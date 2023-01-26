It was a great atmosphere last night. Good to see people enjoying going the game again.

There was a point in the first half where Fabinho received the ball facing our goal and there was the biggest collective shout of TURN, Ive ever heard haha. The cat calling for Tom Davies was another highlight.



Putting it out there, the timing of the slow Poor Scouser Tommy helped last night. All too often someone tries to start it going when the crowd needs to be at its most intense and as much as I love the song, it needs to have its moments picked.



I have a general complaint about people trying to start a more obscure song at certain points when the crowd pleasers will lift the volume of the crowd more and create a more intimidating atmosphere. Just like a top band who dont play their hits at a concert, I get the feeling some in the ground would rather pull one from the back catalogue than the latest in vogue chant to not seem like a day tripper or something.



Theres a time and place for every song, but sometimes all we need to be is loud and intense so whatever will get the crowd up is the best choice. I tend to feel there is a certain flow to the atmosphere where a certain chant almost presents itself as the right one and all it takes is one person to belt it out and the whole crowd is given the energy to go again, because its very easy of a sudden lull in the crowd to drift into a longer period without any singing. Thats not the worse thing in the world when everyone is engrossed in the game and on the edge of their seats but in some duller, early kick off games for example, it can be a killer. Unfortunately, without so many pints down our collective gullets, there are many less people with the necessary gusto mixed with a loss of social anxiety to take up the mantle of starting the right song at the right time, so those periods of quiet undoubtedly become more frequent.