Don't know whether to say in here but 3 chinese people were next to me at the game. We scored and they all remained sitting not bothered we scored. They were not City fans either as they were equally unmoved when they scored. Now I guess these people must have won a ticket somewhere or got a ticket via the travel packages or something. The amount of half and half scarfs in the main stand too? Also do people need to sit tall on the end of the seats in the main stand too? It can be hard seeing ahead when someone does that.