Killie edging to the league title. 4 points clear with 4 to play. With the resource advantage we have over the other teams it should have been done & dusted some time ago. We still have 2nd placed Arbroath at home on the plastic pitch. They are not a pretty team, basically hitting the channels & playing percentage football, but you canít ignore the amazing job Dick Campbell has done on very limited resources. I think thereís a good chance they go up via the playoffs.