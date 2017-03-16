« previous next »
Did you forget Rangers getting beaten by Progres Niederkorn from Luxembourg? Celtic lost to the Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar before turning it around second leg.

I dont tend to pay any attention to Old Firm PLC, but those are pretty bad results. However, we got put out by a Welsh team ffs. 😛
Diddy clubs generally want the guaranteed cash & the bigots make threats if they dont get their way.
The uproar when Motherwell didn't allow it was hilarious. How dare the home team not allow us to have the whole stadium
The uproar when Motherwell didn't allow it was hilarious. How dare the home team not allow us to have the whole stadium

They also want us to tear up our (crap) plastic pitch (that we got relegated playing on) because they got beat a couple of times on it...by a better team. Perhaps if they were willing to tear up their sectarian songbooks we`d consider tearing up the offending pitch.

Anyway, i`ve ditched the season ticket this year. Can`t stand the bigotry, i`ll be back when we get relegated again.
They also want us to tear up our (crap) plastic pitch (that we got relegated playing on) because they got beat a couple of times on it...by a better team. Perhaps if they were willing to tear up their sectarian songbooks we`d consider tearing up the offending pitch.

Anyway, i`ve ditched the season ticket this year. Can`t stand the bigotry, i`ll be back when we get relegated again.
Im from the north of Ireland where everyone would be expected to follow Celtic or rangers. However all of us support a premier league team as we have mostly grew out of the old firm shite. Been part time living in Scotland since last September and its mental over here. The other halfs da is a Celtic STH and he knows more  about rangers and their finances than a forensic accountant would. Blames the premier league and sky for ruining Scottish football and thinks Im a disgrace for supporting Liverpool and not Celtic. Maybe if he (from Motherwell) supported Motherwell then they would have more money and do better. The rest of Scotland the same. Would significantly weaken the old firm. I dont support any Irish teams but at the same time I dont complain about the state of Irish league football. I know why its shite.
It`s amazing to me that both teams, fans particularly, despite being the most powerful teams in the country with all the money, number of supporters, political influence and every advantage there is think that there is some kind of conspiracy against them. Utter madness.

Still, they play their part in dividing the country, so all is good.

I saw the comedian Susie McCabe on tv a while back and she made the joke that half of Glasgow wants to be Irish and the other half wants to be English. And they have many many people around the country who want to be just like them. Very weird.
Im from the north of Ireland where everyone would be expected to follow Celtic or rangers. However all of us support a premier league team as we have mostly grew out of the old firm shite. Been part time living in Scotland since last September and its mental over here. The other halfs da is a Celtic STH and he knows more  about rangers and their finances than a forensic accountant would. Blames the premier league and sky for ruining Scottish football and thinks Im a disgrace for supporting Liverpool and not Celtic. Maybe if he (from Motherwell) supported Motherwell then they would have more money and do better. The rest of Scotland the same. Would significantly weaken the old firm. I dont support any Irish teams but at the same time I dont complain about the state of Irish league football. I know why its shite.

Sounds pretty much like every Celtic fan I know. I've never met a more obsessed bunch of fans than them over what they repeatedly tell me is a 10 year old club  ;D
I support Cliftonville locally, so naturally most of the Cliftonville fans are also Celtic fans. Our Whatsapp group is generally dead when Celtic games are on, but heaving with activity when Rangers are playing.
It definitely works both ways. It`s like they`ve found a religion to replace the actual religions they pretend to be all about.
In other news, The green brigade are considering disbanding because Legia Warsaw stole their banner at a friendly last week. Ultra code or some shite  ;D ;D
In other news, The green brigade are considering disbanding because Legia Warsaw stole their banner at a friendly last week. Ultra code or some shite  ;D ;D

What is this, the Roman army? :D
What is this, the Roman army? :D
Was reading this on kerrydale street forum. Once a banner gets stolen its Ultra code to disband. Two lads brought the green brigade banner to Warsaw and got it nicked so the chat was that they may have to go. never heard such balls. Enjoyed their fuck the tories rendition on Sunday though
Was reading this on kerrydale street forum. Once a banner gets stolen its Ultra code to disband. Two lads brought the green brigade banner to Warsaw and got it nicked so the chat was that they may have to go. never heard such balls. Enjoyed their fuck the tories rendition on Sunday though

I saw a photo of the stolen banner recently, it's so small you could fold it up and fit it in your back pocket. More likely they lost it than had it stolen
I saw a photo of the stolen banner recently, it's so small you could fold it up and fit it in your back pocket. More likely they lost it than had it stolen

Aye, if that's their main banner then they probably should disband anyway  ;D
Aye, if that's their main banner then they probably should disband anyway  ;D
Think they have a huge one tbf this is one of the smaller ones. Hence the debate as to whether to disband or not as its a grey area 😂😂
Think they have a huge one tbf this is one of the smaller ones. Hence the debate as to whether to disband or not as its a grey area 😂😂

I googled after you mentioned it earlier and I read on follow follow that Ultras should disband if it's the main banner. Clearly this one isn't. They wouldn't disband anyway even if it was.

I'm going to ask the group on Whatsapp. I've no doubt that within 2 messages someone mentions Rangers  ;D
The whole politicization of the OF fan groups is also utterly bizarre: it just seems to be a competition between them to see how far apart they can make themselves out to be from each other. Celtic fans are identified as SNP, Rangers Tory. You support the Palestinians, we support Israel. You like St.Pauli, we like Hamburg. I`m sure the average Glasgow-born fans don`t give a toss about any of that, it`s the weird football-club-as-a cult Ultras pushing this crap. As i said before, it all works well to divide and rule the normal, "working-class" people of Scotland.
I googled after you mentioned it earlier and I read on follow follow that Ultras should disband if it's the main banner. Clearly this one isn't. They wouldn't disband anyway even if it was.

I'm going to ask the group on Whatsapp. I've no doubt that within 2 messages someone mentions Rangers  ;D
they will mention rangers Union bears being battered in seville and having flags taken
The whole politicization of the OF fan groups is also utterly bizarre: it just seems to be a competition between them to see how far apart they can make themselves out to be from each other. Celtic fans are identified as SNP, Rangers Tory. You support the Palestinians, we support Israel. You like St.Pauli, we like Hamburg. I`m sure the average Glasgow-born fans don`t give a toss about any of that, it`s the weird football-club-as-a cult Ultras pushing this crap. As i said before, it all works well to divide and rule the normal, "working-class" people of Scotland.
Surely even the rangers fans can't look at the comments last night of Liz Truss and think, yeah she's one of us
Surely even the rangers fans can't look at the comments last night of Liz Truss and think, yeah she's one of us

Those who have been deeply radicalised take the view that any kind of Union, be it a red, blue or yellow one is better Sturgeon. Sadly I know this from a family member who has been turned.
AZ 7 Dundee United 0

Another really poor display from a non-Firm team in Europe. It's hard to figure how the smaller Scottish clubs can be so bad given the vastness of the British transfer market.
AZ 7 Dundee United 0

Another really poor display from a non-Firm team in Europe. It's hard to figure how the smaller Scottish clubs can be so bad given the vastness of the British transfer market.

In fairness they had royhendo and Dennis the Menace at centre half.
Are Celtic now guaranteed to be in the group stages?
Dundee United have been in a European final more recently than the shite.
In fairness they had royhendo and Dennis the Menace at centre half.

 ;D
Are Celtic now guaranteed to be in the group stages?

Yes

Dundee United have been in a European final more recently than the shite.

We should have played Dundee United in Rome in 84 too, the 2nd leg of there semi is dodgy as fuck.
Not one for looking back in anger, but Scottish football wasn't bad before the 1990s when several clubs competed at a decent level and occasionally won a prize. The two "big" clubs weren't happy with that state of affairs and effectively killed off the game as a reasonably competitive sport with the advent of the SPL and the introduction of their veto meaning the rest of the clubs had no ability to effect change. The financial divide became a chasm and the competition put in their place. Media lapped it up because their favoured clubs increased their market share and spending power, fielding decent teams in front of much bigger crowds, whilst the sport as a whole withered on the vine. Absolutely no appetite from anyone involved in the game to effect change, as was clearly evidenced when one of the two controlling clubs went bust due to excessive greed and hubris. Only concern was getting them "back where they belong". Frankly, I'm surprised most Scottish clubs haven't folded the tent and gone off to do something else given the paucity of their existence and disrespect shown by the Scottish football authorities. Lots of punters certainly have. Then again, the clubs allowed all this to happen in the first place. Not worked out well for them has it? Majority of clubs now at the level of League 2 rather than top flight in England, and the decline will continue for sure.
The chairmen of the non-bigot clubs were turkeys who voted for Christmas when they agreed to a smaller league playing the OF four times a season (££££in theory). As such no club outside the OF will ever win the league again. Our chairman made moves to limit OF fans in our stadium & has had to deal with the hate ever since from entitled scumbags. Its hard to get up with a boot on your neck.
AZ 7 Dundee United 0

Another really poor display from a non-Firm team in Europe. It's hard to figure how the smaller Scottish clubs can be so bad given the vastness of the British transfer market.

Much of it is down to the Old Firm dominance of the league. The likes of Dundee United, Hearts, Aberdeen and Hibs at least are reasonably big clubs from decent sized cities who if you put them in England could at least rival the likes of Cardiff and Swansea for size and with the extra TV money would build bigger grounds and better facilities (as those clubs have) and thus afford better players/attract more fans.

Dundee United are about AZ's equivalent in terms of status (about the 4th-6th biggest in Holland) but ultimately what's the difference in budget?

The top clubs still dominate in Holland but Dutch League is a better product as an 18 team league as well, even if clubs like AZ, Twente and Gronigen are no bigger in size than Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hearts.
AZ 7 Dundee United 0

Another really poor display from a non-Firm team in Europe. It's hard to figure how the smaller Scottish clubs can be so bad given the vastness of the British transfer market.

Good lord :D

Their average attendance is under 8,000. There's 14 teams in League One who have a higher average attendance than that. If Lincoln City were battered by AZ Alkmaar I can't imagine there'd be much eyebrow raising. And if you're a decent League Two player in England playing down South, you're hardly going to be lured to Dundee United for £45k a year (which is about their average salary) are you? That's something that seems to get overlooked a little bit. Its all very well thinking a good League Two player would jump at the chance to go and play in the Scottish Premier, and maybe Europe, but it hardly works out financially.
It was only a few years ago Adam Rooney fucked Aberdeen off to join Salford when they were non league.
Dundee United's annual turnover is the equivalent to a couple of months of Salah's basic wage.
But aye, they should be challenging an Eridivisie side  :lmao
It was only a few years ago Adam Rooney fucked Aberdeen off to join Salford when they were non league.
Dundee United's annual turnover is the equivalent to a couple of months of Salah's basic wage.
But aye, they should be challenging an Eridivisie side  :lmao

It's a shame because they are good size clubs but ultimately they generate fuck all revenue in Scotland, so it stands to reason they can't compete in Europe.

Rangers and Celtic can do a bit more at Europa League level at least because they get 50-60k crowds, more TV revenue, more commercially viable and whatever European income on top.

Dundee United financially are on Tranmere's level (if that).
It's a shame because they are good size clubs but ultimately they generate fuck all revenue in Scotland, so it stands to reason they can't compete in Europe.

Rangers and Celtic can do a bit more at Europa League level at least because they get 50-60k crowds, more TV revenue, more commercially viable and whatever European income on top.

Dundee United financially are on Tranmere's level (if that).

Dundee United aren't a good size club. They've got a capacity of 14k. That wouldnt even be one of the biggest stadium in League Two. Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs are the same, all around 20k odd.
