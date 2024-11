I had Sumayah from the start and was a little surprised to see her go so early, she came up with some amazing stuff too. She also came across a little bratty to me, dunno if anyone else thought that?



She was my early tip for the winner as well, but sadly she definately had a worse week than anybody else. Sometimes when there's still maybe 8 or 9 bakers left you can let one of the better ones have an off week because there's a clearly inferior baker still left in, but the playing field at this stage is very very level, particularly this year.I'm not sure bratty, certainly a bit sulky when she knew she'd had a bad week, but she is only 19.