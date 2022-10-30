Could argue the atmosphere was better then as we were under dogs and going further in the new Champions league format than ever before stirred everyone on. The last few years we have been spoilt really and only have a few teams that could live with us.



Definitely a big part of it, and I think the demographic (and society in general with iphones etc) in the stadium has changed in a way that's not favorable in terms of creating an intimidating atmosphere.You just have to see the pictures of the reception Rooney, Mourinho or Neville got at Anfield in 2005 compared to recent years.Also I came to think about the old Main Stand, although it wasn´t loud for most games and a lot of old people in it was a very tight and compact stand. I think the closeness to the pitch and the way the noise transcended from the Kop into it made it a really intimidating and loud when we were up for it. Although the current main stand has twice the size and fans in it, it doesn't feel as loud as the old stand if you ask me (although there are probably more people "up for it" in the new stand as well). Also feels like the noise from the Kop doesnt seem to transcend in the same way, often feels like there is often a bit of gap and mismatch singing during YNWA and FOAR for example between the stands.It is something with these old compact stands that makes the sound really loud and intimidating, like the old main stand or Goodison, you can almost feel the whole stand vibrate.