Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1386210 times)

Offline gazzam1963

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12560 on: February 23, 2022, 09:48:20 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on February 20, 2022, 06:47:09 pm

Would be good if they stood up and we could bounce songs back and forth , oh when the reds  end to end etc


They used to do that in the late 70s with the old anny road anny road , give us a song  with the quick return of  kopites are gobshites 
Online rob1966

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12561 on: February 23, 2022, 09:59:22 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on February 23, 2022, 09:48:20 am
They used to do that in the late 70s with the old anny road anny road , give us a song  with the quick return of  kopites are gobshites 

Usually followed with "scousers aggro" as it kicked off in the corner with the away fans
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12562 on: February 23, 2022, 10:01:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2022, 09:59:22 am
Usually followed with "scousers aggro" as it kicked off in the corner with the away fans

Yeah Rob with about 3000 14 to 24 years old who wouldnt be seen dead on the kop in them days
Online rob1966

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12563 on: February 23, 2022, 10:21:14 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on February 23, 2022, 10:01:46 am
Yeah Rob with about 3000 14 to 24 years old who wouldnt be seen dead on the kop in them days

Used to go in the North with my Dad and younger brother, the scalls from school went in the South and yeah, they all said they wouldn't be seen dead in the Kop and then regaled with stories of what went on.
Offline SingFongFC

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12564 on: February 23, 2022, 11:05:16 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 21, 2022, 05:10:31 pm
Not the club / stewards fault, those are the laws they have to work to and if they don't then the club faces the action.

But what exactly are those laws? How can it be that one half of the same stand are allowed to stand all game, every game and home fans are made to sit down? Also, theres a decent amount of PL clubs (Leeds for example, noticed it on Sunday) where both ends stand all game. Do they face sanctions every other week for that then, under these laws?

I really dont get why they installed the rails at that end to be honest. Its so frustrating having been in there the last few games, people trying to get an atmosphere going and then being forced down.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12565 on: February 24, 2022, 10:09:23 am »
80% of the upper main stand joining in with stand up if you hate man u. 🤮
Online rob1966

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12566 on: February 24, 2022, 10:14:58 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on February 21, 2022, 05:13:45 pm
There's a lot of confusion about railed seating vs safe standing.

What are the rules on railed seating. First time at the game since they went in and it was weird looking at the Anny and seeing the rails but people sitting.

Kop was a bit chaotic last night, stewards at row 62 checking tickets to make sure you were allowed in the back rows, yet 4 fellas in our 2 seats when we got there, loads standing on the steps, far more people stood there than there should have been. My lad loved it.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12567 on: February 24, 2022, 10:37:57 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 24, 2022, 10:09:23 am
80% of the upper main stand joining in with stand up if you hate man u. 🤮

That was grim. Loudly and quickly sung over by the Kop with Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool thankfully.
Offline Jookie

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12568 on: February 24, 2022, 10:52:24 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 24, 2022, 10:09:23 am
80% of the upper main stand joining in with stand up if you hate man u. 🤮

Individuals should be identified using CCTV cameras and via records of who bought tickets in those seats and banned from future games.

I'd say a 12 month ban would be appropriate but i'm quite a lenient fella.
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12569 on: February 24, 2022, 10:57:35 am »
Quote from: Jookie on February 24, 2022, 10:52:24 am
Individuals should be identified using CCTV cameras and via records of who bought tickets in those seats and banned from future games.

I'd say a 12 month ban would be appropriate but i'm quite a lenient fella.

Nothing but a lifetime ban will suffice - need to stamp out this kind of wool behaviour .
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12570 on: February 24, 2022, 01:17:10 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 24, 2022, 10:37:57 am
That was grim. Loudly and quickly sung over by the Kop with Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool thankfully.

The Kop response should have been, We all F'n hate Leeds, dam busters.
Online rob1966

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12571 on: February 24, 2022, 02:59:11 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 24, 2022, 10:09:23 am
80% of the upper main stand joining in with stand up if you hate man u. 🤮

Some blerts tried to start "We all Leeds scum, we all hate Leeds scum" in the Kop last night, that was quickly sung over.
Offline Sharado

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12572 on: February 24, 2022, 03:06:28 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 24, 2022, 10:09:23 am
80% of the upper main stand joining in with stand up if you hate man u. 🤮

Couldn't get my head around it. Plenty around us in the annie joined in too. Was like we were at a panto or something.
Online Ossie T

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12573 on: February 24, 2022, 04:29:04 pm »
These kind of chants usually start in the lower main stand where the daytrippers near to the away fans start a moronic chant, which then gets latched onto by the wools in the upper main and it quickly  spread's to U9 after which the Kop will put a stop to it by drowning it out with LIVERPOOL.

Offline Thornpipe

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12574 on: February 24, 2022, 04:57:53 pm »
Should have seen it against Norwich, Anny road. when we scored to make it 2-1 everyone around me jumped up and started the dreaded your not singing anymore. I was cringing and wanted the ground to swallow me.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12575 on: February 24, 2022, 05:40:31 pm »
Who are yer to Bordeaux was the lowest point
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12576 on: February 24, 2022, 07:05:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 24, 2022, 02:59:11 pm
Some blerts tried to start "We all Leeds scum, we all hate Leeds scum" in the Kop last night, that was quickly sung over.
Dickheads. That's a Man United song.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12577 on: February 24, 2022, 07:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Thornpipe on February 24, 2022, 04:57:53 pm
Should have seen it against Norwich, Anny road. when we scored to make it 2-1 everyone around me jumped up and started the dreaded your not singing anymore. I was cringing and wanted the ground to swallow me.
This is not a criticism of you or anyone else, but I'm wondering when that chant suddenly became off limits for many. It got sung loads in the 80s and no one thought anything of it.

It's even sung when we took over Goodison in the 1985 FA Cup Semi against the Mancs. It certainly wasn't wool central that day. It was often sung on the Spion Kop too.

I can't say I'm a big fan of it, I'm just wondering when it became taboo, as I can't recall.

You can make it out after our goals in this video. Also, any excuse to post a video of the Gwladys Street End looking the best it ever has.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RvdlXpjtxDA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RvdlXpjtxDA</a>
Online rob1966

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12578 on: February 24, 2022, 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 24, 2022, 07:05:42 pm
Dickheads. That's a Man United song.

Yeah fucking dopes

Quote from: Son of Spion on February 24, 2022, 07:15:04 pm
This is not a criticism of you or anyone else, but I'm wondering when that chant suddenly became off limits for many. It got sung loads in the 80s and no one thought anything of it.

It's even sung when we took over Goodison in the 1985 FA Cup Semi against the Mancs. It certainly wasn't wool central that day. It was often sung on the Spion Kop too.

I can't say I'm a big fan of it, I'm just wondering when it became taboo, as I can't recall.

You can make it out after our goals in this video. Also, any excuse to post a video of the Gwladys Street End looking the best it ever has.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RvdlXpjtxDA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RvdlXpjtxDA</a>

I've thought that too, belted that out on the Kop hundreds of times as a teenager, whole kop would sing it.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12579 on: February 24, 2022, 10:14:20 pm »
Think it's been out of the question since the Soccer AM-ification of lower league/mid-table whopper support.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12580 on: February 25, 2022, 11:15:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 24, 2022, 07:05:42 pm
Dickheads. That's a Man United song.

As I said, "We all fukn hate Leeds" to dambusters would have been the correct response.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12581 on: February 26, 2022, 01:20:12 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on February 25, 2022, 11:15:06 am
As I said, "We all fukn hate Leeds" to dambusters would have been the correct response.

Great song. Seems to have been forgotten. Sad as it used to sound amazing.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12582 on: Today at 12:58:57 am »
Shout out to the absolute crack head in the lower kenny who thought he was at the back of the kop trying to get songs going
Online OOS

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12583 on: Today at 09:25:50 am »
Why do we blast Thunderstruck before games. It's fucking awful.

Fair play to the Norwich fans there last night, some ballache of a midweek journey for a 8:15 kick off. If we went to extra time or pens, they would be getting home as people are getting into work.  ;D
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12584 on: Today at 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:58:57 am
Shout out to the absolute crack head in the lower kenny who thought he was at the back of the kop trying to get songs going
May as well try. Good luck in there mind
Offline Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12585 on: Today at 10:03:42 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:25:50 am
Why do we blast Thunderstruck before games. It's fucking awful.

Fair play to the Norwich fans there last night, some ballache of a midweek journey for a 8:15 kick off. If we went to extra time or pens, they would be getting home as people are getting into work.  ;D

Less away fans the better as well from other English clubs. Less inane noise and giving us shit all game.

That little corner of the anny is where the away fans will be in the new stand but over the 2 tiers.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12586 on: Today at 10:34:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:03:42 am
That little corner of the anny is where the away fans will be in the new stand but over the 2 tiers.

oooh. Is this confirmed?  Please let it be so.

Man City took this approach a few seasons ago at the Emptihad.  Crafty c*nts seriously dented our away atmosphere.    One thin strip of away fans covering a couple of tiers.  Feral scruffy Mancs either side of us frothing at the mouth.  Its really shit there now compared to when we were all in the lower tier pitch level.

Then there's European clubs visiting Anfield with prime away specs.  (Not that it usually does their team any good like).  But when we go away in Europe, we are almost always stuck away in the gods.

Been saying it for years. Away fans should be stuck in the gods at Anfield.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12587 on: Today at 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:34:02 am
oooh. Is this confirmed?  Please let it be so.

Man City took this approach a few seasons ago at the Emptihad.  Crafty c*nts seriously dented our away atmosphere.    One thin strip of away fans covering a couple of tiers.  Feral scruffy Mancs either side of us frothing at the mouth.  Its really shit there now compared to when we were all in the lower tier pitch level.

Then there's European clubs visiting Anfield with prime away specs.  (Not that it usually does their team any good like).  But when we go away in Europe, we are almost always stuck away in the gods.

Been saying it for years. Away fans should be stuck in the gods at Anfield.
Completely agree and think it's another example of us being too nice. I'm trying to think of teams that play a half of each home game with away fans pretty much behind one of the goals.
Online Alan_X

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12588 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 24, 2022, 10:14:58 am
What are the rules on railed seating. First time at the game since they went in and it was weird looking at the Anny and seeing the rails but people sitting.

Kop was a bit chaotic last night, stewards at row 62 checking tickets to make sure you were allowed in the back rows, yet 4 fellas in our 2 seats when we got there, loads standing on the steps, far more people stood there than there should have been. My lad loved it.

Rail seating has been allowed as a safety measure. It's seating (the clue is in the name) with a safety rail to prevent people falling forward if fans stand up when there's a goal or something like that.

Rail seats can be used for safe standing (standing throughout the game) but that's not offically allowed in Premier League grounds.

Stewards in some areas of some grounds are turning a blind eye and allowing people to stand all game, but being in a rail seat doesn't give you the legal right to stand throughout the match. That would require new legislation.
Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12589 on: Today at 11:21:44 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:52:15 am
Completely agree and think it's another example of us being too nice. I'm trying to think of teams that play a half of each home game with away fans pretty much behind one of the goals.

Its against Premier League rules to have away fans in the God's.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #12590 on: Today at 11:22:24 am »
The rules state for league games at least that away fans need to be given pitch side prime seats. Newcastle and united have an exception due to being unable ti segregate properly
