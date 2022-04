Shout out to the 10 people around me creating most of the atmosphere in that area, kept it going throughout the second half despite how no one else was joining in. Atmosphere was obviously very good around 50-70 mins and the rest of the time it was ok. Not great considering its a European Cup semi final- a lot of people seeming not that arsed really. I'm used to 305 so that does skew my perspective so I might be a bit wrong on that.