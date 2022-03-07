« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1393425 times)

Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12640 on: March 7, 2022, 10:56:13 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on March  6, 2022, 07:36:40 pm
I watched on a stream (weirdly one with Jim Beglin being quite negative about us, is he always like that?!)

Noticed a lot of the commentators shitting on us this season, always pointing out the negatives and never the positives. Its actually been quite annoying to listen to
Online Realgman

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12641 on: March 7, 2022, 11:10:36 am »
to be fair, Beglin is a bit negative in general, I dont think its directed just to us...dunno if yis heard this (was no way an accident ) :)
https://www.balls.ie/football/jim-beglin-releases-statement-497087
Offline ollick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12642 on: March 7, 2022, 01:02:07 pm »
I rarely watch the game on TV due to having a ST but I do watch a YOUTUBE channel called Dorking Uncovered, the narrator of the channel used to work for Sky and he said recently that they would always manipulate the crowd noise at PL matches, sometimes lowering the volume and sometimes adding noise (as we saw during behind closed doors games), make of that what you will.

Anyway bar the odd quiet game as mentioned already the atmosphere has been ok and I can see it ramping up as we head towards May.  Just need the stress heads to support rather than moan.

Fractured my elbow so this has taken ages to type with one hand.

Finished
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12643 on: March 7, 2022, 01:36:39 pm »
Quote from: ollick on March  7, 2022, 01:02:07 pm
I rarely watch the game on TV due to having a ST but I do watch a YOUTUBE channel called Dorking Uncovered, the narrator of the channel used to work for Sky and he said recently that they would always manipulate the crowd noise at PL matches, sometimes lowering the volume and sometimes adding noise (as we saw during behind closed doors games), make of that what you will.

Anyway bar the odd quiet game as mentioned already the atmosphere has been ok and I can see it ramping up as we head towards May.  Just need the stress heads to support rather than moan.

Fractured my elbow so this has taken ages to type with one hand.

Finished
That doesn't surprise me. They always seem to have the away fans mic right up, but the Kop right down. It's bizarre that a few hundred singing a shite chant in the away end can often come across louder than thousands on the Kop.

Speedy recovery with that elbow.  :)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12644 on: March 7, 2022, 01:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  7, 2022, 02:26:18 am
The son of the wifes friend is a steward at Goodson. It was him who called in the medics at the FA cup game last Thursday for a guy with a suspected stroke and got the game paused. Turns out the guy had fallen fast asleep and fell off his seat.

 ;D
:lmao
Online meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12645 on: Yesterday at 08:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  7, 2022, 02:26:18 am
The son of the wifes friend is a steward at Goodson. It was him who called in the medics at the FA cup game last Thursday for a guy with a suspected stroke and got the game paused. Turns out the guy had fallen fast asleep and fell off his seat.

 ;D

Obviously hoping whoever it was is ok but this couldnt help but come to mind a minute ago
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12646 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm »
Fair play to all the lads in 221 anny road. Refused to sit when stewards demanded it. Created an atmosphere in at least the back three rows. Class
Online jillc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12647 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  7, 2022, 02:26:18 am
The son of the wifes friend is a steward at Goodson. It was him who called in the medics at the FA cup game last Thursday for a guy with a suspected stroke and got the game paused. Turns out the guy had fallen fast asleep and fell off his seat.

 ;D

I am amazed by that, I think Everton are one of the most entertaining sides in the country at the moment. I never fail to be entertained by their latest antics. He should be grateful  ;D
Offline actwithoutwords

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12648 on: Today at 12:06:37 am »
Not at our best tonight. Though second half we woke up a bit.
In lower main for the first time. Quiet.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12649 on: Today at 12:58:23 am »
Right I'm going to get right to it.

The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.

The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.

How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!

Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12650 on: Today at 09:33:23 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:58:23 am
Right I'm going to get right to it.

The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.

The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.

How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!

It seems like a very recent thing. I do agree, get rid of those stupid cardboard signs.

The atmosphere was pretty poor again. Decent at the start and it picked up a bit once they got the goal. We couldve easily got knocked out last night and we didnt play our part. 

I mentioned it in a previous thread but there were some special atmospheres when we transitioned from a Europa league team to a full fledged champions league one in the early Klopp days. We take it more for granted now and with that level of expectancy it means were more laid back.

Would love to get to an away game to get a feeling for the atmosphere again as those nights at anfield are very far and few between right now. Were a tourist club!
Online VVM

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12651 on: Today at 09:40:08 am »
I can't remember the last good atmosphere I was in the ground for at this point. A few rows in front of me a couple must have recorded the entire game on their phones last night.
Offline Sharado

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12652 on: Today at 09:49:36 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:58:23 am
Right I'm going to get right to it.

The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.

The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.

How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!

It's pathetic. Genuinely would like to see stewards fuck these things off it knocks me sick.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12653 on: Today at 09:52:13 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:58:23 am
Right I'm going to get right to it.

The puppet parents and fully grown adults need to get out of the stadium with their stupid "PLS SIR CAN I HAVE YOUR SHIRT" art attack cardboard signs.

The full front row of the lower looked like a WWE event, laminated signs.

How has this become a thing?!?? Why are you trying to make a player sign your scarf during the match too!!

It has been mentioned many times over the last few seasons since it started becoming a common thing to do. Get rid of it to fuck. The players should stop giving their shirts to these people and maybe they'd go away.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12654 on: Today at 09:53:19 am »
I have a season ticket in the Main Stand - not the loudest by any means but generally alright most nights.

Last night I had a couple of lads from down south somewhere (I assume London but who knows really). This is usually fine except these ones were spending the entire game just talking shit about us - saying the performance was Dogshit, saying Jones and Trent was terrible, and saying we were getting battered at all times. Probably the worst matchgoers I have heard for a long long time
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12655 on: Today at 11:04:52 am »
Was good to see a full away end last night.

Shite those European games with hardly any away fans.
Offline Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12656 on: Today at 11:28:11 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 11:04:52 am
Was good to see a full away end last night.

Shite those European games with hardly any away fans.

Like the reverse of the domestic games where it was great to see a nearly empty Norwich end last week, rather than listen to the usual shit.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12657 on: Today at 11:30:49 am »
Thought it started off really good, especially on the Kop. Dwindled a bit no doubt due to the performance and people getting edgy but overall was a good atmosphere and pretty constant singing and support on the Kop.
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12658 on: Today at 11:39:50 am »
Thought it was alright until Inter scored. Expected a loud response then (and even more so once Sanchez got sent off), but the ground was very quiet. Far too much negativity as well- seems to be an expectation (certainly around where I was in Upper main) for every pass to be perfect and when it's not people start moaning. People don't appreciate this team. We dominated the game last night (but were incredibly unlucky infront of goal) and saw off a very good Inter side. Embarrassing atmosphere at times. Players deserve far better.
Online Jookie

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12659 on: Today at 11:56:12 am »
It's all about expectation and people becoming familiar with success. When you are following a team that's lost it's 3rd game in about 50-odd and advanced to the QF of the CL whilst winning the league cup and still competing in the PL and FA Cup, you'd think people would be hugely enthused and excited. You'd expect that to translate to the atmosphere being amazing. That's not always the case. Mainly because expectation changes but also because there becomes a familiarity with winning and competing.

People expect this team to not only win but to win in style. It's based off the very high standards they've set over the last 4-5 seasons. People expect us to have a title challenge, expect us to advance far in the CL and expect us to compete fr domestic cups. That's the correct attitude. With our squad we should expect that. However, we can't expect the players to be faultless. There's always going to be individual games were the team or specific players dip below their normal high level. That has got to be expected and factored into any form of criticism.

I think a few years ago last night's game has an electric atmosphere. Even with the 2-0 lead. The fact we've gotten to 2 CL finals in last 4 years takes away some of the novelty of a R16 game. People quite quickly get accustomed to playing these types of game. Where there was once excitement and fervour, it's replaced with a sense of apathy. We saw it in the Rafa Benitez era. We were regularly getting to CL SF and QFs but atmosphere at those games gradually got worse going from 2004/05 through to 2009/10. I remember people complaining about having to play another QF or SF versus Chelsea. Imagine getting to the point where you are moaning about being in a CL QF or SF!

We are starting to see similar now. The atmosphere is considerably better than 2008-10 because we've won the league and other trophies recently. But that same change in the intensity of the atmosphere at big games is apparent. In saying all that I think it'll pick up in the QF and SF. Te opponents might have a big effect too. Imagine City in the CL QFs either side of the league fixture!
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12660 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm »
For loudness it was again the best its been all season, early on before kick off and for first 10 minutes and then the first 20 of the second half especially. The sending off came so quickly that we never needed to turn it up after that. Must admit with the way its been all season I was a bit concerned for the CL knockouts but not now once the big guns come we will dial it up as we normally do.
Online VVM

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12661 on: Today at 12:09:29 pm »
So many moaning around me when we were passing it round in the 85th, desperate for us to either get it in the box or have a hit and hope from 40 yards. Couldn't believe what I was hearing, there was only 1 goal in it and they can't score if we've got the ball lads.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12662 on: Today at 12:17:33 pm »
Was a couple of other Curtis bashers a few rows from me, just all fucking game too and when he made a good pass not joining in with any applause, like what the fuck is that about? It's like a need to be a twat and spout venom, I guess they carry that shit on outside too, sad as fuck. Nothing wrong with having a moan but to the extent it becomes your entire mission at the game to be miserable then what's the fucking point? Desperate for him to fail so they can say "I told you so".

A usual by us where our ACS seats are there were some really funny guys screaming at Vidal and his haircut and joining in with songs which made it a bit more fun thankfully, otherwise it'd be a bit depressing.

Agree with the expectations point. I think thats a factor and also a lot of people, as did some players by the looks of it, think we were through already, so just watch us going through the motions. I expect and hope the next games that become tighter and more important will produce what we all know to be one of the best atmospheres in Europe.
Online HomesickRed

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12663 on: Today at 12:35:21 pm »
The atmosphere was okay and pretty much what you would expect for this tie, given that it's only the last 16 and we were two nil up.
Chelsea 2005 and Barcelona 2019 don't come around too often. That's why they are the stuff of legend.
Online meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12664 on: Today at 12:40:19 pm »
You could quite clearly hear the Inter fans signing  Questa è una biblioteca? after 5 minutes.
Online Jookie

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12665 on: Today at 12:43:32 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 12:09:29 pm
have a hit and hope from 40 yards.

Anyone who shouts 'Shoot' when someone has the ball 25-30 yards out needs binning in my opinion. Worse than the people holding signs up asking for a players shirt.

Anyone who highly rates long range shooting as a key attribute needs to get back to the 90's or early 00's when everyone loved a long ranger. There's a reason why teams hardly shoot from long range any more. It's one of the lowest % ways of scoring, along with corners. Direct free-kicks are another. Even the absolute best have about a 10% chance of scoring at max.
Online meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12666 on: Today at 12:50:32 pm »
It would certainly appear that at least 87% of people who go to the match need binning.
Online Spongebob Redpants

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12667 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:40:19 pm
You could quite clearly hear the Inter fans signing  Questa è una biblioteca? after 5 minutes.

HaHa  ;D
Online jonnypb

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12668 on: Today at 12:52:46 pm »
It was decent, but not great for a European night.  It's hard to get any type of Atmosphere going before KO with how loud the music is in the ground!!!  I though it was loudest round about 50 mins for a period of time.  The amount of people leaving at 85 mins was a joke when the tie was still in the balance.
