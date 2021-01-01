« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1476496 times)

Online FlashingBlade

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13160 on: Today at 11:06:10 am »
Still think 'Hibs' fans in 70's had the biggest ..er!..'impact' than all the Scottish clubs visiting Anfield in my time.

Find Rangers Union obsession moronic...
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:47:35 am
Over the box sounded like it started off great - and then died down once it was clear Rangers wouldn´t be putting up much of a fight. Which is fair enough really.

As for their fans, heard them a few times but considering how Anfield died off I thought they would be heard more. Plastic flags though? Also, that drum was really fucking annoying. Same with Ajax the other day. I knew Celtic and Rangers have gone down the "Ultras" route in sections of their home stadiums, but didn´t realise they dominated the away ends as well.

Was how it was in the ground. I was pleasantly surprised at the amount joining in at the start, was great, the ones who are normally quiet around us piped up for once, funny thing how that all works really, just takes a bit of a push for the atmosphere to get going and the normally quiet ones to join in.

As you mention their fans were exactly that, disappointing, they sung more second half but I expected a lot more. Benfica fans last year didn't shut up for the full 90, was expecting similar but was tame as fuck really considering all the hype. One lonely, empty bottle got thrown towards the pitch when Salah's pen hit the back of the net, it got caught in the wind and limped onto the grass, that pretty much summed them up.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:57:19 am
Didn't even realise they had a drum, didn't hear it all night, which is a nice bonus!

Didn't hear that either, but didn't hear much of them anyway.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 11:17:43 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:12:39 am
Didn't hear that either, but didn't hear much of them anyway.

Same. From the middle of the Kop I'm used to not hearing certain crowds, but in CL games you usually hear something at least.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:07:16 am
One lonely, empty bottle got thrown towards the pitch when Salah's pen hit the back of the net, it got caught in the wind and limped onto the grass, that pretty much summed them up.

:lmao
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13165 on: Today at 11:31:43 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:06:10 am
Still think 'Hibs' fans in 70's had the biggest ..er!..'impact' than all the Scottish clubs visiting Anfield in my time.

Find Rangers Union obsession moronic...

I think most football fans are divs these days. Hearts were divs when we played them. But if we'd have played Hearts or Rangers in the 70s they'd have had 10,000 or so screaming fanatics, probably throwing bottles and that like Celtic in the 60s.

And if we played Hibs now, they'd be div's. And we'd be div's as well, cos we're all div's. Football's been turned into a product, and products create div's.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 11:52:02 am »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 11:53:55 am »
I had to laugh at their fans singing 'where's your famous atmosphere' about two minutes before half time when half the ground have gone for a piss, pie and a pint. Also saw a video of their fans on the way to the ground, one guy has the drum and another fella beats it  :lmao
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 11:59:21 am »
Decent in the lower anfield road I thought we were pretty noisey all night. Couldnt hear the rangers fans at all reallly except when leaving and they were singing about hillsborough. Lovely bunch.
YNWA

Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13169 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Just to add, could have heard a pin drop during the minute's silence. Obviously a particularly poignant one for us, that was.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
