Id recommend walking down Breck Rd and catching a bus into the city centre from West Derby Rd. I take this route myself as I live in the city centre. Leave after FT and never have any issues. Realistically you could get to Lime St from the ground in about 40 minutes

If you walked down St Domingo and through the park onto Shaw St you'd be there in 30 minutes . :wave

Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 17, 2024, 11:13:15 am
Quote from: kesey on September 17, 2024, 12:02:46 am
If you walked down St Domingo and through the park onto Shaw St you'd be there in 30 minutes . :wave
Don't be sending him through bandit country.  :)
kesey

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 17, 2024, 11:18:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 17, 2024, 11:13:15 am

Don't be sending him through bandit country.  :)


Crossmaglen ?
Claire.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 18, 2024, 01:57:55 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 14, 2024, 08:44:31 pm
Not all of us 13+ were silent :wave

But yeah, there was a group of STHs by us spread across three rows who spent most of the game going for pies and pints and discussing what they'd been up to over the last few weeks since they saw each other last. Oh and checking on their bets online. Half of them then fucked off on 85 as it was "shite".

I got to hear a fascinating story about how this fella's lad had been sneaking a chippy into the house all week after his mum went to bed, and then on Friday she'd caught him and he hid it in the garden and then went back out to get it at 3am.
Penfold78

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 18, 2024, 08:10:51 pm
Been thinking a lot about this whole thread recently. Especially the heavily choreographed match day experience slash entertainment. The club presumably advertised for positions that were put in charge of creating a fantastic, engaging and memorable experience for the ticket holder. Or some such corporate gubbins. I havent seen the job description or job adverts but I guarantee you that the wording will have been this

We are looking for an individual with a talent and proven track record for creating fantastic, engaging and memorable experiences for the ticket holders

When it should have been

We are looking for an individual with a talent for *enabling* the supporters to *create* their own fantastic atmosphere.

The former gets you a weddings and christenings DJ.

The latter gets you someone whos never seen a microphone or mixing deck in their life but knows how to work with community and supporter groups to give them what they need to generate a semi final atmosphere every match.


If anyone from the club is reading this please have a think about what your KPI is for match day atmosphere and how you need to get it sorted. Sorry for all the corporate speak but these days we are talking about a corporation not a club (see the organigram in the suits behind the scenes thread).
John C

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 18, 2024, 08:29:52 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September 18, 2024, 01:57:55 pm
I got to hear a fascinating story about how this fella's lad had been sneaking a chippy into the house all week after his mum went to bed, and then on Friday she'd caught him and he hid it in the garden and then went back out to get it at 3am.
;D ;D
Draex

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 20, 2024, 09:19:49 am
Arne Slot on Anfield atmosphere:

We as a team have to be aware that fans need something to get behind the team - and we didn't show this enough.

We have to do better and if we do better the fans will enjoy what they see. It starts with us doing better.
redwillow

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 03:01:31 pm
The empty seats today has to ring some alarm bells at the club. They dont care about the atmosphere but theyll care about that lost money
redwillow

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 03:58:05 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on September 21, 2024, 03:52:00 pm
They need to abolish or revamp the STH Scheme, STH's don't get penalised if they don't go the match!

Unsure how the policies work now but back when I went regularly Id use a fan club, that effectively had 50 season tickets and would sell them each week
deanloco9

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 04:39:10 pm
What's the atmosphere in the ground like today? Always hard to tell on TV Audio
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 04:41:17 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on September 21, 2024, 04:39:10 pm
What's the atmosphere in the ground like today? Always hard to tell on TV Audio

Can hear a small group of lads singing Trents song.
tubby

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 05:00:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 21, 2024, 04:41:17 pm
Can hear a small group of lads singing Trents song.

That came across on my stream, there was a small group somewhere that kept trying to get stuff going, heard Poetry in Motion from them too, but nothing was taking off.
gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 05:11:10 pm
Much better than last week. Always helps when the players give you something to sing about.

Plus the Diaz song is very catchy
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 06:41:31 pm
Much better than last week. Died off in the second half but that's because we were cruising. Funny though as it was pretty much the same faces in 306 and apparently the whole ground is touted which affects the atmosphere...
Willo99

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 07:07:37 pm
Bournemouth have got to be the quietest fans in the history of football.
Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 07:11:16 pm
60,347 in today.

Beat our highest of the season by 3.  :D
Original

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 07:19:16 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on September 21, 2024, 04:39:10 pm
What's the atmosphere in the ground like today? Always hard to tell on TV Audio

It was great up in 306, like previously mentioned died off in the second half though
swoopy

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 07:30:42 pm
Wasn't bad in the first half in Lower Annie. Pretty weak 2nd half but the same was shown on the pitch.
Still an alarming amount of people that contribute absolutely nothing though, not even signing YNWA as they're too busy filming it.
BoRed

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
September 21, 2024, 07:50:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 21, 2024, 07:11:16 pm
60,347 in today.

Beat our highest of the season by 3.  :D

Those three made all the difference. ;)
DangerScouse

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:17:15 pm
Steward at the front of the Kop was hell bent on making those in the first few rows sit down.
disgraced cake

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:20:35 pm
Best of the three so far this season even if it doesn't say much.

That Diaz song is crap IMO but it was nice to just hear something/anything given an outing.
only6times

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on September 16, 2024, 02:03:36 pm
Just look at the average age in the Kop. It must be in the 60s. Self entitled old farts who care more about the pre and post match pint than engaging in supporting the team. They are all around me. Get in 5 mins later, fuck off before the end and not a peep in between. Where are the next generation of fans? Priced out unfortunately!
Do you confront them about it?
mc_red22

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm
Do you confront them about it?

Does 10% of the stadium confront the other 90% about it?
only6times

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on September 16, 2024, 02:03:36 pm
Just look at the average age in the Kop. It must be in the 60s. Self entitled old farts who care more about the pre and post match pint than engaging in supporting the team. They are all around me. Get in 5 mins later, fuck off before the end and not a peep in between. Where are the next generation of fans? Priced out unfortunately!
In years gone by there was a progression amongst Kopites to migrate to the Kemlyn or Moan Stand with a few extra quid in the wage packet. I personally (55) couldn't afford the move now from the Kop even if I wanted to and I suspect quite a few off the self entitled of farts you refer to could be in the same boat. I know loads of fellas my age and over who went home and away in the 70's and 80's prices out of the game. So maybe some of those self entitled old carte have served their time getting wet legged and  literally legged around the country and just want to watch the team they have supported for decades.

I don't shut up by the way.
only6times

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm
Does 10% of the stadium confront the other 90% about it?
No idea.
Saus76

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:01:53 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
In years gone by there was a progression amongst Kopites to migrate to the Kemlyn or Moan Stand with a few extra quid in the wage packet. I personally (55) couldn't afford the move now from the Kop even if I wanted to and I suspect quite a few off the self entitled of farts you refer to could be in the same boat. I know loads of fellas my age and over who went home and away in the 70's and 80's prices out of the game. So maybe some of those self entitled old carte have served their time getting wet legged and  literally legged around the country and just want to watch the team they have supported for decades.

I don't shut up by the way.

I personally (48) have been a Kop ST holder since 1992. Im still as vocal now as I was 30 years ago. Ive got nothing against any age of fan going the game. However if you want the privilege of sitting in the kop then youre expected to vocally and positively support the team. The other three corners of the ground are perfectly suitable as a progression section for those who cant be arsed to sing anymore. The Kop -  thats the heartbeat of our famous atmosphere and as such should only house fans who contribute to that atmosphere.
only6times

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 10:01:53 pm
I personally (48) have been a Kop ST holder since 1992. Im still as vocal now as I was 30 years ago. Ive got nothing against any age of fan going the game. However if you want the privilege of sitting in the kop then youre expected to vocally and positively support the team. The other three corners of the ground are perfectly suitable as a progression section for those who cant be arsed to sing anymore. The Kop -  thats the heartbeat of our famous atmosphere and as such should only house fans who contribute to that atmosphere.
Like I said, maybe the people you refer to CAN'T afford to go to the other parts of the ground.
deanloco9

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:12:08 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:17:15 pm
Steward at the front of the Kop was hell bent on making those in the first few rows sit down.

Not sure fully why but I do know some of the first front rows are sometimes disabled/ambulant seats so people can't stand all game
Elliemental

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 03:45:21 am
Quote from: Willo99 on September 21, 2024, 07:07:37 pm
Bournemouth have got to be the quietest fans in the history of football.


I was watching some footage on a Bournemouth fan channel earlier today and at least their fans stayed to the end. Ours, apart from being equally silent as them, appeared to be leaving in droves at about the 80 minute mark.
