I think the closeness to the pitch and the way the noise transcended from the Kop into it made it a really intimidating and loud when we were up for it. Although the current main stand has twice the size and fans in it, it doesn't feel as loud as the old stand if you ask me (although there are probably more people "up for it" in the new stand as well). Also feels like the noise from the Kop doesnt seem to transcend in the same way, often feels like there is often a bit of gap and mismatch singing during YNWA and FOAR for example between the stands.



It is something with these old compact stands that makes the sound really loud and intimidating, like the old main stand or Goodison, you can almost feel the whole stand vibrate.



I dont know why this annoys me so much but it does.Everyone out of sync sort of loses any intensity about it for some reason.Must be someone clever who can give the technical reason as to why.