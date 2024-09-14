Ive said this numerous times. All the lads who used to make the atmosphere are in the pubs watching the game as they have all been priced out. What do they expect.



This is definitely the case. When I was younger you'd also see hordes of Reds walking up to local bus stops from the council estates to get the bus up towards the ground. You just don't see that anymore. Of all the lads I used to go with I think only one or two can still do it. The rest have either been priced out or have long since become disillusioned with how the game has gone, so binned it off.For so many younger Reds, the only way they can regularly see the team is in the pub or at home on telly. Thousands of possibly passionate attendees are, instead, sat in front of TV screens rather than stood on the Kop.I've also said for years that the natural progression within the ground has now stopped. For me, once I was old enough to survive in there, the middle of the Spion Kop was always my spec. I maintained that right until they bulldozed it. Over the years I did notice how many middle-dwellers got older and moved out to the wings as new blood took their place in the middle. Others eventually moved into the stands and left the terrace behind altogether. That progression and flow was pretty organic and it meant the Kop, the beating heart of the vocal support, was constantly refreshed. Newer faces looking to carry on the traditions.Unfortunately, this natural flow was killed by two things. One being all seater stadiums, and the other being the fact that we became so big that we massively outgrew Anfield. At a time we were getting something like 80,000 applications for tickets for big European games, we still had only 45,000 seats.The world also changed too. Everything became about money. Football became about greed. It became a out fleecing and exploiting the fanbase. Of course, if you go down that route you need to focus more on the more affluent fan. Liverpool could fill Anfield with season ticket holders from the Mersey region if they wanted to, but those fans aren't necessarily affluent fans. That's why we have such a small percentage of season ticket holders compared with the likes of Everton. Everton need to bag as much money up front from season tickets as they can get. We don't. Liverpool limit ours by design, not because they're hard to shift. Our club want a lot of tickets available to more affluent people, often from further afield.I was in the club shop the other week. The one at the stadium. It was no surprise that it wasn't local mum's and dad's buying their kids kit at not far off £100 a go. It was Liverpool fans from far beyond the city that we're buying armfuls of very expensive merchandise. It wasn't local lads buying the new tops at £125 a piece, or £150 a piece with name and number. It was groups of Red's from Asia and elsewhere buying bags of merch. Good luck to them too. They're all welcome as far as I'm concerned. Plenty dedicate much of their lives to our club and are deeply passionate. I also love how we are such a cosmopolitan club. The world's local club, if you like. I enjoy that.Thing is though, the club itself need to do so much more if they want the atmosphere they trade off to continue to be a thing. But what can they do when the Kop is full of people not far of their pension and there are no seats in other parts of the ground for them to migrate to? How do they get a flow of new, passionate blood into the Kop when so much of our support has already been priced out?The game is too greedy. Liverpool are too big, and the stadium is far too small. It's all rather frustrating.