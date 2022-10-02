I dont go anymore, but still follow us and like to read here. Im not old enough to know what its like in the 60/70/80/90s. Only started going aound age 18 2002 when i started earning myself. It was always poor for most league games through the Houllier onwards era (when i attended from), seemed to be more tourist type fans for league games even then, cup games midweeks and certain league games ok. Just seemed to get worse after 2005 more and more tourist fans, the club capitalizing on it more and more.



I remember going to games like Ipswich in midweek in the league cup there was only about 25 thousand there, but it was just after dudek had dropped the ball through his legs against united at the weekend. Remember the kop chanting dudeks name most of the game in support, it wasnt St.Etienne or chelsea 2005 but it was ok (in my memory at least) despite being only 25 thousand. Nowadays thatd sell out to 52000 all watching through their phones.



You need younger fans and groups of friends to be able to go affordably and easily together, but its not gonna happen as the premier league is the pinnacle of capitalism and profit and were right up there with the worst of it. I dont know what's it's like now but even then a kid couldn't go and buy a kids ticket for a league game you had to buy some bullshit adult child ticket. We dont have a culture anymore of kids been able to get to the match with their mates, but we have a never-ending stream of tourists from all over who'll come for that one game so the club don't care.



I stopped going around 2013. One the of the derbys then was in the anfield road end by the everton fans and tried to get some chanting going back at them and most the people around me started filming/watching me rather than joining in. Just thought whats this all about. Must be worse now with better phones, social media etc. Some of that was around changing circumstances and not being able to afford it any longer, but a lot was about not wanting to break the bank to sit in silence in a single seat away from mates and watch people take selfies etc.



I feel like the arse needs to fall out of it all before things will go better. You dont want it to be like some aspects of the 80s hooliganism etc but its a load of shite now lets be honest