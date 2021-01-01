Go back 15-20 years and you'd have a point, but not now. Not for a few years at the very least.







It wasn't even sang 20 years ago. The first ever time I remember it being sung in the ground was Leeds away when we beat them 4-0. Think that was 2001/02. Before that it'd only been doing the rounds in the pubs. And then it was a while before it was sung at home matches.I think RAWK puts too much emphasis on singing. Atmosphere's about so much more, like the roar when there's a 50 50 ball, or laying into the ref when they give a decision against us.When I first started going in the 80s, you could sometimes hear someone coughing on the other side of the Kop, it was so quiet.People would be just talking amongst themselves. But that could all change, and it'd only take a bad tackle or a bad decision from the ref and the place would turn into a bear pit. That'd happen if it was United, a fourth division team in the cup, or anyone in between. And sometimes the players need that more than a happy clappy song.When we're drawing and pressing for a winner, or holding on to a one nil lead, it kills the atmosphere when 306 burst into a 20 verse song.You can't just make the atmosphere happen. It needs people who really give a shit about us being engaged in the match, and I can't see how anybody can be engaged if they're going off on a 30 verse song when we're defending a free kick in the last minute.