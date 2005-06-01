So who do you think is the 3rd best player? Looking at the first two the criteria would be exciting game changers and thats exactly what Suarez was, whilst being a head case.



Talent wise, Neymar.Unfortunately for him he had a terrible upbringing in the game in that he was indulged from when he was a precocious youngster, and he displayed that entitlement at every turn. He had no grounding and that has affected how he conducts himself.He was also fouled alot, but as the boy who cried wolf, ie. constant play acting, he wasn't protected by referees nearly enough (they'd have been sick of him, plus unsure when there was a legitimate foul) and you see him pick up quite a few injuries because of it. He was his own worst enemy.That he hasn't won a Balon D'Or he has only himself to blame, although those around him are also culpable. The mentality of La Masia, 'today for you tomorrow for me', you can see what it instilled in all those youth players at Barca. Neymar never got any humbling growing up.Suarez on the other hand had an attitude and a tireless work ethic you would love to bottle, and as a result he showed everything he had to give. Still think he's looked on a bit too fondly here given he did try to instigate a move away in August '13. Although he (and the attack) almost carried us to the league he is given a status that is too elevated. Owen by comparison, his contribution to the club dwarfs Suarez, and in his prime (prior to his hamstring going when as a kid he was overplayed) he was behind Ronaldo (real one) as the most valuable player on the planet. As the best youngster in England he chose us when he had the pick of any team, and gave the seven best years of his career to us. There is no comparison between him and a fella who after 2 and a half seasons looked to get out.