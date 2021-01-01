First Post. Probably will be a long ramble. Read the forum off and on for a fair while, really enjoy it, but this thread can evoke strong feelings in me more than most. Dont read expecting too much new. Basically an overdue vent.



Agree with much of what's been written. We've been a special occasion crowd for a very long time now. I've been told by multiple people that there was a drop off in the average atmosphere around the end of the 70s. Can imagine at least a couple of reasons why that might be.



My first games were in the mid 80s and whilst the noise was not always great then and through the 90s, we could raise it during games and the periods of quiet were not as long. It's got gradually worse through the decades. The average game has a few minutes of half-hearted singing at the start, that then dies out around 10 minutes (give or take) and is follwed by an eerie silence. It's been that way for far too long. I reckon plenty of our support think it's normal because it's been that way for so long - 'that's just what happens at home games in the prem'. While the atmosphere at your average PL game isn't incredible, most grounds at least have some sort of hint that there are tens of thousands of humans sitting somewhere close to the pitch. What's worse, our support is rarely much better for the big games these days.



Probably similarly to others on this thread, I've always loved the footy for the atmosphere as much as the game. We have a manager who would relish a booming, chanting, singing, snarling kop. The most annoying thing for me is that we have loads of fans who would love to get to anfield and get behind the team - every game. You see it in the pubs and bars around the city, you see it in the passion of supporters groups who watch us all over the country and the world. It's been said in this thread that we've lost a generation and that the kids are different now. I agree to some extent but as others have said, our best atmospheres are often cup games - usually the league cup. What I've noticed at those games is a much younger crowd (including teenagers), both scouse and non-local, who want to make noise and get behind the team. There are still a few tourists, there are still some of the usual stale regulars, but they're far fewer in number and the atmosphere reflects it.



Personally I reckon the crowd have a massive effect on the team and therefore on results. I know thats not something everyone agrees with but I can never relate to the folks who shrug and say we've always made noise when we've felt like it, no big deal. We do actually have loads of supporters who would fill the ground and give the team a lift. We have loads around Liverpool, if they could sit with their mates. We have fans around the country and the world who love the club and were first drawn to it because of the culture and the mythos. But instead we've got the oldest crowd around (that's obvious to anyone paying attention), who are now seeped in a decades-long culture of going the game and hardly ever singing/chanting, mixed with and an avalanche of tourists - there to sample the sweet, sweet silence through their videos.



Of course in amongst that we have loads of great supporters too. Also, of course people can support how they like. No one has to sing and cheer and vocally get behind the lads. I dont make noise as much as I used to, but I still give it a go.

It will always be the teenage - 35 ish lot that will be the most boisterous and consistently noisy. The fuckers have the energy to do it. I don't know how its going to come about but we really do need to find a way of getting like-minded supporters sitting (standing) together on the kop ... and if we did likewise in the Anny Road we might actually be in a good position to out-sing all the away fans that make most of the noise at anfield these days.



Hands up, at this point in my life I'm not going to be the one to lead the charge to FSG, but I hope some group of young lads do - just to stop JK having to pretend he was impressed by the occasional slightly-above-abysmal atmosphere every so often, and to stop Luis Diaz giving those 'what the fuck is this?' looks up to the stands when all he can hear is the groaning and moaning. I reckon a bit of consistent support from the stands would go a long way - as well as make going the game much more enjoyable for many of us too.