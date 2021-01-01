« previous next »
emitime

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11920 on: Today at 04:46:16 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:30:15 pm
It'd be even better if we could get rid of 306 who put too much emphasis on ticking every song on their hymm list. It really is counter productive when they burst into poor scouser tommy when defending a corner, or Every other Saturday when we have a last minute corner.

I did have a bit of a laugh in the Milan game where we were really building a head of steam, team and Anfield in tandem, making life utterly miserable for them... Then Every Other Saturday starts up and pretty much kills the atmosphere dead. It's really not a song that works all the time.
Lad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11921 on: Today at 04:52:03 pm
Quote from: emitime on Today at 04:46:16 pm
I did have a bit of a laugh in the Milan game where we were really building a head of steam, team and Anfield in tandem, making life utterly miserable for them... Then Every Other Saturday starts up and pretty much kills the atmosphere dead. It's really not a song that works all the time.

But then again FOAR gets sung about half a dozen times minimum every game and without sounding controversial here, it is a bit of a dirge.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11922 on: Today at 06:01:11 pm
Not having that, one of our best chants when sung at the right speed and in unison.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11923 on: Today at 07:10:40 pm
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 12:19:45 pm
First half was shit.  Shrivelled dick syndrome from our players didn't help.  Second half was much better atmosphere wise when players and fans lost the fear factor.

Players need to give the fans something to feed off and do at least the bare minimum. The first half performance was just abysmal (as Klopp kept pointing out himself).

About the one decent thing we did all half was Robbo getting stuck into a tackle and we won a corner, the crowd cheered and the noise audibly lifted. What does he do with the corner? Hits the first man. We barely got out of our own half after that.
Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11924 on: Today at 07:17:59 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:30:15 pm
Always has, and always will be. And if there's a place in the semi final of the European Cup at stake, the atmosphere's always going to be better than if three points are at stake, early in the season.

And despite City's current team (or their great team of the early 70s), they never have been or never will be United or Everton.

Considering the above, I thought the atmosphere was good.

It'd be even better if we could get rid of 306 who put too much emphasis on ticking every song on their hymm list. It really is counter productive when they burst into poor scouser tommy when defending a corner, or Every other Saturday when we have a last minute corner.


Yeah, the best atmosphere against City was the 3-2 PL game which was billed as a title decider with only a few games left.

The CL quarter final as well but the great performance on the pitch certainly helped that night.
Jshooters

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11925 on: Today at 07:18:36 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:01:11 pm
Not having that, one of our best chants when sung at the right speed and in unison.

Agreed
UntouchableLuis

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11926 on: Today at 08:04:50 pm
Felt like no one around me was up for it 10 minutes before kick off. Barely anyone joining in the first rounds of 'oh when the reds.' George needs to bin off the loud music just before kick off as well. Some shite he plays.

Fella next to me wouldn't stop nattering all game until someone told him to watch the game. I had to pretend to go on my phone at half time to stop him from speaking utter bollocks but he still talked at me.

Loads of half and half scarves near me in Main stand upper as well.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11927 on: Today at 08:05:16 pm
FOAR I dont feel gets overused at all. Poor scouser Tommy does though I find. The salah song is underused these days considering how great hes been playing. Theres nothing like it when the whole ground sings it after he scores.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11928 on: Today at 08:06:48 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:04:50 pm
Felt like no one around me was up for it 10 minutes before kick off. Barely anyone joining in the first rounds of 'oh when the reds.' George needs to bin off the loud music just before kick off as well. Some shite he plays.

Fella next to me wouldn't stop nattering all game until someone told him to watch the game. I had to pretend to go on my phone at half time to stop him from speaking utter bollocks but he still talked at me.

Loads of half and half scarves near me in Main stand upper as well.
How are the half and halfs getting in when the game had a 3+ requirement. Cant all be hospitality
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11929 on: Today at 08:07:57 pm
Because the club have made the ticket transfer process a touts dream but allowing them to just email the ticket to whoever
UntouchableLuis

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11930 on: Today at 08:09:46 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 08:05:16 pm
FOAR I dont feel gets overused at all. Poor scouser Tommy does though I find. The salah song is underused these days considering how great hes been playing. Theres nothing like it when the whole ground sings it after he scores.

Top 3 songs that unite the whole ground are the Salah one, Bobby one and Allez now IMO. Allez is the most powerful one we have IMO - the rendition against Milan the other week when we went ahead was brilliant.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11931 on: Today at 08:15:06 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:07:57 pm
Because the club have made the ticket transfer process a touts dream but allowing them to just email the ticket to whoever
I thought that but surely there wouldnt have been tickets available on the morning of the game if they were being touted so readily.
duvva

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11932 on: Today at 09:43:20 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 08:05:16 pm
FOAR I dont feel gets overused at all. Poor scouser Tommy does though I find. The salah song is underused these days considering how great hes been playing. Theres nothing like it when the whole ground sings it after he scores.
Just dont sing the Salah song before he takes any more penalties though. Think we put him off.

One things for sure the Salah song gets sung more than Manes, felt a bit for Sadio yesterday, didnt get sung when he scored, even when it does get sung it doesnt get very far.

And FOAR is not overused in my opinion either
redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11933 on: Today at 09:51:36 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:43:20 pm
Just dont sing the Salah song before he takes any more penalties though. Think we put him off.

One things for sure the Salah song gets sung more than Manes, felt a bit for Sadio yesterday, didnt get sung when he scored, even when it does get sung it doesnt get very far.

And FOAR is not overused in my opinion either

Sadio's song was sung on the Kop after his goal but yeah, not for long.

Agree on FOAR too, doesn't get sung much nowadays. I liked Poetry in Motion being brought back this season too, that was a belter during 13/14.
Grobbelrevell

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11934 on: Today at 10:07:24 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:52:03 pm
But then again FOAR gets sung about half a dozen times minimum every game and without sounding controversial here, it is a bit of a dirge.

Couldn't disagree more with this.

First game I ever went to with my dad I can still vividly remember spending much of the game just transfixed at what the Kop were singing. That's what I was engrossed in, rather than the football match. I had no idea what it was, but it sounded unbelievable to me. It was Fields of Anfield Road, and I've loved it ever since. As someone else said above, when it's sung in unison at a decent tempo, it's brilliant. And anyone saying it gets overused, again, I couldn't disagree more. Go back 15-20 years and you'd have a point, but not now. Not for a few years at the very least.

As an aside, one of my favourite memories of the period we had with Kenny back in charge was the aftermath of the 2012 League Cup final, when our end sang FOAR start to finish, rather than just the chorus. That was spine tingling that day. One of the lesser spoken about moments that i'll never forget.
Billy Elliot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #11935 on: Today at 11:37:38 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 10:07:24 pm
Go back 15-20 years and you'd have a point, but not now. Not for a few years at the very least.




It wasn't even sang 20 years ago. The first ever time I remember it being sung in the ground was Leeds away when we beat them 4-0. Think that was 2001/02. Before that it'd only been doing the rounds in the pubs. And then it was a while before it was sung at home matches.

I think RAWK puts too much emphasis on singing. Atmosphere's about so much more, like the roar when there's a 50 50 ball, or laying into the ref when they give a decision against us.

When I first started going in the 80s, you could sometimes hear someone coughing on the other side of the Kop, it was so quiet.

People would be just talking amongst themselves. But that could all change, and it'd only take a bad tackle or a bad decision from the ref and the place would turn into a bear pit. That'd happen if it was United, a fourth division team in the cup, or anyone in between. And sometimes the players need that more than a happy clappy song.

When we're drawing and pressing for a winner, or holding on to a one nil lead, it kills the atmosphere when 306 burst into a 20 verse song.

You can't just make the atmosphere happen. It needs people who really give a shit about us being engaged in the match, and I can't see how anybody can be engaged if they're going off on a 30 verse song when we're defending a free kick in the last minute.
