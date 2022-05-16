Should be a pre-requisite for promotion. Real shame with the support, in days gone by Killie would pull in 20000 crowds on a regular basis. Now some of the fans want to leave the 17000 capacity ground and replace it with something much smaller that can they can fill.



Tell you what, when the old firm rip up their sectarian song books i`ll put a word in with the Killie board about the hated plastic pitch that professional footballers are unable to play on. I`m not renewing my Rugby Park ST 100% down to the behaviour of Celtic & Rangers fans making the occasions intolerable 4 times a year.#prioritiesAs you might have noticed Killie got relegated playing on the carpet (that I for one did not want in the first place, but the building of the new stands ruined the best pitch in Scotland), so it was hardly a "home-field advantage". Get your own house in order then we`ll talk.PS; oh and the last bit of your self-quoted post is just not untrue it`s deeply weird.