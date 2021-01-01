« previous next »
Offline shayne66

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Was in the Anfield Road Upper last night and must admit, really enjoyed it up there. Plenty of atmosphere which I was dreading at first as we've normally been very lucky and got tickets in the Kop for European nights.

Here's to more exciting nights !!!!
Offline duvva

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: calvin on Today at 09:04:00 am
Are the rail seats there yet?
We were in 127 and they werent where we were. Not sure where theyre supposed be/are
Online gray19lfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Where was the Kop surfer? Not being used because of COVID I assume?
Offline meady1981

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Genuine question, and not meant to stir up any negative OOT shite, but whats the make up of the attendance like at the moment with travel restrictions? Are there less 'tourists'?
Offline OzBomber

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:00:17 am
Genuine question, and not meant to stir up any negative OOT shite, but whats the make up of the attendance like at the moment with travel restrictions? Are there less 'tourists'?

There certainly wouldn't be much, if any travel from outside Europe.

I'm on some ticket groups on Facebook and games have availability for people with no credits a day before, so if people want to go they can certainly go.

It will be interesting what availability will be like once everything reopens up to see whether or not touts have truly been eliminated.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:00:17 am
Genuine question, and not meant to stir up any negative OOT shite, but whats the make up of the attendance like at the moment with travel restrictions? Are there less 'tourists'?
Apparantly a lot of the lower kenny is for supporters clubs and uefa delegates. Obviously the foreign supporters clubs cant really make it over. The late availability sale had huge amounts of tickets for sale in the lower kenny because of this for sale the day before. Obviously they all sold and maybe a more vociferous crowd bought them.
Online G a r y

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 08:51:47 am
Superb last night. Very loud at times. Allez Allez in the second half was incredible.
Came in here to say the exact same thing. Probably one of the loudest renditions of that particular song i've ever heard, not bad for a group stage game.
Offline OOS

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Normally in the main stand, but got a ticket in the Kop last night. 306 was excellent, none stop.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:49:58 pm
Best song of the night was Thiagos when he was subbed on

That was great, I felt a bit sorry for Jota and Naby going off as all you could hear was Thiago's song! Needs to be slowed down a touch though I think.

Anyway, knackered today so must have been a good one!
Online G a r y

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Was surprised by the lack of 'In Istanbul we won it 5 times' renditions. Thought we'd have got that going a bit more. I did try a few times in 306 but i'm out of practice on how to pick my moments
Online G a r y

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:51:46 am
Needs to be slowed down a touch though I think.
Can say that about EVERY single song we sing. Half the time I can't be arsed trying to keep up and give up singing through most songs
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:33:26 am
We were in 127 and they werent where we were. Not sure where theyre supposed be/are

Meant to be the whole lower I think but I assume they're behind with doing it.

Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:51:59 am

Where was the Kop surfer? Not being used because of COVID I assume?

Yes, I think that's the reason, haven't had it at all this season and also not the few games we had fans at last season I think.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Enjoyed it last night. Nothing gets the heart going like the Champions League. It was quite loud at times and throughout generally was a decent atmosphere. The best thing that happened was getting the equaliser through Salah quickly, as there's a tendency for people to get a bit nervy when we're behind, that's been a problem recently I think, but we always stick with the team which is great.

A couple of great renditions of Allez and Salah's song. Obviously don't expect the same on Saturday for Palace but hopefully the good run continues. I could feel the nerves creep in against Burnley as the wait went on for the killer goal, and against Chelsea I think the noise died down with a few expecting the winner to come. Fans have to be ruthless too.
Offline coct3au

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Good atmos last night but I counted exactly 0 Klopp songs.

Given our high standards with Rafa, Gerard, etc, and given Jurgen's achievements and the esteem he is held in, why do we not have several different songs per game? :(
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 04:29:34 pm
Good atmos last night but I counted exactly 0 Klopp songs.

Given our high standards with Rafa, Gerard, etc, and given Jurgen's achievements and the esteem he is held in, why do we not have several different songs per game? :(


He gets one occasionally but he has asked us not to, he doesn't like it. He got the roar at the end with the fist pumps though.
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 04:29:34 pm
Good atmos last night but I counted exactly 0 Klopp songs.

Given our high standards with Rafa, Gerard, etc, and given Jurgen's achievements and the esteem he is held in, why do we not have several different songs per game? :(

Hasn't he actually come out and said that he doesn't like it?
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
It was very good. Fuck the tories needs to be legged on a European night though.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
In a different seat to my usual due to sponsors but it was a nice spec. The morbidly obese guy next to me taking up half my seat wasn't good but since I was stood all game I don't need to worry.

Was actually worried in the build up. Felt very placid and friendly. Everyone showing phones to people trying to find their seat. Felt very much like when we played Real Madrid when we had Rodgers managing us.

But I needn't have worried. I'm not happy they play YNWA before the players come out and before all the champions League music.

It got hostile when it needed to and I think that contributed to our fast start
Online Welshred

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 04:32:04 pm
Hasn't he actually come out and said that he doesn't like it?

He has. He'd rather we sang about the players.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
I love the Bobby song but cringed when it got a round.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:41:16 pm
I love the Bobby song but cringed when it got a round.
Same. Sing for the players on the pitch otherwise it loses its meaning. For the same reason Klopp doesn't like his song, support the players on the pitch.
Offline coct3au

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:39:41 pm
He has. He'd rather we sang about the players.

I think there's a large part of Jurgen just being humble about that - if he's directly asked the question, he's not going to say "yeah I love it, please sing even more songs about me, it's boss", is he :D Surely he can't really dislike hearing 50,000 people express their sincere gratitude? It's not actually a choice between one or the other, is it?

Plus, it's part of our tradition to be 100% behind our managers... I think it helps if there's any tension with the board brewing, it helps in tricky times when the media start trying to put pressure on the position, it helps when players might start getting a little petulant or whatever... Our manager isn't just a coach, they are a figurehead - a quasi-mystical cult leader - and should be venerated accordingly! :P

Plus, it's basically just insane that we effectively don't have any songs for the man who has made us English, European and World champions. WTF? :(
Online DelTrotter

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 05:18:56 pm
I think there's a large part of Jurgen just being humble about that - if he's directly asked the question, he's not going to say "yeah I love it, please sing even more songs about me, it's boss", is he :D Surely he can't really dislike hearing 50,000 people express their sincere gratitude? It's not actually a choice between one or the other, is it?

Plus, it's part of our tradition to be 100% behind our managers... I think it helps if there's any tension with the board brewing, it helps in tricky times when the media start trying to put pressure on the position, it helps when players might start getting a little petulant or whatever... Our manager isn't just a coach, they are a figurehead - a quasi-mystical cult leader - and should be venerated accordingly! :P

Plus, it's basically just insane that we effectively don't have any songs for the man who has made us English, European and World champions. WTF? :(

It's not him being humble, though he is obviously, he's specifically asked people to stop, probably because it mostly used to be done when we were well on our way to winning so he sees it as a game over song, think it was the 4-3 at Arsenal that set him off when we were singing it at 4-1 then nearly threw it away. Think he's fine with it after just not during unless we are 7-0 up.
Offline kevlumley

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:41:16 pm
I love the Bobby song but cringed when it got a round.

So Bobby is watching and injured and thinking, i wish the Liverpool fans would sing songs for players on the pitch?

Anyway, it is a great song. Happy to sing along, personally.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
I was running late from work and didn't see the teams so I thought maybe he'd made a recovery and he was on the bench when it was sung ;D
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 04:46:27 pm
Same. Sing for the players on the pitch otherwise it loses its meaning. For the same reason Klopp doesn't like his song, support the players on the pitch.

I couldn't disagree more & Klopp doesn't like his song being sung because he gets embarrassed but guess what,not even Klopp gets to decide what & when songs are sung.

Should we fuck FOAR off as well ?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:52:46 am
Was surprised by the lack of 'In Istanbul we won it 5 times' renditions. Thought we'd have got that going a bit more. I did try a few times in 306 but i'm out of practice on how to pick my moments


 ;D
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
The constant standing in Anfield Road Lower then sitting then standing is just daft. Either all sit so everyone can see or all stand. In between is stupid.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:01:05 pm
The constant standing in Anfield Road Lower then sitting then standing is just daft. Either all sit so everyone can see or all stand. In between is stupid.
I was in 127 row 18. Id say from row 15 back was standing all game. At like 25 mins the rows in front of 15 were made sit. Made no sense
Online G a r y

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 04:46:27 pm
Same. Sing for the players on the pitch otherwise it loses its meaning. For the same reason Klopp doesn't like his song, support the players on the pitch.
Absolute wool behaviour this shout. Chatting absolute wham.

Online John C

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:00:17 am
Genuine question, and not meant to stir up any negative OOT shite, but whats the make up of the attendance like at the moment with travel restrictions? Are there less 'tourists'?
For the CL last night there was a lot of non-scouse accents around us. Two in particular had the best time and made the most noise in our vicinity.


It's really hard to get perspective of noise in Anfield. A full vocal Kop always dominate. I was in the lower MS adjacent to the Kop and I'd say the ground went fairly flat on about 20 mins for a while. Oerhaps because the Kop was largely.
I know for a fact that the Upper MS can buzz like fuck but there's no way of knowing if you're in the lower - the sound doesn't offer itself on its own. Likewise at our end we may not appreciate the ARE.
Since the new MS was built there is a new vibe in the lower - I reckon at the AR end of it - its really noisy which you can sense from over in the Kenny Stand where we usually sit. But it didn't transmit last night to the Kop end of the MS.

It's really difficult to explain. You know when there's a single chorus of sound but depending where you are you don't know that a huge pocket of supporters in the other end of the same stand are up for it.
Online John C

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:36:17 pm
Absolute wool behaviour this shout. Chatting absolute wham.

Yep. Someone will ask not to shout Dalgish next :)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Noticed that we didn't have the surfer banner out...

Is that deliberate?
