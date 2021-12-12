« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1479298 times)

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13200 on: Yesterday at 04:58:30 pm »
Issues at the away turnstiles from what Ive seen on the rangers forum. Was ok before the March to the ground but then chaos with people trying to bunk and the Union bears rushing the cops.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13201 on: Yesterday at 05:04:17 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:48:30 pm
before the game started they got a couple renditions of GSTK, Rule Britannia and 'always the victims' to a ground that was about 10% full. truly a weird fanbase.

glad we were up for it. i think it was probably helped by an interesting lineup pointing towards a change in tactics which we've direly needed.

Given their history, that is absolutely bizarre.

Mind you, many football fans in England have affiliations with one or the other Old Firm clubs, and plenty in the OF have affiliations with other clubs down here. Maybe some Chelsea and Man United leanings were on show in some of them and manifested in the form of the abhorrent chants many who follow those clubs also indulge in?

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13202 on: Yesterday at 05:07:15 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:58:30 pm
Issues at the away turnstiles from what Ive seen on the rangers forum. Was ok before the March to the ground but then chaos with people trying to bunk and the Union bears rushing the cops.
My neighbour is a steward at Anfield and he said they were right pricks last night. Trying to rush the gates/turnstiles. Absolutely staggering stuff given the Hillsborough and Ibrox disasters. Can you imagine the absolute chaos if they'd been successful in getting in.
Online Levitz

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13203 on: Yesterday at 05:07:43 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 04:30:22 pm
We havent buried it though?
Quite clearly yesterday shown that, Im no loyalist but some of the things said yesterday honestly baffles me. All Im saying I know scousers whove served an been shot by the IRA but we have people glorifying them  :butt

Many scousers will have come from Irish family. The behaviour of the British government incl the British Army will have left indelible scars on many families. I don't agree with violence or excuse the IRA but if you read some of the history of the British in Ireland you can at least understand the residual feeling.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13204 on: Yesterday at 05:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 05:07:43 pm
Many scousers will have come from Irish family. The behaviour of the British government incl the British Army will have left indelible scars on many families. I don't agree with violence or excuse the IRA but if you read some of the history of the British in Ireland you can at least understand the residual feeling.

Maybe so. But (and I´m genuinely curious here as I was not alive at the time) did these pro IRA chants come out amongst our support amidst the height of the Troubles? I suspect not, although I stand to be corrected, no matter how sympathetic many in Liverpool are to the cause of Irish unity, or against the oppressions of the British establishment. Granted we´ve never played Rangers before, but if it was pro-IRA chants from any deeply held conviction and not an attempt to "get one over" Rangers fans, I´m sure we´d have more of a history of it?

I have zero doubt that Scousers were involved with IRA chanting yesterday (and other unsavoury chants - I´m thinking "Lizzies in the mud"), but looking at the videos I´ve seen, it's clear there was also more than a few Northern Irish voices involved also.

Without wanting to tar our great and always welcome Irish support with the same brush, my guess is some of the scenes we saw yesterday were just the carry-over from some of our significant numbers of Northern Irish (from both sides of the divide) and Irish fans, with more than a few Scousers joining in. Once again, booing the anthem fine, but I´m talking the other stuff...

I used to have no problem with Irish Tricolours and Union Jacks being flown in the stands. In fact, I saw it as a positive that we could fly them side-by-side and still all consider ourselves Reds cheering on the same team. Now I´m not so sure.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13205 on: Yesterday at 05:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 05:07:43 pm
Many scousers will have come from Irish family. The behaviour of the British government incl the British Army will have left indelible scars on many families. I don't agree with violence or excuse the IRA but if you read some of the history of the British in Ireland you can at least understand the residual feeling.
But many scousers dont as well? Bringing religion into it only causes trouble, imagine it was another faith there would be up roar.
All off this shite should be put in the bin.
Online Billy Elliot

« Reply #13206 on: Yesterday at 05:29:17 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 04:30:22 pm
We havent buried it though?
Quite clearly yesterday shown that, Im no loyalist but some of the things said yesterday honestly baffles me. All Im saying I know scousers whove served an been shot by the IRA but we have people glorifying them  :butt

Two sides to every story mate. There's also scousers who've had family shot by UDA and British troops.

Personally, I'm proddy but that's due to a schism in the family caused by one prick of a Catholic priest who wouldn't bless my Catholic Grandad on his death bed - because he'd married my Proddy Gran.

There's good and bad on both sides, and there's also areas that are very grey.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13207 on: Yesterday at 05:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 05:25:57 pm
Maybe so. But (and I´m genuinely curious here as I was not alive at the time) did these pro IRA chants come out amongst our support amidst the height of the Troubles? I suspect not, although I stand to be corrected, no matter how sympathetic many in Liverpool are to the cause of Irish unity, or against the oppressions of the British establishment. Granted we´ve never played Rangers before, but if it was pro-IRA chants from any deeply held conviction and not an attempt to "get one over" Rangers fans, I´m sure we´d have more of a history of it?

I have zero doubt that Scousers were involved with IRA chanting yesterday (and other unsavoury chants - I´m thinking "Lizzies in the mud"), but looking at the videos I´ve seen, it's clear there was also more than a few Northern Irish voices involved also.

Without wanting to tar our great and always welcome Irish support with the same brush, my guess is some of the scenes we saw yesterday were just the carry-over from some of our significant numbers of Northern Irish (from both sides of the divide) and Irish fans, with more than a few Scousers joining in. Once again, booing the anthem fine, but I´m talking the other stuff...

I used to have no problem with Irish Tricolours and Union Jacks being flown in the stands. In fact, I saw it as a positive that we could fly them side-by-side and still all consider ourselves Reds cheering on the same team. Now I´m not so sure.

I was a regular on the Kop in the 70s, 80s and 90s and although not at every single game I never once heard a single pro-IRA chant.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13208 on: Yesterday at 05:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 05:29:17 pm
Two sides to every story mate. There's also scousers who've had family shot by UDA and British troops.

Personally, I'm proddy but that's due to a schism in the family caused by one prick of a Catholic priest who wouldn't bless my Catholic Grandad on his death bed - because he'd married my Proddy Gran.

There's good and bad on both sides, and there's also areas that are very grey.
Mate my family is split down the middle but it makes no difference, we can go look back at past troubles or we can look at those kids in Warrington
No difference all wrong, religion causes nothing but trouble. I go the match to watch Liverpool, not support non of this shite because its edgy.
Online Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13209 on: Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:48:30 pm
before the game started they got a couple renditions of GSTK, Rule Britannia and 'always the victims' to a ground that was about 10% full. truly a weird fanbase.

glad we were up for it. i think it was probably helped by an interesting lineup pointing towards a change in tactics which we've direly needed.

Team difference aside it's just like playing Chelsea. Half of Chelsea fans support Rangers anyway so that dislike of us gets hammered home. A lot of Rangers fans have an English team, often chelsea.
Online Levitz

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13210 on: Yesterday at 05:41:19 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 05:29:11 pm
But many scousers dont as well? Bringing religion into it only causes trouble, imagine it was another faith there would be up roar.
All off this shite should be put in the bin.

I don't want to hear it at a game, I was just trying to set out that there is a basis.

It's not just religion either (given both the Protestant and Catholic church are part of the Christian religion),  it's a history of oppression by the British over the Irish.

For the record, I am not Irish and am an atheist.
Online Billy Elliot

« Reply #13211 on: Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:35:43 pm
I was a regular on the Kop in the 70s, 80s and 90s and although not at every single game I never once heard a single pro-IRA chant.

It all kicked off in The Stanley before one of our Celtic matches, because they were singing IRA songs - think it was shortly after the National was postponed - or maybe Warrington.

In the old days of the Celtic / Rangers chant and the 50/50 bobble hats, our support was split around 50/50 between Catholics and Proddy. But I'd say that only becomes an issue if we play one of them.
Online Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13212 on: Yesterday at 05:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 05:41:19 pm
I don't want to hear it at a game, I was just trying to set out that there is a basis.

It's not just religion either (given both the Protestant and Catholic church are part of the Christian religion),  it's a history of oppression by the British over the Irish.

For the record, I am not Irish and am an atheist.

I don't think most Liverpool fans/Scousers could care either way, certainly nowadays. It's a very vocal minority that is deeply entrenched through the generations and passed down. It's always there on the fringes but not representative of the support at Liverpool or Everton.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13213 on: Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm
It all kicked off in The Stanley before one of our Celtic matches, because they were singing IRA songs - think it was shortly after the National was postponed - or maybe Warrington.

In the old days of the Celtic / Rangers chant and the 50/50 bobble hats, our support was split around 50/50 between Catholics and Proddy. But I'd say that only becomes an issue if we play one of them.

I remember the ''Celtic-Rangers-Celtic-Rangers-Liiiiiiiiivvveeeeerrrrrppppoooooooooollllllllll....'' chants back when I was young. I always sang ''Celtic'' despite being brought up CofE then becoming agnostic.  :rollseyes

Online mikeb58

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13214 on: Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm
I remember the ''Celtic-Rangers-Celtic-Rangers-Liiiiiiiiivvveeeeerrrrrppppoooooooooollllllllll....'' chants back when I was young. I always sang ''Celtic'' despite being brought up CofE then becoming agnostic.  :rollseyes



Haha...I first went on the Kop in 68, I was only 9, obviously not a clue what that chant was about, so being an excited kid eager to join in with everything, I sang both Celtic and Rangers!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13215 on: Yesterday at 06:35:54 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm
Haha...I first went on the Kop in 68, I was only 9, obviously not a clue what that chant was about, so being an excited kid eager to join in with everything, I sang both Celtic and Rangers!
Brilliant.  :D
Online Billy Elliot

« Reply #13216 on: Yesterday at 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm
Haha...I first went on the Kop in 68, I was only 9, obviously not a clue what that chant was about, so being an excited kid eager to join in with everything, I sang both Celtic and Rangers!

I was 9 as well (but in 1984). I asked my brother what they were doing, and he told me. As I'm proddy I just joined in with the Rangers chant just to be a part of it. Didn't care about it but just liked to join in.
Offline Lad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13217 on: Yesterday at 08:07:08 pm »
I remember the chant well and I shouted for Rangers because my mate said you only shouted for Celtic if you were catholic. Had a soft spot for Rangers anyway as they were one of my subbiteo teams 😀
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13218 on: Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm »
Just as well we wont be playing Rangers or Celtic that often with all the sectarian dross it drags up.
Offline andy07

« Reply #13219 on: Yesterday at 08:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:07:08 pm
I remember the chant well and I shouted for Rangers because my mate said you only shouted for Celtic if you were catholic. Had a soft spot for Rangers anyway as they were one of my subbiteo teams 😀

Without the Rangers/Celtic part we really need to bring back the Liiiiivvvvveeeeerrrppppooollll part, really powerful with different people joining in at different times and continuing until they were out of breath, eerie, haunting, deafening and intimidating.
Online mikeb58

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13220 on: Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:21:51 pm
Without the Rangers/Celtic part we really need to bring back the Liiiiivvvvveeeeerrrppppooollll part, really powerful with different people joining in at different times and continuing until they were out of breath, eerie, haunting, deafening and intimidating.

My memory is getting worse, would that be the Kop 'drone' too, I wrote about that in a Kop booklet years for The HJC, but I can't remember if it's the same thing!

Haha, I remember Gerald Sinstadt during commentary once saying 'there's a strange sound coming from The Kop' that must have a lengthy version of the drone I think.



Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13221 on: Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm
My memory is getting worse, would that be the Kop 'drone' too, I wrote about that in a Kop booklet years for The HJC, but I can't remember if it's the same thing!

Haha, I remember Gerald Sinstadt during commentary once saying 'there's a strange sound coming from The Kop' that must have a lengthy version of the drone I think.





Dynamo Dresden 75/76 if I recall correctly.
Offline storkfoot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13222 on: Yesterday at 09:31:54 pm »
I used to support Rangers as a second team from, say, 1970 to 1985. I went to Ibrox a few times and I was even in the away support at Celtic Park once. In those days, Rangers fans supported Liverpool and, believe it or not, Man City to a lesser degree. That was because they saw Man City as being Protestant because Man Utd, along with Arsenal and Everton, were Catholic.

Any fondness I had for Rangers disappeared in one morning kick off at Anfield in 1985. There was a very significant Scottish Rangers support in the Chelsea section of the Anny Road. There was a lot of fighting in the city centre, around Dale Street, after the game between Scottish Rangers fans and Liverpool. From that day forward, I have despised them.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13223 on: Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm
My memory is getting worse, would that be the Kop 'drone' too, I wrote about that in a Kop booklet years for The HJC, but I can't remember if it's the same thing!

Haha, I remember Gerald Sinstadt during commentary once saying 'there's a strange sound coming from The Kop' that must have a lengthy version of the drone I think.
Yes, the Kop drone. It sounded amazing.

I agree with Andy, I'd love to see it return.
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13224 on: Today at 12:38:38 pm »
Love this thread to bits. Everyones comments are valid and useful  but in my humble opinion, all of our supporters around the world and especially the younger ones need a crash course in what the Kop, the atmosphere in the ground and our unique relationship with the club is all about. 
Sorry if its a bit long-winded. Im just writing this simply to explain my own link and relationship with the Kop and to comment on atmosphere both perceived and real. Its my attempt to tell our fans  not to worry that the atmosphere has gone forever because it hasnt.  I reckon that our atmosphere can and will right itself  probably when we least expect it to. But I reckon that there should be a word of warning because the atmosphere and more specifically the uniqueness of our support  needs to be fully appreciated and like other precious things it needs to be nurtured. Like anything of heritage.
The Kop is a time capsule of memories and like the Songlines it ought to be handed down from generation to generation. Its that precious. Its a memory of my dad and my granddad. Its a link with my past and I want my kids to understand it too.
 Older generations need to pass songs and memories down to the younger generation. I also think that the older songs need to be sung every now and again. I really do. Nothing wrong with an occasional  12 123 1234 St John. In the same way as the Luis Garcia song is given an occasional airing.  Id love to hear Its Cally , its Cally... Why? Because its there and if its not sung itll be forgotten. Thats why the Boss nights are exactly that.
Sadly there arent enough young people getting into the Kop because of ticketing problems. That needs to be addressed by the club and personally I reckon that older generations, if they no longer feel like being part of what the Kop has always been with the songs and the chants,  season ticket holders or not, they should be encouraged to move elsewhere in the ground. That is if we want to preserve the unique thing that the Kop is. Not sure how you do it, but it needs to be discussed and shouldnt be a taboo.  In the past older Kopites used to take themselves off to the Kemlyn Rd or the Main Stand. It was the way things worked. Sorry if its unpopular but its only an opinion.
It is after all the opinion of an old git who doesnt get to the game very often but who followed the team up and down the country in the 70s and 80s and who stood on the Kop for about 10 years through the 70s and 80s. I dont claim to know about the modern dynamics in play these days but Id like to think that I know enough to give a general opinion about what makes for our special and unique atmosphere. Even when the atmosphere is shit and the opposition fans are singing , wheres your famous atmosphere?   Where? Sing something simple, you simple twats! Even when the atmosphere is shite at our place, its unique. Maybe even uniquely shite.
And, as Ive said before on a few occasions , like the repetitive old git that Ive become, our support and more specifically the Kop is as important as our successes on the pitch. As far as Im concerned, our trophy haul wouldnt have the same glitz or significance if the team and staff werent in symbiosis with the Kop and of course the rest of the supporters.  Nor would it be the same if there wasnt the special relationship with our very very special and unique city.
I dont honestly think that you can separate our teams success from the support we give them or the relationship that we have with the manager and the city( or lack of relationship as happened with Hodgson.)  Its basically Shanks Holy Trinity. The three things work together.
But atmosphere isnt on tap. Good atmosphere comes together when the harmony is there and it ebbs and flows as in every relationship. A Tuesday in October isnt always exciting nor is a Saturday morning in early January, but then again neither was it all the time in the 70s and 80s .
A grumpy crowd whinging about form or leaving on the 80th minute also comes across loud and clear too. Frustration and collective whining comes across loud and clear as well and it has an effect on the team. Indeed, The Kop used bollock the early leavers in the Kemlyn Rd  when they sneaked out early. Sit down you bums, they would roar. 
 But having said that, even when the atmosphere was low-key and the Kop was under-performing., there was always the chance that it could be resuscitated at any moment.  With humour or with something that happened on the pitch. A cat running on the park,  the bizzies marching towards the Kop like the Keystone Cops and getting the Laurel and Hardy tune, an attractive St Johns ambulance lady walking towards the Kop, ( obviously not politically correct these days,)  Gary Sprake the Leeds goalkeeper chucking the ball into his own net , or even the Grimsby Town fish chronicles. Something could always spark the masses out of slumber.
Our support and our relationship was/is so unique that it almost acted like one person. Its personality took on  the character of a single being and could change if circumstances dictated. Our support on the Kop, could change the shape of a game and the Kop used strategies to encourage,  Come on Scousers, come on scousers! was a rallying call which demanded greater intensity from the players. And they responded.
Similarly, when the players needed to show a bit less refinement and a bit more grit, Get into them!  was roared out and the players responded too, getting into the oppositions shins. Of course, get into them also encouraged the Anny Rd enders to lead the charge at the away supporters gathered in the Anfield Rd end and the Rd Enders usually responded with a We are evil! or  we are the Anny Anny Rd end to confirm that they were in attendance. This was then followed by a its nice to know youre here from the Kop. That was the way the conversation went.
There were chants, not songs, to change the flow of the game. It was mass communication with the players. Attack, attack, attack, attack, attack needs no explanation. But if a win was needed it communicated urgence and the team usually responded.   More persuasive than Come on scousers!!  which admittedly was a little chastising, was Come on you mighty reds, come on you mighty reds.  This was a reminder top the players that in case theyd forgotten that they were world beaters, we hadnt. So start showing it. I personally reckon that we could do with a few of these chants of encouragement, not just songs. Just saying like.
The starters of the chants and songs were hidden in the massed Kop. It could actually be anyone, but it was usually a select few. I even got a couple of songs started to my eternal pride. But we didnt need a drum or an ultra man with his back turned towards us to get us by the scruff of the neck. We were a many-headed animal and the life flowed out of us from all over the place.
Interaction with the referee was also very personal. He was also told in no uncertain terms if he was having a stinker or not. There were songs which asked about his parentage or if he was prematurely bald then he would be reminded that his arse was on his head. Whether this put pressure on the officials or not, I dont know, but we certainly got a fair rub of the green when we played at home. This was (and Im sure still is at times)  the power of the Kop.
When there was a lull in the game or the Kop was quiet, it would be time for the Kop drone. As Son of Spion and Mike 58 have pointed out. Again, something totally unique and special . It really needs to be revived. It could start on the left, in the centre or on the right. And it whined. Liiiiiiiiiiippoooooooooolllllllllllll!!! A wondrous thing!!!!
Then there were the foreign delicacies. We really were unique. The port city and the city of travellers when most people still didnt travel. I like to think it was superior level of mass culture. Scousers read and were informed and they knew their opera and literature.  Go back to Italy  roared the Kop, paraphrasing Cottraus  1850s Neapolitan classic  to the Inter Milan players  as we stuffed them 3-1 but should have scored more.  Come on! Who was the genius who thought of that one on the spot in the Kop that night?
Even when success was imminent, we didnt limit our repetoir to Were gonna win the League, as great a song as it was. No, we had our French version.  We changed the epic Edith Piaf number ,Milord, and it became, Were gonna win the League, were gonna win the League.   How Id love to hear that again from the Kop. Then were the other classics like Renato Rascels Arriverderci Roma, changed to the 25th May or the Dean Martin classic,  The Bridges of Paris,  for our 1981   Gay Paris classic.  And then there was the Dambuster dirge against our German opponents. Witty and a bit below the belt but memorable.  We were more international than Internazionale!
This , dont forget was before the easy access of the Internet. Its a delight to see that the more recent songsters are still dipping into the foreign bag  as well as using the Beatles song book. This is who we are. We must never forget it.
I could go on. All through the 2000s with the Istanbul classics and even the more recent beauties. The Rafa song which I had to laugh when I heard the Geordies rip it off so blatently...and badly. The Maxi Rodriguez beauty as well as the more recent gems. Why not sing these songs occasionally?  After all they are things of great beauty and recall moments of our glorious past.
Ill conclude and apologise if Ive gone on about this thing that is so dear to my heart for such a long post. Our support is different. Its not always at the highest level, and anyone who thinks that the atmosphere should always be amazing forgets that the Kop is only human .We are not artificial.
The Kop is a treasure that needs to be handed down to future generations. As I said It is a time capsule of collective memories, of our dads and granddads and it needs to be understood. Pink Floyd didnt use the Kop on one of their classics for nothing. If we ever worry that the atmosphere is a bit subdued, dont worry. It might change at any moment like it did against Leicester in the League Cup. Let them sing, wheres your famous atmosphere?  and theyre right. It mightnt be there  at that particular moment but the magic of our place is that its only ever round the corner. 
The important thing is that we never forget who we are. We are very special.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13225 on: Today at 12:51:48 pm »
 :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13226 on: Today at 12:55:21 pm »
Fantastic post  :wellin :champ
Online oojason

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13227 on: Today at 01:07:40 pm »

Quality - so good I'm going to read it again!  :wellin
Online mikeb58

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13228 on: Today at 01:16:19 pm »
Wow..some post that mate, great stuff!
Online duvva

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13229 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm »
Isnt there a thread for great posts, if so this one should be added to it. Fantastic read that SN
Online mikeb58

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13230 on: Today at 01:39:40 pm »
The lack of atmosphere is deffo not a numbers thing either, like many Kopites have pointed out, the Auxerre game was unbelievable, The Kop was half empty but it felt possessed that night.

I personally think it's just the changing nature of the young, modern day fan, in my day footy was probably the be all and end all of our young life, we didn't have much else!

Now, I'm so not sure, plus the over saturation of footy these days means actually being in the ground itself feels like no big deal. The match will have been discussed and analysed to death prior to K/O, leaving no room for the imagination or surprise element.

When I was regular Kopite in the 70's, we knew virtually fuck all about the game we were about to see before K/O it was great that way, it made you feel special to witness what was actually going on, especially if it wasn't a televised game.

I made the very most of those 90 minutes, I felt priveleged to stand on The Kop, never took it granted, cos I knew on many occasions, there was thousands more fans outside who were locked out.


Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13231 on: Today at 01:42:01 pm »
Great post SN.

Good summary of our social history in there too. You've picked out so many of the subtleties that make us a bit different. One of the important things is that unlike the ultra led support, we're not choreographed. It may not be as consistently loud, but it's spontaneous and real. At a time when may of us (especially the older fellas) are becoming more and more disillusioned with the game and the circus that surrounds it, you've given us a timely reminder of the stuff that helped make this club special.

Thanks for taking the time to post
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13232 on: Today at 01:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:42:01 pm
Great post SN.

 One of the important things is that unlike the ultra led support, we're not choreographed.


At Glastonbury 2019 I meet a guy who claimed to work helping clubs organise tifos etc

Never had any calls from Liverpool. Fans do it themselves.
Online Dougle

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13233 on: Today at 01:52:55 pm »
Cracker of a post that.  :wellin
