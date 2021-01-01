« previous next »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13160 on: Today at 11:06:10 am »
Still think 'Hibs' fans in 70's had the biggest ..er!..'impact' than all the Scottish clubs visiting Anfield in my time.

Find Rangers Union obsession moronic...
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:47:35 am
Over the box sounded like it started off great - and then died down once it was clear Rangers wouldn´t be putting up much of a fight. Which is fair enough really.

As for their fans, heard them a few times but considering how Anfield died off I thought they would be heard more. Plastic flags though? Also, that drum was really fucking annoying. Same with Ajax the other day. I knew Celtic and Rangers have gone down the "Ultras" route in sections of their home stadiums, but didn´t realise they dominated the away ends as well.

Was how it was in the ground. I was pleasantly surprised at the amount joining in at the start, was great, the ones who are normally quiet around us piped up for once, funny thing how that all works really, just takes a bit of a push for the atmosphere to get going and the normally quiet ones to join in.

As you mention their fans were exactly that, disappointing, they sung more second half but I expected a lot more. Benfica fans last year didn't shut up for the full 90, was expecting similar but was tame as fuck really considering all the hype. One lonely, empty bottle got thrown towards the pitch when Salah's pen hit the back of the net, it got caught in the wind and limped onto the grass, that pretty much summed them up.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:57:19 am
Didn't even realise they had a drum, didn't hear it all night, which is a nice bonus!

Didn't hear that either, but didn't hear much of them anyway.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 11:17:43 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:12:39 am
Didn't hear that either, but didn't hear much of them anyway.

Same. From the middle of the Kop I'm used to not hearing certain crowds, but in CL games you usually hear something at least.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:07:16 am
One lonely, empty bottle got thrown towards the pitch when Salah's pen hit the back of the net, it got caught in the wind and limped onto the grass, that pretty much summed them up.

:lmao
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13165 on: Today at 11:31:43 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:06:10 am
Still think 'Hibs' fans in 70's had the biggest ..er!..'impact' than all the Scottish clubs visiting Anfield in my time.

Find Rangers Union obsession moronic...

I think most football fans are divs these days. Hearts were divs when we played them. But if we'd have played Hearts or Rangers in the 70s they'd have had 10,000 or so screaming fanatics, probably throwing bottles and that like Celtic in the 60s.

And if we played Hibs now, they'd be div's. And we'd be div's as well, cos we're all div's. Football's been turned into a product, and products create div's.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 11:52:02 am »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 11:53:55 am »
I had to laugh at their fans singing 'where's your famous atmosphere' about two minutes before half time when half the ground have gone for a piss, pie and a pint. Also saw a video of their fans on the way to the ground, one guy has the drum and another fella beats it  :lmao
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 11:59:21 am »
Decent in the lower anfield road I thought we were pretty noisey all night. Couldnt hear the rangers fans at all reallly except when leaving and they were singing about hillsborough. Lovely bunch.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13169 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Just to add, could have heard a pin drop during the minute's silence. Obviously a particularly poignant one for us, that was.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13170 on: Today at 12:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:47:35 am
Over the box sounded like it started off great - and then died down once it was clear Rangers wouldn´t be putting up much of a fight. Which is fair enough really.

As for their fans, heard them a few times but considering how Anfield died off I thought they would be heard more. Plastic flags though? Also, that drum was really fucking annoying. Same with Ajax the other day. I knew Celtic and Rangers have gone down the "Ultras" route in sections of their home stadiums, but didn´t realise they dominated the away ends as well.
I'm all for fans making stadiums more colourful and vibrant, but I find this 'Ultras' thing really contrived and tedious. Considering they go on about their passionate following, I thought Rangers were highly disappointing last night. Plastic flags are simply embarrassing. Something you expect from the likes of Chelsea and now Everton. Poor, with no individuality or thought.

The ridiculous drum and accompanying incessant drivel that in no way reacts to the game taking place in front of them is droningly tedious.

After watching the entire game late last night I think our fans were decent. Fell away after a lively start, but given how poor Rangers were it was clear it was going to be an easy night. Passions are bound to fade a little then. It was good to see 'GSTK' and 'Land of Hopeless Tories' was drowned out everytime they reared their ugly heads.

It's weird seeing fans of a club based in a country decimated by the English establishment singing the praises of those who have trodden all over them for centuries. Maybe they are call ex-pat Chelsea fans from London? Or maybe just masochists?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:46 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13171 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm »




^ very Chelsea that. And just like Chelsea... they stopped waving their plastic flags and apart from a couple of awful 'GSTKs' (easily and quickly drowned out)... went quiet when they went a goal down.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13172 on: Today at 12:19:51 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:59:21 am
Decent in the lower anfield road I thought we were pretty noisey all night. Couldnt hear the rangers fans at all reallly except when leaving and they were singing about hillsborough. Lovely bunch.
They sung about Hillsborough?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13173 on: Today at 12:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:51 pm
They sung about Hillsborough?
Always the victims, as we were leaving
Fair enough to this account calling it out
https://twitter.com/scfrsc/status/1577301582894571524?s=46&t=kXY3y25QeNSESXEQGQLheQ
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:57 pm by SouthDerryLaggo »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13174 on: Today at 12:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:56 pm

It's weird seeing fans of a club based in a country decimated by the English establishment singing the praises of those who have trodden all over them for centuries. Maybe they are call ex-pat Chelsea fans from London? Or maybe just masochists?

It's not really weird when you consider the sectarian history and links to NI orangemen.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13175 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:27:26 pm
It's not really weird when you consider the sectarian history and links to NI orangemen.
Of course, I appreciate that.

It's still sort of odd, from an outside perspective, seeing Scots singing the praises of the English establishment though.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13176 on: Today at 12:39:19 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:00:35 pm
Just to add, could have heard a pin drop during the minute's silence. Obviously a particularly poignant one for us, that was.

Sat in Main Stand L3 and some prick sat behind tried to ruin it by shouting 'Up the RA'  :no
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13177 on: Today at 12:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:36:05 pm
Of course, I appreciate that.

It's still sort of odd, from an outside perspective, seeing Scots singing the praises of the English establishment though.

Despite the SNP vote there are quite a lot of militant unionists  in Scotland.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13178 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:12:46 am
I'm a half hour into the game now. Good to hear us drown out their GSTK.

Im sure I heard Rule, Britannia later on, written by a sycophantic Scottish poet, James Thomson.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13179 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:25:23 pm
Always the victims, as we were leaving
Fair enough to this account calling it out
https://twitter.com/scfrsc/status/1577301582894571524?s=46&t=kXY3y25QeNSESXEQGQLheQ
Thanks for replying.

I just read that right through. The idiots roundly condemned by pretty much everyone on there.

It defies belief that some of them would have sung that, given their own tragic history. I suppose you just can't legislate for those devoid of a brain.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13180 on: Today at 12:48:21 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:00:35 pm
Just to add, could have heard a pin drop during the minute's silence. Obviously a particularly poignant one for us, that was.

66 Rangers fans died in a crush at Ibrox on the 2nd January 1971.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13181 on: Today at 12:51:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:43:40 pm
Im sure I heard Rule, Britannia later on, written by a sycophantic Scottish poet, James Thomson.
Ah yes, I heard that too, before it was whistled down.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13182 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:48:21 pm
66 Rangers fans died in a crush at Ibrox on the 2nd January 1971.

I was at that Celtic match just after Hillsborough when there was no segregation. They misinterpreted our airing of the second part of PST and started singing something about "Glory, glory, what a hell of a way to die" which I assumed was a song about Ibrox disaster. But we have a few on here who go up to Celtic (and Rangers) so I might stand corrected.

It was only a few and they were shouted down by other Celtic supporters. We all have divs. Given that the Ev sing Always the victims, when many of them have mates and family badly affected - nothing surprises me.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13183 on: Today at 02:06:58 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:48:21 pm
66 Rangers fans died in a crush at Ibrox on the 2nd January 1971.

Yeah, that's what I meant - both sets of fans had extra reason to pause for thought during that silence. Awful tragedies all round. :'(
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13184 on: Today at 02:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:18:53 pm
It was only a few and they were shouted down by other Celtic supporters. We all have divs. Given that the Ev sing Always the victims, when many of them have mates and family badly affected - nothing surprises me.

This is why I've never understood the claims a particular set of fans are awful/disgraceful etc etc.

The fanbase of every team is the same - The majority are absolutely fine....and then there a minority that are pond-life. The proportion might vary a bit from club to club, but not by much, yet we often tar an entire clubs fanbase from what we might see from it's idiot element. 
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13185 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm »
I sit in the lower Kemlyn, towards the Anny Road. Rangers were loud and did sing the vast majority of the game so I would disagree with quite a few of the previous posters. But, the way they have blindly followed the European Ultras type of support defies their roots. Incessant drumming just makes all songs sound the same.

To my ears, it was noticeable that songs such as the Sash my Father wore and Follow, Follow were only sung by a minority of the away support. I couldnt make out the words of what I would deem their newer songs because of the bloody drum and, of course, the Glaswegian accent but is it possible that they sing less sectarian songs than they used to??

On a couple of other points, the home support in the lower Anny should be applauded as they seemed to start more songs than the Kop. That flag in the Kop with the Liverpool and Rangers flags sown together was a throwback to a different time. Personally, I was disappointed that they werent asked to take it down but then, and I am arguing against myself here, we do live in a democracy. Just.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13186 on: Today at 02:42:12 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 02:18:13 pm
On a couple of other points, the home support in the lower Anny should be applauded as they seemed to start more songs than the Kop. That flag in the Kop with the Liverpool and Rangers flags sown together was a throwback to a different time. Personally, I was disappointed that they werent asked to take it down but then, and I am arguing against myself here, we do live in a democracy. Just.

Unless you are referring to a different banner, isn´t that half-Rangers/Liverpool banner the one commemorating the two clubs respective tragedies?


Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:56 pm
It was good to see 'GSTK' and 'Land of Hopeless Tories' was drowned out everytime they reared their ugly heads.

 :D

That´s great! We should use that if we encounter that again
« Last Edit: Today at 02:47:47 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13187 on: Today at 03:27:53 pm »
Thought last night was weird to be honest.
There to support Liverpool not Celtic but some of our fans our obsessed with either Celtic or rangers  ::)
A lot better than Saturday. Hopefully its just as loud for the city game
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13188 on: Today at 03:44:51 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:27:53 pm
Thought last night was weird to be honest.
There to support Liverpool not Celtic but some of our fans our obsessed with either Celtic or rangers  ::)
A lot better than Saturday. Hopefully its just as loud for the city game

There used to be Liverpool/Rangers and Liverpool/Celtic half and halfs sold outside the ground every league game when I first started going.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13189 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:44:51 pm
There used to be Liverpool/Rangers and Liverpool/Celtic half and halfs sold outside the ground every league game when I first started going.
Its fine to like either one of them but last night it was Liverpool vs Rangers not Celtic vs Rangers.
People singing aba the IRA was moody. Just makes us look like were up celtics ass
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13190 on: Today at 03:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:42:12 pm
Unless you are referring to a different banner, isn´t that half-Rangers/Liverpool banner the one commemorating the two clubs respective tragedies?


 :D

That´s great! We should use that if we encounter that again

I which case, I profusely apologise. I could not see any detail. Just saw the Union Jack, our flag and the Rangers flag. And Spion Kop written down the side. Possibly red hand of Ulster too but it was a long way away.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:57:02 pm by storkfoot »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13191 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 03:44:51 pm
There used to be Liverpool/Rangers and Liverpool/Celtic half and halfs sold outside the ground every league game when I first started going.

Half and half bobble hats on the old kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13192 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 03:53:22 pm
I which case, I profusely apologise. I could not see any detail. Just saw the Union Jack, our flag and the Rangers flag. And Spion Kop written down the side. Possibly red hand of Ulster too but it was a long way away.
I assume this is the one you saw?

https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/fans-of-liverpool-display-banners-and-flags-during-the-uefa-news-photo/1243726437

That incorporates a smaller version of this original, which was also on the Kop last night.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/fans-rangers-liverpool-unite-remember-3391387
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:25 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13193 on: Today at 04:18:12 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 03:53:22 pm
I which case, I profusely apologise. I could not see any detail. Just saw the Union Jack, our flag and the Rangers flag. And Spion Kop written down the side. Possibly red hand of Ulster too but it was a long way away.

To be fair I don´t know which one you saw so no idea what was on it - you may well have seen a different one. The one SoS posted is the one I was referring to.

But hey ho. To be honest it doesn´t matter which Old Firm team comes to visit us, it is bound to bring out the worst in some people. An unwanted reminder of this cities sectarian past which we have thankfully mostly buried unlike the Glaswegian lot! Funny how these things only come out when the two clubs with definitive sectarian affiliations come to town. Better off not getting involved with either of them really.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13194 on: Today at 04:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:56 pm
I'm all for fans making stadiums more colourful and vibrant, but I find this 'Ultras' thing really contrived and tedious. Considering they go on about their passionate following, I thought Rangers were highly disappointing last night. Plastic flags are simply embarrassing. Something you expect from the likes of Chelsea and now Everton. Poor, with no individuality or thought.

The ridiculous drum and accompanying incessant drivel that in no way reacts to the game taking place in front of them is droningly tedious.

After watching the entire game late last night I think our fans were decent. Fell away after a lively start, but given how poor Rangers were it was clear it was going to be an easy night. Passions are bound to fade a little then. It was good to see 'GSTK' and 'Land of Hopeless Tories' was drowned out everytime they reared their ugly heads.

It's weird seeing fans of a club based in a country decimated by the English establishment singing the praises of those who have trodden all over them for centuries. Maybe they are call ex-pat Chelsea fans from London? Or maybe just masochists?

A lot of Rangers fans support an English club as well (often Chelsea) and as a fanbase are very culturally English/unionist, so it was just like playing Stoke or someone in the 3rd round of the League Cup (given the quality of their team) and they don't like us because we booed the national anthem. Obviously we were up for it as a big game but it quickly became apparent it was a mismatch.

Credit to them for getting to the final last season though and they'll make it difficult next week. Ibrox will be red hot for that.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:41 pm by Fromola »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13195 on: Today at 04:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:18:12 pm
To be fair I don´t know which one you saw so no idea what was on it - you may well have seen a different one. The one SoS posted is the one I was referring to.

But hey ho. To be honest it doesn´t matter which Old Firm team comes to visit us, it is bound to bring out the worst in some people. An unwanted reminder of this cities sectarian past which we have thankfully mostly buried unlike the Glaswegian lot! Funny how these things only come out when the two clubs with definitive sectarian affiliations come to town. Better off not getting involved with either of them really.
We havent buried it though?
Quite clearly yesterday shown that, Im no loyalist but some of the things said yesterday honestly baffles me. All Im saying I know scousers whove served an been shot by the IRA but we have people glorifying them  :butt
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13196 on: Today at 04:34:35 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:30:22 pm
We havent buried it though?
Quite clearly yesterday shown that, Im no loyalist but some of the things said yesterday honestly baffles me. All Im saying I know scousers whove served an been shot by the IRA but we have people glorifying them  :butt

It's more of a minority now but it gets passed down the generations (the sectarianism).
