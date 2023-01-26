« previous next »
January 26, 2023, 06:21:20 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on January 26, 2023, 01:07:26 am
Which the touting part?

Ill be honest but the whole ticketing is fucked. Ive been on that waiting list according to my dad around 2003, yet theres people who have joined later and got one!

Those local sales are badly abused, got one last season for against Palace and there was hardly a scouse accent there. Now you can be first in the que and tickets go instantly but 5 minutes later there on touting websites.

Been a problem for years, I know the clubs been made aware but feels like its just gets worse. No wonder the atmosphere is shite, when theres so many problems.

Sorry mate. Just read your post again, thought you were on about the atmosphere per se
January 27, 2023, 03:35:40 pm
Some simple positive things could be done, would be great if SoS or the Spion Kop lads could adress it to the club:

* Move the RTK/block 300s down to the 200s.
* Make a similar kind of block in the Annie Road end or in the L1/L2 block in the main stand, then those with ST holders in those stands can move to that block for next season.

* The touting of tickets is a massive issue and harming the effort getting locals in, but as I swede we must get more scousers into the ground, especially young ones. We should create an entire block on the kop (102) or the annie road (127) just for local u-25years. Then you wont have the issue with tickets ending up with 50 year old swedes or Indonesians.

All of the above is actually quite easy to achieve and wont cost the club to much, but it will improve the ground and performance of the team considerably.

*****

* What saddens me the most is that our "highs" aren´t that good or special anymore. Up until 2010, if we faced Everton, Man United or in Europe you could almost guarantee at least a very hostile atmosphere that benefitted us massively. When Wenger, Fergie etc praised Anfield it was mainly the intimidation factor, that was what they feared.
Since the new Main Stand/Klopp I can hardly mention a game that could rival any of the big CL game sin 2000-2010s or certain Everton/United matches in terms of intensity.
Barcelona was a one off, but Craven Cottage would be rocking in that type of scenario.
But when we at times get close to our highs, Anfield is still a massive force to be reckon with (especially the City games the last years)

* FOAR was usually our loudest and most intimidating chant, seems to be almost gone completely. After every goal there used to be a proper rendition of FOAR regardless of opposition.
* Think we should bring back the Ring of Fire chant as well, easy and travels around the ground with the scarves.

 

January 27, 2023, 05:56:31 pm
Quote from: bossjon on January 27, 2023, 03:35:40 pm
... but as I swede we must get more scousers into the ground, especially young ones...

A Swede wanting more Scousers in the ground?


 ;)
January 27, 2023, 06:47:03 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 27, 2023, 05:56:31 pm
A Swede wanting more Scousers in the ground?


 ;)

Sort of intended to Stockholm field advantage, perhaps..
February 13, 2023, 11:11:39 pm
Best it's been in a long while, first half especially.
February 13, 2023, 11:52:10 pm
A snarling pissed off but not at Klopp, angry Anfield for the derby was a perfect game to rally the team with the added bonus of how the blueshite really were shite.

Your so shit it's unbelievable.
« Last Edit: February 13, 2023, 11:56:47 pm by sheepfest »
Yesterday at 12:26:07 am
Brilliant. Even able to sing Poor Scouser Tommy at its slow tempo all the way through. Been trying to do that for years with little success. Lost count of the amount of variants of going down songs we had. Going down yes you are, you'll be playing QPR is one of my favourite chants after tonight. Think the best moment was looking round the ground when Robbo wound Pickford up and seeing all 4 sides of the ground on their feet singing going down. Might even go as far as saying I'll miss this next season  ;D
Yesterday at 12:39:20 am
Clapping attempted passes that don't make it or go out of play instead of groaning is a positive development.
Yesterday at 01:31:44 am
DIVOCK ORIGI!!
Yesterday at 02:48:26 am
Sounded good on the TV tonight. If we had more of this, I reckon we would be looking much better. To be fair, I suppose you could say the fans need something to sing about. It's not a nighttime derby every other fixture.
Yesterday at 10:37:30 am
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 12:26:07 am
Brilliant. Even able to sing Poor Scouser Tommy at its slow tempo all the way through. Been trying to do that for years with little success.

yep, loved that....and boss piss-taking atmosphere all through the game .....very enjoyable...
Yesterday at 12:23:22 pm
Nothing beats sitting in a cafe with a slightly sore head waiting for your brekkie the morning after and being able to spot a blue.
Yesterday at 12:34:09 pm
Quote from: bossjon on January 27, 2023, 03:35:40 pm
Some simple positive things could be done, would be great if SoS or the Spion Kop lads could adress it to the club:

* Move the RTK/block 300s down to the 200s.
* Make a similar kind of block in the Annie Road end or in the L1/L2 block in the main stand, then those with ST holders in those stands can move to that block for next season.

* The touting of tickets is a massive issue and harming the effort getting locals in, but as I swede we must get more scousers into the ground, especially young ones. We should create an entire block on the kop (102) or the annie road (127) just for local u-25years. Then you wont have the issue with tickets ending up with 50 year old swedes or Indonesians.

All of the above is actually quite easy to achieve and wont cost the club to much, but it will improve the ground and performance of the team considerably.

*****

* What saddens me the most is that our "highs" aren´t that good or special anymore. Up until 2010, if we faced Everton, Man United or in Europe you could almost guarantee at least a very hostile atmosphere that benefitted us massively. When Wenger, Fergie etc praised Anfield it was mainly the intimidation factor, that was what they feared.
Since the new Main Stand/Klopp I can hardly mention a game that could rival any of the big CL game sin 2000-2010s or certain Everton/United matches in terms of intensity.
Barcelona was a one off, but Craven Cottage would be rocking in that type of scenario.
But when we at times get close to our highs, Anfield is still a massive force to be reckon with (especially the City games the last years)

* FOAR was usually our loudest and most intimidating chant, seems to be almost gone completely. After every goal there used to be a proper rendition of FOAR regardless of opposition.
* Think we should bring back the Ring of Fire chant as well, easy and travels around the ground with the scarves.

Some really good points - and FOAR and Ring of Fire are two of my favourite too.

Just on the concerns over touting - the problem is that many of the touts are locals buying up the local allocation (based on my own experience and what people here have said). Unless everyone has to bring ID and an energy bill with them to sit in the designated local seats it will be far too difficult to sort I think.


Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 12:23:22 pm
Nothing beats sitting in a cafe with a slightly sore head waiting for your brekkie the morning after and being able to spot a blue.
You're in Rhyl, aren't you?
Yesterday at 12:48:17 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 12:39:20 am
Clapping attempted passes that don't make it or go out of play instead of groaning is a positive development.

I must say the I guess groan is something I do at misplaced passes, but I always see it for me at least as almost a gut reaction, like when you go "Ahhh" at a shot just wide or something that should have been a goal. As such, I always look to clap after the pass and say like "Nice idea" some level of encouragement.

Doesn't make a huge difference from one person, and I am not faultless, but I hope to do my best as a fan
Yesterday at 12:56:41 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
You're in Rhyl, aren't you?
Well that would make it even easier and a bit late for a day trip now. Maybe on the day they are finally flushed.
Yesterday at 04:56:51 pm
Ive never been a fan of sitting in the lower main towards the away end. Sat there last night and atmosphere was much better. Although a local lad by me got told to stop shouting/singing so much by a group of about 5 Chinese people who filmed the whole game on their phone. Literally turned round to him and said can you stop. He was getting everyone going with the chants, rightly so.

Yesterday at 07:21:32 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:34:09 pm
Some really good points - and FOAR and Ring of Fire are two of my favourite too.

Just on the concerns over touting - the problem is that many of the touts are locals buying up the local allocation (based on my own experience and what people here have said). Unless everyone has to bring ID and an energy bill with them to sit in the designated local seats it will be far too difficult to sort I think.

Thats why a under-25 section (The Kop 102 for example) will stop the touting in that block, since you wont be allowed in if you are over 25 years old into that block (make a reduced price as well, like the "old" boys pen). No bother selling to an older Swede like me then for that block.

I happily sit over games if it means more locals are allowed in, this club belongs to the city of Liverpool and its people. Liverpool with out its community heritage is nothing. I´ve been going to Liverpool for 30years and are probably more of a "local" than many people livin in it, but I firmly believe that if two people are fighting for the same ticket it should go to the local.
Anfield should be 80% local, lately it seems more like a 50/50 split.
In the 80-90s every local could go to the match (if they afforded it), now there is such a massive demand for tickets so we need to protect our local support, especially the young ones.
Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 04:56:51 pm
Ive never been a fan of sitting in the lower main towards the away end. Sat there last night and atmosphere was much better. Although a local lad by me got told to stop shouting/singing so much by a group of about 5 Chinese people who filmed the whole game on their phone. Literally turned round to him and said can you stop. He was getting everyone going with the chants, rightly so.

I hope he and those around him told them to go to the Emptyhad if they wanted peace and quiet.
Yesterday at 08:02:56 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 07:21:32 pm
Thats why a under-25 section (The Kop 102 for example) will stop the touting in that block, since you wont be allowed in if you are over 25 years old into that block (make a reduced price as well, like the "old" boys pen). No bother selling to an older Swede like me then for that block.

I happily sit over games if it means more locals are allowed in, this club belongs to the city of Liverpool and its people. Liverpool with out its community heritage is nothing. I´ve been going to Liverpool for 30years and are probably more of a "local" than many people livin in it, but I firmly believe that if two people are fighting for the same ticket it should go to the local.
Anfield should be 80% local, lately it seems more like a 50/50 split.
In the 80-90s every local could go to the match (if they afforded it), now there is such a massive demand for tickets so we need to protect our local support, especially the young ones.

Agreed it helps solve the age side of it (although extra hassle getting in with having to show ID might annoy people) but I worry it will just end up being touted to younger people so wouldn't solve the issue.

That said - I always moan about people shutting down ideas rather than going "here is a problem, but you could try x to solve it" so I'll stop being a dick.

Good to try and come up with solutions so fair play mate
Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm
It was a great atmosphere last night. Good to see people enjoying going the game again.
There was a point in the first half where Fabinho received the ball facing our goal and there was the biggest collective shout of TURN, Ive ever heard haha. The cat calling for Tom Davies was another highlight.

Putting it out there, the timing of the slow Poor Scouser Tommy helped last night. All too often someone tries to start it going when the crowd needs to be at its most intense and as much as I love the song, it needs to have its moments picked.

I have a general complaint about people trying to start a more obscure song at certain points when the crowd pleasers will lift the volume of the crowd more and create a more intimidating atmosphere. Just like a top band who dont play their hits at a concert, I get the feeling some in the ground would rather pull one from the back catalogue than the latest in vogue chant to not seem like a day tripper or something.

Theres a time and place for every song, but sometimes all we need to be is loud and intense so whatever will get the crowd up is the best choice. I tend to feel there is a certain flow to the atmosphere where a certain chant almost presents itself as the right one and all it takes is one person to belt it out and the whole crowd is given the energy to go again, because its very easy of a sudden lull in the crowd to drift into a longer period without any singing. Thats not the worse thing in the world when everyone is engrossed in the game and on the edge of their seats but in some duller, early kick off games for example, it can be a killer. Unfortunately, without so many pints down our collective gullets, there are many less people with the necessary gusto mixed with a loss of social anxiety to take up the mantle of starting the right song at the right time, so those periods of quiet undoubtedly become more frequent.
Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm
The cat calling for Tom Davies was another highlight.
Must admit, that did make me burst out laughing ;D
Today at 01:55:17 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 04:56:51 pm
Ive never been a fan of sitting in the lower main towards the away end. Sat there last night and atmosphere was much better. Although a local lad by me got told to stop shouting/singing so much by a group of about 5 Chinese people who filmed the whole game on their phone. Literally turned round to him and said can you stop. He was getting everyone going with the chants, rightly so.

I had someone turn around and tell me to be quiet once, when I was like 19. Wasn't even chanting just talking about the match with/to my dad.

Fella was a first timer I believe, was first time I saw him like and I had been going for a long while. I was meek and happy to stop talking for them, but everyone around e did tell him to fuck off like (in more polite terms) which was nice of them. He left not long after that on about the 70th minute.
