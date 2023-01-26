Some simple positive things could be done, would be great if SoS or the Spion Kop lads could adress it to the club:
* Move the RTK/block 300s down to the 200s.
* Make a similar kind of block in the Annie Road end or in the L1/L2 block in the main stand, then those with ST holders in those stands can move to that block for next season.
* The touting of tickets is a massive issue and harming the effort getting locals in, but as I swede we must get more scousers into the ground, especially young ones. We should create an entire block on the kop (102) or the annie road (127) just for local u-25years. Then you wont have the issue with tickets ending up with 50 year old swedes or Indonesians.
All of the above is actually quite easy to achieve and wont cost the club to much, but it will improve the ground and performance of the team considerably.
*****
* What saddens me the most is that our "highs" aren´t that good or special anymore. Up until 2010, if we faced Everton, Man United or in Europe you could almost guarantee at least a very hostile atmosphere that benefitted us massively. When Wenger, Fergie etc praised Anfield it was mainly the intimidation factor, that was what they feared.
Since the new Main Stand/Klopp I can hardly mention a game that could rival any of the big CL game sin 2000-2010s or certain Everton/United matches in terms of intensity.
Barcelona was a one off, but Craven Cottage would be rocking in that type of scenario.
But when we at times get close to our highs, Anfield is still a massive force to be reckon with (especially the City games the last years)
* FOAR was usually our loudest and most intimidating chant, seems to be almost gone completely. After every goal there used to be a proper rendition of FOAR regardless of opposition.
* Think we should bring back the Ring of Fire chant as well, easy and travels around the ground with the scarves.