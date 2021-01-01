« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1470273 times)

Online Redric1970

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13040 on: Yesterday at 10:29:54 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm
Sat all over Anfield, 306 by far the best Atmosphere by a country mile.

Cant blame the tourists like, sat in the local £9 seats today, lots of tourists taking pictures during the game and locals getting annoyed. But theyve prob been charged about £100 for a £9 ticket.

Dont think its right blaming scousers either. The atmosphere is bad when things arent going our way, as with any club, but we pride ourselves on our home support and its quite disappointing when you get looked at weird for screaming and singing by a tourist with their camera out.

Absolutely you cant put blame on locals or non locals Ive been going to anfield for nearly 40 years and I remember anfield being dead even back then and you could blame tourists back then.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13041 on: Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm »
bit bizarre to me that people expected a big atmosphere... it's brighton, we're shite and it's the first half of the season still.

seen quite a few families manage to take kids etc for the first time today. it is what it is. the way the additional members sale and ballot sales are probably don't help in getting a consistent crowd together but eh.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm »
It's not even as though just people in the 300s sing. It's now the back few rows of the 300s some will sing. Constantly straining my voice trying to carry the noise down to where I was in row 63. Don't know what to suggest to fix this- it's just atrocious. Felt more angry at the crowd than our defence today. I've only been going a few years so maybe I'm naive to think the crowd would still be behind the side when they're playing like they are. Can see the players are just as frustrated as we all are. Saw a few gesturing towards the crowd for more noise after we'd gone 3-2 up. How were we so quiet when we made a 3 goal comeback? Its baffling. Then there was no real response from the crowd when Brighton equalised. 10 minutes left to find a winner would have got the crowd crazy in recent years but it was just silent. Don't think there's a particular set of fans to blame. It's really a collective thing. In general as a fan base we don't seem to have the resilience that we should have because we've been spoilt with success. Its as though people stop caring if we're not in a title battle.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 10:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 09:30:11 pm
I dont buy into that crap, Ive had a season ticket on the kop since it was a terrace, and still my favourite atmosphere is the smallest attendance 23,000 against auxerre. I myself am from london and I chant and scream as much as anyone, I have a scouser who sits directly behind me and has done for years and all he ever does is moan and whinge, it doesnt matter where you are from some fans are more vocal than the others.
Dont buy into it but just saying our best atmosphere at home in my opinion was Leicester in the cup
Very easy and lots of young local fans

Not starting any debate but clearly you can see the new glory hunters from a mile away. Tickets was in demand and the atmosphere was shite.
Online Redric1970

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 10:56:05 pm
Dont buy into it but just saying our best atmosphere at home in my opinion was Leicester in the cup
Very easy and lots of young local fans

Not starting any debate but clearly you can see the new glory hunters from a mile away. Tickets was in demand and the atmosphere was shite.

I know what your saying buddy, but you will never get every fan singing and when I started going in the 80s and there definitely wasnt as many tourists as people call them the atmosphere was still crap except for the big games, the only difference was the kop as a terrace was 1000 times better as a fan.
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm »
The fans could at least have sung the Klopp song more - yes things are bad on the field, but at least give the manager working miracles some love!

I have noticed the atmosphere usually follows how intense the players are pressing - that has become the modern day substitute for the old bone crunching challenge.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm
I know what your saying buddy, but you will never get every fan singing and when I started going in the 80s and there definitely wasnt as many tourists as people call them the atmosphere was still crap except for the big games, the only difference was the kop as a terrace was 1000 times better as a fan.
Dont expect anything like the old days but its gone to something Id never have imagined.
When we was 3-2 up, it should of been bouncing after being 2-0 down

Sad times because we already mentioned, nows the time to get behind the lads!
Offline Bembo10

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 08:55:10 am »
It wont even be good for Rangers. I can see it now. They will put song us 100%. It wasnt even good when we were in the fight for the title. I see so many absolute whoppers, grinning  and taking photos when were 2-0 down and I cant tell you what I want to do with the p*cks. I look at every other league and see passionate fans. Even United last year as painful as it is to say had a decent atmosphere.

This video sums it up really:

https://mobile.twitter.com/FootyLimbs/status/1576274606897319937?t=QQxcB_8jbKgMGIAWJh9kkw&s=08

Online RedBec1993

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 09:43:20 am »
Quote from: Bembo10 on Today at 08:55:10 am
It wont even be good for Rangers. I can see it now. They will put song us 100%. It wasnt even good when we were in the fight for the title. I see so many absolute whoppers, grinning  and taking photos when were 2-0 down and I cant tell you what I want to do with the p*cks. I look at every other league and see passionate fans. Even United last year as painful as it is to say had a decent atmosphere.

This video sums it up really:

https://mobile.twitter.com/FootyLimbs/status/1576274606897319937?t=QQxcB_8jbKgMGIAWJh9kkw&s=08

Whilst I understand a club as big as ours will have day trippers, its still infuriating when you see people with their phones out for a corner/free kick etc does my head right in. Or getting their phone out to video when we score. Abysmal. What happened to living and enjoying in the moment. The best atmosphere for me so far this season was the back of 306, none stop singing all game and a huge let off when we scored the winner. Was weird in the upper main yesterday, the kop were singing allez allez allez, and some in the upper main were doing some mad clap like we were about to take a corner. I just looked and thought wtf. I do feel sorry for the day trippers/tourists who quite clearly are paying over the odds for their tickets. Like by me yesterday in the £9 area local seats.
Offline gravy red

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 09:56:44 am »
Why we are questioning atmosphere at home (only) is beyond me. Yes I know how passionate we are (or should be!) but this is also happening, and has been for a few years. Our AWAY support is just as bad. If not worse. Ive been going home away, Europe for too many years to remember. You only have to look at games like Bournemouth away to see whats happening with (OUR) support. Different type of (supporters) these days which generate a different experience to the match going fan, supporters or what ever label you want to give.
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 10:01:09 am »
The league start has been a disaster. Everyone knows it. It all reflects it.

Everyone sort of knows this league season is now a bit pointless where we have to go through the motions.  (Players included).

I'd expect if we go on a run for top 4 it will come back a bit.
Online mikeb58

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 10:14:00 am »
I think it's just a generational thing, when I was in the Kop in the 70' you lived for that Sat afternoon. Got in the ground early, had a laugh, good piss take and a sing a long. The Kop wasn't always at full pelt, but it was never dull.

That was your 90 minutes to live the game, so you didn't try and miss a thing as that moment maybe gone forever.

These days, everything is too sterile, sanitised and diluted for my liking, every moment of the game is filmed, dissected and analysised to the point of boredom. No chance you'll miss anything these days, the spontaneity and enjoyment of a 'live' event is not the same anymore in my opinion, it's hard to create a worthy atmosphere in such surroundings.

When I went to the match, 20 odd thousand (mainly local fellas) had fuck all else to do in The Kop but make the most of their time in the ground.

For a variety of reasons, it's obvious now the current version The Kop will never be as raucous or as spontaneous as back in the 60/70s. Times change, and your average Kopite now is a bit different to a long time ago, probably a bit more affluent for a start!

The only way I can see to improve atmosphere (and it's been discussed endlessly before) is a cheaper, standing area in The Kop for like minded fans, younger fans in particular, out to enjoy themselves, have a laugh and to vocally get behind the Reds, win lose or draw.





Offline jillc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 10:17:38 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:14:00 am
I think it's just a generational thing, when I was in the Kop in the 70' you lived for that Sat afternoon. Got in the ground early, had a laugh, good piss take and a sing a long. The Kop wasn't always at full pelt, but it was never dull.

That was your 90 minutes to live the game, so you didn't try and miss a thing as that moment maybe gone forever.

These days, everything is too sterile, sanitised and diluted for my liking, every moment of the game is filmed, dissected and analysised to the point of boredom. No chance you'll miss anything these days, the spontaneity and enjoyment of a 'live' event is not the same anymore in my opinion, it's hard to create a worthy atmosphere in such surroundings.

When I went to the match, 20 odd thousand (mainly local fellas) had fuck all else to do in The Kop but make the most of their time in the ground.

For a variety of reasons, it's obvious now the current version The Kop will never be as raucous or as spontaneous as back in the 60/70s. Times change, and your average Kopite now is a bit different to a long time ago, probably a bit more affluent for a start!

The only way I can see to improve atmosphere (and it's been discussed endlessly before) is a cheaper, standing area in The Kop for like minded fans, younger fans in particular, out to enjoy themselves, have a laugh and to vocally get behind the Reds, win lose or draw.

Great post, Mike. Especially the spontaneity and enjoyment aspect of it, sometimes you cannot get away from football now and it just kills all the passion for it. Nothing is off limits everything is discussed to death.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 10:20:24 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
Mentioned earlier about 23000 at Auxerre which was one of the best atmospheres ever.  There will have been at least 25000 locals in the ground today, so no reason other than apathy for the atrocious atmosphere.  And this is not dissing those who are out of the area who gave it loads today.

Its been going on for years. In 1976/7 me and my mates had the same spec on the Kop. Close by were this bunch of, to us, middle aged but certainly miserable, sour faced fuckers who moaned about everything, particularly Ian Callaghan for some bizarre reason.

That said no one paid them any attention and just got behind the team with spectacular results.
Offline Bembo10

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 10:38:07 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:14:00 am
I think it's just a generational thing, when I was in the Kop in the 70' you lived for that Sat afternoon. Got in the ground early, had a laugh, good piss take and a sing a long. The Kop wasn't always at full pelt, but it was never dull.

That was your 90 minutes to live the game, so you didn't try and miss a thing as that moment maybe gone forever.

These days, everything is too sterile, sanitised and diluted for my liking, every moment of the game is filmed, dissected and analysised to the point of boredom. No chance you'll miss anything these days, the spontaneity and enjoyment of a 'live' event is not the same anymore in my opinion, it's hard to create a worthy atmosphere in such surroundings.

When I went to the match, 20 odd thousand (mainly local fellas) had fuck all else to do in The Kop but make the most of their time in the ground.

For a variety of reasons, it's obvious now the current version The Kop will never be as raucous or as spontaneous as back in the 60/70s. Times change, and your average Kopite now is a bit different to a long time ago, probably a bit more affluent for a start!

The only way I can see to improve atmosphere (and it's been discussed endlessly before) is a cheaper, standing area in The Kop for like minded fans, younger fans in particular, out to enjoy themselves, have a laugh and to vocally get behind the Reds, win lose or draw.

Agree 100% with the last comment. The main stand development had a positive Impact on the atmosphere for a few weeks but its a placebo. If people think that the new stand and over 60k fans will improve the atmosphere, it wont. What is needed is areas in the Kop where like minded people congregate, one in the Kop and one in the Anny Rd ala Palace. Even Arsenal have a section, all dressed in black who get things started. Obviously we wont go along those lines where we try to emulate ultras in a watered down version but wed do our own thing.

This group will Kickstart things and it will be easy to create a knock on affect around the ground as at the moment all three like minded people are spread out and its nigh on impossible to get started.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 10:39:49 am »
Quote from: Bembo10 on Today at 10:38:07 am
Agree 100% with the last comment. The main stand development had a positive Impact on the atmosphere for a few weeks but its a placebo. If people think that the new stand and over 60k fans will improve the atmosphere, it wont. What is needed is areas in the Kop where like minded people congregate, one in the Kop and one in the Anny Rd ala Palace. Even Arsenal have a section, all dressed in black who get things started. Obviously we wont go along those lines where we try to emulate ultras in a watered down version but wed do our own thing.

This group will Kickstart things and it will be easy to create a knock on affect around the ground as at the moment all three like minded people are spread out and its nigh on impossible to get started.

Hopefully these are ideas that the fan representation are pushing with the club.
Online deanloco9

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13056 on: Today at 10:40:36 am »
Thoughts on yesterday

3pm kick off against Brighton, I was never expecting it to be a good atmosphere (It never has, even in title runs)

Touts visibly happening on the ground outside the Dalglish Stand and given instructions where to return phones

Anfield Road lower 126 had a massive queue build up pre match as fans didn't know what rows they are sat in and it caused a dominio effect - HOW DON'T YOU KNOW WHERE YOU ARE SAT ALWAYS BAFFLES ME.

Usual coke head abusing our own fans for not singing and spends 90% of the match trying to provoke the away fans anyway

Fans once again having the urge to go the toilet or have a beer on 39th minute - I genuinely don't get this!?

Locals laughing at people trying to get a song going!?

A constant problem (not just our ground) - Beggy cardboard signs which a parent then forces a kid to hold up for the entire 90 minutes asking Alisson or Salah or Curtis Jones for a shirt just so he can flog it on ebay *PLS CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT SALAH*

Fans leaving on the 83rd minute at 3-3 - I know we are playing bad but what message does that say to the players if you've given up? I can reluctantly accept if we are losing a match but everything is still to play for at 3-3 ffs.

I really hope things can be sorted soon. YNWA. 
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13057 on: Today at 10:54:14 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:59:28 pm
State of our fans and I couldn't get any tickets

I'd sing in my scarf holding it high even two nil down

Yeah its an embarrassment. Cant get a ticket and dont have the time to be refreshing all the time for every game. It puts me off spending so much money to watch people on their phones all game. Social media is destroying the match experience for a lot of people and for others its the norm now

The way the tickets are being passed on is a BiG issue. Its not your regular STHs or members going, the majority are day trippers. Need to see the figures for this season.

Honestly, if its silent on Tuesday theres no hope.
Online Teapot Bob

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13058 on: Today at 12:01:01 pm »
First Post. Probably will be a long ramble. Read the forum off and on for a fair while,  really enjoy it, but this thread can evoke strong feelings in me more than most. Dont read expecting too much new. Basically an overdue vent.

Agree with much of what's been written. We've been a special occasion crowd for a very long time now. I've been told by multiple people that there was a drop off in the average atmosphere around the end of the 70s. Can imagine at least a couple of reasons why that might be.

My first games were in the mid 80s and whilst the noise was not always great then and through the 90s, we could raise it during games and the periods of quiet were not as long. It's got gradually worse through the decades. The average game has a few minutes of half-hearted singing at the start, that then dies out around 10 minutes (give or take) and is follwed by an eerie silence. It's been that way for far too long. I reckon plenty of our support think it's normal because it's been that way for so long - 'that's just what happens at home games in the prem'. While the atmosphere at your average PL game isn't incredible, most grounds at least have some sort of hint that there are tens of thousands of humans sitting somewhere close to the pitch. What's worse, our support is rarely much better for the big games these days.

Probably similarly to others on this thread, I've always loved the footy for the atmosphere as much as the game. We have a manager who would relish a booming, chanting, singing, snarling kop. The most annoying thing for me is that we have loads of fans who would love to get to anfield and get behind the team - every game. You see it in the pubs and bars around the city, you see it in the passion of supporters groups who watch us all over the country and the world. It's been said in this thread that we've lost a generation and that the kids are different now. I agree to some extent but as others have said, our best atmospheres are often cup games - usually the league cup. What I've noticed at those games is a much younger crowd (including teenagers), both scouse and non-local, who want to make noise and get behind the team. There are still a few tourists, there are still some of the usual stale regulars, but they're far fewer in number and the atmosphere reflects it.

Personally I reckon the crowd have a massive effect on the team and therefore on results. I know thats not something everyone agrees with but I can never relate to the folks who shrug and say we've always made noise when we've felt like it, no big deal. We do actually have loads of supporters who would fill the ground and give the team a lift. We have loads around Liverpool, if they could sit with their mates. We have fans around the country and the world who love the club and were first drawn to it because of the culture and the mythos. But instead we've got the oldest crowd around  (that's obvious to anyone paying attention), who are now seeped in a decades-long culture of going the game and hardly ever singing/chanting, mixed with and an avalanche of tourists - there to sample the sweet, sweet silence through their videos.

Of course in amongst that we have loads of great supporters too. Also, of course people can support how they like. No one has to sing and cheer and vocally get behind the lads. I dont make noise as much as I used to, but I still give it a go.
It will always be the teenage - 35 ish lot that will be the most boisterous and consistently noisy. The fuckers have the energy to do it. I don't know how its going to come about but we really do need to find a way of getting like-minded supporters sitting (standing) together on the kop ... and if we did likewise in the Anny Road we might actually be in a good position to out-sing all the away fans that make most of the noise at anfield these days.

Hands up, at this point in my life I'm not going to be the one to lead the charge to FSG, but I hope some group of young lads do - just to stop JK having to pretend he was impressed by the occasional slightly-above-abysmal atmosphere every so often, and to stop Luis Diaz giving those 'what the fuck is this?' looks up to the stands when all he can hear is the groaning and moaning. I reckon  a bit of consistent support from the stands would go a long way - as well as make going the game much more enjoyable for many of us too.
Online mikeb58

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13059 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
^^
Great debut post mate!
Online Redric1970

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13060 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm »
Good first post teapot, it has changed over the years, I remember the first time I went to anfield I was in the main stand anfield road end, I watched the old kop and I was bitten, I went in the next year and got a season ticket the next £70 I think it was there wasnt a waiting list then. The buzz from standing on the kop was amazing I still remember 23k against auxerre (still my favourite atmosphere). What winds me up is the constant moan on here about having to be a local to chant, I have a mix of locals and non locals where I sit on the kop (block 205) and without doubt the worst are 2 local gentlemen who Sit behind me all they do is moan constantly. I have always screamed my head off and Im not local, I dont know If many of the fans on here will remember this but when the kop was a terrace and the fans groups used to make up flyers and throw them up during the game calling for a flag day in the next game, I used to collect them and stick them on the wall but I always turned up with at least a scarf to hold up if not a flag, nowadays that doesnt really happen anymore. But if people think the atmosphere was always electric even back in the old days with less day trippers you are wrong it was exactly the same some games were superb and others were crap, although the kop as a terrace helped mask it.
Online Teapot Bob

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13061 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Cheers Mike and Redric  :)
Online RedBec1993

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13062 on: Today at 12:22:21 pm »
Although I wasnt around in the 70/80s I agree with every bit of that post. I often get told by my dad about the 70s and 80s at Anfield. Great post teapot 👏🏼
Online Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13063 on: Today at 12:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Bembo10 on Today at 10:38:07 am
Agree 100% with the last comment. The main stand development had a positive Impact on the atmosphere for a few weeks but its a placebo. If people think that the new stand and over 60k fans will improve the atmosphere, it wont. What is needed is areas in the Kop where like minded people congregate, one in the Kop and one in the Anny Rd ala Palace. Even Arsenal have a section, all dressed in black who get things started. Obviously we wont go along those lines where we try to emulate ultras in a watered down version but wed do our own thing.

This group will Kickstart things and it will be easy to create a knock on affect around the ground as at the moment all three like minded people are spread out and its nigh on impossible to get started.

We've got a one off chance to do something with the Anny as that opens next season and that bring some life back to the ground.

306 have a go but it's always been in the worst possible place. You can't even see it from most of the ground, let alone hear it.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13064 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm »
Ban phones

At the ground I mean

Lol. Why did Anfield put in 5G or whatever it was. Get some sort of network blocker up and watch the atmosphere increase IMO
