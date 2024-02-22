Agree on that, especially as it often gets in the way of the start of YNWA.

By the way, speaking of YNWA, since the Anfield Rd opened up a few games ago, the Kop seems to be racing way ahead of the song and the rest of the crowd. It quickly gets to about a line ahead and the song just gets muddy. I wish there was some way of everyone singing it in unison.

It's a conundrum, because using the song, means it needs to be played LOUD and YNWA has always been best sung without it as backing, but with everyone at the same pace.

Any ideas folks?



Yeah we have discussed it a bit earlier in the thread, YNWA has been a mess last couple of seasons (espacilly since the new main stand and George only play it halfway through).The best (and only) solution if you ask me is to just blast it out all the way, don't let it fade away after the first verse and let the fans try to sing over the tune. That is the only way all the stands can sing together and keep the tempo. Think acctually that set up really spur the players on even more, proper "here we go" crescendo in the end. We used to do it before, just listen to this from 2005.The atmosphere yesterday for 15minutes in the second half was as good as you will get in English football, if you rewatch it you just know that we gonna score. Been the same for the last 50years when we attack the kop under the floodlights and get the crowd going, just ask Barcelona in 2001, 2019, Madrid in 2009, Inter 2008, Juventus 2005 etc etc. No wonder Luton couldn't handle it.Just hope George will sort out YNWA and we can get FOAR going again for the rest of the season (Allez chant is loud but I cant fucking stand it, especially when every team in england and europe is singing it now. I rather have us singing "greatest team" to be honest).