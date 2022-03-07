It's all about expectation and people becoming familiar with success. When you are following a team that's lost it's 3rd game in about 50-odd and advanced to the QF of the CL whilst winning the league cup and still competing in the PL and FA Cup, you'd think people would be hugely enthused and excited. You'd expect that to translate to the atmosphere being amazing. That's not always the case. Mainly because expectation changes but also because there becomes a familiarity with winning and competing.



People expect this team to not only win but to win in style. It's based off the very high standards they've set over the last 4-5 seasons. People expect us to have a title challenge, expect us to advance far in the CL and expect us to compete fr domestic cups. That's the correct attitude. With our squad we should expect that. However, we can't expect the players to be faultless. There's always going to be individual games were the team or specific players dip below their normal high level. That has got to be expected and factored into any form of criticism.



I think a few years ago last night's game has an electric atmosphere. Even with the 2-0 lead. The fact we've gotten to 2 CL finals in last 4 years takes away some of the novelty of a R16 game. People quite quickly get accustomed to playing these types of game. Where there was once excitement and fervour, it's replaced with a sense of apathy. We saw it in the Rafa Benitez era. We were regularly getting to CL SF and QFs but atmosphere at those games gradually got worse going from 2004/05 through to 2009/10. I remember people complaining about having to play another QF or SF versus Chelsea. Imagine getting to the point where you are moaning about being in a CL QF or SF!



We are starting to see similar now. The atmosphere is considerably better than 2008-10 because we've won the league and other trophies recently. But that same change in the intensity of the atmosphere at big games is apparent. In saying all that I think it'll pick up in the QF and SF. Te opponents might have a big effect too. Imagine City in the CL QFs either side of the league fixture!