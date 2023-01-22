What's the deal with our Lucas? Is he still playing for them?



the diagnosis was "cardiac akinesia". He was required to take medicaments for 3 months before a second round of exams to check if he can return.Suarez scored again yesterday. 5 goals in 3 matches.Grêmio fans are in heaven, but at the same time, the more grounded ones know this is the state league and the level will go much higher if Grêmio arrives in later stages of the Brazil Cup where it will probably face the likes of Palmeiras and/or Flamengo, and the Brazilian League.But then, this is also a team absolutely not ready, as there were 11 hirings plus a few youngsters brought to the professional side. Thus it will need more time to be an oiled machine providing Suarez all the balls he needs to score against the bettter clubs.Now the interesting thing is that he scored yesterday against Brasil de Pelotas, a club from a city 130 km from the Uruguayan border.But most importantly, in 2004, Brasil de Pelotas was commemorating it's centennary (it was founded in 1904). It invited Nacional, from Uruguay for a celebration match.Brasil Pelotas won 3-1 over Nacional-UruGuess WHO scored the Nacional goal???A 17 year old youngster... called Luis Suarez!So yesterday's match was a re-encounter of Suarez with Brasil Pelotas after 19 years.