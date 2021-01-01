Kemlyn was getting done up in 92 as well. Not sure if the upper was open for Auxerre.



Pretty sure it was opened for start of 92/93. The Kemlyn was completely empty anyway against Auxere. Despite the low attendance overall, I'd say the Kop was quite full.Me and my mates got in and half way to our usual spec, we gave up.For the others, the Kemlyn and Main Stand never, ever sung at all in those days. So with a full gate, the atmosphere wouldn't have been any better.But I reckon Genoa was better than Auxere, until it was obvious we were going out. I had a proper panic attack against Genoa. I was under a surfer flag and there was loads of flares going off. Not the type of smoke flares like now, proper flares. Due to the heat of being under the surfer and the smoke getting trapped under it - I just needed to get out but couldn't move.Needed to escape to behind one of the posts to sort my head out.