royhendo

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3920 on: May 16, 2022, 08:29:52 pm
Quote from: blert596 on May 16, 2022, 05:36:53 pm
Im not from there mate no. But my sister lives there and I had a gaff up there for a while. Im in Glasgow now but visit quite often.

Originally me and my sister had an overnight flit in the back of a transit from Cantril Farm to a tiny fishing village between Montrose and Stoney. Bit of a culture shock getting the back doors flung open and me and my sister saying "Fucks sake mum, what have you done".

I know Davey Jukes. It was him and my Brother in Law that ran the Futbol de Salio I think they called it. It was a franchise and in the end, I think, it was going to be swallowed up as part of a larger franchise so my BiL let it go from his side. Think they were expecting a lot of input, money wise from Davey and Bri. And Bri wasnt keen on losing some control.  I know they had a lot of lads on Soccer AM and all the trick move footy shows.

I dont know anyone from the High School but my sisters kids all went to the High School so no doubt they'd know her. One of them emigrated to Australia with his bird and hes coming over to meet us in Paris for the final.

Small world eh

Wow - that's amazing mate - what a shock right enough! Was it Johnshaven? My sister lived there too - she's in Montrose now.

Dave Jukes though - he's a great coach and it was the Brazilian Soccer Schools franchise - I almost started one up at one point way back - my ex vetoed it (all part of the story of how she's now my ex). Dave got to the point where he was just running it as an extra curricular club for the school and then went to the USA to coach. The Aberdeen one got bought over by the Aberdeen academy I think.

That's superb about your nephew an all - ask him if he remembers Jude McGlynn if you remember :D
blert596

  or is it Simon Peg
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3921 on: May 16, 2022, 09:09:45 pm
Yes mate was Johner.  Biggest shock was on the first day, walking round in our Lois straights and seeing our first locals still decked out in flares. ;D

I stayed there for about 6 years. But you know what its like, you go back and nothing changed

Just found out my sisters kids went to the academy, not the high school so they dont know your sister. But my nephew in Australias wife went to the High School so she may know her. Its Arbroath, everyone knows everyone.
andy07

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3922 on: May 16, 2022, 09:31:48 pm
Quote from: andy07 on April 22, 2022, 09:50:54 pm
Has Kilmarnock ripped up the artificial pitch yet? If not it will hopefully be gone before the start of next season.

Should be a pre-requisite for promotion.  Real shame with the support, in days gone by Killie would pull in 20000 crowds on a regular basis.  Now some of the fans want to leave the 17000 capacity ground and replace it with something much smaller that can they can fill.
kcbworth

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3923 on: May 17, 2022, 01:35:02 am
Quote from: -Willo- on May 16, 2022, 10:12:16 am
If I was a bored billionaire I've always thought I'd buy someone like Hearts or Hibs just for the fun of it.

If I was a bored billionaire I'd give some of my millions to RAWK poster @kcbworth (hint to any bored billionaires)
royhendo

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3924 on: May 17, 2022, 08:16:42 am
Quote from: blert596 on May 16, 2022, 09:09:45 pm
Yes mate was Johner.  Biggest shock was on the first day, walking round in our Lois straights and seeing our first locals still decked out in flares. ;D

I stayed there for about 6 years. But you know what its like, you go back and nothing changed

Just found out my sisters kids went to the academy, not the high school so they dont know your sister. But my nephew in Australias wife went to the High School so she may know her. Its Arbroath, everyone knows everyone.

Haha yeah we're still about a decade behind now ;D

We were just outside Dundee in Fowlis Easter (it's signposted off the road through from Perth). Johnshaven though - it's magic there. Best chippy in Britain just up the road as well. :)
Elmo!

  Spolier alret!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3925 on: May 17, 2022, 08:44:07 am
Quote from: royhendo on May 17, 2022, 08:16:42 am
Haha yeah we're still about a decade behind now ;D

We were just outside Dundee in Fowlis Easter (it's signposted off the road through from Perth). Johnshaven though - it's magic there. Best chippy in Britain just up the road as well. :)

Was walking down in Johnshaven the other week. It is magic, nice pub up the road in Gourdon as well.
KillieRed

  Jaro.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3926 on: May 17, 2022, 09:00:41 am
Quote from: andy07 on May 16, 2022, 09:31:48 pm
Should be a pre-requisite for promotion.  Real shame with the support, in days gone by Killie would pull in 20000 crowds on a regular basis.  Now some of the fans want to leave the 17000 capacity ground and replace it with something much smaller that can they can fill.

Tell you what, when the old firm rip up their sectarian song books i`ll put a word in with the Killie board about the hated plastic pitch that professional footballers are unable to play on. I`m not renewing my Rugby Park ST 100% down to the behaviour of Celtic & Rangers fans making the occasions intolerable 4 times a year.

#priorities


As you might have noticed Killie got relegated playing on the carpet (that I for one did not want in the first place, but the building of the new stands ruined the best pitch in Scotland), so it was hardly a "home-field advantage". Get your own house in order then we`ll talk.

PS; oh and the last bit of your self-quoted post is just not untrue it`s deeply weird.
« Last Edit: May 17, 2022, 09:02:28 am by KillieRed »
Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3927 on: May 17, 2022, 09:37:26 am
Quote from: -Willo- on May 16, 2022, 10:12:16 am
If I was a bored billionaire I've always thought I'd buy someone like Hearts or Hibs just for the fun of it.

Roman Roy did buy Hearts for his lifelong supporting dad


Linudden

  Twpsyn gwirion.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3928 on: May 17, 2022, 10:50:29 am
Buying Peterhead or Elgin to take them to the top of Scottish football would be the ultimate trolljob for the billionare types.
royhendo

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3929 on: Today at 06:56:48 am
Theyll be goosed after that. Could be a real Hearts 1986 season for them!
