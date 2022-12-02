« previous next »
Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield

The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13400 on: December 2, 2022, 02:19:53 pm
Is this the most crying thread on the internet? :)
davidsteventon

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13401 on: Yesterday at 05:26:19 pm
Quote from: bossjon on December  1, 2022, 02:30:09 pm
I think the closeness to the pitch and the way the noise transcended from the Kop into it made it a really intimidating and loud when we were up for it. Although the current main stand has twice the size and fans in it, it doesn't feel as loud as the old stand if you ask me (although there are probably more people "up for it" in the new stand as well). Also feels like the noise from the Kop doesnt seem to transcend in the same way, often feels like there is often a bit of gap and mismatch singing during YNWA and FOAR for example between the stands.

It is something with these old compact stands that makes the sound really loud and intimidating, like the old main stand or Goodison, you can almost feel the whole stand vibrate.

I dont know why this annoys me so much but it does.
Everyone out of sync sort of loses any intensity about it for some reason.
Must be someone clever who can give the technical reason as to why.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13402 on: Today at 05:02:36 pm
Quote from: Stevo on November  8, 2022, 08:47:37 am
Nice idea but itd be nice if the Kop joined in when the Road end start something. I used to have a Kop ST but now just get to a handful of games, usually in the main stand and I dont think the atmosphere is that different but it is noticeable from the sides how chants from the Kop get picked up by everyone but chants from elsewhere dont get picked up by the Kop - its not that you cant hear it either.

A bit of playful rivalry between stands is good but its like weve actually got different factions amongst our support now and its pretty pathetic.



Anny Road, Anny Road, give us a song....
