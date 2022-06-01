Disagree with a lot of that to be honest. Scotlands expectations have been beaten out of us over twenty years such that you can get quotes this week like Were not a one-tournament wonder, like getting to a 24-team Euros, and not being particularly good when there, was punching above our weight. I dont think the shirt hangs very heavy anymore - it mightve done once when you had ridiculous incidents like Gary McAllister getting booed out the team, but even those glory days are long gone.



I recognise that my perception is skewed by having grown up in the 80s when we had some genuinely great players and really were underachieving. But weve still never even made it out a group in eleven tournaments ffs, practically everyone else manages that. Wed never played a game of knockout football until they introduced playoffs into the qualification process. Looking at it objectively, thats fairly disgraceful. Not everyone can be Croatia but we should be aiming higher than that.



Even in the recent crap years theres been some kind of belief about Ireland that they should be mixing it with the big boys, but thats long gone from Scotland - we could never beat Germany or Italy, for example, it just would never happen. I dont know what it is exactly but ultimately the national team must be a measure of the footballing culture and theres something missing at some basic level, like touch.