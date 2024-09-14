« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 374 375 376 377 378 [379]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1822787 times)

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15120 on: September 14, 2024, 08:00:32 pm »
Quote from: stefbs on September 14, 2024, 07:50:23 pm
It's been like that for years. When we play shite,  there's no atmosphere. Nothing to do with tourists or scousers!

This! If anything the Montirex mafia like to record anyone singing and post it on social media!
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,094
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15121 on: September 14, 2024, 08:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on September 14, 2024, 07:15:51 pm
Today reminded me how much I hate the Anfield crowd when we're losing like that. They absolutely do not help whatsoever. The usual crap comes out. "Just get the ball in the mixer!" "Throw it up to Nunez and get bodies around him." It's embarrassing. And the general angst throughout the crowd spills over onto the pitch and inspires the likes of Arnold to try nonsense Hollywood passes that played right into Forest's hands.
It wasn't that bad around me, nothing worse than the first home game, albeit I was in Anny Rd for that.
A goal would have set us off to be honest.

The only thing I did notice sometime in the 2nd after the 50th bad pass there was one move that would have put us right in on goal but it was cut out due to another bad pass which caused the absolute loudest collective AAAAAAARRRGGGGHHH I've ever heard at Anfield.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,615
  • JFT97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15122 on: September 14, 2024, 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 14, 2024, 06:29:41 pm
The problem is the fucking tourists. It's not the fella from Oslo or wherever who it actually means something too, it's the fucking daytrippers who are there for their Instagram photos. The difference is easily noticeable. Ground is fucking full of them.

The problem is the members, who have a decent amount of credits, and STHs who sell on their tickets, often for a profit, to these tourists.

Saying that, theres plenty of people in there who arent tourists and offer nothing towards the atmosphere.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15123 on: September 14, 2024, 08:37:39 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on September 14, 2024, 08:31:35 pm
The problem is the members, who have a decent amount of credits, and STHs who sell on their tickets, often for a profit, to these tourists.

Saying that, theres plenty of people in there who arent tourists and offer nothing towards the atmosphere.
Some people just want to watch the game and that's it. We've never had constant noise throughout the game, the crowd is reactive. I also think people are misrembering how it used to be. For as long as I can recall loads of the saturday 3pms have been pretty dead.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,053
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15124 on: September 14, 2024, 08:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 14, 2024, 06:34:31 pm
Yeah? If it's the tourists then why were all the STH's and 13+ members absolutely silent today then?

Not all of us 13+ were silent :wave

But yeah, there was a group of STHs by us spread across three rows who spent most of the game going for pies and pints and discussing what they'd been up to over the last few weeks since they saw each other last. Oh and checking on their bets online. Half of them then fucked off on 85 as it was "shite".
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15125 on: September 14, 2024, 08:52:51 pm »
Was really bad today. We were in 305 and i'd say 80% of the people around me were daytrippers and offered nothing to the atmosphere.

For all the will in the world, as the game goes on and the same few try and get things going, but are met with silence from the majority around them, whilst also watching & getting frustrated by the dross on the pitch, the result is a shite atmosphere.

The 300's were good in previous years as it was known to be the signing section where everyone was stood and got the KOP going. Nowadays, 304 and 306 cant even simultaneously sing 'poor scouser tommy' in time because there's a couple of regulars who are so desperate to hear the sound of their own voice (you know who you are!) that they'd rather sing a song fast, out of time form the block next to them, instead of just stopping and singing in time with the other one to make it louder. It's so fucking boring, petty, frustrating & pretty sh*t to be honest.

I've given suggestions over the years about how we can improve the atmosphere and nothing ever gets done. We have a ground big enough and a fanbase with enough regulars who still have an appetite for there to be a constantly loud atmosphere, but the logistics of this are impossible without real collaboration and cooperation from the club and proper change.
« Last Edit: September 14, 2024, 08:54:25 pm by Always_A_Red »
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15126 on: September 14, 2024, 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 14, 2024, 08:44:31 pm
Not all of us 13+ were silent :wave

But yeah, there was a group of STHs by us spread across three rows who spent most of the game going for pies and pints and discussing what they'd been up to over the last few weeks since they saw each other last. Oh and checking on their bets online. Half of them then fucked off on 85 as it was "shite".

Oh I'm part of those who were trying but there's so many regulars scouse and not scouse in 306 who aren't making any noise at all. When the atmosphere is bad and it's bad consistently it'll not just be down daytrippers and tourists but it'll be down to every single person in that ground not making an effort, because if it's not then it must be the daytrippers making an atmosphere when it's good, right?
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15127 on: September 14, 2024, 10:34:24 pm »
Apathy from the team and the fans today.  Both rolled up expecting a routine win.  Forest had other ideas.   We paid the price.

Seen it countless times before over the years, bad attitude usually means bad result.  Crowd and team feed off each other, nearly got going around 55 minutes but the tempo dropped before ignition point was reached.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15128 on: September 14, 2024, 10:42:45 pm »
Disgrace of a performance from the team and the 'fans'.

Where are the young folk, give the future Kopites a chance for god sake. The stadium can't be full of 60k day trippers, a lot of the older locals need to take a long hard look at themselves.

At the Anny Road end against Brentford, we had some good lads around us trying to create something. You'll always get pockets of passionate folk but they are discouraged by the silent sour faces around them particularly on days like today.
« Last Edit: September 14, 2024, 10:45:43 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15129 on: Yesterday at 07:16:28 am »
The whole experience is just energy sapping now as its all become like were part of an event at a theme park. The whole match going culture feels very different.

Its so choreographed from when Peter McDowell reads out the teams in his performative style, then right on cue well pipe in Weve conquered all of Europe for everyone to sing along to followed by YNWA at full volume over the speakers so everyone can get their phones out and record it and stick their cameras in the faces of the supporters sat around them. The same people then spend the whole game videoing the match itself or trying to get a photo of Salah or worse - get his attention by screaming at him every time he comes near. Its all just weird. Anfield has always had quiet days but its become a more depressing place since the social media generation moved in.

The hospitality changes have had a big impact but its not just that, the fanbase is just very different now.

And it is funny seeing these threads and similar on Twitter where everyone always says they sing their heart out every game. Really? Seem to be far more people saying that than actually doing it. Im not someone who will start songs off so Im not going to criticise others for being quiet, but I can understand the complete lack of energy and lethargy in the ground now.

One thing people should try for the November ballots on here is identifying an area of the ground to target for tickets. It would probably need to  be a less popular block - say the back of an upper tier - but if people all targeted the same block or two separate ones you could create a couple of unofficial singing sections to group people together who wanted to make a noise.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15130 on: Yesterday at 09:38:30 am »
Atmosphere has been going downhill for years. The top 6 in English football all have this problem. The day trippers who are in the area want to watch Liverpool or whoever we are playing and pay stupid money. The club have also become greedy. Prior to Madrid you could pick up a hospitality ticket for yesterday in the main stand for £350 for a 4 course meal, all drinks etc.They have now changed that price to £850 meaning the people that would buy that hospitality from the club, now buy a lower main ticket off a website for similar and not add to the atmosphere. Every day tripper that would usually buy hospo can no longer afford it so buy a normal ticket for old hospo prices. Every hospo lounge has increased in priced between 150-400% for games since 2019.  The Man City game that was £480 in 2019 is now £1400.
Logged

Offline PJJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15131 on: Yesterday at 10:08:36 am »
The amount of empty seats in the upper Annie yesterday as the second half kicked off made it look like Wembley. Took a while for that to fill up. Its a terrible look.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15132 on: Yesterday at 10:27:01 am »
Quote from: PJJ on Yesterday at 10:08:36 am
The amount of empty seats in the upper Annie yesterday as the second half kicked off made it look like Wembley. Took a while for that to fill up. Its a terrible look.

Takes a while for them to have their prawn sandwiches and caviar. For everyone else its a 10 min queue to get a pint and downing it!
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15133 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 am »
Ive said this numerous times. All the lads who used to make the atmosphere are in the pubs watching the game as they have all been priced out. What do they expect.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15134 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 am »
The club couldn't give two fucks about it either so don't expect things to change. You'd think someone like Tony Barrett would look to change things!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:39 am by DangerScouse »
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15135 on: Yesterday at 11:02:29 am »
It was alright in U7, considering.

Saying that, further down the front there were three rows where almost every seat was empty. I could see quite a few empty spaces in the upper Annie as well, I can only assume it's unsold hospitality that isn't getting sold on as general admission.

But generally, you're not going to get much from the crowd when the team don't get going. We did try and lift them a few times but we wasn't getting much back.

The whole team were poor, but picking on some players we can usually rely on for a moment... Salah had one of those days and Szoboszlai played like he'd just came back from international break after a 5-0 battering, or something. And when it's like that on the park, its usually reflected in the stands. But, honestly, it was alright, considering.

You get some weird performances at the start of the season. Nothing to see here, although it feels devastating because of the way it is with City these days.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15136 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:30:58 am
Ive said this numerous times. All the lads who used to make the atmosphere are in the pubs watching the game as they have all been priced out. What do they expect.
This is definitely the case. When I was younger you'd also see hordes of Reds walking up to local bus stops from the council estates to get the bus up towards the ground. You just don't see that anymore. Of all the lads I used to go with I think only one or two can still do it. The rest have either been priced out or have long since become disillusioned with how the game has gone, so binned it off.

For so many younger Reds, the only way they can regularly see the team is in the pub or at home on telly. Thousands of possibly passionate attendees are, instead, sat in front of TV screens rather than stood on the Kop.

I've also said for years that the natural progression within the ground has now stopped. For me, once I was old enough to survive in there, the middle of the Spion Kop was always my spec. I maintained that right until they bulldozed it. Over the years I did notice how many middle-dwellers got older and moved out to the wings as new blood took their place in the middle. Others eventually moved into the stands and left the terrace behind altogether. That progression and flow was pretty organic and it meant the Kop, the beating heart of the vocal support, was constantly refreshed. Newer faces looking to carry on the traditions.

Unfortunately, this natural flow was killed by two things. One being all seater stadiums, and the other being the fact that we became so big that we massively outgrew Anfield. At a time we were getting something like 80,000 applications for tickets for big European games, we still had only 45,000 seats.

The world also changed too. Everything became about money. Football became about greed. It became a out fleecing and exploiting the fanbase. Of course, if you go down that route you need to focus more on the more affluent fan. Liverpool could fill Anfield with season ticket holders from the Mersey region if they wanted to, but those fans aren't necessarily affluent fans. That's why we have such a small percentage of season ticket holders compared with the likes of Everton. Everton need to bag as much money up front from season tickets as they can get. We don't. Liverpool limit ours by design, not because they're hard to shift. Our club want a lot of tickets available to more affluent people, often from further afield.

I was in the club shop the other week. The one at the stadium. It was no surprise that it wasn't local mum's and dad's buying their kids kit at not far off £100 a go. It was Liverpool fans from far beyond the city that we're buying armfuls of very expensive merchandise. It wasn't local lads buying the new tops at £125 a piece, or £150 a piece with name and number. It was groups of Red's from Asia and elsewhere buying bags of merch. Good luck to them too. They're all welcome as far as I'm concerned. Plenty dedicate much of their lives to our club and are deeply passionate. I also love how we are such a cosmopolitan club. The world's local club, if you like. I enjoy that.

Thing is though, the club itself need to do so much more if they want the atmosphere they trade off to continue to be a thing. But what can they do when the Kop is full of people not far of their pension and there are no seats in other parts of the ground for them to migrate to? How do they get a flow of new, passionate blood into the Kop when so much of our support has already been priced out?

The game is too greedy. Liverpool are too big, and the stadium is far too small. It's all rather frustrating.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline AnnieRoad93

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15137 on: Yesterday at 12:55:42 pm »
It was fucking shite yesterday, but no different to any other 3 oclock game. The atmosphere in these games is only decent if the opposition score first early on.
Logged
Underneath the floodlights down in Düsseldorf...

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15138 on: Yesterday at 01:03:07 pm »
The biggest problem is people leaving on the 80th minute. Happened v Brentford too. If you can't stay for the full game just don't fucking go.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15139 on: Yesterday at 02:55:44 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 01:03:07 pm
The biggest problem is people leaving on the 80th minute. Happened v Brentford too. If you can't stay for the full game just don't fucking go.

It's beyond pathetic. I can (sort of) understand if it's a midweek league cup game and it's 10pm and you have work the next day at 6am, you may want to leave and beat the traffic. But yesterday was a 3pm Saturday kick off. There were thousands of people streaming out of the ground at 80 mins. Why? We have a 60,000 seater ground - it's not like you're leaving Glastonbury ffs!

It reminded me of that game early on in Klopp's tenure when we were 1-0 down and he said afterwards that when he looked around and saw the fans leaving, he felt alone. That's what I thought about yesterday when everyone was fuckin off when the team needed them. I'm sure it disappointed Slot too.

We're often lauded as the best fans in the world when you see the fan parks at CL finals, or the scenes in the big european nights when we get a big result, but most games are pretty average.

As a regular in the 300's, it's getting harder to get tickets on the KOP and we're getting pushed further and further back and it's becoming more and more difficult to have any influence on getting songs started as the noise just doesnt travel to the front of the KOP. 

I'm half tempted to try and create a new '300's' in AL5/4 - it's rail seating, they stand, so if we could get 1000-2000 of us together, it may be better than having 1000 people spread randomly across the back of the 300's.

If I had it my way, the 100's in the KOP would be a pen for local lads up to the age of 24 who want to stand and sing. The rest of the KOP would be for 13+ members and you would need to have photo ID to ensure that no tickets were sold to tourists. If you want a ST, that's fine, but you sit in a different part of the ground, to ensure that there isn't people who have the same seat, every game, surrounded by the same people and then 20 years pass and the place goes stale - if you want the KOP, you make the effort to buy the tickets every game and you're not arsed about 'your seat', knowing you could be on row 74 in 304, or stood on the wing in 208 - it makes no difference as the view isn't the important part, it's having an impact to the atmosphere and being on the KOP.

Like all 'change' there will be people who will be unhappy, but if the club genuinely cares about the future atmosphere, then they need to be brave and make some decisions that will futureproof the atmosphere. If done right, it could honestly transform the matchday experience.

But alas, nothing will happen, so the AL5 option may be the next best alternative.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15140 on: Yesterday at 05:08:49 pm »
Not really an excuse for people leaving early, but getting back after the game particularly if you have travelled is a nightmare, they had not improved local transport despite add another 18k, it took 1hr 10 to get to lime street yesterday, what you need to do is just get a later train but that might add another £20 to what is probably costing over £100 for the day if you've come by train.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15141 on: Yesterday at 05:17:45 pm »
Lime Street is a 45 minute walk from Anfield. If you're able to just do that. It'll save you money too.
Logged

Offline upthereds1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15142 on: Yesterday at 05:46:04 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 05:08:49 pm
Not really an excuse for people leaving early, but getting back after the game particularly if you have travelled is a nightmare, they had not improved local transport despite add another 18k, it took 1hr 10 to get to lime street yesterday, what you need to do is just get a later train but that might add another £20 to what is probably costing over £100 for the day if you've come by train.

If you dont mind a 15-20 minute walk, Id recommend walking down Breck Rd and catching a bus into the city centre from West Derby Rd. I take this route myself as I live in the city centre. Leave after FT and never have any issues. Realistically you could get to Lime St from the ground in about 40 minutes
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15143 on: Yesterday at 05:49:10 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 05:46:04 pm
If you dont mind a 15-20 minute walk, Id recommend walking down Breck Rd and catching a bus into the city centre from West Derby Rd. I take this route myself as I live in the city centre. Leave after FT and never have any issues. Realistically you could get to Lime St from the ground in about 40 minutes
What number bus is the best one mate?
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15144 on: Yesterday at 06:45:05 pm »
I posted in the slot thread, but I will copy the relevant parts in here, but I have already commented that our fan base were really toxic towards the end of last year, and Anfield just wasn't a pleasant place at match day, and unfortunately the new manager hasn't changed that.

The way fans talk about our players is fucking disgusting. The way fans talk about our team is fucking disgusting. The level of downright abuse leveled at our players is awful. A guy behind me called no less than 10 players "stupid fucking knob heads" yesterday. This isn't new or unique, and this dude is a season ticket holder so not just a tourist.

Quite frankly our fans are spoilt brats who have been deprived their tantrum for too long, so when they can cry out they do so with vigour and dare I say glee

Immediately after the match, right after I left the ground, not even cleared Anfield, I heard someone say "Arrr not being funny lad, but if Klopp was here we wouldn't have lost that game". That's the level of supporters we have at the ground these days.

I don't know where we lost our way but our fan base is rotten. It isn't good at all.

I'm swiftly losing faith in football but unfortunately I am also losing faith in our own supporters right now
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15145 on: Yesterday at 06:49:09 pm »
I agree with a lot of what you say Always_A_Red. It's downright depressing, I've been known to have a moan on this thread plenty of times but yesterday I could have wept at how bad it was. I actually thought last season there was a few really good atmospheres in the league. Arsenal before Christmas, Luton before the LC final, City not long after all come to mind amongst maybe one or two more. The derby and United were both absolutely rubbish though. I've also said my piece on locals/non-locals/tourists bullshit arguments time and again.

If it was in my hands, I'd go about making drastic changes even if it pissed a lot of people off. Quite simply, I think the only way it can ever be rectified is by moving people around. Season ticket holders and members who have all the games would be asked if they'd like to move permanently to the Kop or Lower Annie. I know not everyone would be for it but if you could start by doing that I can't envision a world in which it's worse - certainly if some can be placed around by where their mates are in the ground. Having like minded people around each other who actually want to get behind the team and influence results - which we've seen is possible going back decades and decades.

Louder stands behind each goals would surely have a positive effect in spreading the atmosphere to the main stand/Dalglish. Honestly, I will always fucking resent the club for making that new Anny Rd Upper so hospitality laden. It's fucking criminal, I don't give a fuck about how much money it makes the club. That's what the Upper Main should have been for. I know increasing profits is obviously far more important to them but the opportunity to get more young/local people in or helping out members who have put themselves through thousands of hours online queuing for tickets with very little reward mostly.

So yeah, that's how I'd go about it. The idea would never appeal to everyone but so be it. It'll always be great in moments - Big European nights, crowd feeling aggrieved etc etc, but it's far too rare. I myself have said plenty of times about how it's better than the constant droning noise you might hear from German ultras for example, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't want more constant noise, because when our fans get behind the side it's anything but droning, it's musical and emotive. You can't underestimate the power of noise sometimes either, I think it was Neil Atkinson on the Wrap who said as such last season, it's more important than singing sometimes. I do think whether it be locals/out of towners/tourists the crowd is full of too many spectators, as opposed to supporters.

I'm actually amazed how bad it's been since Covid. It was largely crap before hand going back years but it's sunk to new lows since. Barcelona was five years ago and I know we were out of the grounds for 18 months but since that night I can fondly recall about two atmospheres I'd describe as very good.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15146 on: Yesterday at 06:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:45:05 pm
I posted in the slot thread, but I will copy the relevant parts in here, but I have already commented that our fan base were really toxic towards the end of last year, and Anfield just wasn't a pleasant place at match day, and unfortunately the new manager hasn't changed that.

The way fans talk about our players is fucking disgusting. The way fans talk about our team is fucking disgusting. The level of downright abuse leveled at our players is awful. A guy behind me called no less than 10 players "stupid fucking knob heads" yesterday. This isn't new or unique, and this dude is a season ticket holder so not just a tourist.

Quite frankly our fans are spoilt brats who have been deprived their tantrum for too long, so when they can cry out they do so with vigour and dare I say glee

Immediately after the match, right after I left the ground, not even cleared Anfield, I heard someone say "Arrr not being funny lad, but if Klopp was here we wouldn't have lost that game". That's the level of supporters we have at the ground these days.

I don't know where we lost our way but our fan base is rotten. It isn't good at all.

I'm swiftly losing faith in football but unfortunately I am also losing faith in our own supporters right now

Yeah, the days of being the 'most knowledgeable supporters' feels long, long gone.

I can half understand people letting off steam on a forum such as this. Not going overboard but certainly letting your feelings be known if such and such a player isn't performing well. In the ground though, I'll just never understand it.

It feels more of a societal thing for me that. I don't think it's just football fans becoming stupider ... maybe we're all becoming stupider. We're certainly all a lot less patient too it feels, particularly youngsters. I'd imagine your example of the lad who mentioned Klopp has probably known very little success under anyone else. We've all said stupid shit after disappointing losses rather be the fool who keeps his fucking mouth shut if you follow the old adage.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15147 on: Yesterday at 07:01:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:55:31 pm
Yeah, the days of being the 'most knowledgeable supporters' feels long, long gone.

I can half understand people letting off steam on a forum such as this. Not going overboard but certainly letting your feelings be known if such and such a player isn't performing well. In the ground though, I'll just never understand it.

It feels more of a societal thing for me that. I don't think it's just football fans becoming stupider ... maybe we're all becoming stupider. We're certainly all a lot less patient too it feels, particularly youngsters. I'd imagine your example of the lad who mentioned Klopp has probably known very little success under anyone else. We've all said stupid shit after disappointing losses rather be the fool who keeps his fucking mouth shut if you follow the old adage.

The lad who said it was around 25 to 35 I would say, if he is at the older end he would have Rafa success as well, but you get end yeah just Klopp really.

The biggest worry I have though is that it is the local lads making these comments about players. The younger lads moaning and acting reactionary. And he'll even some of those who should know better (the fella behind me who has been like that for years is probably in his 40's I would say)

This isn't necessarily a loss of our local identity in the crowd, and more  our core base of fans having changed, and for the significant worse I fear
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15148 on: Yesterday at 07:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:01:21 pm
The lad who said it was around 25 to 35 I would say, if he is at the older end he would have Rafa success as well, but you get end yeah just Klopp really.

The biggest worry I have though is that it is the local lads making these comments about players. The younger lads moaning and acting reactionary. And he'll even some of those who should know better (the fella behind me who has been like that for years is probably in his 40's I would say)

This isn't necessarily a loss of our local identity in the crowd, and more  our core base of fans having changed, and for the significant worse I fear

I don't doubt any of that myself and I'm local too. I certainly agree on the younger people too ... even though there's plenty of older locals who get on my nerves at time to me I feel they do the fundamentals better in actually supporting the players.

I wonder if complacency plays a part in it. When you've been going all your life and forget that more than ever it's a privilege to go week in week out. In the days you could just afford to walk to the ground on the day it probably wasn't ever thought of as such, unless you were skint (as many people were).

Older match-goers talk about their education in going to the game, learning from those who came before them - what it meant to support Liverpool. It's as if that just disappeared one day, at least for me it feels as such. When I talk about getting younger, local people into the ground, I want to see people who have never really been given the chance before. Not people who are going to take it for granted. I know it's an entirely different game to what it was decades ago when we think of our golden days of success and support, but fundamentally things remain the same.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,865
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15149 on: Yesterday at 07:16:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:13:25 pm
Older match-goers talk about their education in going to the game, learning from those who came before them - what it meant to support Liverpool. It's as if that just disappeared one day, at least for me it feels as such. When I talk about getting younger, local people into the ground, I want to see people who have never really been given the chance before. Not people who are going to take it for granted. I know it's an entirely different game to what it was decades ago when we think of our golden days of success and support, but fundamentally things remain the same.

The basic problem with that is we have missed an entire generation or two of regular matchgoing fans. Bar a minority, pretty much anyone below the age of the 35 has not gained a regular match going habit growing up in the era of all-seater stadiums.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15150 on: Yesterday at 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 07:16:37 pm
The basic problem with that is we have missed an entire generation or two of regular matchgoing fans. Bar a minority, pretty much anyone below the age of the 35 has not gained a regular match going habit growing up in the era of all-seater stadiums.

Well, you've summed up a huge component of it in a sentence or two better than I ever could. I think the whole 'lost generation' of fans has been another talking point that's been mentioned on here/just locally in general for years now. Obviously the continuous flow of obscene sums of money flooding into the sport has brought it all about, perhaps the all-seated grounds too. Not just Liverpool of course, so many clubs.

Our loyalty being tested as supporters in a financial manner during these days of the game has obviously been disgusting. It's why as mentioned earlier I can never bring myself to care about the bottom line on ticket prices. For me, the idea that this club *needs* to charge hundreds of quid for thousands of 'hospitality' tickets across the ground is as soul destroying as a club like Villa pricing fans who have followed them into the Championship out of seeing European games and blaming it on FFP. It's just pure ... fucking ... greed.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15151 on: Yesterday at 07:46:04 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Yesterday at 10:08:36 am
The amount of empty seats in the upper Annie yesterday as the second half kicked off made it look like Wembley. Took a while for that to fill up. Its a terrible look.
The expansion contained way too many hospo seats sadly, but we have american owners and that's what all US stadiums are like, so i'm not surprised. Annie road should be general admission only.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,599
  • @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15152 on: Yesterday at 07:48:25 pm »
I remember reading that we have one of the highest percentages of hospitality tickets in the whole league 
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15153 on: Yesterday at 07:58:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:48:25 pm
I remember reading that we have one of the highest percentages of hospitality tickets in the whole league

And the membership is a joke too. Looked on the site throughout the week for ticket availability just to be met with hospitality tickets ranging from 4 ton to near enough a grand. It's insulting.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15154 on: Yesterday at 08:34:02 pm »
For those of us old enough to remember there were some crap atmospheres back in the 70s and 80s.  Usually when there was a pitifully low crowd in, yes plenty of crowds under 40000 and a few under 30000, and some cup crowds under 20000. 

Ironically one of the best atmospheres ever was Auxerre with 23000 in. Not a tourist or hospitality customer in the ground.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline alx

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15155 on: Today at 09:20:48 am »
Lately i saw a better atmosphere in pubs before the match than in the stadium...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15156 on: Today at 09:37:35 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 07:58:05 pm
And the membership is a joke too. Looked on the site throughout the week for ticket availability just to be met with hospitality tickets ranging from 4 ton to near enough a grand. It's insulting.
The system itself is broken. If the club is serious about having a better then they should tackle ticket touting.

Something is really wrong somewhere when there is no resale market on the official site and there are thousands of tickets on third party resales sites at a crazy markup. It's an issue because there would be a very strong reaction if the club price the tickets at that level.

It's not that there are no tickets, it's that people would rather flog them them to the highest bidder. How can that be good for the atmosphere? It's obviously not even legal and they don't pay tax on their gains. IMO, no football game is worth that LOL. People will still pay because we have a global fanbase and it might be their only chance to see the team live as they live far away.

The game as a whole is about money these  days and that applies to tickets as well. If the atmosphere is the priority then:
1. The club should clamp down on touting
2. Fans should stop flogging their tickets for a ridiculous markup
3. Fans should stop buying those grossly overpriced tickets.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:33 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 374 375 376 377 378 [379]   Go Up
« previous next »
 