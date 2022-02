Started going to the match early 80’s, no way was I allowed to wear anything to show we were Liverpool fans, no colours worn, my dad wouldn’t let us, due mainly to not standing out to the away fans. I do wear my dad's scarf to the match now, and that has only been since he wasn’t able to go himself. I used to get annoyed with the lack of noise in the 80’s wasn’t a cauldron of noise every week then either.