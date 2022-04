Thought it was good to be honest. Was in the Annie 129. Everybody was standing for first ten minutes until the stewards made everyone sit. I have more empathy for Annie Roaders than Kopites because in those back four rows you can't see anything when people are standing. But even when sat, the atmosphere was very good for the Annie.



Had to walk past around four creatures at the end, holding up those signs. And they weren't kids. And despite the creatures - it was still good!



The Main Stand started a couple of songs. That's something you deffo didn't get in the old days.