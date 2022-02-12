« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1419146 times)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12800 on: Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 01:24:56 pm
From what I can see doing the rounds its looking like the king harry. that's where its been coming in all season anyway

Thanks mate
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12801 on: Yesterday at 01:57:00 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 01:04:52 pm
I assume the bus doesn't come up past the Arkles anymore given the redevelopment that's going on?

Comes up past the King Harry - Anfield Road is closed to traffic past the ground.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12802 on: Today at 06:16:11 am »
My scarf is making an appearance tonight. Everyone in the kop will hopefully bring theirs too. First leg at anfield and all to play for, it should be bouncing tonight
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12803 on: Today at 08:19:49 am »
 It has been superb recently
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12804 on: Today at 10:03:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:57:00 pm
Comes up past the King Harry - Anfield Road is closed to traffic past the ground.

Oh shit yea totally forgot about the Annie Road being done! Thats good the bus welcomes were  always better going past the King Harry
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12805 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:03:49 am
Oh shit yea totally forgot about the Annie Road being done! Thats good the bus welcomes were  always better going past the King Harry

Bus welcome was pretty poor against Benfica to be honest. Hopefully a lot more will be out for this one. I remember the Villarreal bus welcome in 2016 for the Europa Semi when it came up past the King Harry and the place was bouncing.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12806 on: Today at 11:56:44 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:16:11 am
My scarf is making an appearance tonight. Everyone in the kop will hopefully bring theirs too. First leg at anfield and all to play for, it should be bouncing tonight

Would love to see a packed Anfield with scarves and Ring of Fire again.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12807 on: Today at 12:21:26 pm »
Can everyone please cheer the black Ellison's coach as well as our red one as judging by the Inside Anfield videos, that's the one the players come on now for some reason. I reckon Jurgen is on the red one on his own with his feet up and shades on. ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12808 on: Today at 01:55:14 pm »
What sort of time for the coach to be arriving by King Harry?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12809 on: Today at 01:59:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:21:26 pm
Can everyone please cheer the black Ellison's coach as well as our red one as judging by the Inside Anfield videos, that's the one the players come on now for some reason. I reckon Jurgen is on the red one on his own with his feet up and shades on. ;D

I wondered about that, Jurgen got off the red one and the players all get off the black one.

Tabloids "Jurgen has lost the dressing room, players refuse to travel on the same coach"
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12810 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 01:55:14 pm
What sort of time for the coach to be arriving by King Harry?
The post going round twitter wants everyone there by 5.30. Id say more like six or half six but sure go early for the craic
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12811 on: Today at 02:15:42 pm »
I know they're a different proposition now, but last time they came to Anfield, the game was won before a ball was even kicked as they made their way through that crowd outside the ground.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12812 on: Today at 02:46:27 pm »
Their fans pretty good so far. Have taken over concert square
