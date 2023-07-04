This was his last match at Grêmio's stadium. We are garanteed in next year's Libertadores. All other 3 clubs that came from B last year, were struggling with the Z-4 (4 relegations in Brazilian League) until now. Vasco and Bahia still are (Bahia owned by City Group, this year, btw, bad start in the brazilian league, City!)Suarez played 53 matches for Grêmio in 2023 alone. He missed some matches and Grêmio wasn´t even playing the continental tournaments, since it was coming from Serie B.This shows how crazy the brazilian calendar is, specially when considering the amount of travel. By plane, Fortaleza is 3200 km from Porto Alegre.Suarez always gave his best, I never saw a player so dedicated, always playing ANY match, no matter the opponent, as if it was a Champions League final.Let's imagine it in another context. Imagine a car dealership and you have an employee that near the end of his career, almost retiring, and it's your best salesman, he gives more effort than your young salesman and more than that, he does that both to sell the cheapest car to someone that has little money and will never return, as also to sell your most expensive car to a customer that always returns for the new models, as also to sell for a company, that buy hundreds of cars for it's fleet.it's never bad to remember some other great players wore gremio colors