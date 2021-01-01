I don't actually think the atmosphere was bad on Wednesday at all. I'm always in the 300's in the KOP so it's hard to get a feeling of what the ground sounds like from the other stands but Sunday was definitely worse.



I've been going to Anfield regularly now for 20 years and my first game was 30 years ago. I can't honestly remember a game that where the atmosphere was 'great' throughout, without us scoring in the first half. When we think of the big European nights or big rival games, there's early goals, there's drama, maybe a red card, there's comebacks, there's build up and importantly there are goals.



The UTD game was absolutely shite to watch. The atmosphere in the first 15 minutes was great - the fans were singing at least 15 minutes before kickoff too. But that excitement and anticipation for a 'big game & big performance' quickly turned to frustration at the lack of quality in the final 3rd and the thought of missed opportunity to extend a lead against City & go back to the top of the league.



Score a goal and the fuckin roof would have gone off, I can assure you. That's not saying that we only sing when we're winning, but there's no arguing that goals create atmosphere & poor passes, missed opportunities & fear of loss play a big factor in the outcome of what we experience in the stands.



Look back on this thread at the start and we had the same discussions 10-15 years:



'We have too may old STH's who dont sing like they used to'

'We dont have enough local lads'

'There's too many tourists'

'The stewards dont let us stand up'

etc etc



And yet, we've had hundreds of games/nights like Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea, City, UTD, Roma, Arsenal, etc where Anfield was absolutely rocking & I have no doubt we'll have them again this season.



FWIW, my idea would be section off the 100's section of the KOP and have that open to under 25 year old supporters only. You'll need ID to get in to ensure nobody outside of that demographic is in there - cap the ticket price at £10 and watch what happens. Relocate the STH's in those sections to any part of the ground they want at the same price as they have now. Having local £9 tickets in U9 of the upper Main Stand where young locals have no influence whatsoever on the atmosphere is pointless.



The powers that be need to decide what they want - you cant promote 'atmosphere' and ask fans to 'be on their toes' whilst also handing out leaflets reminding people to sit down. You cant have it both ways.



That it the solution, and very easy solvable. Been reading this thread for years, and that is the conclusion.You can relocate people from the Kop who aren´t up for it and then you can get young people in at the front who are up for it. You just need pockets of people standing together scattered around the Kop and people will join in.That and then they are some others easily solved problems that can be fixed, with very low cost for the club, it is just the will and knowledge about the problem from the club that is the problem.- Make the three 200s blocks in the middle of The Kop for people under 30. 1/2 of the seats to current season ticket holders at Anfield that want to move there and sing, then the rest 1/2 should go to member sale for L-postcodes only, with a matching ID (no touts). Then we have around 3000 people who are up for it in the middle of the kop.- Give everyone on the kop the option at the start of the season to relocate their ST to other parts of the stadium or around the kop, so they can be sit either together with likeminded mates on the kop or get a good seat in the Main Stand/SKD and enjoy their experience from there. Then we can get the 300 lads further down to the 100-200s blocks which will contribute even more.- Relocate all hospitality, thomascook shite etc to the upper main stand, SKD, Anny road.- Make a similar local u-30 block in the anny road end as well (block AL-5 for example). Move the block U9 setup to block 202 or 209 on the kop instead.Once that is down much of the rest will fall in to place. Everything from bringing back chants, speed of the chants, flag days etc.All of the above will cost the club hardly anything (in context), it is all about will. I would strongly make a case that it will generate much more money for the owners in the long term, since it will improve the results on the pitch and also they can continue with their "amazing anfield experience" shite that they try to sell around the world.***You cant force people to bring scarfs or sing YNWA at the start, but I simply can´t understand why you go to the match, and especially the Kop, and just don´t give a fuck about that. People are chatting around you, talking on their phone, eating, finding their seats, playing mobile games etc etc, but once again, I think much of that will be changed naturally if the above is implemented.***This thread started in late 2014, I honestly believe since then, and especially since the new Main Stand, that we only had 3-4 games that could match anything pre those years. Barcelona and Dortmund (to be fair those were ridiculous game that would make Craven Cottage sound like La Bombonera), than we had some great atmospheres against City in Europe and the league 5 years ago.The atmosphere was shite most games pre-2014 as well, believe me. But you would always get some proper intimidating atmospheres for the big games (United and Everton, vital games in Europe), and very loud YNWA and FOAR that lifted the ground and made a real impact on everything from media, to opposing players and managers. We always had those highs, which I think we have lost and saddens me the most. I think the design and acoustic of the stands has changed in a bad way and we have just changed in a way as a society and demographic at the match which is hard to revert, but the above mentioned suggestions is the only solution if you ask me to make it an enjoyable experience again.Hopefully it will be better tomorrow, Jurgen has my blessing to give the main stand or the kop a proper tell off. It is embarrassing, but there are people inside Anfield that need to be embarrassed.