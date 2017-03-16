Not one for looking back in anger, but Scottish football wasn't bad before the 1990s when several clubs competed at a decent level and occasionally won a prize. The two "big" clubs weren't happy with that state of affairs and effectively killed off the game as a reasonably competitive sport with the advent of the SPL and the introduction of their veto meaning the rest of the clubs had no ability to effect change. The financial divide became a chasm and the competition put in their place. Media lapped it up because their favoured clubs increased their market share and spending power, fielding decent teams in front of much bigger crowds, whilst the sport as a whole withered on the vine. Absolutely no appetite from anyone involved in the game to effect change, as was clearly evidenced when one of the two controlling clubs went bust due to excessive greed and hubris. Only concern was getting them "back where they belong". Frankly, I'm surprised most Scottish clubs haven't folded the tent and gone off to do something else given the paucity of their existence and disrespect shown by the Scottish football authorities. Lots of punters certainly have. Then again, the clubs allowed all this to happen in the first place. Not worked out well for them has it? Majority of clubs now at the level of League 2 rather than top flight in England, and the decline will continue for sure.

