Should have seen it against Norwich, Anny road. when we scored to make it 2-1 everyone around me jumped up and started the dreaded your not singing anymore. I was cringing and wanted the ground to swallow me.



This is not a criticism of you or anyone else, but I'm wondering when that chant suddenly became off limits for many. It got sung loads in the 80s and no one thought anything of it.It's even sung when we took over Goodison in the 1985 FA Cup Semi against the Mancs. It certainly wasn't wool central that day. It was often sung on the Spion Kop too.I can't say I'm a big fan of it, I'm just wondering when it became taboo, as I can't recall.You can make it out after our goals in this video. Also, any excuse to post a video of the Gwladys Street End looking the best it ever has.