Author Topic: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"  (Read 63323 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,361
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #80 on: March 10, 2023, 02:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March  9, 2023, 04:39:34 pm
We may well be at the limit of what is financially feasible (but not what is possible).

It is possible to redevelop the SKD to the same capacity as the Main. Is it feasible? I doubt it - especially when you consider the properties behind and the geometry of the existing stand and the likelihood of needing to demolish and re-build the upper tier. Given it already has plenty of hospitality seating, where's the extra income going to come from to make it all feasible?

Solve that conundrum and then you might possibly consider how to get people out of their cars.

Why? Can't we just extend the upper tier, so it is similar to the new ARE stand, although a bit steeper?

« Last Edit: March 10, 2023, 07:59:45 pm by PeterTheRed »
Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,805
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #81 on: March 10, 2023, 09:41:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 02:44:56 pm
Why? Can't we just extend the upper tier, so it is similar to the new ARE stand, although a bit steeper?


Because the existing tier is very close to the maximum angle permitted and so an extension is unlikely to get 'safety compliant' views. I'm sure the detail explanations are all here somewhere
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,361
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #82 on: March 10, 2023, 10:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 10, 2023, 09:41:14 pm
Because the existing tier is very close to the maximum angle permitted and so an extension is unlikely to get 'safety compliant' views. I'm sure the detail explanations are all here somewhere

Thanks, mate. Although it would be nice to know if we can extend the upper tier under the same (permitted) angle, and what would that mean for the wieving lines ...
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,133
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #83 on: March 10, 2023, 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 10:06:01 pm
Thanks, mate. Although it would be nice to know if we can extend the upper tier under the same (permitted) angle, and what would that mean for the wieving lines ...

The Centenary Upper is very steep and the view from the back rows is shite, the roof means you can't properly see the far touchline. Everytime the ball goes high you play the guess where that will re-appear game. It's like climbing a mountain as it is
Fuck the Tories

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 88,737
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #84 on: March 10, 2023, 10:19:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2023, 10:08:49 pm
The Centenary Upper is very steep and the view from the back rows is shite, the roof means you can't properly see the far touchline. Everytime the ball goes high you play the guess where that will re-appear game. It's like climbing a mountain as it is
When it first opened I hated going onto the upper tier got over it now mind ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,361
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #85 on: March 10, 2023, 10:22:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2023, 10:08:49 pm
The Centenary Upper is very steep and the view from the back rows is shite, the roof means you can't properly see the far touchline. Everytime the ball goes high you play the guess where that will re-appear game. It's like climbing a mountain as it is

As I have already suggested, any extension of the upper tier of the SKD stand would need to include a completely new roof, similar to the ones at the Main stand and the ARE stand. However, it seems that the angle of the upper tier is not permitting any extension ...
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #86 on: March 10, 2023, 10:32:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2023, 10:08:49 pm
The Centenary Upper is very steep and the view from the back rows is shite, the roof means you can't properly see the far touchline. Everytime the ball goes high you play the guess where that will re-appear game. It's like climbing a mountain as it is
Yep. worst view in the whole ground. I've sat there once. Never will again
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,805
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #87 on: March 12, 2023, 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 10:22:13 pm
As I have already suggested, any extension of the upper tier of the SKD stand would need to include a completely new roof, similar to the ones at the Main stand and the ARE stand. However, it seems that the angle of the upper tier is not permitting any extension ...

Don't get me wrong, anything can be done - almost nothing is impossible but you are supposed to be able to see a ball in flight 18m above the centre spot, so ANY kind of extension means a new roof.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 10:06:01 pm
Thanks, mate. Although it would be nice to know if we can extend the upper tier under the same (permitted) angle, and what would that mean for the wieving lines ...

The even bigger problem is the view of the near touchline. The further back you go at the same angle the worse the view gets. Any extension would need to be at a steeper angle to get over the issue but the existing angle is about or under one degree below the maximum and one degree is unlikely to be enough (the max used to be 34 degrees, it's now 35 degrees).

I worked this all out a few years ago but it was based on a combinations of certain assumptions, a 3D model I had and measuring off pdf. I think it was close enough. At the end of the day, if the existing stand is at the max then anything new is going to be an issue in terms of sightlines - even without touching a calculator.

After distance and angle, the other factor is height (the higher it is for a given angle, the worse the view). The 'answer' would be to demolish the upper tier, reduce the height by getting rid of or putting the boxes under the stand, build a new upper tier at an angle (say 30 degrees) between the lower centenary (25 degrees? - I can't remember) and the new extension at the new maximum of 35 degrees and then angle a new roof to give you the 18m clearance.

Also, because it's actually taking out a tier, it's next to impossible to do this out at the back before demolishing the existing upper tier (like the ARE) - so there's at least a season of lost income to think about (and most hospitality seats at that). In terms of cash flow, it's a season or more of income lost forever.

And then, you are dumping the good-earning hospitality seats in the upper tier, (maybe) losing the boxes income, then re-building them at significant cost for no extra income, then adding less income-generating seats at maximum cost at the back. It's a completely different financial model from both Main and ARE and most likely just doesn't work from that point of view (and that's without thinking about houses to buy etc - or buses).

It could happen. I'd really like to see it happen (all things and people being satisfied with the outcome) but I can't currently think of a way it can happen especially since I suspect the club is in financially recovery mode post Covid (even after the record breaking financial year last year).

Even new money coming in is unlikely to change anything. If it came, who ever it came from would want their money looking after just like anyone else would - no such thing as a free lunch.
« Last Edit: March 12, 2023, 05:24:11 pm by Peter McGurk »
Offline whiteboots

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #88 on: March 16, 2023, 06:25:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2023, 10:08:49 pm
The Centenary Upper is very steep and the view from the back rows is shite, the roof means you can't properly see the far touchline. Everytime the ball goes high you play the guess where that will re-appear game. It's like climbing a mountain as it is

The Main Stand Upper at the back is far worse.

In the centenary, the lower is for dwarfs, i agree with you about the upper , but the view from the Boxes is superb.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,216
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #89 on: March 16, 2023, 06:59:05 pm »
Have they paid 500k for all those houses yet or what.
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #90 on: March 17, 2023, 01:30:37 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 16, 2023, 06:59:05 pm
Have they paid 500k for all those houses yet or what.
One up for sale for £180,000 on Skerries, I'm going to snap it up and wait for the club to come calling.  £320,000 profit and I've still got a spare house for free over by the kop.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #91 on: March 17, 2023, 09:10:18 pm »
Can mods open the Anfield Road thread? I was really enjoying that thread and following the progression with excitement.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,925
  • kopite
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #92 on: March 18, 2023, 11:14:40 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 17, 2023, 09:10:18 pm
Can mods open the Anfield Road thread? I was really enjoying that thread and following the progression with excitement.

Yeah...I was a bit confused about the merge myself. Just had a good walk around Anfield Road and 97 Avenue.

Lot more brick work completed, looks like 5 completed columns in the centre of the stand and some wall type brickwork towards the SKD stand side. All the concrete steps seem to be in place now. I saw a few workers on site today this morning, didn't hear much though!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #93 on: March 18, 2023, 02:20:03 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 18, 2023, 11:14:40 am
Yeah...I was a bit confused about the merge myself. Just had a good walk around Anfield Road and 97 Avenue.

Lot more brick work completed, looks like 5 completed columns in the centre of the stand and some wall type brickwork towards the SKD stand side. All the concrete steps seem to be in place now. I saw a few workers on site today this morning, didn't hear much though!

Cheers for the update mate.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,585
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #94 on: March 18, 2023, 09:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 17, 2023, 09:10:18 pm
Can mods open the Anfield Road thread? I was really enjoying that thread and following the progression with excitement.

Why is it closed?
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #95 on: March 19, 2023, 01:05:54 am »
Quote from: andy07 on March 18, 2023, 09:52:58 pm
Why is it closed?

Fans have found out about the low number of ST seats. I understand the concern but that thread it's not about that.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,405
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #96 on: March 19, 2023, 01:13:07 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 17, 2023, 09:10:18 pm
Can mods open the Anfield Road thread? I was really enjoying that thread and following the progression with excitement.
looks like it may have been an accident, with it being locked to move some posts into a more relevant thread and retaining the annie road one as it was (but accidentally not reopening)

could try the ask a mod a question thread to ask if it can be reopened
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #97 on: March 19, 2023, 01:52:28 am »
Quote from: classycarra on March 19, 2023, 01:13:07 am
looks like it may have been an accident, with it being locked to move some posts into a more relevant thread and retaining the annie road one as it was (but accidentally not reopening)

could try the ask a mod a question thread to ask if it can be reopened

Cheers, that would be nice. It's taking a bit too long to reopen it.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,787
  • @tharris113
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #98 on: March 25, 2023, 11:22:13 pm »
"Liverpool may see the capacity of Anfield reduced if owners FSG decide to refurbish the famous stadium any further.

The club is set to open an expanded Anfield Road End stand in time for next season, with the new £80m development taking Anfields capacity to 61,000  the fourth largest in the Premier League.

But it is understood FSG will look to improve the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, which has a current capacity of 12,000. And if they do  and no final decision has been made  then reconfiguring the areas in the lower tier to give fans more room, would actually see capacity drop.

The owners are unlikely to completely rebuild the stand as they have done with the Anfield Road End or Main Stand, due to the close proximity of nearby housing."
https://mailonsunday.co.uk/sport/football/article-11902717/IN-MONEY-West-Ham-secret-multi-million-pound-row-owners-London-Stadium.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailsport
First I've heard of this and it sounds like a shit idea

I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,805
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #99 on: March 26, 2023, 02:14:57 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on March 25, 2023, 11:22:13 pm
"Liverpool may see the capacity of Anfield reduced if owners FSG decide to refurbish the famous stadium any further.

The club is set to open an expanded Anfield Road End stand in time for next season, with the new £80m development taking Anfields capacity to 61,000  the fourth largest in the Premier League.

But it is understood FSG will look to improve the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, which has a current capacity of 12,000. And if they do  and no final decision has been made  then reconfiguring the areas in the lower tier to give fans more room, would actually see capacity drop.

The owners are unlikely to completely rebuild the stand as they have done with the Anfield Road End or Main Stand, due to the close proximity of nearby housing."
https://mailonsunday.co.uk/sport/football/article-11902717/IN-MONEY-West-Ham-secret-multi-million-pound-row-owners-London-Stadium.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailsport
First I've heard of this and it sounds like a shit idea

One of the things I like to do whenever I can is to avoid reading the Mail on Sunday. And it makes no sense - to spend money to sell fewer tickets. Unless of course the intention is to put prices up. Been there, tried that, nobody liked it.

I can remember sitting in the "Kemlyn Road" when I was 18. No problems with leg room. I'm no taller now, so I know what the problem is. Shins are the price you pay for love (of ale and far too many chips).
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,787
  • @tharris113
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #100 on: March 26, 2023, 03:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 26, 2023, 02:14:57 pm
One of the things I like to do whenever I can is to avoid reading the Mail on Sunday. And it makes no sense - to spend money to sell fewer tickets. Unless of course the intention is to put prices up. Been there, tried that, nobody liked it.

I can remember sitting in the "Kemlyn Road" when I was 18. No problems with leg room. I'm no taller now, so I know what the problem is. Shins are the price you pay for love (of ale and far too many chips).
Their sports reporting is usually fairly decent but I agree, I see zero point in spending all this money to increase capacity to then reduce it
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,994
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #101 on: March 26, 2023, 04:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 19, 2023, 01:52:28 am
Cheers, that would be nice. It's taking a bit too long to reopen it.

As I said - I've been working away in Malta and Germany and missed that I hadn't reopened it. You can always use report to moderator or drop me a message.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #102 on: May 7, 2023, 10:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 26, 2023, 02:14:57 pm
One of the things I like to do whenever I can is to avoid reading the Mail on Sunday. And it makes no sense - to spend money to sell fewer tickets. Unless of course the intention is to put prices up. Been there, tried that, nobody liked it.

I can remember sitting in the "Kemlyn Road" when I was 18. No problems with leg room. I'm no taller now, so I know what the problem is. Shins are the price you pay for love (of ale and far too many chips).
My seat's in the lower Kenny and the fact you are so crammed in is a god send during the cold days! Body warmth is a glorious thing.

Although, the guy who sometimes comes to games in the seat behind me needs to soften his knees a bit. The big lanky fucker.
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,133
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #103 on: May 7, 2023, 11:14:24 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on May  7, 2023, 10:34:05 pm
My seat's in the lower Kenny and the fact you are so crammed in is a god send during the cold days! Body warmth is a glorious thing.

Although, the guy who sometimes comes to games in the seat behind me needs to soften his knees a bit. The big lanky fucker.

We moved out of the Kemlyn into the Kop in about 08, so glad to get away from those bloody seats. Went in there for the Utd legends game with the missus and kids last October, they've all got long legs and hated it and I couldn't stand it either., I'd forgotten how bad it was.

We were row 3, so the view was great, but when it rained you got drowned. Water still dripped off the roof long after the rain had stopped too
Fuck the Tories

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #104 on: May 9, 2023, 07:50:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  7, 2023, 11:14:24 pm
We moved out of the Kemlyn into the Kop in about 08, so glad to get away from those bloody seats. Went in there for the Utd legends game with the missus and kids last October, they've all got long legs and hated it and I couldn't stand it either., I'd forgotten how bad it was.

We were row 3, so the view was great, but when it rained you got drowned. Water still dripped off the roof long after the rain had stopped too

Mine are in Row 30in KH, Im 62 so its a pain in the arse, like the stand though and would be made up if I was in Row 31- the back row by the wall as theres loads more leg room in them
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline billyliddell01

  • Boys Pen
  • Posts: 6
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #105 on: May 9, 2023, 08:05:43 pm »
It wasn't too bad at the start, but after a while (a couple of seasons?) they re-jigged the seating to get more rows in and everyone was moved around a bit. It's pretty poor - I was on row 13 on the half way line (just great) but ended up opposite the away dugout. I get wet only if the wind is in a particular direction. I often get General Sale people next to me, and they all seem to be giants, so I end up with my knees locked together - sigh.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,133
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #106 on: May 10, 2023, 10:32:42 am »
Quote from: stueya on May  9, 2023, 07:50:07 pm
Mine are in Row 30in KH, Im 62 so its a pain in the arse, like the stand though and would be made up if I was in Row 31- the back row by the wall as theres loads more leg room in them

We were KH too, sometimes hard to see across the pitch, but saw some cracking goals close up. Although I once popped in to see my Ma after a Chelsea game and she said my language was disgusting. I was like what?, "Fuck off Lampard, you fat fucking c*nt".  It was when he broke Xabis ankle and Sky mics picked it up.  :-[

Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #107 on: May 16, 2023, 05:13:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2023, 10:32:42 am
We were KH too, sometimes hard to see across the pitch, but saw some cracking goals close up. Although I once popped in to see my Ma after a Chelsea game and she said my language was disgusting. I was like what?, "Fuck off Lampard, you fat fucking c*nt".  It was when he broke Xabis ankle and Sky mics picked it up.  :-[


;D
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #108 on: May 23, 2023, 07:09:44 pm »
Anfield regulars.  If you had to guess, will The Kop or SKD stand be expanded next?

Im fully aware of Skerries Road, right to light issues.

Im not grumbling at all about the two rebuilt stands. Im too young to remember (officially :) ) 61,000 in the famous stadium, to me the two new stands are fabulous monsters.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2023, 07:12:07 pm by LifelongRed,Sussex »
Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #109 on: June 2, 2023, 09:12:04 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on May 23, 2023, 07:09:44 pm
Anfield regulars.  If you had to guess, will The Kop or SKD stand be expanded next?

Im fully aware of Skerries Road, right to light issues.

Im not grumbling at all about the two rebuilt stands. Im too young to remember (officially :) ) 61,000 in the famous stadium, to me the two new stands are fabulous monsters.

Would be dream stuff to be able to rebuild the SKD and KOP using similar parameters as the ARE and Main. Have it all lined up. A massive single tier Kop as the cherry on top. But more chance of me scoring a hat-trick for the reds in the champions league final unfortunately.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 05:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on June  2, 2023, 09:12:04 am
Would be dream stuff to be able to rebuild the SKD and KOP using similar parameters as the ARE and Main. Have it all lined up. A massive single tier Kop as the cherry on top. But more chance of me scoring a hat-trick for the reds in the champions league final unfortunately.

My instinct is that one day therell be a larger Kop, I realise Walton Breck Road is an issue, engineers/architects can find solutions.

Peter McGurk will sensibly explain why it wont happen, as the spend wont be justified by the small increase in income.

I feel therell be an upgrade and expansion, probably post FSG.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,851
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 05:34:06 pm »
^
I think the Kop will get done eventually. Maybe even the Kenneth too.

A lot of sensible people explained why the Main and the Anny couldn't/wouldn't get done in the past, yet here we are. Things change. Times change.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 06:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:34:06 pm
^
I think the Kop will get done eventually. Maybe even the Kenneth too.

A lot of sensible people explained why the Main and the Anny couldn't/wouldn't get done in the past, yet here we are. Things change. Times change.

True. I don't get all the pessimism.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 07:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:34:06 pm
^
I think the Kop will get done eventually. Maybe even the Kenneth too.

Someone did a mock-up with the idea of Walton Breck road going underneath the stand as other stadiums have done that around the world

If thats a possibility than I cant see the Kop never being done as thats the main issue, the road proximity to the stand

But I think the thing that will have to happen before any further development is a train station, just cant see them adding even more seats without that
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,994
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Centenary Stand "Upgrade"
« Reply #114 on: Today at 08:22:49 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 06:58:42 pm
True. I don't get all the pessimism.

Pessimism or realism.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
