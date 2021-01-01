Over the box sounded like it started off great - and then died down once it was clear Rangers wouldn´t be putting up much of a fight. Which is fair enough really.



As for their fans, heard them a few times but considering how Anfield died off I thought they would be heard more. Plastic flags though? Also, that drum was really fucking annoying. Same with Ajax the other day. I knew Celtic and Rangers have gone down the "Ultras" route in sections of their home stadiums, but didn´t realise they dominated the away ends as well.



Was how it was in the ground. I was pleasantly surprised at the amount joining in at the start, was great, the ones who are normally quiet around us piped up for once, funny thing how that all works really, just takes a bit of a push for the atmosphere to get going and the normally quiet ones to join in.As you mention their fans were exactly that, disappointing, they sung more second half but I expected a lot more. Benfica fans last year didn't shut up for the full 90, was expecting similar but was tame as fuck really considering all the hype. One lonely, empty bottle got thrown towards the pitch when Salah's pen hit the back of the net, it got caught in the wind and limped onto the grass, that pretty much summed them up.