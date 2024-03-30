From the Brighton match thread, be proud!



It's ether been first leg at home - which makes it just a first half of the tie - or we've won well away in the first leg which then takes the tension out of it a bit for the Anfield game. Therefore Atalanta won't be that big European night but if we get through the semi final would bring that.



In the league obviously Wolves would be massive if the title is on the line. Spurs promises to be a big one as well. Hoping for more low key wins against Sheff U and Palace without the stress and drama because it catches up with you having to go flat out every game.



Luton fans were similarly complimentary over the 2nd half atmosphere recently too, though it was much louder for that than it was on Sunday. In fact there was twenty minutes or so in that game which I've enjoyed more than anything since about 2019 in terms of the match-going experience. That's not to say big atmospheres are alien to a long-time lower league club but in that sort of stadium with that sort of support in pursuit of success, there's nothing else like it in England.I think if we go in to the Wolves match top and needing a point/three for the title you'd see scenes perhaps only bettered by St Etienne or Chelsea '05. Spurs match is the closest to the 30th year anniversary of the old Kop's final game and I think there's already been word of that being celebrated in some way, maybe a flag day or something.