That 2005 season was so special, still my favorite season, some proper atmospheres.
Obviously Chelsea is perhaps the best in our history, but Juventus and Olympiakos was massive as well.
Also the game against Everton in the spring was proper old school derby intensity, and the atmosphere against Arsenal (Mellors winner) was great as well.
Even though we were mostly shite that season, there was still this feeling of something new and special as it was Rafas first season in charge, and we had that mentality in the stands as well.
La Bamba chant was so good as well, and the start of Ring of Fire.
Unreal that season when you think back on it, almost as a cheesy movie script since we were struggling so much in the league, but then you have that Olympiakos game with Gerrards winner (which is arguably top3 goals in our history based on what later happened). And then the run against Leverkusen and Juventus and then that semi against Chelsea, probably never been so much anticipation before a game at Anfield.
The rivalry with Chelsea that season (and 1-2 seasons after) was arguably bigger than it ever was against United actually, they played their villain part perfectly with Abramovich and Mourinho and their fans. Never seen Anfield so up for a game before or after.