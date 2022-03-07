Was a couple of other Curtis bashers a few rows from me, just all fucking game too and when he made a good pass not joining in with any applause, like what the fuck is that about? It's like a need to be a twat and spout venom, I guess they carry that shit on outside too, sad as fuck. Nothing wrong with having a moan but to the extent it becomes your entire mission at the game to be miserable then what's the fucking point? Desperate for him to fail so they can say "I told you so".
A usual by us where our ACS seats are there were some really funny guys screaming at Vidal and his haircut and joining in with songs which made it a bit more fun thankfully, otherwise it'd be a bit depressing.
Agree with the expectations point. I think thats a factor and also a lot of people, as did some players by the looks of it, think we were through already, so just watch us going through the motions. I expect and hope the next games that become tighter and more important will produce what we all know to be one of the best atmospheres in Europe.