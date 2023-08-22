Its all down to the plastic pitch, dontchaknow?
Genuinely curious how any regular Scottish football watchers think Hibs or a similiar ranked team would do in the Championship? Just seen they are getting absolutely battered by Villa at home
Most likely go straight back down, half the teams in the SPL feel like they're league 2 or national league standard.
I think so too. The OF at their best would be championship level.
VAR continues to destroy the sport
It was a clear trip.
Was a foul, if you see the replay he clipped his heel.
Yeah. Seen it now.Celtic lead. Do they just not bother with away fans in this fixture anymore?
This really is awful stuff.
These idiots claimed that Gerrard wasn't the brain behind their success. See how far they've fallen since he left them
Cantwell is such a weird little player. He's technically good, puts a shift in, constantly on the ball or finding space off it, but doesn't seem to actually affect anything.
Rangers sack Michael Beale after 10 months in charge at IbroxRangers beaten 3-1 by Aberdeen on SaturdaySteven Davis in charge of interim management teamRangers have announced the almost inevitable departure of Michael Beale and have put the club favourite Steven Davis in charge. Calls for Beales departure increased following the 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, with the players again booed off the park.A third defeat in seven Premiership fixtures left the Light Blues seven points behind the leaders Celtic and with their title hopes already in jeopardy. Ahead of the Europa League tie against Aris Limassol in Cyprus on Thursday night, the Ibrox club released a statement which outlined the changes.Rangers can confirm it has parted company with mens first-team manager Michael Beale, the club statement said. The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November. Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/01/rangers-sack-michael-beale-after-10-months-in-charge-at-ibrox
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.49]