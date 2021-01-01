Final 10 minutes of the Wolves match - with Anfield singing 'I Feel Fine' to Klopp throughout: https://ok.ru/video/7355470514698?fromTime=2687 (at 86m 40s into the video)



Thanks for them Jason. That final 10 mins of the Jurgen song with seemingly everybody on their feet, clapping and singing was unprecedented at Anfield in its sustained power and volume. And the raised volume when we got the corner was as loud as anything I've ever heard in the ground.Watching it back I think the camera focused on Jurgen and then Ulla and you could see they were choked Im sure by the warmth generated by the crowd with that non stop 10 minutes ear piercing serenading. I know I was as my own tears flowed.Also in the telly coverage Jamie Carragher said not many managers get that sort of adulation. Well Jamie, in fact there's actually only been two - the first one a man from Glenbuck and the second this amazing fella from Germany.What a send off we gave him. And so deserved. A unique man got a uniquely Anfield farewell. So sad but so inspiring.