« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1737904 times)

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14640 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:13:39 pm
In the mid 80's I had a flag and used a mop pole and the flag wouldn't stay on so I nailed it it at the top . Imagine that these days .

Recall Coventry away just before they where in cup final (81?)...we had a regular pre game pub... there a  few Coventry fans who come over and sat with  us " Can we ask you some questions about Wembley?we've never been"...sure we answered...." Can you take a pole into Wembley? "..I couldn't help meself and amnswered  " Depends how tall he is!".... God bless 'em they where so happy about going to a Cup final
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14641 on: Today at 04:48:59 pm »
We had our flag pole for the 84 final against the Blueshite confiscated by a twat of a bizzy at Lime St when we were getting on the special.

So after we got down there, me mate robbed a bamboo cane that was holding a big plant up outside a shop by Wembley. The bottom twelve inches of it was full of mud, so he took it into a public bog and filled a sink up to wash it. The bogs were full of arl fellas there for the match.

As he stood six foot away from the sink twirling the cane around in the water, one fella shouted you wont catch many fish in there you dickhead.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14642 on: Today at 11:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 04:48:59 pm
We had our flag pole for the 84 final against the Blueshite confiscated by a twat of a bizzy at Lime St when we were getting on the special.

So after we got down there, me mate robbed a bamboo cane that was holding a big plant up outside a shop by Wembley. The bottom twelve inches of it was full of mud, so he took it into a public bog and filled a sink up to wash it. The bogs were full of arl fellas there for the match.

As he stood six foot away from the sink twirling the cane around in the water, one fella shouted you wont catch many fish in there you dickhead.
:lmao :wellin
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Up
« previous next »
 