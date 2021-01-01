« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1640881 times)

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,868
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14120 on: Yesterday at 12:28:42 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 12:08:57 pm
My dad bought me my first season ticket for the Anfield Road End in 1967. He was only a factory worker but he could afford the £4.40 (each) for my ticket and his; 21 games (and Central League). If the cost had risen with inflation the same tickets today would cost arond £70. Of course my original ticket was standing, but the thing is an ordinary bloke could afford a season ticket for himselfand his lad without too much worry. Today the cheapest package would be £864. Football is being turned into a pastime aimed at the more wealthy, who probably don't see the game in the same way as local working class or less wealthy people do. For me and my family, supporting the Club and going to the match was something that was a very important part of our lives not a hobby, a nice day out or something to brag about on social media. Today my whole extended family has two Main Stand season tickets which we share and discuss every season if we can renew. I dispair sitting amongst people who are there simply to tick off from a 'to do' list, or those who get tickets from whatever source and seem completely uninterested in play, never mind singing or adding vocal support. I don't have a solution given that LFC can't divorce itself from footbal economics and the ever rising costs of transfers, wages and facilities, and whilst I sympathise with Jurgen's plea, Liverpool's reputation for atmosphere/support originated from a local, young and passionate set of supporters with equally committed families behind them. How you get that back is probably impossible today.
I remember when hooliganism was at its height. One of the ways I recall being put forward to tackle it was to basically gentrify the game and price out those they believed were the problem. They obviously didn't understand that plenty of the hardcore 'firms' often contained young professionals. Particularly those from the London area.

But anyway, the working class were seen as a problem to be priced out, and priced out most of us have been. Every match day you'd see lads from our estate and any other estate in Liverpool going to jump the bus up to the ground. Now, you just don't see that anymore. Groups a mates from estates simply don't go anymore. Few can afford it. Only the odd one or two from a big group of us that used to go, still go at all now. Again, it's not affordable, even for those working. Even those with decent paying jobs have to weigh up their priorities and decide if the costs of the game can be justified given their other commitments. People still want to go, but just can't afford to, or can't justify the outlay even if they can.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14121 on: Yesterday at 12:33:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:12:21 am
Of course, the atmosphere will be better when we're winning. The United game wasn't bad for what was effectively a drab 0-0.

Fans react to what's going on but like I said earlier, there was a bit of arrogance going into that game.

For example,  was the Arsenal game last season a good atmosphere before Xhaka got into a scuffle???

Anfield excels when we're underdogs, or up against it, and the players and fans both raise it. The United media (United pundits/Salford BBC etc) purposely built the narrative that Liverpool should win easily to build that complacency in and take the sting out the fixture. Plus loads go into the game knowing what to expect in reality. It was basically the Chelsea game in 2014.

The last couple of seasons though it's took a flashpoint against Arsenal to get the crowd to wake up: Arteta in the league game 21/22 and Xhaka last season. Last season we didn't even compete on the pitch for 40 minutes and that seemed to wake us up. Then there was the semi final 0-0 which was actually a lot shitter than Sunday in terms of performance and noise. It was a pathetic atmosphere for a semi final, but the team never turned up either. Anfield atmosphere is usually a two way thing with the players and fans.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:36:49 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,775
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14122 on: Yesterday at 12:36:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:21:41 pm
Was this something Klopp needed to raise? With all due respect to him, the fans of the club have got this and have experience of it, especially for Saturday. They have seen many a challenge even before Klopp arrived.
Absolutely and he's asked for similar support before big games before iirc.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,868
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14123 on: Yesterday at 12:39:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:25:36 pm
Possibly, but many things could have fed into that. This one should be lively though, against a side thats top. Just think if we had a big European night its not like the fans would have needed Klopp reminding them.
I think he was justified. He's a passionate man who probably can't understand the apathy. Personally, I cannot get my head around a Liverpool crowd not being up and ready for a game against our most despised rivals. It doesn't matter if it's a game to go top or a game of tiddlywinks. It's a game against them. For our crowd to be in a coma against that lot is baffling to me. It was probably baffling to Jürgen too. When we can't get up for it against them, it really does make you wonder what's wrong. Sometimes you have to poke the hornets nest in order to wake them up.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Absolutely comical dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14124 on: Yesterday at 12:43:08 pm »
We can still get it back but the kop is where it needs to come from, in the old days you would be on the kop hours before kick off, the opposition players would come onto the pitch still in there suits and you could tell they were being dared by the other players to see if they would walk down to to kop and take the abuse. Also a lot of us old farts Im sure would get a tennis ball or football in the face when they used to fly around the kop, the atmosphere built up, now nothing much happens until a few minutes before the game, we need to get the kop going, the kop holds what just over 13,000 I reckon we have on average 50-100 flags we all need to make an effort.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,840
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14125 on: Yesterday at 12:44:40 pm »
People have been moaning about the atmosphere on here since 2001.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,868
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14126 on: Yesterday at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 12:44:40 pm
People have been moaning about the atmosphere on here since 2001.
I remember an article in a Sunday newspaper back in the 70s with the headline: "Has the Kop lost its voice?"

Lamenting how it wasn't what it once was.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,608
  • Indefatigability
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14127 on: Yesterday at 12:46:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:21:41 pm
Was this something Klopp needed to raise?
He wanted to set a narrative to make it a fulfilling prophecy.

It's working, I'd say.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14128 on: Yesterday at 12:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:39:59 pm
I think he was justified. He's a passionate man who probably can't understand the apathy. Personally, I cannot get my head around a Liverpool crowd not being up and ready for a game against our most despised rivals. It doesn't matter if it's a game to go top or a game of tiddlywinks. It's a game against them. For our crowd to be in a coma against that lot is baffling to me. It was probably baffling to Jürgen too. When we can't get up for it against them, it really does make you wonder what's wrong. Sometimes you have to poke the hornets nest in order to wake them up.

Has Klopp referenced the United game though in those comments? By all accounts the atmosphere was loud at the start and I read Klopp's comments after that match in which he said it was a good atmosphere, at least first half. Not sure he was unhappy with it.

I tend to think if the atmosphere starts off well then it's up to the players to maintain that as well. It didn't help second half that we weren't attacking the Kop. Too many carried away as well with the false narrative that we only needed to turn up (helped stoked by their media).

It seemed to stem from Wednesday night, but it was ultimately a very comfortable night, a few days before a massive game. Klopp is very smart, but he's also very emotional, so it's unclear whether his comments were just being pissed off with the crowd on the night or pleading for a big reaction on Saturday. Maybe both, but he'd typically save that for a pre-game press conference.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,868
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14129 on: Yesterday at 12:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:46:56 pm
He wanted to set a narrative to make it a fulfilling prophecy.

It's working, I'd say.
He knows what he's doing. Just a little psychology. Lighting the firework then standing back to watch it go off. He's not daft.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,041
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14130 on: Yesterday at 12:51:19 pm »
It's  known as The Moan Stand for a reason.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Redric1970

  • Absolutely comical dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14131 on: Yesterday at 12:57:00 pm »
Shit camera work but the kop end at san lorenzo takes some beating

https://youtu.be/Og-vfcQG07I?si=fzfYjHMfeoUPxe5G

https://youtu.be/fePQZUO9hK4?si=yWGbsQLAo0HzVfdf
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:00:07 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,866
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14132 on: Yesterday at 01:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 12:57:00 pm
Shit camera work but the kop end at san lorenzo takes some beating

https://youtu.be/Og-vfcQG07I?si=fzfYjHMfeoUPxe5G

https://youtu.be/fePQZUO9hK4?si=yWGbsQLAo0HzVfdf

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JhkRgJmmOhA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JhkRgJmmOhA</a>

San Lorenzo support are fucking nuts... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Redric1970

  • Absolutely comical dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14133 on: Yesterday at 01:07:36 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 01:04:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JhkRgJmmOhA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JhkRgJmmOhA</a>

San Lorenzo
 support are fucking nuts... ;D


Ive watched loads of their videos there fans are mad, lets hope we can get the kop going to something we all want and hope.

https://youtu.be/rNPUPrlCpWw?si=20kuQ2ILxqNLujVg
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:13:21 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Offline bossjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14134 on: Yesterday at 01:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:50:20 am
I don't actually think the atmosphere was bad on Wednesday at all. I'm always in the 300's in the KOP so it's hard to get a feeling of what the ground sounds like from the other stands but Sunday was definitely worse.

I've been going to Anfield regularly now for 20 years and my first game was 30 years ago. I can't honestly remember a game that where the atmosphere was 'great' throughout, without us scoring in the first half. When we think of the big European nights or big rival games, there's early goals, there's drama, maybe a red card, there's comebacks, there's build up and importantly there are goals.

The UTD game was absolutely shite to watch. The atmosphere in the first 15 minutes was great - the fans were singing at least 15 minutes before kickoff too. But that excitement and anticipation for a 'big game & big performance' quickly turned to frustration at the lack of quality in the final 3rd and the thought of missed opportunity to extend a lead against City & go back to the top of the league.

Score a goal and the fuckin roof would have gone off, I can assure you. That's not saying that we only sing when we're winning, but there's no arguing that goals create atmosphere & poor passes, missed opportunities & fear of loss play a big factor in the outcome of what we experience in the stands.

Look back on this thread at the start and we had the same discussions 10-15 years:

'We have too may old STH's who dont sing like they used to'
'We dont have enough local lads'
'There's too many tourists'
'The stewards dont let us stand up'
etc etc

And yet, we've had hundreds of games/nights like Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea, City, UTD, Roma, Arsenal, etc where Anfield was absolutely rocking & I have no doubt we'll have them again this season.

FWIW, my idea would be section off the 100's section of the KOP and have that open to under 25 year old supporters only. You'll need ID to get in to ensure nobody outside of that demographic is in there - cap the ticket price at £10 and watch what happens. Relocate the STH's in those sections to any part of the ground they want at the same price as they have now. Having local £9 tickets in U9 of the upper Main Stand where young locals have no influence whatsoever on the atmosphere is pointless.

The powers that be need to decide what they want - you cant promote 'atmosphere' and ask fans to 'be on their toes' whilst also handing out leaflets reminding people to sit down. You cant have it both ways.


That it the solution, and very easy solvable. Been reading this thread for years, and that is the conclusion.
You can relocate people from the Kop who aren´t up for it and then you can get young people in at the front who are up for it. You just need pockets of people standing together scattered around the Kop and people will join in.
That and then they are some others easily solved problems that can be fixed, with very low cost for the club, it is just the will and knowledge about the problem from the club that is the problem.

- Make the three 200s blocks in the middle of The Kop for people under 30. 1/2 of the seats to current season ticket holders at Anfield that want to move there and sing, then the rest 1/2 should go to member sale for L-postcodes only, with a matching ID (no touts).  Then we have around 3000 people who are up for it in the middle of the kop.

- Give everyone on the kop the option at the start of the season to relocate their ST to other parts of the stadium or around the kop, so they can be sit either together with likeminded mates on the kop or get a good seat in the Main Stand/SKD and enjoy their experience from there. Then we can get the 300 lads further down to the 100-200s blocks which will contribute even more.

- Relocate all hospitality, thomascook shite etc to the upper main stand, SKD, Anny road.

- Make a similar local u-30 block in the anny road end as well (block AL-5 for example). Move the block U9 setup to block 202 or 209 on the kop instead.

Once that is down much of the rest will fall in to place. Everything from bringing back chants, speed of the chants, flag days etc.
Make George play YNWA on loud volume as well ( and all the way.)

All of the above will cost the club hardly anything (in context), it is all about will. I would strongly make a case that it will generate much more money for the owners in the long term, since it will improve the results on the pitch and also they can continue with their "amazing anfield experience" shite that they try to sell around the world.

***

You cant force people to bring scarfs or sing YNWA at the start, but I simply can´t understand why you go to the match, and especially the Kop, and just don´t give a fuck about that. People are chatting around you, talking on their phone, eating, finding their seats, playing mobile games etc etc, but once again, I think much of that will be changed naturally if the above is implemented.

***

This thread started in late 2014, I honestly believe since then, and especially since the new Main Stand, that we only had 3-4 games that could match anything pre those years. Barcelona and Dortmund (to be fair those were ridiculous game that would make Craven Cottage sound like La Bombonera), than we had some great atmospheres against City in Europe and the league 5 years ago.

The atmosphere was shite most games pre-2014 as well, believe me. But you would always get some proper intimidating atmospheres for the big games (United and Everton, vital games in Europe), and very loud YNWA and FOAR that lifted the ground and made a real impact on everything from media, to opposing players and managers. We always had those highs, which I think we have lost and saddens me the most. I think the design and acoustic of the stands has changed in a bad way and we have just changed in a way as a society and demographic at the match which is hard to revert, but the above mentioned suggestions is the only solution if you ask me to make it an enjoyable experience again.

Hopefully it will be better tomorrow, Jurgen has my blessing to give the main stand or the kop a proper tell off. It is embarrassing, but there are people inside Anfield that need to be embarrassed. 
Logged

Offline bossjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14135 on: Yesterday at 01:16:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 12:44:40 pm
People have been moaning about the atmosphere on here since 2001.

This is true, for most games its been shite for 30 years. But back then we always had some really proper atmospheres when we stepped it up, just look back on some of those games in Europe or the league in 2001, 2005 (Champions League, Arsenal, Everton), 2007 (Europe, Chelsea, United), 2009, 2012 (City and United in the cups) etc. No club in England could match that.
Completely different than what we have now in our so called big games against United, City or Everton. Even after one verse of YNWA it is out of sync between the stands and half the stadium has already started clapping or sat down.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Absolutely comical dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14136 on: Yesterday at 01:17:14 pm »
All good ideas, but will all take time, in the short term everyone no matter where you sit at anfield at least bring a scarf and if your on the kop there really is no excuse bring a scarf try and bring a flag and if you think your to cool or to old to wave a flag maybe its time to move, as the post above said we dont even sing youll never walk alone that well anymore.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14137 on: Yesterday at 01:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 12:23:59 pm
Do they though? 4.30 kick off against Man United to go top of the league, biggest crowd in half a century and the atmosphere was relatively shite.

I get your point, but if they can't get up for United at home to go top of the league, then he probably is justified in raising it.

that's a bit of an arse of a comment, before the game and the start of the game it was lively and it did tail off as a reflection of how the game was going. Things got a bit nervy and could feel the tension. Was one of those games that if we'd have played til midnight we might not have scored, it happens.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,538
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14138 on: Yesterday at 01:36:37 pm »
I think Klopp will get his reaction tomorrow.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,327
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14139 on: Yesterday at 01:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 01:30:23 pm
that's a bit of an arse of a comment, before the game and the start of the game it was lively and it did tail off as a reflection of how the game was going. Things got a bit nervy and could feel the tension. Was one of those games that if we'd have played til midnight we might not have scored, it happens.

To be fair, I didn't think it was as bad as the 2 dickheads on Sky were making out. I mentioned on a couple of whatsapp chats that I didn't think it was as bad as people in those chats were suggesting either and they were probably being led by what Carragher and Neville were saying.
But there's no doubting it could've been a lot better.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14140 on: Yesterday at 01:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 12:23:59 pm
Do they though? 4.30 kick off against Man United to go top of the league, biggest crowd in half a century and the atmosphere was relatively shite.

I get your point, but if they can't get up for United at home to go top of the league, then he probably is justified in raising it.

Yeah I mean that's it. Everyone is justifying it saying "Anfield has never been orchestrated" or "Anfield has always been organic". All of that is obviously true. It's also true that it was a crap game. But what's more organic than playing your most hated rivals at home on a late weekend KO to go top of the league? That IS the motivation. We're not talking about a 3pm versus Burnley.

Has there really been many moments in Anfields history over the last 50 years when it has been that half-arsed? We've had plenty of shite games against Man Utd over the years. In fact, I'd say most of our games against them are a bit shit. But I've never heard the atmosphere that flat. There's always at least a bit of bite.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14141 on: Yesterday at 02:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 01:40:28 pm
To be fair, I didn't think it was as bad as the 2 dickheads on Sky were making out. I mentioned on a couple of whatsapp chats that I didn't think it was as bad as people in those chats were suggesting either and they were probably being led by what Carragher and Neville were saying.
But there's no doubting it could've been a lot better.


it could've been better definitely, but I think having heard it with my own ears it wasn't awful. That tense feeling has been gone for a long while, and it felt like it was back for periods in that second half. A goal, any goal, would've changed it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14142 on: Yesterday at 02:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:46:58 pm
Yeah I mean that's it. Everyone is justifying it saying "Anfield has never been orchestrated" or "Anfield has always been organic". All of that is obviously true. It's also true that it was a crap game. But what's more organic than playing your most hated rivals at home on a late weekend KO to go top of the league? That IS the motivation. We're not talking about a 3pm versus Burnley.

Has there really been many moments in Anfields history over the last 50 years when it has been that half-arsed? We've had plenty of shite games against Man Utd over the years. In fact, I'd say most of our games against them are a bit shit. But I've never heard the atmosphere that flat. There's always at least a bit of bite.

It started off well, not like it was quiet from the start.

It's usually the way against them. The crowd will be up for it but then it'll be up to the players to help sustain. Players and crowd got too tense the longer it was 0-0. It was a bit of a brainless performance and the crowd got frustrated.

Been plenty of flat atmospheres against them. Depends on the ebb and flow of the game. No excuse of an early kick off last week though (or tomorrow).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14143 on: Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 01:40:28 pm
To be fair, I didn't think it was as bad as the 2 dickheads on Sky were making out. I mentioned on a couple of whatsapp chats that I didn't think it was as bad as people in those chats were suggesting either and they were probably being led by what Carragher and Neville were saying.
But there's no doubting it could've been a lot better.

Explains a lot then. I refuse to listen to pinky and perky. Neville knew what he was doing, trying to set agendas and unsettle us. His lapdog happy to back him up.

What's it to Neville how loud Anfield is against his own team?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14144 on: Yesterday at 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm
Yep. Attendance was 57,332. A club record for an all seater Anfield. The empty seats were the ARE hospitality section which is not yet finished to a standard where tickets can be sold.

I stand corrected, someone told me it was 53k which seemed about right as there were gaps in the general Anfield upper (not the hospitality bit) and plenty also by me in the main stand.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,327
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14145 on: Yesterday at 03:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm

What's it to Neville how loud Anfield is against his own team?

Sadly that's the way a lot of people are these days.
They don't have an opinion unless someone like Neville tells them what it is.

He could say the grass at Anfield is blue and Liverpool are playing in yellow shirts and people would repeat it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,868
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14146 on: Yesterday at 04:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:43:17 pm
It started off well, not like it was quiet from the start...
Not that I tend to give a monkeys what opposition fans think of us, but I've noticed for a long time that the above is how our crowd is generally perceived. Basically, YNWA, a few songs, then it dies on its arse unless we score or the opposition rile us up. Think Lego head for an example of us being riled up.

The perception nowadays is that you can silence the crowd fairly easily if you play it right. We played right into Manc hands the other week. As soon as frustration sets in the crowd gets nervous and goes quiet. Job done.

Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14147 on: Yesterday at 04:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm
Yep. Attendance was 57,332. A club record for an all seater Anfield. The empty seats were the ARE hospitality section which is not yet finished to a standard where tickets can be sold.

No way there was 57k there, maybe 57k sold tickets, you could see empty seats all around the ground.  I had one next to me.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,868
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14148 on: Yesterday at 04:39:00 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 04:32:34 pm
No way there was 57k there, maybe 57k sold tickets, you could see empty seats all around the ground.  I had one next to me.
We don't normally publish the attendance number on tickets sold. I know Arsenal and many other clubs do, but we normally use the number who come through the gate on the day. Maybe we've changed how we do it?
Logged

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14149 on: Yesterday at 05:07:42 pm »
I was thinking about United at home a while before last Sunday, and came to the conclusion in my head that there never really is great atmospheres against them. Strange really, maybe it's the fact the game will mean something different for both sides at the time, there's been time we've been a bit shit, great, or as average as they've been. I think the one in Europe in 2016 was great and there was some in the 90s, the Fowler brace and obviously the 3-3 comeback match. By my own standards of what makes a really good atmosphere though it's often lacking for such a big rival. City and Chelsea? Quite a few really good ones over the past 20 years nearly now. Everton there's been some good ones, usually where we've battered them. I like that we can play the occasion and not the opponent at times, last Sunday should have been similar but maybe people couldn't be arsed getting up for it in December. Can't have that same problem tomorrow, surely.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,304
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14150 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm »

I have the best solution.

Install 2 giant screens at the stadium. When the atmosphere hits shit, have the screens show GET LOUD! or MAKE SOME NOISE! in giant bright coloured letters.

Klopp himself could have control of the screens with a remote switch. *Click*  MAKE SOME NOISE!  Bad VAR call? *click*  Boooo! /stable genius
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14151 on: Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 04:21:44 pm
Not that I tend to give a monkeys what opposition fans think of us, but I've noticed for a long time that the above is how our crowd is generally perceived. Basically, YNWA, a few songs, then it dies on its arse unless we score or the opposition rile us up. Think Lego head for an example of us being riled up.

The perception nowadays is that you can silence the crowd fairly easily if you play it right. We played right into Manc hands the other week. As soon as frustration sets in the crowd gets nervous and goes quiet. Job done.

I think that's just more of a traditional football crowd though. The fans are up for the match, bring the noise and then the players need to do their bit. Real Madrid for example last season, the place was absolutely buzzing for the first half an hour and then we lost the plot and it went stone dead. Soon after we played Arsenal who gave us the runaround from the start, then the crowd got up and the game turned on its head.

Anfield is a very reactive crowd. That can work for or against us. As someone else said as well the tension was back in the crowd that had mostly gone away under Klopp. In our 90+ point seasons I think we always knew we'd score with Mane/Salah/Firmino or even Divock off the bench, or someone getting their head on a set piece. But the crowd do get a good sense of things and the players were panicking and rushing things which transmits to the crowd as well. We've lost a lot of experience and steady heads in the summer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14152 on: Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 05:07:42 pm
I was thinking about United at home a while before last Sunday, and came to the conclusion in my head that there never really is great atmospheres against them. Strange really, maybe it's the fact the game will mean something different for both sides at the time, there's been time we've been a bit shit, great, or as average as they've been. I think the one in Europe in 2016 was great and there was some in the 90s, the Fowler brace and obviously the 3-3 comeback match. By my own standards of what makes a really good atmosphere though it's often lacking for such a big rival. City and Chelsea? Quite a few really good ones over the past 20 years nearly now. Everton there's been some good ones, usually where we've battered them. I like that we can play the occasion and not the opponent at times, last Sunday should have been similar but maybe people couldn't be arsed getting up for it in December. Can't have that same problem tomorrow, surely.

They always turn up to defend, even under Ferguson, so it's never much of a game. Even the mad 7-0 last season, the first half was a complete non-event until we scored just before half time (and not much atmosphere then).  Even in the 3-3 the place was a morgue in the first half, but then it got going with the comeback. The best nights against Chelsea were in the CL and with City a CL quarter final.

When was the last time United turned up at Anfield and really had a go?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lfcdave

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14153 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm »
Lets hope the atmosphere builds early as the players are warming up.
The Kop is rarely full until kick off, I like to get to my seat early but many dont.

Last Sunday the atmosphere started well but what occurred on the pitch dampened the mood. So much static, slow play that didnt help.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14154 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm »
Gary Neville is an agenda-driven plonker.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14155 on: Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm »
Will be rocking tomorrow.  Klopp will have told the players who arent up to it to it that they will forfeit their starting position.  Kicks up the arse all round.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,451
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14156 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 pm »
The other elephant in the room is that the club is making it increasingly difficulty to pass your ticket to a friend who is not a member & doesn't go to the game regularly in the event you cant go.

The games chance dates so often - they could literally be any day of the week nowadays and you have to buy them 6 months in advance.

The result? Seats go empty which in turn hurts the atmosphere.

All of the problems stem from the powers that be, not the fans. Honestly, get me and few regulars in the 300's in a room with them for half a day and we'd have the fuckin thing sorted.

It's actually not that hard to fix to be honest, but it wont change if we keep doing the same thing
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,183
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14157 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
Gary Neville is an agenda-driven plonker.

Mad how many people take his opinion on football as gospel he is a proper knobhead cant stand him
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14158 on: Today at 12:51:23 am »
He should have a word with his employers about making it financially possible for locals to get into the ground rather than the drive to get as many tourists in as possible.
Logged

Online AnnieRoad93

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14159 on: Today at 10:55:02 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:51:23 am
He should have a word with his employers about making it financially possible for locals to get into the ground rather than the drive to get as many tourists in as possible.

100% there needs to be a balance, theres no reason the club couldnt afford to make at the very least 1000 tickets available to local u16s for example. Ive been going since 93 (Im not a local) but my dad is/was. However without the OOTs the attendances would suffer, I remember being able to sit where I wanted in the Anfield road end in the early 90s because attendances were so low. I think social media and phones have killed the atmosphere in grounds I reckon Ive taken about 10 pics in 30 years I dont understand the need for people to film throw ins and corners, its embarrassing and sadly isnt going to get any better
Logged
Underneath the floodlights down in Düsseldorf...
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Up
« previous next »
 