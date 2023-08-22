« previous next »
Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread  (Read 343489 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4280 on: August 22, 2023, 01:50:42 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 21, 2023, 01:00:52 pm
Its all down to the plastic pitch, dontchaknow?
I'd imagine it was a factor, even some of the greatest Liverpool teams struggled with that heap of shit Luton played on in the 80s.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4281 on: August 22, 2023, 10:15:24 am »
Its not exactly a home field advantage. We literally got relegated playing on it 3 seasons ago. Also this generation of players are well used to training & playing on those pitches. Old Firm fans are just pathetic, entitled bleaters.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4282 on: August 22, 2023, 10:16:49 am »
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4283 on: August 23, 2023, 07:03:14 pm »
Genuinely curious how any regular Scottish football watchers think Hibs or a similiar ranked team would do in the Championship? Just seen they are getting absolutely battered by Villa at home
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4284 on: August 23, 2023, 07:47:27 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on August 23, 2023, 07:03:14 pm
Genuinely curious how any regular Scottish football watchers think Hibs or a similiar ranked team would do in the Championship? Just seen they are getting absolutely battered by Villa at home

Most likely go straight back down, half the teams in the SPL feel like they're league 2 or national league standard.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4285 on: August 23, 2023, 09:59:21 pm »
in the last year I've seen Liverpool live, Celtic live and Derry city from the league of Ireland Live. Derry are far closer in terms of quality to Celtic than Celtic are to us.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4286 on: August 24, 2023, 08:52:14 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 23, 2023, 07:47:27 pm
Most likely go straight back down, half the teams in the SPL feel like they're league 2 or national league standard.

I think so too. The OF at their best would be championship level.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4287 on: August 24, 2023, 06:15:47 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on August 24, 2023, 08:52:14 am
I think so too. The OF at their best would be championship level.

Even in the championship clubs like Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, the arse cheeks would be getting significantly more revenue from TV, sponsors and other streams than they do from the SPFL (mainly thanks to woeful leadership from dungcaster). If they could survive a year or two then I think they'd prosper. The arse cheeks (as disgustingly sectarian as they ) are far far bigger clubs than many even in the EPL and so would probably get there (the EPL) eventually. Looking at the Villa side last night how many of their individual players were bought for more than the entire Hibs 1st team squad (around £14.5 million)?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4288 on: September 3, 2023, 12:11:35 pm »
.
Rangers vs Celtic - 12pm kick off. Live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football


Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling, Jack, Raskin, Cantwell, Matondo, Roofe, Dessers.
Celtic XI: Hart, Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Maeda, Furuhashi, Abada.


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/rangers-celtic-live-stream/1187073 & https://techclips.net/2023/s2 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://bosscast.net/ch_c.php?skymain

& https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/r%D0%B0ng%D0%B5rs_%D1%81%D0%B5lt%D1%96%D1%81_149839605 (multiple links)


Roofe disallowed goal on 28' (VAR; foul) - https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1698297180086251605 & https://twitter.com/ScotlandSky/status/1698299317511962796

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4289 on: September 3, 2023, 12:30:47 pm »
VAR continues to destroy the sport
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4290 on: September 3, 2023, 12:37:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on September  3, 2023, 12:30:47 pm
VAR continues to destroy the sport

Baffling decision. Hart was awful on the shot after that.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4291 on: September 3, 2023, 12:37:10 pm »
It was a clear trip.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4292 on: September 3, 2023, 12:38:06 pm »
The standard of "football" here is League 1 at best.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4293 on: September 3, 2023, 12:39:59 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on September  3, 2023, 12:37:10 pm
It was a clear trip.

Only saw one replay but it looked like an innocuous challenge to me. (I may be wrong)
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4294 on: September 3, 2023, 12:41:52 pm »

Sky just put up a video clip of it here - https://twitter.com/ScotlandSky/status/1698299317511962796
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4295 on: September 3, 2023, 12:43:14 pm »
Was a foul, if you see the replay he clipped his heel.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4296 on: September 3, 2023, 12:47:42 pm »
Cracking finish that. Rangers have no style of play at all, was expecting more given he's meant to be the brains behind Gerrard
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4297 on: September 3, 2023, 12:48:19 pm »
Haha great goal. Take that!!!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4298 on: September 3, 2023, 12:49:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on September  3, 2023, 12:43:14 pm
Was a foul, if you see the replay he clipped his heel.

Yeah. Seen it now.

Celtic lead. Do they just not bother with away fans in this fixture anymore?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4299 on: September 3, 2023, 12:50:23 pm »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4300 on: September 3, 2023, 12:51:54 pm »
Rangers' CBs - Goldson and Souttar - are League One level at best.

Neither team has been great, Celtic at least have some individual quality. Rangers are awful.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4301 on: September 3, 2023, 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on September  3, 2023, 12:49:04 pm
Yeah. Seen it now.

Celtic lead. Do they just not bother with away fans in this fixture anymore?
Celtic told Rangers to fuck off after they allotted just 708 tickets for the game. Apparently for safety reason, from Celtic.


Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4302 on: September 3, 2023, 12:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on September  3, 2023, 12:49:04 pm
Yeah. Seen it now.

Celtic lead. Do they just not bother with away fans in this fixture anymore?

It's that or about 700 tickets or something, absolutely pathetic. Need to get together and sort it out but too much crying on both sides.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4303 on: September 3, 2023, 01:19:42 pm »
This really is awful stuff.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4304 on: September 3, 2023, 01:24:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September  3, 2023, 01:19:42 pm
This really is awful stuff.

Celtic havent started this season and Rangers have no decent strikers, was always going to be a slog. Kyogo is the best player on the field and no surprise has been the difference maker so far.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4305 on: September 3, 2023, 01:29:00 pm »
These idiots claimed that Gerrard wasn't the brain behind their success. See how far they've fallen since he left them ;D
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4306 on: September 3, 2023, 01:54:12 pm »
Cantwell is such a weird little player.  He's technically good, puts a shift in, constantly on the ball or finding space off it, but doesn't seem to actually affect anything.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4307 on: September 3, 2023, 02:01:17 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on September  3, 2023, 01:29:00 pm
These idiots claimed that Gerrard wasn't the brain behind their success. See how far they've fallen since he left them ;D

A lot of people are pretty dismissive of Gerrard winning the league there as Celtic and Rangers are so dominant (and to be fair he hasn't shown much as a manager since leaving), but before he joined and since he left Celtic have been pretty comfortable, and seem to win most of the derbies too.

Shame he took the easy option with Saudi rather than showing that Rangers wasn't a one-off masterminded by Beale.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4308 on: September 3, 2023, 02:36:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September  3, 2023, 01:54:12 pm
Cantwell is such a weird little player.  He's technically good, puts a shift in, constantly on the ball or finding space off it, but doesn't seem to actually affect anything.
I remember us being linked with him a few years ago.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 04:27:54 am »
Quote
Rangers sack Michael Beale after 10 months in charge at Ibrox
Rangers beaten 3-1 by Aberdeen on Saturday
Steven Davis in charge of interim management team

Rangers have announced the almost inevitable departure of Michael Beale and have put the club favourite Steven Davis in charge. Calls for Beales departure increased following the 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, with the players again booed off the park.

A third defeat in seven Premiership fixtures left the Light Blues seven points behind the leaders Celtic and with their title hopes already in jeopardy. Ahead of the Europa League tie against Aris Limassol in Cyprus on Thursday night, the Ibrox club released a statement which outlined the changes.

Rangers can confirm it has parted company with mens first-team manager Michael Beale, the club statement said. The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November. Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/01/rangers-sack-michael-beale-after-10-months-in-charge-at-ibrox
