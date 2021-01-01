We had our flag pole for the 84 final against the Blueshite confiscated by a twat of a bizzy at Lime St when we were getting on the special.



So after we got down there, me mate robbed a bamboo cane that was holding a big plant up outside a shop by Wembley. The bottom twelve inches of it was full of mud, so he took it into a public bog and filled a sink up to wash it. The bogs were full of arl fellas there for the match.



As he stood six foot away from the sink twirling the cane around in the water, one fella shouted you wont catch many fish in there you dickhead.