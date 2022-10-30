« previous next »
Offline wah00ey

  Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13360 on: October 30, 2022, 01:06:00 am
Quote from: SingFongFC on October 30, 2022, 01:56:07 am
So annoyed with that tonight, absolutely pathetic. Never thought Id be looked at like I had two heads for singing, in 304 of all places! Foolishly thought a Saturday night game would see everyone up for it, alright the performance was dreadful but it was like the crowd just accepted our fate from the first goal. Genuinely a new low in terms of recent atmospheres
2 Leeds fans next to me in Kenny happily, but not too loudly, cheering on their team.  Says it all for me.  Got the tickets off "a supplier."
Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13361 on: October 30, 2022, 07:29:38 am
Just saying our atmosphere has been shite for a while. Home and away :no
Lads on the pitch need help and no one seems to be assed.

I think once I heard them sing always the victims and that didnt get a angry anfield then were absolutely finished on and off the pitch. Absolutely embarrassing the people we have that suddenly support us.
Offline ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,425
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13362 on: October 30, 2022, 08:22:30 am
I go to 8-10 home prem games a season and have done for years. Not been to one so far and its largely due to two issues. One is the stale atmosphere and the second is the way the club let fans pass on ticketsthese two things go hand in hand.

I only stick to the cups now and only rangers so far has provided a glimmer of hope that the atmosphere has not been completely lost.

Not exactly sure how we could fix the problem as football in general has moved on from your working class sport. Were a tourist club
Offline MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13363 on: October 30, 2022, 08:41:26 am
Fans were a disgrace in terms of supporting.   Happened too often this season.

Yet I for the love of money cannot get a ticket, but then see tons of people with half and half scarves in the stand !
Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  He drinks sangria
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13364 on: October 30, 2022, 10:24:17 am
The crowd yesterday was awful, and that includes everyone who walked out when they scored, stay and support your team. If everyone walked out before the 90th minute at Newcastle, I doubt wed have won that game.
Offline MKB

  Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13365 on: October 30, 2022, 12:25:43 pm
Someone in the Kop started an Allez Allez Allez chant just after 19:42 as YNWA was coming on but played unusually quietly on the Tannoy.  Result was that much of the Kop missed the first four lines of YNWA by singing in competition with it.  I felt that was a bad omen.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,625
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13366 on: October 30, 2022, 12:30:21 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on October 30, 2022, 01:56:07 am
So annoyed with that tonight, absolutely pathetic. Never thought Id be looked at like I had two heads for singing, in 304 of all places! Foolishly thought a Saturday night game would see everyone up for it, alright the performance was dreadful but it was like the crowd just accepted our fate from the first goal. Genuinely a new low in terms of recent atmospheres

The fact we keep going a goal down within 5 minutes kills it.

Ultimately the crowd are reactive. Score early and it's a good atmosphere and we put a few past them. Do our usual and fit a goal from the opposition's first attack and it just deflates it. 3 years ago going behind would get a reaction from the crowd and the players, now it's just here we go again.

Attacking the Kop second half at 1-1 you expect more from the crowd but the players just looked like strangers and then the subs made the team worse which again deflated it.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline wah00ey

  Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13367 on: October 30, 2022, 12:31:26 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on October 30, 2022, 10:24:17 am
The crowd yesterday was awful, and that includes everyone who walked out when they scored, stay and support your team. If everyone walked out before the 90th minute at Newcastle, I doubt wed have won that game.
I have mixed feelings about this.  99 times out of 100 I'll stay and support my team but yesterday was different.  Maybe it's because I was sat next to 2 celebrating Leeds fans in the Kenny, perhaps it's because I felt my team had not put in a shift for the 50k of us who were there, but I left as soon as the fucking goal went in.  I wanted to make a point to that team.  The Newcastle game was different.
Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13368 on: October 30, 2022, 05:51:50 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on October 30, 2022, 12:31:26 pm
I have mixed feelings about this.  99 times out of 100 I'll stay and support my team but yesterday was different.  Maybe it's because I was sat next to 2 celebrating Leeds fans in the Kenny, perhaps it's because I felt my team had not put in a shift for the 50k of us who were there, but I left as soon as the fucking goal went in.  I wanted to make a point to that team.  The Newcastle game was different.
Every point we have dropped at home, Id probably blame the fans as much as the players.
Brighton at home was the worst but last nights seem worse.

We have a combination of problems atm. This one believe it or not contributes to our performances, especially through a tough spell.

I just think back to last season Leicester in the cup 3-1 down with the kids and there fans give us the usual shite! Anfield turns angry and the atmosphere in my opinion gets us through to the next round.

Same shite sung last night and hear a few boos but thats it. Dont understand why youd bother going if you cant get up for it
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,289
  @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13369 on: October 30, 2022, 06:14:05 pm
It was dead yesterday
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline OzBomber

  Favourite manager Tommy Tootchel favourite Player Naby 'lid' Kyta
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13370 on: November 2, 2022, 08:26:09 am
Big fan of everyone not giving a fuck when we went down 1-0 and singing Allez Allez Allez. Resulted in a hostile atmosphere for the next 10 minutes. Not the first time an overturned goal has snapped everyone into action.
Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13371 on: November 2, 2022, 08:29:29 am
Quote from: mattyyt on October 30, 2022, 10:24:17 am
The crowd yesterday was awful, and that includes everyone who walked out when they scored, stay and support your team. If everyone walked out before the 90th minute at Newcastle, I doubt wed have won that game.
I walked out after Leeds scored their second and would do it again.
Offline John C

  Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,285
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13372 on: November 2, 2022, 09:22:30 am
Quote from: OzBomber on November  2, 2022, 08:26:09 am
Big fan of everyone not giving a fuck when we went down 1-0 and singing Allez Allez Allez. Resulted in a hostile atmosphere for the next 10 minutes. Not the first time an overturned goal has snapped everyone into action.
It was a significant moment. The delay waiting for a decision was ridiculous so the Kop decided we'll have a good old sing-song while we wait. But it reverberated around the ground and took off at a tremendous level.

I notice even when it died down it continued in the Anny.

After that moment the atmosphere was indeed brilliant.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,625
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13373 on: November 2, 2022, 09:31:10 am
Quote from: John C on November  2, 2022, 09:22:30 am
It was a significant moment. The delay waiting for a decision was ridiculous so the Kop decided we'll have a good old sing-song while we wait. But it reverberated around the ground and took off at a tremendous level.

I notice even when it died down it continued in the Anny.

After that moment the atmosphere was indeed brilliant.

Anfield atmosphere is so reactive but it's what makes it what is (good or bad), rather than more choreographed noise.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13374 on: November 2, 2022, 04:51:40 pm
Quote from: Smudge on November  2, 2022, 08:29:29 am
I walked out after Leeds scored their second and would do it again.

I went home at half time when Northampton beat us in the League Cup. And against Leicester on boxing day 1984. I'm not a real fan though.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13375 on: November 3, 2022, 05:09:24 pm
Someone on Twitter posted a clip of Gudjohnsens stoppage time miss in 2005 (link here: https://twitter.com/davolaar/status/1588112829105803272?s=46&t=dNLiYlM41z8x0qSj-yuTOg), and another person has mentioned how red the Kop looks. Does anyone have a theory as to why this isnt the case anymore?
Offline Koplord

  No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13376 on: November 3, 2022, 05:41:37 pm
Quote from: ljycb on November  3, 2022, 05:09:24 pm
Someone on Twitter posted a clip of Gudjohnsens stoppage time miss in 2005 (link here: https://twitter.com/davolaar/status/1588112829105803272?s=46&t=dNLiYlM41z8x0qSj-yuTOg), and another person has mentioned how red the Kop looks. Does anyone have a theory as to why this isnt the case anymore?

Because top reds think its wool to wear anything red the match or have a scarf. Definitely noticed a change quite a few years ago
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,625
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13377 on: November 3, 2022, 06:07:12 pm
Quote from: ljycb on November  3, 2022, 05:09:24 pm
Someone on Twitter posted a clip of Gudjohnsens stoppage time miss in 2005 (link here: https://twitter.com/davolaar/status/1588112829105803272?s=46&t=dNLiYlM41z8x0qSj-yuTOg), and another person has mentioned how red the Kop looks. Does anyone have a theory as to why this isnt the case anymore?

There was a huge drive on the forums/word of mouth etc for that game, to wear red and get in the ground early.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13378 on: November 3, 2022, 06:45:34 pm
Quote from: ljycb on November  3, 2022, 05:09:24 pm
Someone on Twitter posted a clip of Gudjohnsens stoppage time miss in 2005 (link here: https://twitter.com/davolaar/status/1588112829105803272?s=46&t=dNLiYlM41z8x0qSj-yuTOg), and another person has mentioned how red the Kop looks. Does anyone have a theory as to why this isnt the case anymore?
That Gudjohnsen miss is the closest I've ever come to a heart attack
Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13379 on: November 3, 2022, 07:07:15 pm
Quote from: ljycb on November  3, 2022, 05:09:24 pm
Someone on Twitter posted a clip of Gudjohnsens stoppage time miss in 2005 (link here: https://twitter.com/davolaar/status/1588112829105803272?s=46&t=dNLiYlM41z8x0qSj-yuTOg), and another person has mentioned how red the Kop looks. Does anyone have a theory as to why this isnt the case anymore?

Still the loudest I've ever heard the ground. If I'm honest, nothing compares to that game. Standing on the kop that night, I can remember the ground shaking beneath my feet.
Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13380 on: November 3, 2022, 07:54:47 pm
Quote from: ljycb on November  3, 2022, 05:09:24 pm
Someone on Twitter posted a clip of Gudjohnsens stoppage time miss in 2005 (link here: https://twitter.com/davolaar/status/1588112829105803272?s=46&t=dNLiYlM41z8x0qSj-yuTOg), and another person has mentioned how red the Kop looks. Does anyone have a theory as to why this isnt the case anymore?

It comes and goes. Have a look at a picture of the old Kop in the early 70s and compare it to a picture in the 80s.

I'd say that was a reflection of the change in culture of the City, as it went from booming and flamboyant - to dark and gritty.

I'd guess the difference in 2005 and now is demographics. Most of the people are the same but 17 years older.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Sharado

  Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,272
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13381 on: November 3, 2022, 08:11:46 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November  3, 2022, 06:45:34 pm
That Gudjohnsen miss is the closest I've ever come to a heart attack
Makes me feel like that every time watching it back. No idea how it doesn't go in.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13382 on: November 3, 2022, 08:27:29 pm
I don't remember that. I remember Garcia's goal and the full-time whistle, and standing up in the Kemlyn for the whole match. The rest's a blur.

At that time, I never thought I'd ever see us in another European Cup final and now I was thinking, how the fuck do I get to Turkey?

The match its self is a haze.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13383 on: November 3, 2022, 10:29:22 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on November  3, 2022, 07:07:15 pm
Still the loudest I've ever heard the ground. If I'm honest, nothing compares to that game. Standing on the kop that night, I can remember the ground shaking beneath my feet.
I'm pretty sure George Sephton said the same  thing.  Stunning atmosphere.  I think Chelsea had the crap scared out of them.
Offline Lfcameron7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13384 on: November 3, 2022, 10:57:30 pm
Just came across another group on Twitter trying to organise stuff in Annie Road to get the atmosphere going, hopefully one of these groups actually start pushing the club on this

https://twitter.com/roadendreds/status/1588295303907508224

They also make a good point about the new hospo being added to anfield rd, hopefully not too many new hospo seats get added to lower annie, would be shite
Offline FlashingBlade

  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,368
  From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13385 on: November 4, 2022, 04:32:47 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November  3, 2022, 06:45:34 pm
That Gudjohnsen miss is the closest I've ever come to a heart attack

' The Gudjohnsen moment'....soon as someone mentions it you feel an icy grip on your heart.

Funny actually throw it into a conversation with Reds and everyone goes 'uuuurrghhh!'
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,779
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13386 on: November 4, 2022, 04:46:57 pm
Quote from: John C on November  2, 2022, 09:22:30 am
It was a significant moment. The delay waiting for a decision was ridiculous so the Kop decided we'll have a good old sing-song while we wait. But it reverberated around the ground and took off at a tremendous level.

I notice even when it died down it continued in the Anny.

After that moment the atmosphere was indeed brilliant.

My lad asked why we were so noisy when we'd just conceded and I told him that was how it used to be when I was a kid. I remember as soon as a team scored, someone on the Kop would start "Liv-er-pool Liv-er-pool Liv-er-pool"

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November  3, 2022, 06:45:34 pm
That Gudjohnsen miss is the closest I've ever come to a heart attack

Still gives me nightmares
Fuck the Tories

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13387 on: November 4, 2022, 06:45:17 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on November  3, 2022, 07:07:15 pm
Still the loudest I've ever heard the ground. If I'm honest, nothing compares to that game. Standing on the kop that night, I can remember the ground shaking beneath my feet.

That was one of the best moments of my life, topped only by the final - I remember my legs shaking at the final whistle - pure adrenaline.  I was so proud of our supporters, the players and Rafa.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13388 on: November 4, 2022, 09:45:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 04:46:57 pm
Still gives me nightmares

still makes me laugh out loud.  :)
Offline bossjon

  Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13389 on: November 7, 2022, 10:29:02 am
That 2005 season was so special, still my favorite season, some proper atmospheres.
Obviously Chelsea is perhaps the best in our history, but Juventus and Olympiakos was massive as well.
Also the game against Everton in the spring was proper old school derby intensity, and the atmosphere against Arsenal (Mellors winner) was great as well.

Even though we were mostly shite that season, there was still this feeling of something new and special as it was Rafas first season in charge, and we had that mentality in the stands as well.
La Bamba chant was so good as well, and the start of Ring of Fire.

Unreal that season when you think back on it, almost as a cheesy movie script since we were struggling so much in the league, but then you have that Olympiakos game with Gerrards winner (which is arguably top3 goals in our history based on what later happened). And then the run against Leverkusen and Juventus and then that semi against Chelsea, probably never been so much anticipation before a game at Anfield.

The rivalry with Chelsea that season (and 1-2 seasons after) was arguably bigger than it ever was against United actually, they played their villain part perfectly with Abramovich and Mourinho and their fans. Never seen Anfield so up for a game before or after.

Offline Stevo

  Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13390 on: November 8, 2022, 08:47:37 am
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on November  3, 2022, 10:57:30 pm
Just came across another group on Twitter trying to organise stuff in Annie Road to get the atmosphere going, hopefully one of these groups actually start pushing the club on this

https://twitter.com/roadendreds/status/1588295303907508224

They also make a good point about the new hospo being added to anfield rd, hopefully not too many new hospo seats get added to lower annie, would be shite

Nice idea but itd be nice if the Kop joined in when the Road end start something. I used to have a Kop ST but now just get to a handful of games, usually in the main stand and I dont think the atmosphere is that different but it is noticeable from the sides how chants from the Kop get picked up by everyone but chants from elsewhere dont get picked up by the Kop - its not that you cant hear it either.

A bit of playful rivalry between stands is good but its like weve actually got different factions amongst our support now and its pretty pathetic.

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13391 on: November 8, 2022, 08:59:02 am
Looking forward to the Madrid game be a cauldron that one, may well be all we have to play for by then. We will need a 2 goal lead.
Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  He drinks sangria
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13392 on: November 8, 2022, 07:16:06 pm
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on November  3, 2022, 10:57:30 pm
Just came across another group on Twitter trying to organise stuff in Annie Road to get the atmosphere going, hopefully one of these groups actually start pushing the club on this

https://twitter.com/roadendreds/status/1588295303907508224

They also make a good point about the new hospo being added to anfield rd, hopefully not too many new hospo seats get added to lower annie, would be shite

I really like this, and would support it. Though, Im also really cynical, and think itd be impossible to organise getting specific people in a specific area due to touting, U1 and U9 are supposed to be full of locals after all

It would be brilliant if it happened, but a lot needs to be fixed on the ticketing side before anything like this can work.
Offline RainbowFlick

  The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13393 on: November 13, 2022, 06:10:40 pm
Seemed slightly better yesterday for a Southampton 3pm kickoff in the position we are

I still find it slightly odd (some of) the lads who stand on the stairs in the 300s. A few of them do just want to stand with mates which is fair enough, but some of them just use Snapchat and smoke/vape/drink and have a chat for 90 minutes. They usually get more involved in bigger fixtures but it dont help on others.
YNWA.

Offline KevLFC

  Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13394 on: November 15, 2022, 02:49:36 pm
Quote from: bossjon on November  7, 2022, 10:29:02 am
That 2005 season was so special, still my favorite season, some proper atmospheres.
Obviously Chelsea is perhaps the best in our history, but Juventus and Olympiakos was massive as well.
Also the game against Everton in the spring was proper old school derby intensity, and the atmosphere against Arsenal (Mellors winner) was great as well.

Even though we were mostly shite that season, there was still this feeling of something new and special as it was Rafas first season in charge, and we had that mentality in the stands as well.
La Bamba chant was so good as well, and the start of Ring of Fire.

Unreal that season when you think back on it, almost as a cheesy movie script since we were struggling so much in the league, but then you have that Olympiakos game with Gerrards winner (which is arguably top3 goals in our history based on what later happened). And then the run against Leverkusen and Juventus and then that semi against Chelsea, probably never been so much anticipation before a game at Anfield.

The rivalry with Chelsea that season (and 1-2 seasons after) was arguably bigger than it ever was against United actually, they played their villain part perfectly with Abramovich and Mourinho and their fans. Never seen Anfield so up for a game before or after.



Could argue the atmosphere was better then as we were under dogs and going further in the new Champions league format than ever before stirred everyone on. The last few years we have been spoilt really and only have a few teams that could live with us.
Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13395 on: November 15, 2022, 02:54:05 pm
There is no new hosp on the lower tier, all on the upper.
Offline bossjon

  Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13396 on: Yesterday at 02:30:09 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on November 15, 2022, 02:49:36 pm
Could argue the atmosphere was better then as we were under dogs and going further in the new Champions league format than ever before stirred everyone on. The last few years we have been spoilt really and only have a few teams that could live with us.

Definitely a big part of it, and I think the demographic (and society in general with iphones etc) in the stadium has changed in a way that's not favorable in terms of creating an intimidating atmosphere.
You just have to see the pictures of the reception Rooney, Mourinho or Neville got at Anfield in 2005 compared to recent years.

Also I came to think about the old Main Stand, although it wasn´t loud for most games and a lot of old people in it was a very tight and compact stand. I think the closeness to the pitch and the way the noise transcended from the Kop into it made it a really intimidating and loud when we were up for it. Although the current main stand has twice the size and fans in it, it doesn't feel as loud as the old stand if you ask me (although there are probably more people "up for it" in the new stand as well). Also feels like the noise from the Kop doesnt seem to transcend in the same way, often feels like there is often a bit of gap and mismatch singing during YNWA and FOAR for example between the stands.

It is something with these old compact stands that makes the sound really loud and intimidating, like the old main stand or Goodison, you can almost feel the whole stand vibrate.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
  CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13397 on: Yesterday at 10:39:15 pm
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 02:30:09 pm
you can almost feel the whole stand vibrate.
Brian Moore: The whole stand shaking here at Anfield
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R9B26fXTj4c
:)
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,690
  BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13398 on: Today at 12:15:03 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:39:15 pm
Brian Moore: The whole stand shaking here at Anfield
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R9B26fXTj4c
:)
That's Gerald Sinstadt on commentary.

Nothing ever beat that night on the Spion Kop for me. It was amazing.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
