Feels like the fanbase need a new chant to get behind. Klopp’s was the last one that took off isn’t it?



Allez Allez Allez lost its way when every club in the country decided to make their own version and Arsenal well and truly butchered it.



We seemed to have a conveyor belt of songs for players but only a few players have one now. Shocked that Diaz hasn’t got one yet.