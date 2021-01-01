Seen a bit of a movement on twitter for a minutes applause on 14th minute for the young girl leona harper who was killed in donegal. Wonder is there anything official yet?
The Allez Allez Allez chant on 75 minutes was incredibleAnfield when it is that feral and that loud is just so specialAlso like how Foden has replaced the abuse Sterling got from us.No idea if his ma is indeed a fat slag but it made me laugh
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]