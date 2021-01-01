« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13320 on: Yesterday at 10:00:42 am
Need everyone in the stadium getting absolutely into these pricks today. Show them what theyll never have.  :scarf
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13321 on: Yesterday at 11:55:06 am
Seen a bit of a movement on twitter for a minutes applause on 14th minute for the young girl leona harper who was killed in donegal. Wonder is there anything official yet?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13322 on: Yesterday at 12:03:07 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:55:06 am
Seen a bit of a movement on twitter for a minutes applause on 14th minute for the young girl leona harper who was killed in donegal. Wonder is there anything official yet?

I mentioned this in today's pre match thread, not sure if it's an official thoughtful gesture of just fan led.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13323 on: Yesterday at 07:11:53 pm
Best atmosphere in a long time there. Memorable one that
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13324 on: Yesterday at 07:33:11 pm
Much better today. Obviously once we scored it was booming but even before that it was much, much better than we've had in the league for a long time
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13325 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm
When needed, Anfield delivers.

Just got back. Outstanding today.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13326 on: Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm
That's the thing you see. It's not there all the time, but that's what makes the special times special.

PHIL FODEN....YER MA'S A.....
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13327 on: Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm
After we scored was the loudest I've heard that stadium in a very long time, potentially even louder than some title races. It was ruthless. It was almost like a CL Semi final after the 75th.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13328 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm
The Allez Allez Allez chant on 75 minutes was incredible

Anfield when it is that feral and that loud is just so special

Also like how Foden has replaced the abuse Sterling got from us.

No idea if his ma is indeed a fat slag but it made me laugh
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13329 on: Yesterday at 10:06:53 pm
Sounded excellent. Well done everyone present. It mightn't be there all the time but it's always just around the corner. There's no stadium in the world that can affect the outcome of a football match like our place.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13330 on: Yesterday at 10:19:26 pm
Loved it, no voice, but these are the games when nothing beats being at Anfield. Makes the shite in the world disappear for a while. Roll on Wednesday and a final fuck off manc twats.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13331 on: Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm
The Allez Allez Allez chant on 75 minutes was incredible

Anfield when it is that feral and that loud is just so special

Also like how Foden has replaced the abuse Sterling got from us.

No idea if his ma is indeed a fat slag but it made me laugh

Genuinely took a step back in the Upper Main Stand and just looked at all parts of the stadium going nuts, It was special.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13332 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 pm
Sounded amazing today.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13333 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm
Is right. Incredible atmosphere today. All the oil money in the world cant buy that.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13334 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 pm
Anfield sounded great today.

Im 5,000 miles from it it right now and I got up off the couch to top up my coffee just as they broke into Allez Allez Allez, I did a little jig and sang along myself.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13335 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm
Brilliant today- at its absolute feral best

Got no voice left from calling Taylor a Manc c*nt for 100 mins but thought we were great on and off the pitch
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13336 on: Today at 03:23:43 pm
Think some of our best atmospheres are when we're the underdogs in a game which has certainly been the case against City a handful of times over the last 5 or so years. Even Carabao and FA cup matches where we've put weakened teams out have ended up going in our favor as the crowd know it won't be a stroll in the park and rise to the occasion.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #13337 on: Today at 10:35:21 pm
The underdog tag or at least even money chance awakens many from their nonchalent slumbers.  That said a moment of controversy really gets things going particularly when some of the crowd had sensed an inevitable City win.  The disallowed goal raised the tempo and belief with the last 15 minutes being exceptional.
