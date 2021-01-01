He has. He'd rather we sang about the players.



I think there's a large part of Jurgen just being humble about that - if he's directly asked the question, he's not going to say "yeah I love it, please sing even more songs about me, it's boss", is heSurely he can't really dislike hearing 50,000 people express their sincere gratitude? It's not actually a choice between one or the other, is it?Plus, it's part of our tradition to be 100% behind our managers... I think it helps if there's any tension with the board brewing, it helps in tricky times when the media start trying to put pressure on the position, it helps when players might start getting a little petulant or whatever... Our manager isn't just a coach, they are a figurehead - a quasi-mystical cult leader - and should be venerated accordingly!Plus, it's basically just insane that we effectively don't have any songs for the man who has made us English, European and World champions. WTF?