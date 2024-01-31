« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14360 on: Yesterday at 09:44:53 am
Quote from: meady1981 on January 31, 2024, 10:27:02 pm
This is all very well and that but the SHHOOOOOTT every time Gomez has the ball is some of the most small time middle England lower league soccer AM shite Ive ever heard in Anfield. And Im convinced its the real reason Jurgens leaving.

 ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14361 on: Yesterday at 10:12:25 am
I have to say that I think the away fans sound much less now with the new stand. Arguably to do with it being no roof, so the acoustics gets lost a bit. Lower anny was a very compact stand with a tight roof, perfect condition for away fans if you compare it with the blocks we usually get at other stadiums (Newcastle, or divided into two/three stands like goodison, city etc).
I have barely heard any away fans since the new stand opened.
So that is a positive, and that the upper stand seems to get a good atmosphere going.


Maybe SOS or Spion Kop lads could have a chat with someone in the club regarding YNWA, to get some clarification. In my opinion the best is to play it all the way so all the stands can keep in tune. Or at least play it 10 seconds longer after the first chorus so the stands dont start clapping and keeps the tempo with the "walk on walk on" ... then just fade away.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14362 on: Yesterday at 10:26:05 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:36:45 am
100%, there's something that's changed the acoustics (or the front of the kop isn't joining in any more?) because you can't hear the kop in the upper main all that well. I was in U9 on weds and couldn't hear them, by the time songs spread you're all over the place.

watched the game back yesterday and it mostly sounds like noise as the mash up from different stands comes together on the mics apart from a few songs.

The desert of pie seeking mannequins in the central blocks of the main don't help either.

In AU3. Never stopped the whole game. Think the missus even managed to get Jotas song going at one stage. Fierce and relentless. Absolutely brilliant and I think it'll be the same for the rest of the season. It's going to be a special few months, lap it up!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14363 on: Yesterday at 12:43:17 pm
Quote from: andy07 on February  1, 2024, 11:12:54 pm
Simple laws of physics with the speed of sound. For example, if a song starts on The Kop then the Road End join in with the sound they actually hear which is slightly behind the real time singing on The Kop.

That makes no sense when the tempo has been set by blasting YNWA out of the tannoy.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14364 on: Yesterday at 01:15:13 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 10:12:25 am
I have to say that I think the away fans sound much less now with the new stand. Arguably to do with it being no roof, so the acoustics gets lost a bit...
I was wondering about this the other night. I wasn't sure if the Chelsea support was just abysmal or whether the sound of the away crowd just gets lost in the ether now, with the bigger stand. You'd have been forgiven for believing Chelsea had no fans in the ground on Wednesday. I never heard a peep out of them.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14365 on: Yesterday at 01:19:30 pm
Quote from: andy07 on February  1, 2024, 11:12:54 pm
Simple laws of physics with the speed of sound. For example, if a song starts on The Kop then the Road End join in with the sound they actually hear which is slightly behind the real time singing on The Kop.

Strange I've never noticed at the games I've been to these last few years, or on TV. Always good to hear it, means we're generally on top form!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14366 on: Yesterday at 01:38:30 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:15:13 pm
I was wondering about this the other night. I wasn't sure if the Chelsea support was just abysmal or whether the sound of the away crowd just gets lost in the ether now, with the bigger stand. You'd have been forgiven for believing Chelsea had no fans in the ground on Wednesday. I never heard a peep out of them.
watching our performance - and their own team's - stunned them into silence.  :)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14367 on: Yesterday at 03:44:24 pm
Still not enough flags and scarves in the kop considering it was a flag day.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14368 on: Yesterday at 04:29:03 pm
Some parts of the Kop always look a bit bare. Mid right and left in particular

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14369 on: Yesterday at 08:07:27 pm
Like Ive said many times before. Is it that hard to bring a scarf the match?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14370 on: Yesterday at 08:33:51 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 08:07:27 pm
Like Ive said many times before. Is it that hard to bring a scarf the match?

We need to turf more than a few out of The Kop.  Should be wall to wall red.  Excellent effort by many let down by the apathy of others.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14371 on: Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
Maybe some of you didnt experience the 70s and 80s, and what wearing your colours meant back then, as you got identified all to easily at the aways, so wearing your colours wasnt the done thing. So some of us are brought up on a ye dont wear ye colours just a pin badge, kinda vibe.

It makes ye wonder who should be turfed off the kop, those not in colours, or those that dont go home and away.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14372 on: Yesterday at 09:41:03 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
Maybe some of you didnt experience the 70s and 80s, and what wearing your colours meant back then, as you got identified all to easily at the aways, so wearing your colours wasnt the done thing. So some of us are brought up on a ye dont wear ye colours just a pin badge, kinda vibe.

It makes ye wonder who should be turfed off the kop, those not in colours, or those that dont go home and away.

I was on the Kop pretty regular in those years. Never a problem carrying a scarf to a home game, and I never heard of anyone who thought twice about it. The Kop began to look pretty shit in the 1980s because it was no longer 'cool' to wear colours or even sing. And those that did tended to bring green (can that have been true?) scarves. But you're not telling me that the old SK didn't look at its best in the '70s when practically everyone brought a scarf. Chelsea 2005 was a throw-back when the entire stand was in colours. (How did that happen?). 
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14373 on: Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm
There is an assumption that implies that not wearing colours makes you some kind of less of a fan. The kop isnt what it used to be we all know and see that, and in part, its due to old kopites being old, and being brought up knowing as I say, of what we did, and still do, so these lads are no lesser fans because they dont wear their colours, some just didnt and still dont.

So my response to - who should be turfed off: those who dont wear colours, or those who dont go home and away, still stands.

Guess its how you show your allegiance; I show mine differently to scarf wearers.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14374 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm
There is an assumption that implies that not wearing colours makes you some kind of less of a fan.

Surely not! The assumption is the other way round. You're more off a fan if you go without. Scarves are for "tourists" etc. "I wear a pin badge, that's enough." etc
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14375 on: Yesterday at 10:22:51 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm

So my response to - who should be turfed off: those who dont wear colours, or those who dont go home and away, still stands.


Neither!

Why would anyone be into banning Liverpool fans for doing the 'wrong' thing.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14376 on: Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm
There is an assumption that implies that not wearing colours makes you some kind of less of a fan. The kop isnt what it used to be we all know and see that, and in part, its due to old kopites being old, and being brought up knowing as I say, of what we did, and still do, so these lads are no lesser fans because they dont wear their colours, some just didnt and still dont.

So my response to - who should be turfed off: those who dont wear colours, or those who dont go home and away, still stands.

Guess its how you show your allegiance; I show mine differently to scarf wearers.

Miserable bastards who moan at everything should be turfed off, along with those who have the ability to but are not vocal.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14377 on: Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:21:33 pm
Surely not! The assumption is the other way round. You're more off a fan if you go without. Scarves are for "tourists" etc. "I wear a pin badge, that's enough." etc

I have heard plenty of talk that wearing colours is wool behaviour which is a bit disappointing because if you take it to an extreme it means that a completely L postcode populated stand would just be dark coloured north face and under armour jackets and tops
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14378 on: Yesterday at 10:43:18 pm
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14379 on: Yesterday at 10:45:09 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
Miserable bastards who moan at everything should be turfed off, along with those who have the ability to but are not vocal.

So everyone who moans gets lashed out, and everyone who doesnt moan, gets lashed out, as well?

That leaves no one!  ;D
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14380 on: Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm
I have heard plenty of talk that wearing colours is wool behaviour which is a bit disappointing because if you take it to an extreme it means that a completely L postcode populated stand would just be dark coloured north face and under armour jackets and tops

I don't know how wearing a scarf can be possibly deemed wool behaviour, given that any image of the Kop from the 60's until relatively recently was full of scarf wearing supporters. In the 70's as a teenager we all went with not only a scarf aroung our necks but with one on each wrist (usually those horrible 'satin' ones). I always wear mine even in the vocal wasteland L3 in the Main Stand.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14381 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 31, 2024, 10:45:17 pm
Pitch looked a little rough tonight, no?
Did The tour last Saturday, guide said it was due to the rain v Newcastle
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14382 on: Yesterday at 11:51:26 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm
I have heard plenty of talk that wearing colours is wool behaviour which is a bit disappointing because if you take it to an extreme it means that a completely L postcode populated stand would just be dark coloured north face and under armour jackets and tops

Maybe Liverpool should change to all black home and all black away kits with the option of a black inspired third kit.   The whole Kop could then be a mass of black.  Everyone happy then.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14383 on: Today at 05:23:50 am
Chopper makes a good tounge in cheek point about the scarf police on here, Id be banned from the match by some of yous because I dont wear a scarf, havent since the end of silkies, around the mid seventies. I was a teenager then and started going the aways with no money, so often hitched with no scarf and as you were separated from the mob and it was less ofa fashion statement more a survival strategy and because we were little dickheads then you never faced the indignity of hiding your colours by not wearing them. It was an organic thing and if the truth be told differentiated ourselves from others, especially those who used to go with two scarves around their wrists and a bought Leeds or United scarves around their necks. making out they were some sort of big hooligans, while never doing any aways.   Most of the time us actually going the aways just wanted to slip in and out of places having adventures with out getting jumped on by gangs of donkey jacketed grown men, twice our age, decorated like Christmas trees who wanted to jump on our heads and rob our scarves to impress their backward mates who should have grown out of it years before. Our clothes soon separated us anyway but like lots of things from youth you keep some things and discard others, Ive just never felt the need to go back to wearing Birmingham bags and  two inch platforms.


Now Im not bothered about those that choose to wear scarves and would never want them banned from the ground and it does look good during walk on, but dont try and ban me, live and let live.  I just never got back into wearing scarves at the match, it seems alien to me but Im also loud as fuck at the match, sadly cant stop wearing Adidas trainees, too old for 110s, tend to favour dark clothes and still call the Glenbuck the Stanley but Im not taking the blame for bad atmospheres just because I dont wear a scarf. 😂

