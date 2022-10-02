« previous next »
Offline PaulKS

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13080 on: October 2, 2022, 06:47:48 pm »
We do need an "ultras" (for want of a better word) section now, like Rangers and Celtic have (Union Bears/Green Brigade)

Arsenal have also done it now in the Clock End

I know we have 306 but it's not big enough and too far back, think something in the AR is a good idea

The lower annie at the moment is rammed full of hospitality day trippers... embarrassing how it's a rail seating area and everyone is sat down
Offline Redric1970

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13081 on: October 2, 2022, 07:25:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on October  2, 2022, 06:47:48 pm
We do need an "ultras" (for want of a better word) section now, like Rangers and Celtic have (Union Bears/Green Brigade)

Arsenal have also done it now in the Clock End

I know we have 306 but it's not big enough and too far back, think something in the AR is a good idea

The lower annie at the moment is rammed full of hospitality day trippers... embarrassing how it's a rail seating area and everyone is sat down

New anfield road upper tier would be perfect and it would give the kop something to bounce off, someone should put this to the club.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13082 on: October 2, 2022, 07:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on October  2, 2022, 07:25:55 pm
New anfield road upper tier would be perfect and it would give the kop something to bounce off, someone should put this to the club.

Hasnt something already been started via Twitter?

No hospitality allowed in that section, please. Defo no transfer of tickets either. Not exactly an ultra if youre passing on your tickets

Keep this soft lad from selling tickets at that end https://twitter.com/redticketmenire/status/1576522680362074115?s=46&t=L0_Ju_wBIpVXi_5kgVWTHw
Offline Redric1970

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13083 on: October 2, 2022, 07:58:49 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on October  2, 2022, 07:48:35 pm
Hasnt something already been started via Twitter?

No hospitality allowed in that section, please. Defo no transfer of tickets either. Not exactly an ultra if youre passing on your tickets

Keep this soft lad from selling tickets at that end https://twitter.com/redticketmenire/status/1576522680362074115?s=46&t=L0_Ju_wBIpVXi_5kgVWTHw

Be superb if we could get it to happen
Offline andy07

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13084 on: October 2, 2022, 08:18:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on October  2, 2022, 06:47:48 pm
We do need an "ultras" (for want of a better word) section now, like Rangers and Celtic have (Union Bears/Green Brigade)

Arsenal have also done it now in the Clock End

I know we have 306 but it's not big enough and too far back, think something in the AR is a good idea

The lower annie at the moment is rammed full of hospitality day trippers... embarrassing how it's a rail seating area and everyone is sat down

Go back to 1978 with The Road End. Ram the south side full of 14-21yr olds like it was in the days of old.  Different generation but we really need 3000 up and at it young Scousers next to the away fans.
Online Bembo10

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13085 on: October 2, 2022, 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on October  2, 2022, 08:18:38 pm
Go back to 1978 with The Road End. Ram the south side full of 14-21yr olds like it was in the days of old.  Different generation but we really need 3000 up and at it young Scousers next to the away fans.

Definitely. About time those boring pricks with the same funny chants get something back
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13086 on: October 2, 2022, 09:07:05 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on October  2, 2022, 08:18:38 pm
Go back to 1978 with The Road End. Ram the south side full of 14-21yr olds like it was in the days of old.  Different generation but we really need 3000 up and at it young Scousers next to the away fans.
I'd love to see that. The away section at Anfield get such an easy ride these days.
Online swoopy

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13087 on: October 2, 2022, 09:31:32 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on October  2, 2022, 07:48:35 pm
Hasnt something already been started via Twitter?

No hospitality allowed in that section, please. Defo no transfer of tickets either. Not exactly an ultra if youre passing on your tickets

Keep this soft lad from selling tickets at that end https://twitter.com/redticketmenire/status/1576522680362074115?s=46&t=L0_Ju_wBIpVXi_5kgVWTHw

I'd love it if we could somehow stop this f'ing QR sharing.
Offline Snail

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13088 on: Yesterday at 07:46:21 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  2, 2022, 12:33:18 pm
Ban phones

At the ground I mean

Lol. Why did Anfield put in 5G or whatever it was. Get some sort of network blocker up and watch the atmosphere increase IMO

My 5G and 4G still doesnt work there ;D
Online meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13089 on: Yesterday at 08:23:15 am »
You could go back a good few years and correlate a graph showing an increase in posts on this thread any time the performances of the team are poor. When were winning were great, when we arent everyone is fed up of the place. Ive been passionate about this for years and followed this thread and its been done to death of the whats whys and whos. We all know the answer. A regular, young, local core with affordable accessibility. But its not in the clubs interests. So thats that. Adding seats wont do a thing. Will just be more middle aged men from who knows where filming shit on their phones.
Offline Iska

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13090 on: Yesterday at 08:53:00 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:23:15 am
Will just be more middle aged men from who knows where filming shit on their phones.
Now theres a way of putting it.  Might be different further down the pyramid, but thats what this league is now.  Kind of amazed any kids are into football sometimes, if this is what it was like back in the day theres no way wed all have got hooked on it.  Makes me wonder what the average age on rawk is, actually.
Online meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13091 on: Yesterday at 10:22:53 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 08:53:00 am
Now theres a way of putting it.  Might be different further down the pyramid, but thats what this league is now.  Kind of amazed any kids are into football sometimes, if this is what it was like back in the day theres no way wed all have got hooked on it.  Makes me wonder what the average age on rawk is, actually.

Mainly middle aged men from who knows where writing shit on their phones
Offline Alonso_The_Assassin

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13092 on: Yesterday at 10:49:50 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on October  2, 2022, 06:47:48 pm

The lower annie at the moment is rammed full of hospitality day trippers... embarrassing how it's a rail seating area and everyone is sat down

Was in there on Saturday since they've installed those railings in. Used to be my favourite part of the ground, but you're right. Got told to sit down for calling the lino a c*nt for missing a blatant handball. All the while the same dickhead was getting a free pass by all those around him for incessantly slagging off Trent. Giving the opposition and ref hell and fury seems to be forbidden these days, but it's fair game to shout down your own. Honestly can't be arsed with it anymore.   
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13093 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:22:53 am
Mainly middle aged men from who knows where writing shit on their phones

How fucking dare youdescribe me so accurately.
Online meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13094 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:52:54 am
How fucking dare youdescribe me so accurately.

Takes one to know one
Offline jaymc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13095 on: Yesterday at 10:57:57 am »
I dont go anymore, but still follow us and like to read here. Im not old enough to know what its like in the 60/70/80/90s. Only started going aound age 18 2002 when i started earning myself. It was always poor for most league games through the Houllier onwards era (when i attended from), seemed to be more tourist type fans for league games even then, cup games midweeks and certain league games ok. Just seemed to get worse after 2005 more and more tourist fans, the club capitalizing on it more and more.

I remember going to games like Ipswich in midweek in the league cup there was only about 25 thousand there, but it was just after dudek had dropped the ball through his legs against united at the weekend. Remember the kop chanting dudeks name most of the game in support, it wasnt St.Etienne or chelsea 2005 but it was ok (in my memory at least) despite being only 25 thousand. Nowadays thatd sell out to 52000 all watching through their phones.

You need younger fans and groups of friends to be able to go affordably and easily together, but its not gonna happen as the premier league is the pinnacle of capitalism and profit and were right up there with the worst of it. I dont know what's it's like now but even then a kid couldn't go and buy a kids ticket for a league game you had to buy some bullshit adult child ticket. We dont have a culture anymore of kids been able to get to the match with their mates, but we have a never-ending stream of tourists from all over who'll come for that one game so the club don't care.

I stopped going around 2013. One the of the derbys then was in the anfield road end by the everton fans and tried to get some chanting going back at them and most the people around me started filming/watching me rather than joining in. Just thought whats this all about. Must be worse now with better phones, social media etc. Some of that was around changing circumstances and not being able to afford it any longer, but a lot was about not wanting to break the bank to sit in silence in a single seat away from mates and watch people take selfies etc.

I feel like the arse needs to fall out of it all before things will go better. You dont want it to be like some aspects of the 80s hooliganism etc but its a load of shite now lets be honest
Offline Lad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13096 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 am »
As an e
Quote from: andy07 on October  2, 2022, 08:18:38 pm
Go back to 1978 with The Road End. Ram the south side full of 14-21yr olds like it was in the days of old.  Different generation but we really need 3000 up and at it young Scousers next to the away fans.

As an ex Road Ender from that actual era I would love to see that return. But the club is far to interested in the tourist pound/euro/dollar to be concerned about atmosphere.

And as for the extra 5000 seats they will know exactly the type of person they intend to be sitting in them, and it won't be some young scally from inner city Liverpool.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13097 on: Yesterday at 12:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 07:46:21 am
My 5G and 4G still doesnt work there ;D

Ha, same, I can barely even get a phone signal once I hit Stanley Park!
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13098 on: Yesterday at 12:35:34 pm »
Ultras sections do create noise but having been to a couple of Celtic Saturday 3pm kickoffs, the atmosphere is no different to ours. I have been above the green brigade section both times and yes they sing all game and beat a drum, but no-one else joins in. I was also handed a song sheet going in once for a new song they were trying to learn which maybe isn't a terrible idea.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13099 on: Yesterday at 12:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 08:53:00 am
Now theres a way of putting it.  Might be different further down the pyramid, but thats what this league is now.  Kind of amazed any kids are into football sometimes, if this is what it was like back in the day theres no way wed all have got hooked on it.  Makes me wonder what the average age on rawk is, actually.

Between 25-44 according to the latest census

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279507.0

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13100 on: Yesterday at 01:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on October  2, 2022, 02:20:01 pm
Lifetime ban more like along with a ban for adults dressed head to toe in replica merchandise who look like theyve never been a match in their life! These are the people ruining everything

I agree. Ban the sale of merchandise to match going fans. In fact, just ban the sale of merchandise altogether. Don't sell anything. Lets see our revenues take a tumble, can't afford to pay any player a premier league wage and head down to the 1st division. Splendid idea.
Offline Iska

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13101 on: Yesterday at 02:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:57:38 pm
Between 25-44 according to the latest census

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279507.0
Probably not fair to use an old-style messageboard as a metric anyway, when kids these days will all be doing their thing on their Google Pluses and their MySpaces instead.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13102 on: Yesterday at 03:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on October  2, 2022, 02:20:01 pm
Lifetime ban more like along with a ban for adults dressed head to toe in replica merchandise who look like theyve never been a match in their life! These are the people ruining everything

what do people who look like they've been to a match look like to you exactly? wearing monitrex and looking miserable for 70 out of the 90 minutes? who cares what people wear as long as they're not being a knob.

people sitting there judging other people are only exacerbating the problems.
Online swoopy

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13103 on: Yesterday at 03:11:48 pm »
Never get the hate towards those who wear a replica top. What would you rather - A stadium of red and white. Or a stadium of black North face ?

I personally don't wear a replica top, but always have a red polo or other red top on.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13104 on: Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:11:48 pm
Never get the hate towards those who wear a replica top. What would you rather - A stadium of red and white. Or a stadium of black North face ?

I personally don't wear a replica top, but always have a red polo or other red top on.

If you aren't wearing the same Montirex t-shirt as 10000 other people then you aren't a real fan and shouldn't be at the game.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13105 on: Yesterday at 03:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm
If you aren't wearing the same Montirex t-shirt as 10000 other people then you aren't a real fan and shouldn't be at the game.
don't forget nike 110s
Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13106 on: Yesterday at 05:05:45 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:11:48 pm
Never get the hate towards those who wear a replica top. What would you rather - A stadium of red and white. Or a stadium of black North face ?

I personally don't wear a replica top, but always have a red polo or other red top on.

Me neither. I dont wear a replica but couldnt care less if others do. I also like to see the Kop a sea of scarfs but hardly anyone takes a scarf now.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13107 on: Yesterday at 05:41:38 pm »
https://twitter.com/Football__Tweet/status/1576887615475044353?t=_0tOO6yiW2mi_vjUj6-s0Q&s=19

Little video of the Arsenal end after they scored against Spurs. I know it's a derby but you very very rarely see celebrations like that at Anfield. How has the Emirates become better than us?

I'll answer my own question there, remarkably young looking crowd in that video. All of whom actually seem interested in football and not a day out for the gram. Easier to get tickets with your mates in a bigger stadium with slightly less demand?
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13108 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:41:38 pm
https://twitter.com/Football__Tweet/status/1576887615475044353?t=_0tOO6yiW2mi_vjUj6-s0Q&s=19

Little video of the Arsenal end after they scored against Spurs. I know it's a derby but you very very rarely see celebrations like that at Anfield. How has the Emirates become better than us?
Happens a lot in the Kop. Was like it in the Main Stand after Newcastle.
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13109 on: Yesterday at 07:32:29 pm »
Hate it when people say limbs. Its as fake as anything at times and a competition to fall over.
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13110 on: Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 08:53:00 am
Now theres a way of putting it.  Might be different further down the pyramid, but thats what this league is now.  Kind of amazed any kids are into football sometimes, if this is what it was like back in the day theres no way wed all have got hooked on it.  Makes me wonder what the average age on rawk is, actually.

I dont think some are as much are they?

Youve reminded me of a night game when I felt some real guilt for want of a better word.
I was walking to the stadium and went past some young local lads with a ball who said something polite like enjoy the game. Just felt like a knobhead. £37 on a ticket is nothing to me and those 3 could only dream of going. It just didnt feel right. I felt guilty in a way.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13111 on: Yesterday at 08:33:27 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 07:32:29 pm
Hate it when people say limbs. Its as fake as anything at times and a competition to fall over.

God yeah, it's proper cringe.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13112 on: Yesterday at 08:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on October  2, 2022, 07:25:55 pm
New anfield road upper tier would be perfect and it would give the kop something to bounce off, someone should put this to the club.
If rumours on the number of ST's released are true, I'll be one of them belting them out in there.
Online jonnypb

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13113 on: Today at 10:04:11 am »
If the atmosphere isn't good against these flag shaggers tonight then I give up hope for the rest of the season, everyone should be up for this.
