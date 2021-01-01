« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1480092 times)

Online Oddbod

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
The Auxerre one was probably my favourite atmosphere ever when in The Kop.

The support won that game for us imo
Offline Kenrick_66

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 05:53:39 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:23:52 pm
Why was the ground half full?
It was live on BBC1 - and in those days being live on BBC meant knocking at least 10K off the gate. Although the same scenario - 2-0 down after first leg, live on TV - saw a full house later that season v Genoa. More glamorous opposition, people thinking lightning could strike twice? And of course grounds were rarely at capacity in those days. It's only been this century where you can pretty much guarantee a full house for every league game.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 06:28:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:35:45 pm
Isnt there a thread for great posts, if so this one should be added to it. Fantastic read that SN
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=236032.880

I don't know how to transfer the post to it though.
Offline Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 06:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenrick_66 on Today at 05:53:39 pm
It was live on BBC1 - and in those days being live on BBC meant knocking at least 10K off the gate. Although the same scenario - 2-0 down after first leg, live on TV - saw a full house later that season v Genoa. More glamorous opposition, people thinking lightning could strike twice? And of course grounds were rarely at capacity in those days. It's only been this century where you can pretty much guarantee a full house for every league game.

If you look at the cup treble season of 00/01 there was some very low crowds in the cups until the later stages.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 07:00:32 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:23:52 pm
Why was the ground half full?
Amongst other reasons already given, it was at a time when football was still at something of a low point. Wider societal issues and a couple of decades of pretty horrific hooliganism saw attendances in general slump badly across the board.

These were the top ten average attendances for top flight clubs that season:

1) Mancs - 44,985

2) Liverpool - 34,941

3) Arsenal - 31,901

4) Sheff Wed - 29,578

5) Leeds - 29,493

6) Spurs - 27,761

7) Manc C - 27,688

8.) Villa - 24,811

9) Forest - 23,721

10) Bitters - 23,141


Chelsea were 13th with just 18,779
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 07:19:40 pm »
Kemlyn was getting done up in 92 as well. Not sure if the upper was open for Auxerre.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 07:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:19:40 pm
Kemlyn was getting done up in 92 as well. Not sure if the upper was open for Auxerre.

Pretty sure it was opened for start of 92/93. The Kemlyn was completely empty anyway against Auxere. Despite the low attendance overall, I'd say the Kop was quite full.

Me and my mates got in and half way to our usual spec, we gave up.

For the others, the Kemlyn and Main Stand never, ever sung at all in those days. So with a full gate, the atmosphere wouldn't have been any better.

But I reckon Genoa was better than Auxere, until it was obvious we were going out. I had a proper panic attack against Genoa. I was under a surfer flag and there was loads of flares going off. Not the type of smoke flares like now, proper flares. Due to the heat of being under the surfer and the smoke getting trapped under it - I just needed to get out but couldn't move.

Needed to escape to behind one of the posts to sort my head out.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 07:43:57 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:23:52 pm
Why was the ground half full?

I remember my mate saying he was going to watch it in the pub to save money. Couldn't get my head around it cos I'd have spent loads more in the pub, than the cost of getting in back then.

But it was just like that back then. The 84 Euro final against Roma didn't sell out. Couldn't give them away. But a year later (Heysel), there wasn't enough tickets and loads bunked. Some things just can't be explained.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 08:50:52 pm »
Get this fella back to get the singing going...the original Ultra!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 10:33:10 pm »
What's with the up ' Ra thing at the end of minutes silence then .  Does anyone has link for it and actual footage ? Thanks.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13250 on: Today at 10:53:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 10:33:10 pm
What's with the up ' Ra thing at the end of minutes silence then .  Does anyone has link for it and actual footage ? Thanks.

Loud and clear where I was in Kop 108. Sounded like from main stand Kop End.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13251 on: Today at 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 05:29:17 pm
Two sides to every story mate. There's also scousers who've had family shot by UDA and British troops.

Personally, I'm proddy but that's due to a schism in the family caused by one prick of a Catholic priest who wouldn't bless my Catholic Grandad on his death bed - because he'd married my Proddy Gran.

There's good and bad on both sides, and there's also areas that are very grey.



It's all a bit mad if you think about , eh ?   At the age of two an IRA bomb failed to go off at Aldershot sation when I was two.


Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13252 on: Today at 10:59:34 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 10:53:38 pm
Loud and clear where I was in Kop 108. Sounded like from main stand Kop End.

Nice one . 
