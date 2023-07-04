Suarez scored a hat trick a few hours ago... Grêmio is now tied with Botafogo and Palmeiras with 59 points. 5 rounds to go.Grêmio was losing 3-1, at Botafogo's home, at 3 minutes of the second half.20 minutes later, Grêmio was winning 3-4, with Suarez scoring 3 in a row.This is what Simeone said was the "Suarez zone". The guy simply became a devil at the end of the season, scoring every match or getting assists and carrying the team at his back.Grêmio has one of the worst defenses of the league but the best attack. Never a club finished top 5 with such a defense. But thanks to Suarez, Grêmio even has a chance of finishing top.Botafogo has everything to be the biggest flop ever in the brazilian league. It's the second match in a row that they lose 3-4 at home.Just a few days ago they scored 3-0 against Palmeiras in the first half. Humiliating Palmeiras. 2nd half starts and Palmeiras scores 3... and the final Palmeiras goal 52 minutes of the second half. They were like 12 points ahead of the 2nd place at the start of the second half of the league.