I sit in the lower Kemlyn, towards the Anny Road. Rangers were loud and did sing the vast majority of the game so I would disagree with quite a few of the previous posters. But, the way they have blindly followed the European Ultras type of support defies their roots. Incessant drumming just makes all songs sound the same.



To my ears, it was noticeable that songs such as the Sash my Father wore and Follow, Follow were only sung by a minority of the away support. I couldnt make out the words of what I would deem their newer songs because of the bloody drum and, of course, the Glaswegian accent but is it possible that they sing less sectarian songs than they used to??



On a couple of other points, the home support in the lower Anny should be applauded as they seemed to start more songs than the Kop. That flag in the Kop with the Liverpool and Rangers flags sown together was a throwback to a different time. Personally, I was disappointed that they werent asked to take it down but then, and I am arguing against myself here, we do live in a democracy. Just.