Atmosphere at Anfield

Big Bamber

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 3, 2022, 05:48:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March  3, 2022, 05:01:40 pm
That's our business though. We're not there to entertain the away fans. Chanting about libraries and shit support is just really tiresome and adds absolutely nothing to the atmosphere or backing the players on the pitch.

The Norwich league game was pretty good anyway all things considered.

Correct but we are there to inspire the Reds.
KevLFC

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 3, 2022, 10:49:23 pm
Could always improve the atmosphere by moving the away fans near the kop, under the scoreboard in the Dalglish stand will do!. I think atmosphere is better when trying to inspire the team when struggling or we know it is going to be tough. I think the expectation we will win most games has an effect in a weird way, like fans just turn up and we win anyway even when not at our best.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 01:21:42 am
I think atmosphere against Norwich will always be average because weve smashed them so many times over the years in recent memory that its just expected we will beat them nowadays. Seriously how many times have we scored more than 3 goals vs Norwich in the last 10 years?

Nvm found it

In the last 10 years weve played Norwich 13 times and won 12 and drawn 1. Weve scored 43 goals and only conceded 13

So average score vs Norwich is 3-1. Hence why I think an atmosphere will always suffer against them, as weve just been ingrained to expect a win vs them and there is no rivalry
Thornpipe

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 01:31:56 am
Their was a drop init last night agreed but it's to be expected after such a great weekend to come back and play Norwich for the 4th time this season, in an FA cup game with our second team out (mostly) at a mid week discusting kick off time for of 20:15. Plus the fact inter is next week.

At the end of the day we got the win and have a great chance for another day out in Wembley. Saturday we go again, tough game against West ham. And I wouldn't mind taking a certain midfielder off them this summer.

Come on red men ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 02:35:35 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March  4, 2022, 01:21:42 am
I think atmosphere against Norwich will always be average because weve smashed them so many times over the years in recent memory that its just expected we will beat them nowadays. Seriously how many times have we scored more than 3 goals vs Norwich in the last 10 years?

Nvm found it

In the last 10 years weve played Norwich 13 times and won 12 and drawn 1. Weve scored 43 goals and only conceded 13

So average score vs Norwich is 3-1. Hence why I think an atmosphere will always suffer against them, as weve just been ingrained to expect a win vs them and there is no rivalry
I feel cheated. We once drove to Norwich and back twice in a week to see us play them in the League and the FA Cup. Both were 0-0.  :butt
KaiNo7

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 03:46:35 am
After the cardiff game which was the most embarrassing atmosphere I have ever witnessed, last night was much better! Sounded like it was better in lower Annie then the Kop though 🤔
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 11:46:40 am
Quote from: KaiNo7 on March  4, 2022, 03:46:35 am
After the cardiff game which was the most embarrassing atmosphere I have ever witnessed, last night was much better! Sounded like it was better in lower Annie then the Kop though 🤔

I don't know if it was because we were at the back of the Lower Annie and so the sound gets cut off, but I barely heard a peep from the Kop all game. There definitely seemed to be more coming from our end. Mind you I also didn't hear a single Norwich fan even after they scored, so I reckon it was an acoustics issue more then anything.

I didn't realise the sight-lines from the back of the Lower Anny were quite so shit either. The atmosphere was helped by everyone being allowed to stand - but its probably the first time I've been in the ground with everyone standing and wishing they would sit. At least that will be fixed as soon as the expansion is completed.
KaiNo7

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 12:08:11 pm
I didnt hear a peep from the Norwich either. Given that away fans are usually the die hards having a day out, pretty pathetic
Barneylfc∗

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 04:30:34 pm
Quote from: KaiNo7 on March  4, 2022, 12:08:11 pm
I didnt hear a peep from the Norwich either. Given that away fans are usually the die hards having a day out, pretty pathetic

Full credit to those that made the journey whether they were a wall of noise or not. Disgraceful putting the game at that time knowing for a lot of them, they face a 4 and a half hour journey home.
El Lobo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 04:32:08 pm
Yeah fucking hell, they were saying they probably wouldn't be home until 6 the next morning if they went by train, or a fucking grim car drive to get back for about 3AM.
Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 06:22:05 pm
Quote from: KaiNo7 on March  4, 2022, 03:46:35 am
After the cardiff game which was the most embarrassing atmosphere I have ever witnessed, last night was much better! Sounded like it was better in lower Annie then the Kop though 🤔

It was what you'd expect for a midday kick off on a cold Sunday in January against a bottom end Championship side.

Once the new stand is complete though and the away fans are more in the corner, we need to use that as a vocal home end.
Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 07:39:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  4, 2022, 04:30:34 pm
Full credit to those that made the journey whether they were a wall of noise or not. Disgraceful putting the game at that time knowing for a lot of them, they face a 4 and a half hour journey home.

I was initially surprised by how few of them came over, but then I thought that few of them would want to be doing that trip just to see another defeat to Liverpool. Also, kick-off was stupidly late.

As I said further up the thread, we did that trip twice in a week to see us play them in both the cup and the league. First trip we stayed over in a B&B, the second we drove there and back same day. At least they were daytime games, but the trip is a bugger.

If they sung much the other night it didn't come across much on TV, although the commentary said they didn't stop singing all game.  :o

All I heard was ''yellows, yellows...'' and ''is this a library?''  ::)  That was about it.
rob1966

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 07:57:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  4, 2022, 07:39:11 pm
I was initially surprised by how few of them came over, but then I thought that few of them would want to be doing that trip just to see another defeat to Liverpool. Also, kick-off was stupidly late.

As I said further up the thread, we did that trip twice in a week to see us play them in both the cup and the league. First trip we stayed over in a B&B, the second we drove there and back same day. At least they were daytime games, but the trip is a bugger.

If they sung much the other night it didn't come across much on TV, although the commentary said they didn't stop singing all game.  :o

All I heard was ''yellows, yellows...'' and ''is this a library?''  ::)  That was about it.

If the game had gone to ET and pens, we were looking at about an 11pm out the ground or so, then what 20-30 mins for their coaches to start leaving? They'd be looking at 4am home or worse. I got out of the Stanley Park car park at 10:20 and with a slight detour to show my lad where I used to live, we got home at half 11.
Fazak_Red

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 08:12:12 pm
They were actually pretty noisy to be fair and actually had some songs about their own team.
ScubaSteve

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 10:47:06 pm
Quote from: OOS on March  3, 2022, 09:25:50 am
Why do we blast Thunderstruck before games. It's fucking awful.

Fair play to the Norwich fans there last night, some ballache of a midweek journey for a 8:15 kick off. If we went to extra time or pens, they would be getting home as people are getting into work.  ;D

This! What is with this song being played before every game. Its too loud to get the fans going over it
bradders1011

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 4, 2022, 11:13:12 pm
From the Kop I definitely heard the Norwich end doing "Let's pretend we've scored a goal" and then counting down to the 'celebration.'

Funnily enough about 5 minutes before they scored.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 5, 2022, 12:05:32 am
I was front of Kop and they certainly did start singing the last 20 minutes at least cos I remember their We scored a goal and how shit must you be after they did.
KaiNo7

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 5, 2022, 08:29:17 am
Quote from: Fromola on March  4, 2022, 06:22:05 pm
It was what you'd expect for a midday kick off on a cold Sunday in January against a bottom end Championship side.

Once the new stand is complete though and the away fans are more in the corner, we need to use that as a vocal home end.

Midday kick off against championship team I was under no illusions, I knew it would be shit. But I didnt expect to come away embarrassed. That was as bad as it could possibly get. Absolute zero whole game. Can only speak as I found it, worst ever
Corbykop

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 5, 2022, 08:57:49 am
When the 'is this a library' chant or similar from the away jokers starts why not when they've finished just applaud them? That would be taking the piss and might shut them up!
Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 5, 2022, 09:04:00 am
Quote from: KaiNo7 on March  5, 2022, 08:29:17 am
Midday kick off against championship team I was under no illusions, I knew it would be shit. But I didnt expect to come away embarrassed. That was as bad as it could possibly get. Absolute zero whole game. Can only speak as I found it, worst ever

Yeah, but there's plenty of games like that over the years, under every manager we've had.  And the typical Cardiff home game will be the same at their ground, especially against a team in a lower division in the cup.
Crosby Nick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 5, 2022, 03:26:27 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on March  5, 2022, 08:57:49 am
When the 'is this a library' chant or similar from the away jokers starts why not when they've finished just applaud them? That would be taking the piss and might shut them up!

A bit of shushing would be appropriate at that point.
afc turkish

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 5, 2022, 03:31:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  5, 2022, 03:26:27 pm
A bit of shushing would be appropriate at that point.

"Paging Reece James, paging Reece James, please pick up the white courtesy phone..."
meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
March 5, 2022, 03:37:34 pm
Sing for the big clubs, we only sing for the big clubs would be more appropriate.
iamnant

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:30:11 am
Was in the lower Kenny yesterday for the first time in a few years -- Christ, I've heard more noise in a morgue! They only piped up to immediately demand people sit down if they dared stand up plus one little Tory prick disgusted with the taking the knee. Mad.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 12:44:03 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 09:30:11 am
Was in the lower Kenny yesterday for the first time in a few years -- Christ, I've heard more noise in a morgue! They only piped up to immediately demand people sit down if they dared stand up plus one little Tory prick disgusted with the taking the knee. Mad.

Odd. Completely different from the Cup game in there. Although I think the Premier League crowd always is different.

All in all I thought it sounded decent over the telly.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:04:01 pm
Besides the Arsenal game, I thought yesterday was the best it has been on the Kop all season though on the TV it came across as very quiet all over. Understandably the last 10 minutes was tense but unlike years ago no groans just singing to spur the team to find that extra last bit of effort to see it out. Hopefully it keeps building and building as we head to the crunch part of the season, warmer weather and bigger games should see to that. Pretty sure theres gonna be a few games were its gonna be really rocking before the end.
gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:38:29 pm
Any reason why there were a load of G4S type stewards on the kop yesterday?
rob1966

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 02:04:10 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:38:29 pm
Any reason why there were a load of G4S type stewards on the kop yesterday?

Only done Leeds and Norwich this season, but they were there to stop people going up past row 62 into 306 as loads try go up and stand there. Dunno if the club are employing them as they are impartial, ie they don't have the rapport that you build with the stewards when you see them every home game.
redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 02:08:49 pm
Thought it was pretty good yesterday. West Ham seemed quiter than usual as well I thought. Still had the usual Sign On and Gerrard songs though the fucking Tory weirdos.
RogerTheRed

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:21:35 pm
I was Kop end of Lower Main and I thought it was noticeably louder for much of the match yes. Even got Allez Allez started by Main Stand Upper.
Red_Mist

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:36:40 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:08:49 pm
Thought it was pretty good yesterday. West Ham seemed quiter than usual as well I thought. Still had the usual Sign On and Gerrard songs though the fucking Tory weirdos.
I watched on a stream (weirdly one with Jim Beglin being quite negative about us, is he always like that?!) and thought it sounded really good. You could tell there were times where all four stands were getting involved. Love hearing it like that. Sounds like nowhere else.
ABJ

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:10:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:04:10 pm
Only done Leeds and Norwich this season, but they were there to stop people going up past row 62 into 306 as loads try go up and stand there. Dunno if the club are employing them as they are impartial, ie they don't have the rapport that you build with the stewards when you see them every home game.
I spoke to one of them yesterday, turned out that he supports Man Utd! They did a decent job yesterday but I did say to him good luck in trying to do the same on Tuesday as it will be way worse.
Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 08:10:23 pm
I spoke to one of them yesterday, turned out that he supports Man Utd! They did a decent job yesterday but I did say to him good luck in trying to do the same on Tuesday as it will be way worse.
My neighbour is a steward at both Anfield and The Pit. He said liverpool bring stewards in from all over the place. The Shite had some down from Blackburn too. Apparently there is a shortage of stewards due to the pandemic. He was saying how when crowds were allowed back into grounds, some games were very close to being called off due to clubs struggling to get enough stewards in.
Timbo's Goals

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 02:26:18 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm
My neighbour is a steward at both Anfield and The Pit. He said liverpool bring stewards in from all over the place. The Shite had some down from Blackburn too. Apparently there is a shortage of stewards due to the pandemic. He was saying how when crowds were allowed back into grounds, some games were very close to being called off due to clubs struggling to get enough stewards in.

The son of the wifes friend is a steward at Goodson. It was him who called in the medics at the FA cup game last Thursday for a guy with a suspected stroke and got the game paused. Turns out the guy had fallen fast asleep and fell off his seat.

 ;D
meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 07:10:47 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:26:18 am
The son of the wifes friend is a steward at Goodson. It was him who called in the medics at the FA cup game last Thursday for a guy with a suspected stroke and got the game paused. Turns out the guy had fallen fast asleep and fell off his seat.

 ;D

No wonder games keep getting stopped!
