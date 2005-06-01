Poll

How do you think Suarez will do at Barcelona?

Better than Messi
Messi level
Sub Messi, better than Eto'o, Ibrahimovic etc. Ronaldinho maybe.
Pedro level
Flop
Author Topic: Luis Suarez  (Read 570325 times)

Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4880 on: May 9, 2024, 07:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on May  9, 2024, 07:03:54 pm
If he was not a complete head case he would be unanimously the 3rd best player in the Messi/Ronaldo era.

A truly historic player.

So who do you think is the 3rd best player? Looking at the first two the criteria would be exciting game changers and thats exactly what Suarez was, whilst being a head case.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4881 on: May 9, 2024, 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on May  9, 2024, 07:03:54 pm
If he was not a complete head case he would be unanimously the 3rd best player in the Messi/Ronaldo era.

A truly historic player.
Jelavic was better, if you believe the headcases across from Anfield.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4882 on: May 10, 2024, 06:19:22 pm »
You can really see the level of MLS when Suarez and Messi are there. Luis is well past his sell by date and he makes the other players look like they're running in treacle. Wretched league in terms of true quality - it's why the best there always stand out as if they're playing a different sport (Davies, etc.).
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4883 on: May 10, 2024, 06:45:24 pm »
Suarez went to a Barca side with Messi and Neymar (and I think still their midfield trio, maybe not Xavi) and instantly made them way better. He was incredible.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4884 on: May 11, 2024, 04:49:07 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May  9, 2024, 07:06:15 pm
So who do you think is the 3rd best player? Looking at the first two the criteria would be exciting game changers and thats exactly what Suarez was, whilst being a head case.

Talent wise, Neymar.

Unfortunately for him he had a terrible upbringing in the game in that he was indulged from when he was a precocious youngster, and he displayed that entitlement at every turn. He had no grounding and that has affected how he conducts himself.

He was also fouled alot, but as the boy who cried wolf, ie. constant play acting, he wasn't protected by referees nearly enough (they'd have been sick of him, plus unsure when there was a legitimate foul) and you see him pick up quite a few injuries because of it. He was his own worst enemy.

That he hasn't won a Balon D'Or he has only himself to blame, although those around him are also culpable. The mentality of La Masia, 'today for you tomorrow for me', you can see what it instilled in all those youth players at Barca. Neymar never got any humbling growing up.

Suarez on the other hand had an attitude and a tireless work ethic you would love to bottle, and as a result he showed everything he had to give. Still think he's looked on a bit too fondly here given he did try to instigate a move away in August '13. Although he (and the attack) almost carried us to the league he is given a status that is too elevated. Owen by comparison, his contribution to the club dwarfs Suarez, and in his prime (prior to his hamstring going when as a kid he was overplayed) he was behind Ronaldo (real one) as the most valuable player on the planet. As the best youngster in England he chose us when he had the pick of any team, and gave the seven best years of his career to us. There is no comparison between him and a fella who after 2 and a half seasons looked to get out.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4885 on: May 13, 2024, 12:36:03 am »
By far the best player who has ever played for us. Can you fucking imagine him in any of our better teams like the last one under Klopp? If it was a different era without Messi and c Ronaldo he would be talked about much more. If it came down to it and you had your team but just needed a 9... it would be suarez over anyone like ibrahimavic, Benzema, Lewendoski,  Villa etc, etc.

In world football in the time I've been watching I'd have maybe Ronaldo above him as a number 9 but his injuries stopped him from true greatness. Still the best teenager by a mile that ever was.

Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4886 on: May 14, 2024, 09:45:55 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on May  9, 2024, 07:03:54 pm
If he was not a complete head case he would be unanimously the 3rd best player in the Messi/Ronaldo era.

A truly historic player.

He is definitely 3rd best player in that era.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4887 on: May 14, 2024, 04:30:05 pm »
2013/14 for me he was the best player in the world.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4888 on: May 14, 2024, 06:16:56 pm »
In terms of career achievements and everything you'd obviously have to put Ronaldo ahead but from about 2012-2018 or so Suarez was easily the better player IMO, and you can call most of those years Ronaldo's best too. Only Messi was better than him during that period, and his last season at Liverpool he was the best around.

He's closing in on 400 league goals too, only a select amount in history will ever have done that.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4889 on: June 8, 2024, 11:34:10 pm »
"I look at him doing all sorts of crazy shit and mostly I burst out laughing at his insane genius.
I mean, if his first reaction to a ball bouncing in front of him 40 yards from goal is 'I'm going to whack this into the net from here', you just have to laugh at the sheer improbability of it all."
~~Ray K, on Luis Suarez (Liverpool 5 - Norwich 1)

Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4890 on: September 3, 2024, 11:45:28 am »
Suarez has announced he will retire from international football after their World Cup qualifier against Peru on Saturday.  He's 37 now and it will be his 143rd cap (69 goals, so far!).

He's had an incredible career and his 143 caps is only bettered by Diego Godin's 161.  Needless to say but he's their record goalscorer.

I'm a little surprised at the timing though as I thought he would keep on until Darwin's suspension was served.  I can only assume Suarez just physically can't do it anymore.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4891 on: September 3, 2024, 10:30:24 pm »
Penny dropped for me today that it's been 10 years this season since Suarez LEFT the club.

Has proper fucked with my perception of time that.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4892 on: September 4, 2024, 10:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Bread on September  3, 2024, 10:30:24 pm
Penny dropped for me today that it's been 10 years this season since Suarez LEFT the club.
Has proper fucked with my perception of time that.
6th June 2014 (it had been a glorious, lovely day), at about 7pm I was sitting in hospital with my mum who was ill, my mate was texting me saying someone said Suarez was leaving, I replied take no notice. We had a couple of exchanges. I sat a bit longer, left the hospital, got home and my mum had died.

After it being an amazing Friday daytime I'll always associate the awfully sad evening with mum dying and Suarez leaving.
Mad eh.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4893 on: September 5, 2024, 06:50:19 am »
Great player, shit person. Was fun to watch him but Ive no good will towards him to be honest. Was always in it for himself.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4894 on: September 5, 2024, 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  5, 2024, 06:50:19 am
Great player, shit person. Was fun to watch him but Ive no good will towards him to be honest. Was always in it for himself.

Not having that. He was the ultimate competitor and team player would occasionally go to far but i have never seen a more committed player. He trained through the week like he played games on a saturday and hated to miss training and games. Some of the knocks he played through were legendary. The respect he had from his teamates says it all.

One of the biggest achievements was getting Neymar working his bollocks off for Barcelona. He made the best forward line in history function through his unselfishness and sheer will. It was mad to see Messi and Neymar buy into this because of Suarez's influence and the respect and bond they had with him. Suarez under Klopp would have completed football. :D :D
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4895 on: September 6, 2024, 10:46:22 am »
All players are primarily in it for themselves.  I doubt Suarez grew up idolising Patrick Kluivert or Michael Owen, or dreaming of playing for Ajax or us.  Both big clubs and he seemed to take great pride in playing for both but it always felt like he had his career goals and one of them was to play for Barcelona.  Being part of that MSN strike-force at Barcelona is one of the highest points in the history of Barcelona.

As far as I'm aware he's always been very complimentary of LFC since he left and he's also been very supportive of Darwin.  Unfortunately some of his antics (and how we as a club dealt with them) did damage our reputation but we all loved his shithousery until he overstepped the mark those times.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4896 on: September 7, 2024, 11:22:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  4, 2024, 10:27:58 pm
6th June 2014 (it had been a glorious, lovely day), at about 7pm I was sitting in hospital with my mum who was ill, my mate was texting me saying someone said Suarez was leaving, I replied take no notice. We had a couple of exchanges. I sat a bit longer, left the hospital, got home and my mum had died.

After it being an amazing Friday daytime I'll always associate the awfully sad evening with mum dying and Suarez leaving.
Mad eh.
So sorry to hear that. I'll find out what that feels like one day, but I never want to.

Regarding Suarez, he was one of the most exciting players I've ever seen in the red shirt. He really was.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4897 on: September 13, 2024, 10:04:17 pm »
His 2013-2014 is probably up there with the top3 seasons of any Liverpool player

Barnes 1987-88
Gerrard 2005-06
Suarez 2013-2014

Arguably his 2013-14 is the best of any Premier league player, can´t think of anyone else.... perhaps Bale in 2013, Henry in 2004 or Ronaldo in 2008

Then we have some other seasons that are right up there from our history,
Souness in 1983-1984
Dalglish 1978-79
Barnes 1989-90
Gerrard 2003-2004

Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4898 on: September 14, 2024, 01:59:16 am »
yes. Great shout. Just sumptuous thinking about all of that on. Friday night too. Marvelous
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4899 on: September 14, 2024, 01:14:10 pm »
Quote from: bossjon on September 13, 2024, 10:04:17 pm
His 2013-2014 is probably up there with the top3 seasons of any Liverpool player

Barnes 1987-88
Gerrard 2005-06
Suarez 2013-2014

Arguably his 2013-14 is the best of any Premier league player, can´t think of anyone else.... perhaps Bale in 2013, Henry in 2004 or Ronaldo in 2008

Then we have some other seasons that are right up there from our history,
Souness in 1983-1984
Dalglish 1978-79
Barnes 1989-90
Gerrard 2003-2004
He had 31 goals in 33 games with no penalties. Gerrard scored a lot of oenalties that year, of which at least a few must have been won by Suarez.

He was banned for five games at the start.

He was top in assists as well.

Just from a goals perspective I think it is superior to Haalands seasons given all of the above, and the fact that Suarez was playing in a much more flawed team.

From a creative perspective its as good as anything that De Bruyne or Hazard or anyone else I remember has produced.

I dont think Bale or anyone else matches it. Its possible that there is an Henry season that is worth discussing. As for Ronaldo, I dont think he had the same quality as Suarez of doing everything he did individually while making everyone else in the team into a better player as well.
Re: Luis Suarez
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 12:10:05 am »
Just watched a video of his highlights for the first time in years. Absolutely incredible, not sure I'll ever see better than him play for us in my lifetime. Best 9 since Ronaldo for me. Bit of a shame he was over shadowed by Messi and the other Ronaldo.

