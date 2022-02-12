From what I can see doing the rounds its looking like the king harry. that's where its been coming in all season anyway
I assume the bus doesn't come up past the Arkles anymore given the redevelopment that's going on?
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Comes up past the King Harry - Anfield Road is closed to traffic past the ground.
Oh shit yea totally forgot about the Annie Road being done! Thats good the bus welcomes were always better going past the King Harry
My scarf is making an appearance tonight. Everyone in the kop will hopefully bring theirs too. First leg at anfield and all to play for, it should be bouncing tonight
Can everyone please cheer the black Ellison's coach as well as our red one as judging by the Inside Anfield videos, that's the one the players come on now for some reason. I reckon Jurgen is on the red one on his own with his feet up and shades on.
What sort of time for the coach to be arriving by King Harry?
