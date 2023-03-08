« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 8, 2023, 04:56:41 pm
Quote from: kesey on March  8, 2023, 03:21:20 pm
Do you remember Brucie rugby tackling a lad infront of the Kop ? I think it was against Benfica . The Kop started singing ...  Brucie is an arl arse ..  Brucie is an arl arse ..  na na na na .

I remember that, he was holding his fingers to his lips so the Kop wouldn't shout anything, then Brucie brought him down.

People wouldn't believe you could used to have a laugh at the match, too many boring bastards posting stats these days.
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,443
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 8, 2023, 04:57:40 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on March  8, 2023, 04:56:41 pm
I remember that, he was holding his fingers to his lips so the Kop wouldn't shout anything, then Brucie brought him down.

People wouldn't believe you could used to have a laugh at the match, too many boring bastards posting stats these days.

Is right .
Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 8, 2023, 04:57:48 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on March  8, 2023, 01:15:10 pm
Old lads here may recall Palace at home in Cup 76/77 (?) ..Palace fan ran onto pitch before game into penalty area giving fingers to the Kop , who responded with an " Ooooooooowwwww" he didn't realise it was for the Liverpool fan who ran out the paddock up to him and then took off and gave him a Kung Foo kick in the head.

That game was mad. Loads of trouble. Big fight across Lime Street after the game. Palace had a big support for a third division side.
Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 8, 2023, 05:39:51 pm
Robertson tweeted - He should have worn his boots.

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
Big thanks to Granit Xhaka for getting the atmosphere going today. Honourable mention to Jesus as well.
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • JFT 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
Big thanks to Granit Xhaka for getting the atmosphere going today. Honourable mention to Jesus as well.
Not sure jesus has a spine to stand up straight for an honourable mention.
Online Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 04:51:47 am
Apologies for turning it back to pitch intrusions.

A funny pitch incident was at Goodison last year. Players had left the field and some of the young scamps were getting a legger off the Everton stewards. Lets just say some of them old boys were on the larger side. The kids were running rings around them and you could see the arl fellas getting more and more wound up. One of them lunged for a kid and went straight on his arse, followed seconds later by another who did the exact same thing.   :)

My Dad once did a one man pitch invasion at an Everton FA cup away to berate the referee (he was a blue) A relative found the black and white footage, and there he is in his crombie giving the bobbies a good run for their money. His punishment was a nice kicking behind the stands but that was the sixties for you.
