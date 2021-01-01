Genuine question, and not meant to stir up any negative OOT shite, but whats the make up of the attendance like at the moment with travel restrictions? Are there less 'tourists'?



For the CL last night there was a lot of non-scouse accents around us. Two in particular had the best time and made the most noise in our vicinity.It's really hard to get perspective of noise in Anfield. A full vocal Kop always dominate. I was in the lower MS adjacent to the Kop and I'd say the ground went fairly flat on about 20 mins for a while. Oerhaps because the Kop was largely.I know for a fact that the Upper MS can buzz like fuck but there's no way of knowing if you're in the lower - the sound doesn't offer itself on its own. Likewise at our end we may not appreciate the ARE.Since the new MS was built there is a new vibe in the lower - I reckon at the AR end of it - its really noisy which you can sense from over in the Kenny Stand where we usually sit. But it didn't transmit last night to the Kop end of the MS.It's really difficult to explain. You know when there's a single chorus of sound but depending where you are you don't know that a huge pocket of supporters in the other end of the same stand are up for it.