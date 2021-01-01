« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:54:24 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:32:43 am
I had this discussion with some of my mates (Who all left) in the pub after.

I'm not sure if our fans are dickheads or if the club fucked up.

We stayed because we've been going for 40 years and we waited for the lap of honour, but as you said 99% of the fans fucked off.

What the actual fuck? We did our best to clap the players, but you could tell they were thinking 'What the actual fucking fuck - everyone has fucked off' and barely any of them bothered.

Not sure what is going on with our fans any more.

The club fucked up!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:18:10 am
I think specifically Peter McDowell. He announces that the lap of honour is happening just after Jurgen's speech.
  • JFT 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:19:54 am
We stayed partly to finally sit down and thinking of the usual lap of honour. We were then unsure as everyone went off again after the presentations and no announcement to say the players were coming back out.

Club royally fucked it up and it was confusing. Needed to tell us before that the first part was all about Klopp and staff, short break and then the players back out.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:23:07 am
We left after the ynwa in front of the kop, didnt  even realise they were going to do a lap, think most people not interested in seeing players and their kids doing laps anymore really
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:24:19 am
Not sure why the club didnt throw on YNWA too when the players all lined up in front of the kop.

i think a lot of people assumed thered be no walk around after the stewards were standing around the perimeter preventing any players from going near the stands.

I got off once the players went back in and Ive been to plenty of final home games over the years
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:40:52 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:24:19 am
Not sure why the club didnt throw on YNWA too when the players all lined up in front of the kop.

i think a lot of people assumed thered be no walk around after the stewards were standing around the perimeter preventing any players from going near the stands.

I got off once the players went back in and Ive been to plenty of final home games over the years

Yeah exactly that. I got off, I saw the players leaving after they'd done YNWA at the Kop end and a fair few had walked past where I was in the Kenny/annie road end at full time anyway. Jurgs had done the fist bumps to all 4 sides of the ground, when the players left the pitch I just assumed that was it. Thought it was a bit strange they'd not done the thing with the families but  was already like 45 mins after the game by then and figured with all the other stuff that would be that.

It was generally a great send off for Jurgen but this bit wasn't particularly organized or clear [to me at least, or it seems thousands of others]
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:42:35 am
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:40:52 am
Yeah exactly that. I got off, I saw the players leaving after they'd done YNWA at the Kop end and a fair few had walked past where I was in the Kenny/annie road end at full time anyway. Jurgs had done the fist bumps to all 4 sides of the ground, when the players left the pitch I just assumed that was it. Thought it was a bit strange they'd not done the thing with the families but  was already like 45 mins after the game by then and figured with all the other stuff that would be that.

It was generally a great send off for Jurgen but this bit wasn't particularly organized or clear [to me at least, or it seems thousands of others]

We waited and they came out as expected with their kids and families as expected ten minutes later.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:51:18 am
A lot of people had trains to catch as well. The presentations went on far longer than I thought they wouldn't and I basically had to run back to Lime Street for a train 1 hour and 55 minutes after the final whistle.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:04:46 am
Absolutely loads started making tracks after the YNWA (which George should have actually played I think). Thought that was just it basically and they'd miss out the traditional end of season lap given it was all about Klopp. Someone should have made it more clear, loads would have stayed, myself included like.

It still felt like a decent enough send off. Personally I'd have had the players do a quick lap round the pitch just after full time (no families as it would have taken the piss time wise) then sorted out Matip/Thiago/Klopp/Staff stuff.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:34:47 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:04:46 am
Absolutely loads started making tracks after the YNWA (which George should have actually played I think). Thought that was just it basically and they'd miss out the traditional end of season lap given it was all about Klopp. Someone should have made it more clear, loads would have stayed, myself included like.

It still felt like a decent enough send off. Personally I'd have had the players do a quick lap round the pitch just after full time (no families as it would have taken the piss time wise) then sorted out Matip/Thiago/Klopp/Staff stuff.

I thought that would have been the way they did it - watching on telly, there didn't seem to be any expectation that the players would come back out, I wandered into the garden came back in about 5 mins later and saw the players coming out and Klopp still out - someone managed to get Ulla to sign a Klopp banner too
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 12:24:06 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:04:46 am
Absolutely loads started making tracks after the YNWA (which George should have actually played I think). Thought that was just it basically and they'd miss out the traditional end of season lap given it was all about Klopp. Someone should have made it more clear, loads would have stayed, myself included like.

It still felt like a decent enough send off. Personally I'd have had the players do a quick lap round the pitch just after full time (no families as it would have taken the piss time wise) then sorted out Matip/Thiago/Klopp/Staff stuff.

Definitely George should have played YNWA. That must have been the intention but maybe didnt want to start it as the Kop had started singing it.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 12:30:29 pm
Was in the upper Annie yesterday and atmosphere was great. Best in a long long time. Partly because the game didnt really matter so there was no anxiety just people celebrating Jurgen. One thing I'd do going forward is kill the music completely for the 10 minutes before kick off. Let the fans get the atmosphere going with our own songs.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 12:57:14 pm
Quote from: The25thofmay on Yesterday at 12:30:29 pm
Was in the upper Annie yesterday and atmosphere was great. Best in a long long time. Partly because the game didnt really matter so there was no anxiety just people celebrating Jurgen. One thing I'd do going forward is kill the music completely for the 10 minutes before kick off. Let the fans get the atmosphere going with our own songs.

Nobody ever listens to the music anyway. When I was sitting in my old seat in the Main Stand it was just noise as the PA was crap. Before all seater stadiums we had to get in early to get a spec and sometimes George would put on something interesting and have chat about it. Today with bars and food on offer nobody really takes their seat until about 10/15 minutes before kick off so the music is pointelss apart from YNWA.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:00:01 pm
Great atmosphere - shame we couldn't really hear Jurgen's speech at the back of AL as the sound was so muffled.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 05:28:49 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 10:51:18 am
A lot of people had trains to catch as well. The presentations went on far longer than I thought they wouldn't and I basically had to run back to Lime Street for a train 1 hour and 55 minutes after the final whistle.

Lap of honour is normally only 5-10 minutes after the whistle last home game.

At least it's better than Rafa's last home game where most of the crowd buggered off on (or before) the final whistle and Rafa's left waving to an empty crowd.

Probably could have worked the itinerary a bit better as Jurgen's speech was an hour or so after the final whistle and then the players go in front of the Kop with YNWA. Stands to reason people wouldn't expect them to come back out again after that if it's not been communicated. Would have been pushing 8pm by the time the lap of honour had finished.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 05:34:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:32:43 am
I had this discussion with some of my mates (Who all left) in the pub after.

I'm not sure if our fans are dickheads or if the club fucked up.

We stayed because we've been going for 40 years and we waited for the lap of honour, but as you said 99% of the fans fucked off.

What the actual fuck? We did our best to clap the players, but you could tell they were thinking 'What the actual fucking fuck - everyone has fucked off' and barely any of them bothered.

Not sure what is going on with our fans any more.

to be honest, I was watching at home and thinking 'hold on, do they not come out with their families during the last home game of the season? Are they not doing that this time? I thought they said something about a lap of honour but it doesn't seem to be happening and the ground is emptying?'

I imagine there were a fair few people there who had spent a ton of money to get a ticket by hook or by crook, had never been to the ground before, and perhaps didn't know? OK, not 99% of them, but I did see someone say they were coming over from Canada and it was their first time at the ground.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 05:34:57 pm
to be honest, I was watching at home and thinking 'hold on, do they not come out with their families during the last home game of the season? Are they not doing that this time? I thought they said something about a lap of honour but it doesn't seem to be happening and the ground is emptying?'

I imagine there were a fair few people there who had spent a ton of money to get a ticket by hook or by crook, had never been to the ground before, and perhaps didn't know? OK, not 99% of them, but I did see someone say they were coming over from Canada and it was their first time at the ground.

You'll certainly have people needing to get trains/coaches/flights back. Sunday service is less frequent or stops as the day goes on and Anfield not exactly easy go get away from. A lot of injury time doesn't help either - for a game that technically should finish at 17:45 it must have been past 19:00 with Klopp's speech.

For fans to stay a couple of hours past the final whistle, it's only going to naturally happen if we're lifting the title. A lot more would have made an exception yesterday had it been communicated properly and/or the timings had been tighter. Was surprised to see it empty out so quick but that suggests a communication issue.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
Quote from: donnerz on Yesterday at 01:00:01 pm
Great atmosphere - shame we couldn't really hear Jurgen's speech at the back of AL as the sound was so muffled.

Ive said it for awhile and I know its trivial but our grounds sound system is awful compared to other stadiums, we are even sponsored by Sonos ffs.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:37:32 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
Ive said it for awhile and I know its trivial but our grounds sound system is awful compared to other stadiums, we are even sponsored by Sonos ffs.

Could barely hear anything on the PA from the back of the Kop apart from when there was silence so we could listen to Jürgen. Even then like many others I thought he started singing his song rather than singing Arne Slot's name.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:49:23 pm
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 10:18:10 am
I think specifically Peter McDowell. He announces that the lap of honour is happening just after Jurgen's speech.
We didn't hear that, most people thought it was all over. We just stayed by chance and got lucky they all came back out. There didn't seem to be a formal walk round by the time we'd left which was very late.
Just players randomly wandering round individually.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:32:43 am
I had this discussion with some of my mates (Who all left) in the pub after.

I'm not sure if our fans are dickheads or if the club fucked up.

We stayed because we've been going for 40 years and we waited for the lap of honour, but as you said 99% of the fans fucked off.

What the actual fuck? We did our best to clap the players, but you could tell they were thinking 'What the actual fucking fuck - everyone has fucked off' and barely any of them bothered.

Not sure what is going on with our fans any more.

I was watching it on the telly and thought it was all over when they headed up the tunnel the first time around.

It's just miscommunication. PA or George should have reiterated that they were still to do a lap of honour with YNWA. Everyone would have stayed no doubt.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:32:43 am
I had this discussion with some of my mates (Who all left) in the pub after.

I'm not sure if our fans are dickheads or if the club fucked up.

We stayed because we've been going for 40 years and we waited for the lap of honour, but as you said 99% of the fans fucked off.

What the actual fuck? We did our best to clap the players, but you could tell they were thinking 'What the actual fucking fuck - everyone has fucked off' and barely any of them bothered.

Not sure what is going on with our fans any more.

Weve stayed behind pretty much every season for the lap of honour. Yesterday we missed it because we had no indication it was happening - wed been stood there for the best part of an hour, all the speeches and goodbyes had been said, fist pumps all round the ground, the players had walked about and waved and then they headed down the tunnel.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 12:19:59 am
Gutted to hear there was a lap of honour yesterday. Its honestly my favourite part of the last home game and has been since I was a boy. That definitely wasnt communicated correctly. The emotion post YNWA yesterday was intense for me anyway. I definitely didnt expect a lap. I certainly wouldnt have left had I known.

But like others I cant believe George didnt play YNWA. Yes it was lovely we all sang it but the moment deserved it played.

Ah look I dunno Im a broken man after the emotions yesterday. I dont know if Ive ever cried like that for that long.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 12:54:53 am

Final 10 minutes of the Wolves match - with Anfield singing 'I Feel Fine' to Klopp throughout: https://ok.ru/video/7355470514698?fromTime=2687 (at 86m 40s into the video)

^ or a 10 minute 220mb download file here: https://mega.nz/file/sK0GSLBJ#5DmQwDyX3uzQYv8CyVP8l6GCmeXefL3z2NLHS0jkWCc


mpre content in the 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread', here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19455866#msg19455866 (and then scroll down)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:06:01 am
I'm gutted I left the ground before the lap of honour..

It wasn't the fans fault, we had no idea it was happening.

Most would have stayed if it had been announced for sure.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:23:03 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:54:53 am
Final 10 minutes of the Wolves match - with Anfield singing 'I Feel Fine' to Klopp throughout: https://ok.ru/video/7355470514698?fromTime=2687 (at 86m 40s into the video)

^ or a 10 minute 220mb download file here: https://mega.nz/file/sK0GSLBJ#5DmQwDyX3uzQYv8CyVP8l6GCmeXefL3z2NLHS0jkWCc


mpre content in the 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread', here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19455866#msg19455866 (and then scroll down)

Thanks for them Jason. That final 10 mins of the Jurgen song with seemingly everybody on their feet, clapping and singing was unprecedented at Anfield in its sustained power and volume. And the raised volume when we got the corner was as loud as anything I've ever heard in the ground.

Watching it back I think the camera focused on Jurgen and then Ulla and you could see they were choked Im sure by the warmth generated by the crowd with that non stop 10 minutes ear piercing serenading. I know I was as my own tears flowed.

Also in the telly coverage Jamie Carragher said not many managers get that sort of adulation. Well Jamie, in fact there's actually only been two - the first one a man from Glenbuck and the second this amazing fella from Germany.

What a send off we gave him. And so deserved. A unique man got a uniquely Anfield farewell. So sad but so inspiring.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:27:31 am
Also for those lamenting the lap of honour. It wasn't any great shakes. Yeah it was good fun seeing all the kids and players but deffo a case of "after the Lord mayor's show"
