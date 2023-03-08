Apologies for turning it back to pitch intrusions.A funny pitch incident was at Goodison last year. Players had left the field and some of the young scamps were getting a legger off the Everton stewards. Lets just say some of them old boys were on the larger side. The kids were running rings around them and you could see the arl fellas getting more and more wound up. One of them lunged for a kid and went straight on his arse, followed seconds later by another who did the exact same thing.My Dad once did a one man pitch invasion at an Everton FA cup away to berate the referee (he was a blue) A relative found the black and white footage, and there he is in his crombie giving the bobbies a good run for their money. His punishment was a nice kicking behind the stands but that was the sixties for you.